Folks have historically made fun of the likes of Wish and Craigslist for featuring items and services that raise more questions than they answer.

Well, apparently, Amazon is guilty of this too. On a smaller scale, but one that still exists. And you bet there’s a dedicated online group that’s all about sharing the gems found on it, namely the subreddit r/AmazonWTF, or The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com.

#1

Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them Up To 62 Hoodies

Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them Up To 62 Hoodies

magelight343 Report

#2

Airline Cat Carrier, $14.99

Airline Cat Carrier, $14.99

Kanojononeko Report

kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See what happens when you use a cat carrier as a makeup bag.

#3

So I Bought This Item, And For Some Reason I Was Sent A 100ft Ethernet Cord, Which Was Not The Item. I Get A Refund, And Now, Almost A Month Later, Seller Sends Me This

So I Bought This Item, And For Some Reason I Was Sent A 100ft Ethernet Cord, Which Was Not The Item. I Get A Refund, And Now, Almost A Month Later, Seller Sends Me This

slimshady713 Report

So, Reddit is home to r/AmazomWTF, also known as the The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com. It’s dedicated to finding the weirdest, funniest, scammiest or downright WTF? things found on Amazon.

And it’s not just things, per se. The description invites folks to share shipping adventures and policies, customer service experience and everything in between.
#4

This Was My Recent Delivery Notification. Not My House, Not My Car, And It's A Public Street

This Was My Recent Delivery Notification. Not My House, Not My Car, And It's A Public Street

V65Pilot Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Running down the street comparing this photo to houses and cars.

#5

What A "Unique" Description For The Grapefruit Essential Oil

What A "Unique" Description For The Grapefruit Essential Oil

beepmeupscotty Report

#6

The Perfect Salt & Pepper Shaker

The Perfect Salt & Pepper Shaker

Ideal_Jerk Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife and I HAVE been looking for the perfect Salt and Pepper shaker for a while now. This is not it.

As of this article, the group has 50,000 members who collectively deliver weirdness on the daily.

Places like Wish and Craigslist have embraced their reputation of being and attracting all shades of weird, but you wouldn’t likely expect Amazon to be in the same boat. Minus all the books you can find there.

#7

Jarfield

Jarfield

A13West Report

#8

"These Will Look Great In The Guest Bathroom Honey"

"These Will Look Great In The Guest Bathroom Honey"

Nay_Nay_Jonez Report

#9

"It Was The Chair, I Swear"

"It Was The Chair, I Swear"

Ned_Sc Report

But, it should come as no surprise because while Amazon has a number of its own products and services on offer, it’s originally and primarily a platform for people to sell stuff online. It’s like a mall that houses stores owned by other people. As such, it’s not really Amazon that sells all these weird, scammy or bootleggy products, but rather the stores that it hosts on its platform.
#10

Wtf Is Under The Gd Bag??!!

Wtf Is Under The Gd Bag??!!

MudaThumpa Report

#11

W H A T

W H A T

SaveCanada28 Report

#12

How/Why??! Wth Amazon

How/Why??! Wth Amazon

Cinndderrella Report

Now, sure, Amazon has a pretty good policy and system going to keep scammers, bootleggers and other shenanigan lovers away from people who just want to get a back scratcher and a book on why swearing is unacceptable, but remember that products came in varying shades of gray and it is sometimes hard to determine what goes and what doesn’t.

#13

Being Not Alive Was A Real Bummer

Being Not Alive Was A Real Bummer

spankygrrl Report

#14

For The Low Price Of $99.99, You Too Can Be The Proud Owner Of A Hellfire Pit

For The Low Price Of $99.99, You Too Can Be The Proud Owner Of A Hellfire Pit

Striter100 Report

#15

What Can We Put In The Picture To Really Sell This Trash Can?

What Can We Put In The Picture To Really Sell This Trash Can?

spreese_geese Report

sallyjkerr avatar
Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually own this bin, and can vouch it hasn't woken my kids up though!!

The official Amazon store policy has a detailed list of products that are off limits. This includes things like weapons, medicine, get rich quick products and the like all have clear limitations and categories, Garfield toys that have seen better days and handbags with Princess Diana on them fall into a category of where to draw the line and how to enforce it in general?
#16

Why Is This A Design You Can Get On A Toilet Seat?

