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“TEMU Sydney Sweeney”: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter’s New Raunchy Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter dancing provocatively on a dresser in a dimly lit room with shoe shelves in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“TEMU Sydney Sweeney”: Fans Brutally Roast Sabrina Carpenter’s New Raunchy Music Video

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Sabrina Carpenter’s release of her highly anticipated music video for the song House Tour on Monday, April 6, quickly ignited a heated online debate, largely centered on its raunchy visuals.

Fans of the 26-year-old singer were quick to express disappointment, with many drawing eerie comparisons between Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney, pointing to similarities in their visuals, marketing tactics, and shared “blonde bombshell” aesthetic.

Highlights
  • Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” music video sparked intense backlash, with viewers slamming its “raunchy” visuals and provocative themes.
  • Many drew harsh comparisons to actress Sydney Sweeney, with some even dubbing the singer “Temu Sydney Sweeney.”
  • The controversy escalated as critics questioned Sabrina’s artistic direction, accusing the visuals of prioritizing shock value over music.

“Says all men are stupid. S**ualizes herself for the men… Is she afraid that her music won’t do well without showing her body?” one critic questioned.

RELATED:

    The release of Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video, featuring Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline, has sparked a heated backlash online

    Young woman with blonde hair and black polka dot headband posing seductively in a colorful retro-inspired setting.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    The two-time Grammy winner marked her music video directorial debut with the House Tour video, which she co-directed alongside actress Margaret Qualley.

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    According to reports, the visuals serve as a glamorous, campy homage to Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film The Bling Ring.

    The track appears on her album Man’s Best Friend and was co-written and produced by Qualley’s husband, Jack Antonoff.

    Three women in white robes posing happily in front of a pink van with Pretty Girl logo at night, TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: isimostar

    The music video stars Sabrina Carpenter and Qualley, along with Madelyn Cline, as a group of burglars who break into a luxurious Los Angeles mansion.

    The trio carries out a heist, arriving in a hot pink van labeled “Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew” and proceeding to clean out the house rather than clean it.

    Woman in lingerie dancing in a dimly lit room with two blurred figures in the background, TEMU Sydney Sweeney style.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

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    Throughout the video, they are seen drinking wine, trying on designer clothes, taking baths, and stealing jewelry and cash.

    The video continues Carpenter’s signature aesthetic of glamorous crime and dark humor, as the trio is seen running over a man taking a stroll in the final scene, echoing the edgy tone of her previous videos like Feather and Taste.

    Many disappointed fans of Sabrina dubbed her “Temu Sydney Sweeney,” drawing comparisons between their visuals and aesthetic

    Three young women happily embracing each other while swimming in a pool at night, capturing TEMU Sydney Sweeney moment.

    Image credits: isimostar

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    Tweet replying to PopBase with a sarcastic comment on Sabrina Carpenter's new raunchy music video, mentioning TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: nonnssoo

    The visuals were widely labeled “raunchy” and “distasteful,” largely due to their suggestive themes, including scenes of the three women dancing in lingerie and, in one particularly eyebrow-raising moment, removing their underwear.

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    Reacting to the visuals, one person harshly wrote, “What do you expect? Her real content is body showing, not the music. Music is like something to play in the background.”

    Three women in stylish outfits posing indoors with curious expressions for TEMU Sydney Sweeney music video scene.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Tweet by ERIN describing someone as the Sydney Sweeney of the music industry, posted on April 6, 2026.

    Image credits: impopcrave

    Another netizen commented, “As a woman, I don’t understand why they constantly portray themselves as s**ual objects.”

    “She really just uses these videos to get her hot friends together and terrorize some random guy…” joked a third user.

    “I have tried to defend her, but I can’t see the irony in this; she literally just sells her body,” read one harsh comment

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    Surveillance-style image of a woman dancing provocatively in a walk-in closet in the TEMU Sydney Sweeney music video.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

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    Tweet from Claire A criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s music video with fans roasting under TEMU Sydney Sweeney discussions.

    Image credits: CoffeeandIrony

    “Great! More objectification of the female body,” one person remarked, while others added, “They’re trying so hard to push her as the hottest s*x symbol…she just doesn’t do it like Sweeney.”

    Another comment read, “Not sure if she’s selling music or an Onl**ans… Whys her music video always like this.”

