Bianca Censori Debuts Dramatic Hair Makeover After Appearing Nearly Clothless In Livestream

Bianca Censori is pulling out the bangs in a new look.

The 30-year-old model, who recently appeared to be completely nude during one of her husband Kanye West’s livestreams, has debuted a new hairstyle on social media.

On Saturday, May 3, she once again donned her signature barely-there clothes style as she wore a tiny, mini dress and black heels, both considerably softened by the Instagram filter.

Bianca Censori’s new hairstyle has sent fans into a frenzy

Image credits: ye

What caught fans’ attention, however, were the wispy bangs covering her forehead — perhaps nothing to be surprised about, given Censori’s history of frequently changing up her hair. From pixie cut to blonde to even pink, she’s done it all.

She made no comments as she squatted with her knees covering her chest.

One of the first things netizens noticed was how similar she looked to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, especially in December 2024 when she had the same exact hair while promoting her NYC Skims store opening.

The two have been compared to one another quite frequently in the past, especially seeing how they have both been involved with the rapper. In April 2024, fans were eager to debate who wore the pink hair better, according to Page Six.

Image credits: biancacensori

Eight months later, the mother-of-four was accused of copying Censori’s revealing style at a Skims photoshoot, where she wore a balaclava and a thong.

It now appears the architect’s photo has been deleted off her Instagram account, leaving behind her snapshots of the time she wore a sheer flesh-colored bra while rollerskating in Italy in 2023.

The excessive display initially caused some concern amongst her fans.

She was quickly compared to Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Image credits: WWD / Getty

“Does she choose to post this type of content or does Kanye force her to?” one worried user asked.

Another stated, “I can’t believe they say Ye be forcing you.”

A third shared, “Wear something blue if you need help.”

“Get some self respect! Leave that man and restore your life and public image,” someone else chimed in.

And for a while, it seems like that was what happened. Earlier this year, many media outlets reported Censori and West had divorced, though neither of them confirmed such news.

The two first tied the knot with one another back in December 2022, though it was kept very private. Not long after, they were seen out together in two very different styles — the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist wore baggy, black clothing that covered his entire body while Censori quite literally wore the complete opposite.

Soon after their wedding, Censori was seen hanging out with West’s eldest child, North. The couple took her out for dinner at Nobu in January and then headed to Universal Studios together in March.

The two were allegedly heading towards a divorce earlier this year

Image credits: staygroundeadtv / X

In June, an insider revealed to US Weekly that their relationship was at a good place.

“Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects,” said the source. “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

Although there was an alleged hiccup, the two appear to be together once again.

Image credits: ye

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On X, formerly known as Twitter, West reposted a strange tweet from a fan, seemingly urging other men to get a “subservient” woman like his wife.

“Every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” it read.

The rapper then endorsed the disturbing message by resharing it and adding a black heart emoji.

Comments expressed concern for Censori, implying West was controlling her