Why Is This A Design You Can Get On A Toilet Seat?

FaeryLynne Report

#17

Acne Scrub Is A "Video Game Accessory"

Acne Scrub Is A "Video Game Accessory"

AJCham Report

#18

I Broke My Finger, So Ordered A Splint, Instead Got Sent A Kilo Of Oats

I Broke My Finger, So Ordered A Splint, Instead Got Sent A Kilo Of Oats

AmazingLadar Report

Then there’s the rest of the subreddit that features things other than products.

One person once ordered just one hoodie for their one (I’ll stop) kid, but some force of nature turned that into them receiving 62 hoodies. Clearly an error on Amazon’s part.

And then there was a delivery confirmation picture for one of the other Redditor’s packages, which was simply placed not at their house, but on a car that’s not owned by them that’s parked on a public street.
#19

The Honest Title On This Poorly Manufactured Hair Dryer

The Honest Title On This Poorly Manufactured Hair Dryer

btrpiii Report

amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know, I’m getting the feeling this may have been manufactured poorly.

#20

Kinda Embarrassed To Admit I’ve Been Talked Out Of These More Than Once-I Have A Few Crustaceans Tattooed, And I Think I’d Like A Photo Shoot In A Fancy Evening Gown Or Tuxedo With Just The One. “You’re Ridiculous.”-My Daughter

Kinda Embarrassed To Admit I’ve Been Talked Out Of These More Than Once-I Have A Few Crustaceans Tattooed, And I Think I’d Like A Photo Shoot In A Fancy Evening Gown Or Tuxedo With Just The One. “You’re Ridiculous.”-My Daughter

GodFreesince2003 Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just be careful when you surf over to the p0řň sites. Just sayin’.

#21

If You Ever Order Anything Expensive From Amazon Make Sure You Video Tape Yourself Opening The Box, They Absolutely Refuse To Refund Me, After Sending Me A Note 9, Instead Of The S22 Ultra I Ordered

If You Ever Order Anything Expensive From Amazon Make Sure You Video Tape Yourself Opening The Box, They Absolutely Refuse To Refund Me, After Sending Me A Note 9, Instead Of The S22 Ultra I Ordered

No_Jackfruit5366 Report

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They probably wouldn't believe you anyways. After all a person could just take out the real phone, put in a different one (or a weight for that matter) repackage it and then film themselves opening it.

Then there’s all the times people ordered one thing and got another—namely how a person ordered corn oil but received peanut oil and hence left a bad review. Well, Amazon prompted for hiding the review from the public instead of making things right.

But it gets crazier: one person broke a finger and ordered a split. Instead, they got sent a kilogram of oats. No, they weren’t really packaged, just loose in a box.
#22

I Don’t Think They Thought This Through

I Don’t Think They Thought This Through

icantsaycaterpillar Report

sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not seeing the problem. You pick your initial and order that one.

#23

Amazon Packing My Jerky With The Weed Killer

Amazon Packing My Jerky With The Weed Killer

kkaleb91 Report

#24

Dianna, Princess Of Hearts

Dianna, Princess Of Hearts

adhdventures Report

We won’t even get started with all of the times pictures depict questionable things, like skulls on a patio fire pit, or those long descriptions that manage to use every relevant keyword possible just to make a sale.

But none of this should be surprising considering a slew of problems that plague Amazon. Whether related or not.
#25

I Ordered A Razer Laptop And This Arrives In The Product Box Instead

I Ordered A Razer Laptop And This Arrives In The Product Box Instead

radugbhr Report

#26

Why Add The Sunglasses?

Why Add The Sunglasses?

thewokebogan Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The model requested them to avoid the embarrassment of wearing a Bodbop XINGZHE Metal Hair Band for Men

#27

Not Quite Sure These Are For The Garden…

Not Quite Sure These Are For The Garden…

Jackster21 Report

Stores have to go through a lot just to make a sale considering the strict payout policies, extremely high level of competition, high Amazon fees and packaging restrictions, just to name a few.

