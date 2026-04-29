Met Gala 2026 Dress Code, Theme, Co-Chairs, And Host List Revealed

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The 2026 Met Gala is almost here, and anticipation for what is arguably fashion’s biggest night is building fast.

Every year, the iconic red carpet delivers unforgettable couture moments, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

As fans count down to the star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, attention is turning to everything already revealed about the 2026 Met Gala, from the theme and dress code to the celebrity host committee.

Highlights The 2026 Met Gala date, dress code, and co-chairs have officially been revealed

New details on this year’s theme hint at how the event could deliver a bold new fashion vision.

A star-packed host committee is fueling buzz ahead of fashion’s biggest night.

Here’s everything announced so far about the upcoming Met Gala, including the key details driving buzz ahead of fashion’s most talked-about night.

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The Met Gala 2026 theme has been revealed

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On November 17, 2025, Vogueannounced that the Met Gala 2026 would take place on Monday, May 4. At the same time, it was announced that the proceeds from the event will benefit the Costume Institute’s spring 2026 exhibition.

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The exhibition, titled “Costume Art,” will also serve as the unifying theme for the night. Curator Andrew Bolton revealed that the exhibition is inspired by “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection.”

Although the theme originally had a subtitle that complemented the main idea, Bolton opted to remove it to create a new hierarchy. He described the decision as a bold and strong “statement of intent.”

“It’s just to disband that hierarchy and to focus on equivalency — equivalency of artworks and equivalency of bodies,” he said.

What is the Met Gala 2026 dress code?

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In February 2026, Vogueconfirmed the dress code for the extravagant night would be “Fashion is Art.”

According to the publication, it perfectly reflects the ethos of this year’s central theme while inviting guests to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.

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The dress code also “encourages attendees to consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas.”

Who are the co-chairs for the Met Gala 2026?

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Each year, The Met and Vogue select a handful of celebrities to serve as co-chairs, who help to promote and support the fundraiser.

In December 2025, it was announced that Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour would serve as co-chairs for the 2026 fundraiser.

The upcoming event marks Beyoncé’s return to the Met for the first time in eight years. After debuting in 2008, she returned every year from 2011 through 2016, making six consecutive appearances before stepping away from the gala.

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Who is on the 2026 Met Gala host committee?

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Although the guest list for the gala remains a tightly guarded secret, some celebrities have been confirmed to be attending as a part of the esteemed host committee.

Belgian-Italian fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz were revealed as the co-chairs of the Host Committee for the 2026 gala. Other celebrities who are a part of the committee include:

Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Additional members and the host for the 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be announced ahead of the event.