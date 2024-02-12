58 Funny, Weird, And Ridiculous Things That Actually Exist On Amazon (New Pics)
Folks have historically made fun of the likes of Wish and Craigslist for featuring items and services that raise more questions than they answer.
Well, apparently, Amazon is guilty of this too. On a smaller scale, but one that still exists. And you bet there’s a dedicated online group that’s all about sharing the gems found on it, namely the subreddit r/AmazonWTF, or The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com.
Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them Up To 62 Hoodies
Airline Cat Carrier, $14.99
So I Bought This Item, And For Some Reason I Was Sent A 100ft Ethernet Cord, Which Was Not The Item. I Get A Refund, And Now, Almost A Month Later, Seller Sends Me This
So, Reddit is home to r/AmazomWTF, also known as the The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com. It’s dedicated to finding the weirdest, funniest, scammiest or downright WTF? things found on Amazon.
And it’s not just things, per se. The description invites folks to share shipping adventures and policies, customer service experience and everything in between.
This Was My Recent Delivery Notification. Not My House, Not My Car, And It's A Public Street
What A "Unique" Description For The Grapefruit Essential Oil
The Perfect Salt & Pepper Shaker
My wife and I HAVE been looking for the perfect Salt and Pepper shaker for a while now. This is not it.
As of this article, the group has 50,000 members who collectively deliver weirdness on the daily.
Places like Wish and Craigslist have embraced their reputation of being and attracting all shades of weird, but you wouldn’t likely expect Amazon to be in the same boat. Minus all the books you can find there.
Jarfield
"These Will Look Great In The Guest Bathroom Honey"
"It Was The Chair, I Swear"
But, it should come as no surprise because while Amazon has a number of its own products and services on offer, it’s originally and primarily a platform for people to sell stuff online. It’s like a mall that houses stores owned by other people. As such, it’s not really Amazon that sells all these weird, scammy or bootleggy products, but rather the stores that it hosts on its platform.
W H A T
Now, sure, Amazon has a pretty good policy and system going to keep scammers, bootleggers and other shenanigan lovers away from people who just want to get a back scratcher and a book on why swearing is unacceptable, but remember that products came in varying shades of gray and it is sometimes hard to determine what goes and what doesn’t.
Being Not Alive Was A Real Bummer
For The Low Price Of $99.99, You Too Can Be The Proud Owner Of A Hellfire Pit
What Can We Put In The Picture To Really Sell This Trash Can?
The official Amazon store policy has a detailed list of products that are off limits. This includes things like weapons, medicine, get rich quick products and the like all have clear limitations and categories, Garfield toys that have seen better days and handbags with Princess Diana on them fall into a category of where to draw the line and how to enforce it in general?
Why Is This A Design You Can Get On A Toilet Seat?
Acne Scrub Is A "Video Game Accessory"
I Broke My Finger, So Ordered A Splint, Instead Got Sent A Kilo Of Oats
Then there’s the rest of the subreddit that features things other than products.
One person once ordered just one hoodie for their one (I’ll stop) kid, but some force of nature turned that into them receiving 62 hoodies. Clearly an error on Amazon’s part.
And then there was a delivery confirmation picture for one of the other Redditor’s packages, which was simply placed not at their house, but on a car that’s not owned by them that’s parked on a public street.
The Honest Title On This Poorly Manufactured Hair Dryer
I don’t know, I’m getting the feeling this may have been manufactured poorly.
Kinda Embarrassed To Admit I’ve Been Talked Out Of These More Than Once-I Have A Few Crustaceans Tattooed, And I Think I’d Like A Photo Shoot In A Fancy Evening Gown Or Tuxedo With Just The One. “You’re Ridiculous.”-My Daughter
If You Ever Order Anything Expensive From Amazon Make Sure You Video Tape Yourself Opening The Box, They Absolutely Refuse To Refund Me, After Sending Me A Note 9, Instead Of The S22 Ultra I Ordered
Then there’s all the times people ordered one thing and got another—namely how a person ordered corn oil but received peanut oil and hence left a bad review. Well, Amazon prompted for hiding the review from the public instead of making things right.
But it gets crazier: one person broke a finger and ordered a split. Instead, they got sent a kilogram of oats. No, they weren’t really packaged, just loose in a box.
I Don’t Think They Thought This Through
Amazon Packing My Jerky With The Weed Killer
We won’t even get started with all of the times pictures depict questionable things, like skulls on a patio fire pit, or those long descriptions that manage to use every relevant keyword possible just to make a sale.
But none of this should be surprising considering a slew of problems that plague Amazon. Whether related or not.
I Ordered A Razer Laptop And This Arrives In The Product Box Instead
Why Add The Sunglasses?
The model requested them to avoid the embarrassment of wearing a Bodbop XINGZHE Metal Hair Band for Men
Not Quite Sure These Are For The Garden…
Stores have to go through a lot just to make a sale considering the strict payout policies, extremely high level of competition, high Amazon fees and packaging restrictions, just to name a few.
And, on a more grandiose scale, the company itself has been criticized for its anti-competitive practices, treatment of workers and customers alike, environmental impact and a slew of other things.
Got This As An Amazon Recommendation
# 1 Selling In What Category?
Scrolling At Cute Shirts And Then This!
Now, if you want more funny, weird or ridiculous things that actually exist on Amazon, then look no further. Or hit up the subreddit.
But if you feel like sharing your experiences online shopping, the comment section is all yours.
Hmm...what To Do?
For those not good at simple math, sort of like playing the Lottery
Gifts For Lovers
Holiday Spirit
Amazon Wants To Hide From The Public About What Happened With My Order? Lol
The Scammers Are Quick 🤔 And Amazon Never Addresses Them
What Size Should I Get For My Antenna To Show My Support For My Favorite Sports Team?
What Decade Am I In?
Wtf Indeed
Amazon Prime
Anyone's Outrage Of Amazon One Medical?!
Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day
Hmmm.......not Mental Case Friendly?
On A Portable Bathtub Listing... I Don't Think That's How That Works
Rarely do I respond with overused abbreviations, but ... OMG! WTF is this?
It's Funny Because It's A Calico, Which Can't Possibly Be Male
How Does This Even Make Sense?
Amazon Knows What I Like
Um, Why Blur The Faces In Your Own Ad Amazon?
A Mysterious Thanks
Sorry, Visit Which Store?
Hookah Hoses
Say B On The Bottle But Ordered D
Alien Mousemat
From A Thermometer Listing
Nice Buttocks
Red Toilet Paper
What? I Don't Even Know Where To Begin
This Is One Way To Market The Product
The Amazon error that will forever be a funny reference in our house is when I ordered a metal wire shelving unit for a closet, and received a basketball. The box the basketball was in came complete with “oversized item” and “caution heavy: 2 person lift” stickers.
