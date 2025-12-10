Who Is Teyana Taylor? Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Taylor is an American singer, actress, and creative force known for her dynamic stage presence. Her impactful work spans music, dance, film, and fashion, solidifying her status as a versatile artist. She first captivated audiences at age 15 by choreographing Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm” music video. This early, high-profile project quickly showcased Taylor’s exceptional talent and unique artistic vision.

Full Name Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Taylor Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Aaron Pierre Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, African-Trinidadian Father Tito Smith Mother Nikki Taylor Siblings Fleeroy PC Mason, Rich, Tito, Diamond Kids Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Rue Rose Shumpert

Early Life and Education A vibrant Harlem, New York City, upbringing shaped Teyana Taylor, who was primarily raised by her mother, Nikki Taylor. Her mother, who also became her manager, fostered an early love for music and performance within their home. Taylor’s early education included active participation in local talent shows, where she honed her singing and dancing skills, paving the way for her multifaceted career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Currently, Teyana Taylor is dating English actor Aaron Pierre, a relationship that began in March 2025. She was previously married to former NBA player Iman Shumpert from 2016 until their divorce was finalized in 2024. Taylor shares two daughters, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert, with Shumpert, with whom she maintains a co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Teyana Taylor’s career launched significantly with her uncredited work choreographing Beyoncé’s 2006 “Ring the Alarm” music video. She later released critically acclaimed albums like VII, K.T.S.E., and The Album, the latter reaching the top ten on the Billboard 200. Beyond music, Taylor has made her mark in fashion, notably with a collaboration on the Adidas Harlem GLC sneaker. She also directs music videos under the name “Spike Tee” and won season seven of The Masked Singer. Her acting prowess earned widespread praise for her starring role in the 2023 film A Thousand and One, securing a National Board of Review Breakthrough Performance Award. More recently, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the 2025 film One Battle After Another.