“Horrifying”: Emily Ratajkowski Accused Of Disrespecting The Hijab In Post With Twerking Video

Emily Ratajkowski shared a provocative tribute to the newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani.

The 34-year-old actress shared a cheeky Instagram post that many thought was “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

“Anything for attention huh,” one commented on her post.

Emily Ratajkowski close-up portrait with red lipstick and long brown hair, linked to hijab disrespect controversy.

Image credits: emrata

Emily Ratajkowski didn’t have much to say on Instagram after Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the biggest metropolis in the US.

But her recent Instagram post said plenty.

“Mamdani’s new york!!” read the caption of her celebratory post.

Emily Ratajkowski taking a selfie lying on a bed, controversy involving disrespecting the hijab and twerking video.

Image credits: emrata

The carousel began with a short clip of the supermodel twerking in the middle of an NYC bodega next to several rows of chips.

Fans who swiped left to see the second picture laid eyes on the Gone Girl actress wearing a hijab in what appeared to be a mosque.

The next picture featured Emily wearing a white shirt pulled up to the top but cropped enough to keep the picture Instagram-safe.

As for the last picture, the model chose a snap of herself walking down a street with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Many slammed her choice of pictures that came after the twerking video, calling it, “Kinda cringe”

Emily Ratajkowski in a grocery store aisle, wearing a backless top and black skirt, twerking near snack shelves.

Image credits: emrata

Netizens had strong reactions to her post, with one saying, “Now that’s a disgusting rage bait.”

“Twerking full moon and then mosque pic back to back is crazy work,” one said, while another wrote, “She’s got range.”

Many slammed her choice of pictures that came alongside the twerking video, calling it, “Kinda cringe” and “horrifying.”

“Ewww unfollowing,” one said.

“Love you queen but you’re just disrespecting the hijab,” said another.

“Emily I like you but the juxtaposition between the first two slides is lowkey disrespectful,” read one commented online

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white hijab standing inside an ornately decorated mosque interior.

Image credits: emrata

“The second slide was taken in Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, my home,” another wrote. “I’m not religious and have always been a fan of yours but damn.. show some f**king respect.”

“A little respect maybe from the first to the second pic…?” another wrote.

The model urged young voters to throw their support behind Zohran last year

Emily Ratajkowski in a close-up selfie with tousled hair and hoop earrings against a blue background.

Image credits: emrata

Emily proudly endorsed Zohran last June before New Yorkers headed to the polls for the Democratic mayoral primary.

She shared a video of herself with the self-proclaimed socialist and urged voters to head out and rank Zohran “no. 1.”

Woman walking on busy city sidewalk holding a child's hand dressed in a silver and white costume for Halloween.

Image credits: emrata

“Today is election day in New York and we have the opportunity to send a message to billionaires and Super PACs that the power belongs to the PEOPLE,” she wrote in the caption before calling Zohran the “future of the Democratic party.”

“The world is watching … Do not rank Cuomo and rank ZOHRAN no. 1. Make NY safe and affordable for all,” she added.

Emily Ratajkowski walking in a store aisle wearing a backless top and skirt, linked to hijab disrespect twerking controversy.

Image credits: emrata

In the video, she targeted young voters and encouraged them to participate in the voting process.

“This election is gonna be decided by young voters,” she said in the clip.

“The average New Yorker is 38 years old,” she continued. “The last mayoral race was decided by 7,000 voters. That means that your vote really matters. Go ahead, get out there, we know it’s hot, but the time is now.”

A beaming Zohran chimed from behind her and said, “Let’s do it.”

The actress expressed staunch support for Bernie Sanders back when he stood as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020

Emily Ratajkowski posing by a mirror at an event, linked to controversy over disrespecting the hijab and twerking video.

Image credits: emrata

EmRata has previously been vocal about the politicians she stands for.

She expressed support for Bernie Sanders back when he stood as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

“I’m a millennial, a true millennial,” the model said in a January, 2020, video, throwing support behind the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist.

“I think one of the things that’s so interesting about young people supporting Bernie Sanders is that he’s not like a young, s**y candidate,” she continued. “What he says speaks so much to what people want, that sort of who he is, it’s so much beyond just one man.”

The model went on to call Bernie “extremely genuine” and “consistent.”

“Bernie has always been very clear about how he advocates for women’s health care, which is hugely important to me,” she added at the time.

Netizens had strong reactions to Emily’s post on “Mamdani’s new york!!”

