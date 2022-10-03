It often doesn't really matter if you buy the cheaper version of an item — think store brand versus name brand — to save a buck. But every now and then, the difference in price translates into a difference in using the darn thing.

Interested in products that are worth the extra dollar, Reddit user u/Bellabuns_xo made a post on the platform, asking everyone: "What's something you used to be cheap on, until you tried a high-quality version, and now you can't go back?"

From eggs to winter jackets, here are some of the most-upvoted replies.

#1

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Eggs. Once I tried free range organic farm fresh eggs with those deep orange yolks..I just couldn't go back. Paying over $6 a dozen isn't cheap but so worth it.

Can someone explain why they are so expensive in other countries? Over here (Nigeria), free range eggs, cage free and other types are roughly the same amount.Though prices differ over regions, they're not usually significant. I specifically buy Rhode Island hen eggs because they're so nice. There's no significant difference in price.

#2

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Good bras. God! It helps to have a good bra which would fit you and not leave marks on your skin.

and feels even better taking off at the end of the day!

#3

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread My bed.

Please everyone, treat yourself and buy a high quality bed set. Mattresses are expensive but it’s worth its weight in gold. Even if you just get a new set of covers, something with a high thread count. Sleep itself isn’t as important as how you sleep.

yes! this! it should be way higher, but without last sentence

#4

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread A winter coat.

#5

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Coffee.

We always had instant coffee/chicory blend growing up poor, and I would always enjoy good filter coffee if we went to a restaurant. Then in grad school someone introduced me to good instant coffee (100% freeze-dried arabica, no chicory), and then 6 months later the students clubbed together to buy a cheap drip-filter coffee machine and that was that.

Also around that time I bought my first pair of Calvin Klein undies at a sale. Never looked back in either arena.

Worth mentioning, to feed our coffee addiction we used to brew two pots in the morning, with freshly ground beans to lure the punters in, and basically sell one pot's worth for a marginal profit which allowed us to pretty much not have to pay for our own coffee. Also we were cheaper than the coffee stand nearest to our building, so we captured the departmental coffee market.

A few years ago the Senseo broke. It was 3 yo!!! Got out the old filter coffee machine and oh boy, what a difference. The coffee is great and cheaper to make too.

#6

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Cheese. I used to eat Kraft singles on my sandwiches until I got with my wife and she buys the nice Tillamook cheese. I could never eat that fake plastic s**t EVER again

*snickering in European*

#7

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Earbuds/headphones. Used to think people who paid over $20 for earbuds were ridiculous. Eventually got tired of my $12 ones breaking or being such low quality.

Try high quality wired earphones, next level. Bluetooth really drops the quality.

#8

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread I find it weird that this comment isn't here (unless i overlooked it) but TOILET PAPER!
Once i started using 2ply i knew there was no way in hell i was going back to 1ply.

2 ply? I never erven consider buying something with less then 3!

#9

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread A menstrual cup! I cannot describe how much better it made my period days. No mess and way less discomfort than when I was using pads and tampons. Never going back!

This 100%. I know they don't work for everyone, but if you can, please do try them. Yes, you have to get a bit more up close and personal with things, but it's not only more comfortable for a lot of people (for a lot of reasons), it's also very budget-friendly, as you can use one cup for up to 7 years (though I'm guessing it varies by brand), and it's putting much less of a strain on the environment than disposable products. If you can't use them, or don't like them for any reason whatsoever, it's fine, no biggie, but please, do try if you can.

#10

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Olive oil

#11

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Clothing.

I used to buy cheap polyester clothes from Kohl's and other massive retailers, but one day I was shopping in a higher end place and bought a really nice heavy duty cotton henley and every time I went into my closet I wanted to wear it.

So I decided to empty my closet and start over with better quality clothes. Now I have half as many clothes as I did before, but I feel good in all of them, and they will last for years instead of months.

Instead of buying four $10 Polo shirts, I buy one $40 *quality* Polo shirt.

The Vimes Theory on social economics and boots. If you can afford good quality boots or other items they will not only outlast the cheap ones, but in the long run you'll spend less than if you had bought the cheap ones.

#12

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Windshield wipers. I used to buy the cheap ones and would get so annoyed that they would always skip across the windshield. I thought all wipers did that until I bought the expensive ones. I’ll never buy the cheap ones again.

#13

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Running shoes. I thought I could just get regular tennis shoes and call it good. I started to train for a 5k and my “reward” to myself for finishing was to get a pair of actual running shoes. My gosh the difference is unbelievable and I will never be able to run in anything else ever again

Shoes in general. Better to have one good pair than two crappy ones

#14

We cheaped out and bought low quality garbage bags once. It made our week a misery. They split, leaking bin juice all over the pantry floor. They burst halfway to the wheelie bin. They just make more work all round, and never end up being a saving as you have to double up anyway. False economy.

💯 I used to but cheap ones but soon realised that having to double bag every time and clean up the mess wasn't saving me any money. Definitely worth spending the extra money for thicker ones.

#15

Spaghetti. Started off with no name stuff. Then barilla. Now de cecco or rummo. In absolute terms it’s not much more expensive and tastes way better.

rummo is my favorite!

#16

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Steak.
It's not something I buy often due to the expense (more of a rare treat), but when you do, It's best to go for one that's high quality (lots of marbling, well-aged, a good thickness & cut, etc). When cooking steak, there's not a lot you can do to make a low quality one taste great, but if you start with a quality ingredient, then there's likewise not a lot you can do to go wrong with it.

