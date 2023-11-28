ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Ratajkowski has not only made a name for herself as a beautiful model but also as a respected author who has pushed feminist values throughout her work and interviews.

Which is why her latest photoshoot has sparked outrage online.

Last Thursday (November 23), M Magazine dropped its latest editorial featuring Emily, commonly nicknamed EmRata, posting several pictures on its Instagram account of the model wearing various combinations of jeans.

However, one picture particularly stood out, as it saw EmRata posing in a pair of low-rise, wide-leg denim held up under her toned stomach by one hand, as she simultaneously stood in one of the pants’ legs, alluding to the fact that she is much skinnier than the clothing she was displaying.

Emily Ratajkowski received backlash following a photoshoot displaying her posing in jeans that looked twice as big as her

While famous plus-size model Tess Holliday appeared to be rather amused by the situation, as she commented: “I’ve been looking for those jeans in the second photo if you could just please return them that would cool. Tysm,” other Instagram users weren’t particularly impressed.

“Writing a book centered on body image and then doing the second photo is crazy,” a woman wrote.

Stylist Kelly Augustine asked: “What is the reason for this second photo? genuinely curious.”

Another person penned: “The fact a whole team of people worked on this and thought this was cool is so f*cked up.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Designers won’t make plus sizes unless it’s for a photo opp where a thin person can be quirky.”

Emily has been an advocate for feminism and body positivity

TikToker and dietician Mallory Page exposed EmRata’s questionable photoshoot in a viral video that has been viewed 154,600 times.

“One thing that we can always count on from celebrities is that they will stay out of touch,” Mallory started.

She continued: “Last time I checked, EmRata wrote a book about body positivity and female empowerment.

“And I would venture to say that this is accomplishing the opposite of this.

“Even if it doesn’t trigger you, even if it doesn’t bother you, do you think that that is aligned with the message that she wants to send?”

The TikToker went on to question how this controversial picture could’ve been approved by a creative director and the model’s representatives.

Mallory further highlighted that one of the main complaints in the fashion industry is that making larger sizes isn’t often possible, making it too complicated to accommodate plus-sized models, yet visibly plus-sized jeans twice as large as Emily had been used for the photoshoot.

The model wrote a book about body image titled “My Body”

The author of My Body’s seemingly problematic picture has also prompted Dazed Digital writer Gina Tonic to react.

According to Gina, the juxtaposition of the self-proclaimed feminist making a mockery of those who do have to wear the precise waist size of jeans suggests that Emily is “worth double any fat person”.

She wrote: “It is especially discouraging to take this photo as a fat person when our community, notably, struggles to find clothing that fits our frames with the same ease as our thin peers do.

“This is even more true in the world of high fashion, where custom fits for plus-size celebrities allow houses to gaslight audiences into believing they offer inclusive sizing when extended sizes are nowhere to be seen on the shelves of their stores or drop-down options of their e-commerce sites.”

“Last time I checked, EmRata wrote a book about body positivity,” TikToker and dietician Mallory Page said

The writer resonated that privileged people dressing up as their marginalized counterparts are often the reason why people are discriminated against.

“By taking the p*ss out of what would just be another pair of jeans in a fatter person’s hands, EmRata and the team behind this image are doubling down on the privilege that a thinner person receives in fashion and in society as a whole,” Gina wrote.

As of today, (November 28), the picture in question is still up.

Bored Panda has contacted M Magazine and Emily’s representatives for comment.

EmRata’s followers expressed their disappointment

