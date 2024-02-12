Well, apparently, Amazon is guilty of this too. On a smaller scale, but one that still exists. And you bet there’s a dedicated online group that’s all about sharing the gems found on it, namely the subreddit r/AmazonWTF , or The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com.

Folks have historically made fun of the likes of Wish and Craigslist for featuring items and services that raise more questions than they answer.

#1 Ordered One Hoodie For My Kid And Now Amazon Won't Stop Sending Boxes Of Them Up To 62 Hoodies Share icon

#2 Airline Cat Carrier, $14.99 Share icon

#3 So I Bought This Item, And For Some Reason I Was Sent A 100ft Ethernet Cord, Which Was Not The Item. I Get A Refund, And Now, Almost A Month Later, Seller Sends Me This Share icon

So, Reddit is home to r/AmazomWTF, also known as the The Deep, Dark Rabbit Hole Of Amazon.com. It’s dedicated to finding the weirdest, funniest, scammiest or downright WTF? things found on Amazon. And it’s not just things, per se. The description invites folks to share shipping adventures and policies, customer service experience and everything in between.

#4 This Was My Recent Delivery Notification. Not My House, Not My Car, And It's A Public Street Share icon

#5 What A "Unique" Description For The Grapefruit Essential Oil Share icon

#6 The Perfect Salt & Pepper Shaker Share icon

As of this article, the group has 50,000 members who collectively deliver weirdness on the daily. Places like Wish and Craigslist have embraced their reputation of being and attracting all shades of weird, but you wouldn’t likely expect Amazon to be in the same boat. Minus all the books you can find there. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Jarfield Share icon

#8 "These Will Look Great In The Guest Bathroom Honey" Share icon

#9 "It Was The Chair, I Swear" Share icon

But, it should come as no surprise because while Amazon has a number of its own products and services on offer, it’s originally and primarily a platform for people to sell stuff online. It’s like a mall that houses stores owned by other people. As such, it’s not really Amazon that sells all these weird, scammy or bootleggy products, but rather the stores that it hosts on its platform.

#10 Wtf Is Under The Gd Bag??!! Share icon

#11 W H A T Share icon

#12 How/Why??! Wth Amazon Share icon

Now, sure, Amazon has a pretty good policy and system going to keep scammers, bootleggers and other shenanigan lovers away from people who just want to get a back scratcher and a book on why swearing is unacceptable, but remember that products came in varying shades of gray and it is sometimes hard to determine what goes and what doesn’t. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Being Not Alive Was A Real Bummer Share icon

#14 For The Low Price Of $99.99, You Too Can Be The Proud Owner Of A Hellfire Pit Share icon

#15 What Can We Put In The Picture To Really Sell This Trash Can? Share icon

The official Amazon store policy has a detailed list of products that are off limits. This includes things like weapons, medicine, get rich quick products and the like all have clear limitations and categories, Garfield toys that have seen better days and handbags with Princess Diana on them fall into a category of where to draw the line and how to enforce it in general?

#16 Why Is This A Design You Can Get On A Toilet Seat? Share icon

#17 Acne Scrub Is A "Video Game Accessory" Share icon

#18 I Broke My Finger, So Ordered A Splint, Instead Got Sent A Kilo Of Oats Share icon

Then there’s the rest of the subreddit that features things other than products. One person once ordered just one hoodie for their one (I’ll stop) kid, but some force of nature turned that into them receiving 62 hoodies. Clearly an error on Amazon’s part. ADVERTISEMENT And then there was a delivery confirmation picture for one of the other Redditor’s packages, which was simply placed not at their house, but on a car that’s not owned by them that’s parked on a public street.

#19 The Honest Title On This Poorly Manufactured Hair Dryer Share icon

#20 Kinda Embarrassed To Admit I’ve Been Talked Out Of These More Than Once-I Have A Few Crustaceans Tattooed, And I Think I’d Like A Photo Shoot In A Fancy Evening Gown Or Tuxedo With Just The One. “You’re Ridiculous.”-My Daughter Share icon

#21 If You Ever Order Anything Expensive From Amazon Make Sure You Video Tape Yourself Opening The Box, They Absolutely Refuse To Refund Me, After Sending Me A Note 9, Instead Of The S22 Ultra I Ordered Share icon

Then there’s all the times people ordered one thing and got another—namely how a person ordered corn oil but received peanut oil and hence left a bad review. Well, Amazon prompted for hiding the review from the public instead of making things right. But it gets crazier: one person broke a finger and ordered a split. Instead, they got sent a kilogram of oats. No, they weren’t really packaged, just loose in a box.

#22 I Don’t Think They Thought This Through Share icon

#23 Amazon Packing My Jerky With The Weed Killer Share icon

#24 Dianna, Princess Of Hearts Share icon

We won’t even get started with all of the times pictures depict questionable things, like skulls on a patio fire pit, or those long descriptions that manage to use every relevant keyword possible just to make a sale. But none of this should be surprising considering a slew of problems that plague Amazon. Whether related or not.

#25 I Ordered A Razer Laptop And This Arrives In The Product Box Instead Share icon

#26 Why Add The Sunglasses? Share icon

#27 Not Quite Sure These Are For The Garden… Share icon

Stores have to go through a lot just to make a sale considering the strict payout policies, extremely high level of competition, high Amazon fees and packaging restrictions, just to name a few. And, on a more grandiose scale, the company itself has been criticized for its anti-competitive practices, treatment of workers and customers alike, environmental impact and a slew of other things.

#28 Got This As An Amazon Recommendation Share icon

#29 # 1 Selling In What Category? Share icon

#30 Scrolling At Cute Shirts And Then This! Share icon

Now, if you want more funny, weird or ridiculous things that actually exist on Amazon, then look no further. Or hit up the subreddit. But if you feel like sharing your experiences online shopping, the comment section is all yours.

#31 Hmm...what To Do? Share icon

#32 Gifts For Lovers Share icon

#33 Holiday Spirit Share icon

#34 Amazon Wants To Hide From The Public About What Happened With My Order? Lol Share icon

#35 The Scammers Are Quick 🤔 And Amazon Never Addresses Them Share icon

#36 What Size Should I Get For My Antenna To Show My Support For My Favorite Sports Team? Share icon

#37 What Decade Am I In? Share icon

#38 Wtf Indeed Share icon

#39 Amazon Prime Share icon

#41 Anyone's Outrage Of Amazon One Medical?! Share icon

#42 Saved This To My Cart Yesterday But Decided To Wait Until Today To Buy It To Get A Sale Price On Amazon Prime Day Share icon

#43 Hmmm.......not Mental Case Friendly? Share icon

#44 On A Portable Bathtub Listing... I Don't Think That's How That Works Share icon

#45 It's Funny Because It's A Calico, Which Can't Possibly Be Male Share icon

#46 How Does This Even Make Sense? Share icon

#47 Amazon Knows What I Like Share icon

#48 Um, Why Blur The Faces In Your Own Ad Amazon? Share icon

#49 A Mysterious Thanks Share icon

#50 Sorry, Visit Which Store? Share icon

#51 Hookah Hoses Share icon

#52 Say B On The Bottle But Ordered D Share icon

#53 Alien Mousemat Share icon

#54 From A Thermometer Listing Share icon

#55 Nice Buttocks Share icon

#56 Red Toilet Paper Share icon

#57 What? I Don't Even Know Where To Begin Share icon