"rare" treat

#17

Shoes

#18

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Whiskey. Alcohol tax is high in Aus so if you are already paying a buttload, you may as well buy the actual good stuff.

Lagavulin.

#19

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Airplane tickets. I can’t go back to economy for long flights after experiencing first class.

This is a little hard to do, not too many can afford a first class ticket.

#20

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Soap! Cheap soap just strips your skin. Expensive soap makes it so you can't keep your hands off yourself - skin so soft and pliable, plump and fresh and glowing and smooth. Wow. Game changer.

#21

I am german, sooo: Bread. 🥖

100%!

#22

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread dish soap. my god, i will never again purchase great value dishsoap. dawn ftw

In South Africa it's Sunlight dishwashing liquid. Other brands just don't compare.

#23

Technology. Like, screen monitors, consoles, laptops, phones, etc. some of it high quality products are far more worth the buck

#24

My Dyson vacuum. My dog sheds a lot and cheap vacuums would only last a year before breaking.

We got a German brand, Karcher. Also very good value for money.

#25

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread Computer chair

For those gaming and working from home, this makes a huge difference.

#26

"I Can't Go Back": 40 Everyday Things People Used To Be Cheap On Until They Tried A High-Quality Version, As Shared On This Online Thread A container for my water. Broke a few bottles in my life from dropping them so I just said f**k it and bought a Stanley Thermos Master Series 44 fl. oz. Best 80 bucks I ever spent and it's got a lifetime warranty.

80 $ for a water container???😨

#27

Cat food. Now that I buy the fancier brand that actually looks like food I don’t think I can go back to feeding my cat lumps of brown mush that look the same no matter what the meat is.

Oh yesssss....no mystery meat for my cat..... He eats better than I do.....

#28

Art supplies. I got to use really high-quality stuff for my college classes changed my life.

Especially kids art supplies. The good sulfite construction paper is thicker, stronger, and fades a lot less. Crayons, scissors, brushes, colored pencils, paint, clay, and ceramic glazes are always better at a higher dollar and last for years. The difference it makes in the quality of their artwork is amazing. And I taught them how to take care of their supplies properly and how to conserve the high end stuff. 700-1100 students per year.

#29

1. avocadoes. bought them from a company that buys them directly from the farmers, and i cant go back to storebought ones.
2. hiking boots. i learned to appreciate good hiking boots when i went on a hiking trip wearing. sneakers.

Not all expensive hiking boots are created equal. Bought a $350 pair (mid 90s) recommended by some friends. Thought I'd broken them in but got blisters anyway, Took them into a shoe repair place run by this old Italian guy to get them stretched. Pulled them out of the bag and all he says is "Oh, those goddamn things"

#30

Butter

Yep. I only use real butter, even tho i dont actually like the taste. I buy it cause its not full of plastic and doesnt come in a plastic tub

#31

Comforter for your bed.


My parents live in Canada and the room I grew up in had some problem with the heating duct so in the winter, the vent only faintly provided heat. I had some kid's polyester filled comforter which wasn't very warm at all. I'd always double or triple up with some sheets.


When I was older and had a job, I absolutely splurged on a $300 down filled duvet with "box construction" (Meaning that it wasn't just a down sandwiched between two sheets and then stitched together into quilted compartments, each compartment had cotton walls sewn into it so the top and bottom of the duvet didn't touch.


Anyway, the first night I slept with that duvet was pure heaven. So very soft and warm. 30 years later, that duvet has travelled across the country with me and we used it every night still, and it's still warm and cozy.

This. But wool instead of down

#32

Parmegiano

The real stuff, a hunk of it. Not pre grated, or that dry stuff in cans.

#33

Ballpoint pens, used to get the 99 cents for like 5 or 6 and now pay $2-3 per pen

This. I know my day's going to suck a little bit more if I get to work and realise I forgot my good pen. Cheap biro's are horrible.

#34

Old fashioned shaving soap & brush. My uncle is a retired barber whose bathroom is decorated with all that old time barber stuff. After seeing it for years i was finally curious enough to try it.

Never went back to barbasol or Edge. Much smoother shave and face feels so much better after a shave now.

#35

Cameras. Sure, if you know your stuff, you can tease beautiful pictures out of a Holga, but if you do low light stuff, high speed stuff, or a combination of both, you gravitate to the best you can afford.

Tablets/laptops. I used a very expensive Microsoft Surface as my main computer for years and was quite upset when my friend dropped it and killed it.

But for the rest... I am cheap. Cars, bikes, electronics, furniture, clothes, groceries...

#36

Underwear!

I decided to try some more expensive underwear and I bought some form 3 different brands. One of them definitely stood out as the winner, AND I'M NEVER GOING BACK!!

#37

PC, doesn't matter if it's a laptop or desktop, I'll never be using a cheap one unless I'm forced to. I want to play games at ultra graphics and have apps running well.

I believe a good PC really does pay for itself. When I have to use a cheaper one at work, the difference is obvious in seconds.

#38

Toilet seats. I didn’t really pay attention much and assumed any “upgrade” would be expensive. But a wood one that *soft closes* is a game changer and only about $10 more than it’s plastic counterpart.

Considering we all use the toilet, it's amazing how many people still go for cheap toilet seats. Wood is definitely better.

#39

Socks.

I used to get the basic twelve pack of white socks, but switched to darn tough wool socks. I was a little sticker shocked at first but I’m not blowing holes in them because of my fungus toe anymore.

#40

Meat. Especially goat. So tasty, and worth the price

