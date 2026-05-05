Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Before-And-After Of Hollywood Star Stuns Fans Who Wonder “Why Men Age Like This”
A man in a white shirt with a buzz cut speaks into a microphone, a Hollywood star discussing why men age like this.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Before-And-After Of Hollywood Star Stuns Fans Who Wonder “Why Men Age Like This”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Taron Egerton, 36, best known for his standout performances in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman, recently found himself in the spotlight not for his acting but for his appearance. 

A before-and-after comparison of the actor has gone viral, with some social media users expressing disappointment that he looks older than his age

Highlights
  • A viral before-and-after comparison of Taron Egerton has sparked an online debate about how men age ungracefully.
  • Many viewers pushed back on the criticism, arguing that his latest look was tied to a film role.
  • Amid the chatter, Egerton appeared focused on his personal life, drawing attention for a beach outing with Brooks Nader.

Many, however, came to Egerton’s defense, arguing that the new visage was for a film role and that he would soon go back to looking like his usual self.

The conversation eventually evolved into a broader debate about why male celebrities are often spared the scrutiny women face for changes in appearance.

RELATED:

    A recent photo of Taron Egerton has fans concluding he aged “like milk”

    A handsome young man in a blue suit and white shirt, smiling subtly. He exemplifies how men age.

    Image credits: Barry King/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taron Egerton attended Australia’s popular short-film festival, Tropfest, in February. 

    He walked the event’s red carpet dressed in a short-sleeved white shirt and relaxed-fit black pants, with Birkenstocks completing his look.

    The actor sported a shaved head as he posed for paparazzi at the time. This detail of his appearance caught the attention of internet sleuths over the weekend.

    A man with a shaved head and white shirt at a microphone, discussing why men age like this.

    Image credits: thespillpod/TikTok

    Posting the picture alongside a snap of the actor in a black three-piece suit with glasses, a fan on X asked, “Why do men age like this?”

    One response to the question was, “This is not aging. Something is definitely wrong.”

    “This young man of yesterday looks 60! How???” a second asked.

    Before-and-after of a Hollywood star, showing him with hair and glasses, then bald, illustrating how men age.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox / thespillpod

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s called going bald. We don’t have much control over it,” wrote a third, while a fourth simply asserted, “He’s aging like milk.”

    Another fan provided a detailed list of factors they believed contributed to Egerton’s mature appearance.

    A social media post with the text, "No way that's the same person?" commenting on how men age.

    Image credits: Ifedayofumi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Twitter post by Hana Saito stating men need to care for themselves: skincare, haircare. This tweet discusses why men age.

    Image credits: itshanasaito

    “Partying, cigare*tes, liquor, pork, processed foods, endocrine disrupters, lack of sleep, not doing maintenance. Aging isn’t natural to this dramatic extent so young. It is caused,” they said.

    Egerton supporters claimed his bald head was to support his new film.

    Taron Egerton shaved his head for Netflix’s new survival thriller

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @thespillpod Who let the dogs out? Taron Egerton, that’s who. Yesterday Sydney, alongside Taron’s tootsies, put on a show for Tropfest – the largest short film festival in the world #taronegerton#tropfest#pedicure#shortfilms#filmfestival♬ original sound – The Spill Podcast

    “Not aging, just acting,” one said, while another added, “Watch his new movie, it’s wild.”

    The comments seemed to refer to Apex, which was released on Netflix on April 24.

    A young man, smiling broadly in a colorful patterned shirt. Fans wonder why men age.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

    Egerton plays a serial k*ller named Ben in the title, who traps a woman named Sasha (played by Charlize Theron) in a game of cat and mouse in the Australian wilderness, where she had come to cope with the recent demise of her husband Tommy (played by Eric Bana).

    A Twitter post discussing why men age. The user @malantrent comments, "It is natural, women have their ways of aging too yeah."

    Image credits: malantrent

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from Mike G replying, "it's called going bald. We don't have much control over it." Discusses why men age like this.

    Image credits: namtrag

    Disregarding the argument, one user on the Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging platform said, “Men age more badly than women, but we ain’t ready for this conversation.”

    A second user pointed out that the world reserves comments like “What happened to her?” and “She let herself go” for women with even slight signs of aging, while for men, it’s “It’s scientifically proven men age like wine.”

    “Men need to take care of themselves,” a separate user quipped.

    Oblivious to the debate, Taron Egerton was seen packing on PDA with Brooks Nader

    A Hollywood star with long blonde hair and gold earrings, looking at the camera. The article discusses why men age.