    Woman in teal bra and leopard print shorts lying on pink fuzzy surface, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney music video controversy.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    Screenshot of a Twitter user criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's music video discussed alongside TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: kweenbimbowoof

    “Temu Sydney Sweeney,” quipped one netizen, while another wrote, “She’s the Sydney sweeney of music industry.”

    “Never seen such a mid clapped woman in Hollywood. Failed industry plant.”

    The Espresso singer also shared multiple Instagram posts and behind-the-scenes images on her official account to promote the new music video.

    Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter in bathtub scenes from a raunchy music video fans are discussing on TEMU.

    Image credits: Dr. Squatch

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's image compared to TEMU Sydney Sweeney as a s*x symbol.

    Image credits: YouWontLikeThi5

    One post, shared shortly after the video launched, featured a snippet with the caption, “Starring the prettiest cleanup crew in the world, my sweet [Margaret] and my angel @madelyncline.”

    “Directed by margaret & me! So much more to say but first go watch the video x.”

    The controversial House Tour music video also marked the two-time Grammy winner’s directorial debut in music videos

    Three women posing closely together with their faces resting on their hands, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney topic.

    Image credits: isimostar

    Tweet criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s new raunchy music video, mentioning TEMU and Sydney Sweeney opinions.

    Image credits: ultranol

    In another post, Carpenter shared a carousel of images of the trio while filming the project.

    In the caption, Sabrina revealed that the video was “shot on vista vision in the Hollywood hills very late into the night.. this was a very ambitious hardworking crew i am incredibly grateful for, hope you love it as much as we loved making it!”

    Three women from behind wearing lingerie in a dressing room, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter music video.

    Image credits: isimostar

    The launch of the video also coincided with a packed upcoming week for the singer, who is set to headline Coachella 2026 on the Coachella Stage on both Friday nights of the festival, April 10 and April 17.

    Joining her as fellow headliners are Justin Bieber on Saturdays and Karol G on Sundays.

    Other major performances include the world premiere of Anyma’s audio-visual project Æden and a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize titled Nine Inch Noize.

    During her first weekend performance, Carpenter has also reportedly partnered with Airbnb to launch a fan experience called “Sabrina Fantasy Land.”

    The experience will be open to the public from April 10 to 12 and will feature sparkly vintage cars, custom slushies, photo vignettes, and limited-edition merchandise.

    “So women are against s**ualizing themselves unless it makes them a bunch of money, great,” one critic wrote

    Tweet from user pughscomet humorously reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s raunchy music video with a Victorian man ankle comment.

    Image credits: pughscomet

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sabrina Carpenter's new raunchy music video, related to TEMU and Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: Joelyn45205201

    Twitter post by Zach praising Sabrina Carpenter's raunchy music video, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney discussions.

    Image credits: zjfrank13

    Screenshot of a Twitter user praising the visuals of Sabrina Carpenter's raunchy music video trending with TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: tfmakena

    Tweet showing a user reacting emotionally with crying emoji to controversy involving TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: guffmaniac

    Tweet from HBS commenting on videos featuring friends, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter’s raunchy music video.

    Image credits: hbsworld

    Tweet from user Nicky criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's new raunchy music video as desperately over sexualized and expressing fatigue.

    Image credits: nickymuniz_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s raunchy music video featuring TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: catheroza

    User comment on Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video criticizing objectification of the female body related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: ProjectCensor

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's raunchy music video, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: Lee281521

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sabrina Carpenter's new raunchy music video with fans roasting the content.

    Image credits: _Tom_Dutch_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s raunchy music video, mentioning TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: RandoManBro

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Sabrina Carpenter's new raunchy music video amid TEMU Sydney Sweeney buzz.

    Image credits: richardong1

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video with mentions of TEMU and Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: DoYaPhilMeee

    Screenshot of a social media reply critiquing Sabrina Carpenter's raunchy music video with TEMU Sydney Sweeney mentioned.

    Image credits: alvinsik

    Twitter user Snow Kat replying about a music video, commenting that the theme is starting to get boring.

    Image credits: MarioKatx2

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase commenting directed by herself about Sabrina Carpenter's raunchy music video.

    Image credits: cootiness

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sabrina Carpenter’s new raunchy music video linked to TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: FrankEdMusic

    Twitter user criticizing Sabrina Carpenter’s lyrics in her new raunchy music video, related to TEMU Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: swiftyandbabyc

    Tweet from user Jeff mentioning Temu Sydney Sweeney in a reply to pop culture accounts.

    Image credits: RamyarAlizadeh1

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