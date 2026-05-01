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Despite being synonymous with all things elegant and sophisticated, the Met Gala has its detractors, as several A-list guests who attended the exclusive event admitted they couldn’t wait to get out the door.

The gala, considered “fashion’s biggest night,” is an invitation-only event held on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Each year, dozens of celebrities grace the museum’s iconic steps, showcasing their most eye-catching haute couture looks. The outfits are meant to reflect the evening’s theme established annually by organizers. For this year’s Met Gala, set to take place on May 4, celebrities will unveil their interpretation of the extravagant theme “Costume Art.”

But not everything that glitters is gold. A number of celebrities didn’t hold back when describing the prestigious gala, prompting people to question the event’s idealized image and fame in general.

Here are some of the stars who have attended the Met Gala and spoken candidly about its less glamorous side.