And, on a more grandiose scale, the company itself has been criticized for its anti-competitive practices, treatment of workers and customers alike, environmental impact and a slew of other things.
#28

Got This As An Amazon Recommendation

Got This As An Amazon Recommendation

peteypauls Report

#29

# 1 Selling In What Category?

# 1 Selling In What Category?

BetterReward9965 Report

#30

Scrolling At Cute Shirts And Then This!

Scrolling At Cute Shirts And Then This!

WendyH73 Report

Now, if you want more funny, weird or ridiculous things that actually exist on Amazon, then look no further. Or hit up the subreddit.

But if you feel like sharing your experiences online shopping, the comment section is all yours.
#31

Hmm...what To Do?

Hmm...what To Do?

Acceptable_Amoeba_20 Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those not good at simple math, sort of like playing the Lottery

#32

Gifts For Lovers

Gifts For Lovers

llisaeva Report

#33

Holiday Spirit

Holiday Spirit

EhSillyGoose Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even think a mistranslation that leads to "Tasteless"

#34

Amazon Wants To Hide From The Public About What Happened With My Order? Lol

Amazon Wants To Hide From The Public About What Happened With My Order? Lol

RockyR0CKS Report

#35

The Scammers Are Quick 🤔 And Amazon Never Addresses Them

The Scammers Are Quick 🤔 And Amazon Never Addresses Them

Substantial-Rub3921 Report

#36

What Size Should I Get For My Antenna To Show My Support For My Favorite Sports Team?

What Size Should I Get For My Antenna To Show My Support For My Favorite Sports Team?

safarimotormotelinn Report

#37

What Decade Am I In?

What Decade Am I In?

Fit_Resort_4111 Report

#38

Wtf Indeed

Wtf Indeed

djwb1973 Report

#39

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime

RandomlyMethodical Report

#40

Culinary?

Culinary?

ahhh_zombies Report

#41

Anyone's Outrage Of Amazon One Medical?!

Anyone's Outrage Of Amazon One Medical?!

KWorksToWin Report

#42

Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day

Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day

ThePromoHubb Report

#43

Hmmm.......not Mental Case Friendly?

Hmmm.......not Mental Case Friendly?

Shadowhawk0000 Report

#44

On A Portable Bathtub Listing... I Don't Think That's How That Works

On A Portable Bathtub Listing... I Don't Think That's How That Works

ItsaSnap Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rarely do I respond with overused abbreviations, but ... OMG! WTF is this?

#45

It's Funny Because It's A Calico, Which Can't Possibly Be Male

It's Funny Because It's A Calico, Which Can't Possibly Be Male

Far_Individual_7455 Report

blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You do get males... But they tend to still come with the full set...

#46

How Does This Even Make Sense?

How Does This Even Make Sense?

Sea-Fix9964 Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#47

Amazon Knows What I Like

Amazon Knows What I Like

Matthew_716 Report

#48

Um, Why Blur The Faces In Your Own Ad Amazon?

Um, Why Blur The Faces In Your Own Ad Amazon?

Southernfly75 Report

erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The faces have been blurred to protect their identities.

#49

A Mysterious Thanks

A Mysterious Thanks

ynwahs Report

#50

Sorry, Visit Which Store?

Sorry, Visit Which Store?

roariah Report

#51

Hookah Hoses

Hookah Hoses

PotatoOswald Report

#52

Say B On The Bottle But Ordered D

Say B On The Bottle But Ordered D

Fast-Reaction8521 Report

#53

Alien Mousemat

Alien Mousemat

SoyBoy_Master Report

#54

From A Thermometer Listing

From A Thermometer Listing

MrNaturalAZ Report

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if you divide by 10 that is a pretty lousy accuracy.

#55

Nice Buttocks

Nice Buttocks

GarysCrispLettuce Report

#56

Red Toilet Paper

Red Toilet Paper

castledaddy Report

#57

What? I Don't Even Know Where To Begin

What? I Don't Even Know Where To Begin

superphly Report

#58

This Is One Way To Market The Product

This Is One Way To Market The Product

ComprehensivePie888 Report