    Image credits: brooksnader/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Egerton, whose last known romance was with The White Lotus star Chloe Bennet in 2024, and actress-model Brooks Nader, who divorced ex-husband Billy Haire the same year, began dating in late March, according to Page Six.

    The duo was seen holding hands and embracing in the water at Bondi Beach in Australia on Monday, April 27.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Egerton and Nader are yet to address their relationship, a source told Page Six that they both looked “infatuated” while out and about in Los Angeles last month.

    The source believed “it wasn’t their first date.”

    Nader has been linked to several celebrities since her divorce.

    A Hollywood star in a dark suit and white shirt, looking directly at the camera, exemplifying how men age.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In early March, she was spotted at the Las Vegas opening of the social club Zero Bond with Kevin Costner, 71.

    In October 2025, Nader was romantically linked to Gleb Savchenko, a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

    Nader will appear on screen in the reboot of Baywatch this year, while Egerton’s Apex remains the top trending show on Netflix as of this writing.

    “He used to be so hot. WTH happened?” a netizen asked

    A Twitter user's post about hair transplants and aging, touching on why men age.

    Image credits: Yachilomwe

    A tweet by A T Wilkinson discussing factors causing premature aging in men, like lifestyle choices.

    Image credits: atwilkinson_

    A tweet from @basakelebe: Men aged badly than women, but we ain't ready for this conversation. Why men age like this.

    Image credits: baskelebe

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet explains how men age, linking it to testosterone, highlighting the sudden hair loss and sparking the question of why men age like this.

    Image credits: bigboymawia

    A Twitter post by Ben NOT Engineer expressing frustration with a villain role, saying, "Why men age like this."

    Image credits: AkampuliraBen

    A tweet from Hana asks, "he used to be so hot wth happened?? men need to take care of themselves bruhhh". It relates to why men age like this.

    Image credits: saitohanaxo

    A Twitter reply stating "Stress may be prime contributor" to the question of why men age like this, dated May 4, 2026.

    Image credits: QegSee61229

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by Its_Yungblud questioning physical changes: "This isn't aging...if it's not for a role then something is definitely wrong." Why men age like this.

    Image credits: Its_Yungblud

    A tweet by @pandaaboiii2 with a panda profile pic saying, "Some age like wine, some age like banana." Why men age like this.

    Image credits: akashaych09

    A tweet from @freshonly_ with a reply asking "You sure he's not ill?" about how men age like this.

    Image credits: freshonly_

    A Twitter post from Owóyínká asking if a before-and-after image shows the same person, related to why men age.

    Image credits: theowoyinka

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from Mr. Peanut about talented actors who allow themselves to age regularly, raising questions about why men age like this.

    Image credits: mrpn_2

    A FanPop Seller tweet explaining a look is for a movie role, not related to why men age like this.

    Image credits: ShuGa_Stefs

    A tweet from Wendy, whose profile picture shows a woman in a red dress, stating old age is a blessing. Why men age.

    Image credits: Agorom57072

    A social media reply explaining that movie lighting and retouching affect how men age, in response to a Hollywood star comparison.

    Image credits: DakotaH97773657

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from Udeme Akpan, a social media manager, explaining a Hollywood star's baldness for a role, not why men age like this.

    Image credits: udemeAkpan01

    A tweet from Bolaji Abdul saying, We don't care about anti-aging stuffs, regarding why men age like this.

    Image credits: Mobolaji_Abdul1

    A tweet from @5TimesSBChamp replying to @1realFormula. The tweet text: "Women age the same way. Keeping their hair and makeup makes it way less noticeable." This comment discusses why men age.

    Image credits: 5TimeSBChamp

    A tweet from Frida commenting on why men age. Text says, "I think he's getting ready for a role."

    Image credits: fallingforfrida

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet from user @OfficialBFresh discussing factors that cause aging, relevant to why men age like this.

    Image credits: OfficialBFresh

    A tweet from Peter Spering explaining why men age differently, noting differences in photography and a film-related shave.

    Image credits: oliveuk123

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! This is a huge part of the problem. Every “article” like this is a dollar in a plastic surgeon’s pocket, and every “writer” like Seema is the usher of insecurity into the theater of illness.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! This is a huge part of the problem. Every “article” like this is a dollar in a plastic surgeon’s pocket, and every “writer” like Seema is the usher of insecurity into the theater of illness.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT