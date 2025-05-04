Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bianca Censori Debuts Dramatic Hair Makeover After Appearing Nearly Clothless In Livestream
Bianca Censori with dramatic hair makeover posing in minimal clothing and heels against a plain background.
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori Debuts Dramatic Hair Makeover After Appearing Nearly Clothless In Livestream

Bianca Censori is pulling out the bangs in a new look.

The 30-year-old model, who recently appeared to be completely nude during one of her husband Kanye West’s livestreams, has debuted a new hairstyle on social media.

On Saturday, May 3, she once again donned her signature barely-there clothes style as she wore a tiny, mini dress and black heels, both considerably softened by the Instagram filter.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori debuted a new hairstyle featuring wispy bangs on social media, sparking excitement among her fans.
  • Censori's revealing style and frequent hair changes have drawn frequent comparisons to Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
  • Fans expressed concern over Bianca's near-nude appearance on Kanye West's livestream, questioning if she is being controlled.
RELATED:

    Bianca Censori’s new hairstyle has sent fans into a frenzy

    Bianca Censori with a dramatic hair makeover, wearing a black sheer top and patterned leggings indoors.

    Image credits: ye

    What caught fans’ attention, however, were the wispy bangs covering her forehead — perhaps nothing to be surprised about, given Censori’s history of frequently changing up her hair. From pixie cut to blonde to even pink, she’s done it all.

    She made no comments as she squatted with her knees covering her chest.

    One of the first things netizens noticed was how similar she looked to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, especially in December 2024 when she had the same exact hair while promoting her NYC Skims store opening.

    The two have been compared to one another quite frequently in the past, especially seeing how they have both been involved with the rapper. In April 2024, fans were eager to debate who wore the pink hair better, according to Page Six.

    Blurry photo of Bianca Censori crouching in heels, showcasing a dramatic hair makeover and minimal clothing.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    Eight months later, the mother-of-four was accused of copying Censori’s revealing style at a Skims photoshoot, where she wore a balaclava and a thong.

    It now appears the architect’s photo has been deleted off her Instagram account, leaving behind her snapshots of the time she wore a sheer flesh-colored bra while rollerskating in Italy in 2023.

    The excessive display initially caused some concern amongst her fans.

    She was quickly compared to Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian

    Bianca Censori with dramatic hair makeover wearing edgy black outfit standing next to man in black jacket against textured background

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    “Does she choose to post this type of content or does Kanye force her to?” one worried user asked.

    Another stated, “I can’t believe they say Ye be forcing you.”

    A third shared, “Wear something blue if you need help.”

    “Get some self respect! Leave that man and restore your life and public image,” someone else chimed in.

    And for a while, it seems like that was what happened. Earlier this year, many media outlets reported Censori and West had divorced, though neither of them confirmed such news.

    The two first tied the knot with one another back in December 2022, though it was kept very private. Not long after, they were seen out together in two very different styles — the Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist wore baggy, black clothing that covered his entire body while Censori quite literally wore the complete opposite.

    Soon after their wedding, Censori was seen hanging out with West’s eldest child, North. The couple took her out for dinner at Nobu in January and then headed to Universal Studios together in March.

    The two were allegedly heading towards a divorce earlier this year

    Bianca Censori with dramatic hair makeover, wearing corset and thigh-high boots, posing next to a man in black jacket.

    Image credits: staygroundeadtv / X

    In June, an insider revealed to US Weekly that their relationship was at a good place.

    “Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects,” said the source. “He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

    Although there was an alleged hiccup, the two appear to be together once again.

    Bianca Censori showcasing a dramatic hair makeover with sleek pulled-back hair wearing a black outfit indoors.

    Image credits: ye

    Woman with dramatic hair makeover wearing a gold off-shoulder dress at an event, standing next to a man in a black suit.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    On X, formerly known as Twitter, West reposted a strange tweet from a fan, seemingly urging other men to get a “subservient” woman like his wife.

    “Every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” it read.

    The rapper then endorsed the disturbing message by resharing it and adding a black heart emoji.

    Comments expressed concern for Censori, implying West was controlling her

    Comment by Carol Anne stating You can have lots of money and still be cheap in a social media post.

    Comment from Ashley June expressing concern about Bianca Censori appearing under someone's control after dramatic hair makeover.

    Comment by Vanessa Barranco saying not this again in a social media post with a black and yellow profile picture.

    Comment from Cathy Broome discussing a comparison related to Bianca Censori's dramatic hair makeover.

    Comment saying how embarrassing in response to Bianca Censori's dramatic hair makeover and livestream appearance.

    Comment by Lee Jolyk expressing doubt after a split, discussing feelings about Bianca Censori's dramatic hair makeover.

    Comment from Mike Kane expressing skepticism about people doing things for money and fame in an online post.

    Comment on social media post by Mary Connor, expressing negative opinion about a woman and a man.

    Bianca Censori shows dramatic hair makeover with bold style after appearing nearly clothless in livestream.

    Comment on social media post showing user Joan Shade Bangert's text saying lost self respect.

    Comment on social media post showing critique of Bianca Censori’s dramatic hair makeover after livestream appearance.

    Bianca Censori shows a dramatic hair makeover with bold styling and color after livestream appearance.

    Bianca Censori with a dramatic hair makeover, showcasing a bold new look after her livestream appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Bianca Censori after her dramatic hair makeover and livestream appearance.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

