Bella Hadid’s Tiny Red String Bikini In Snow Is Raising The Temperature

Bella Hadid gave her fans a New Year gift by sharing a photo that left them with their jaws on the floor.

The model appeared to be enjoying a wintery getaway in the snowy landscape of Aspen, Colorado. The 28-year-old lay on the cold floor wearing nothing but a red string bikini, the warm color providing a striking contrast against the white of the area.

Highlights Bella Hadid shared a photo in a red string bikini in snowy Aspen, leaving fans stunned.

The model's snow bikini look references her passion for horseback riding with cowboy boots.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos bonded over their mutual love for horseback riding.

Banuelos, a renowned cowboy, is part of the NHCA Rider Hall of Fame, youngest in its history.

Instead of using the opportunity to showcase a winter coat, sweater, or other winter accessories, Hadid went in the opposite direction, opting for a tiny two-piece, featuring a triangle top with ties and matching bottoms held together by gold rings at the hips.

“How are you not freezing!?” one fan wrote on her Instagram.

Prior to the chilly post, Bella had been spotted with her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, just before New Year’s Eve, after dining at Matsuhisa, a renowned sushi restaurant.

The model was properly prepared for the cold weather this time around, wearing a red and brown fur-trimmed coat, with a navy mini-dress, black tights, and dark red knee-high boots with a patchwork design.

Banuelos opted for a much simpler and down-to-earth look, coupling a flannel jacket with a dark shirt underneath, as well as a hat of the same color, and jeans.

The chilly bikini photo made a reference not only to her boyfriend’s occupation but also to her own accomplishments. Hadid chose to pair the bikini look with a pair of cowboy boots, referencing her incursion into horseback riding.

The couple bonded over their shared love of horseback riding, with Banuelos being both a mentor and cheerleader for Bella Hadid

Their shared love of horses was instrumental in uniting Hadid and Banuelos, as they reportedly met in early 2023 through mutual friends who were involved in the equestrian world.

Bella Hadid brings her rodeo style to the Rocky Mountains with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos for dinner. See the details of her night out here: http://vogue.cm/MlugOuF Posted by Vogue on Thursday, January 2, 2025

Bella, who has long been passionate about horseback riding, likely crossed paths with Banuelos at events or through shared acquaintances in the equestrian community.

Banuelos is a big deal in the world of horseback riding, being inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NHCA) Rider Hall of Fame in 2017, when he was around 28 years old, becoming the youngest to receive the award in the organization’s history.

Hadid made their relationship official by sharing an Instagram story in 2024, showing the pair holding hands at an NCHA competition.

Last December, she announced she had been awarded Rookie of the Year by the National Cutting Horse Association

“Adan always had faith in me, from the first day we rode together, which gave me confidence and faith in myself again,” she wrote in a post commemorating her win on her Instagram.

Her relationship with cowboy culture led her to cameo in Paramount’s Yellowstone, an American neo-Western drama series about the Dutton family, the owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Playing the role of cowgirl Sadie, Bella even wore pieces from her own wardrobe for the part, further blending her personal love for Western-style with her budding acting career.

Hadid’s red bikini photo also provided a chance for her to promote her fragrance brand Orebella, taking special care to organize the photo in such a way that it resembled a professional poster for the product.