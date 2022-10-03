From eggs to winter jackets, here are some of the most-upvoted replies.

Interested in products that are worth the extra dollar, Reddit user u/Bellabuns_xo made a post on the platform, asking everyone: "What's something you used to be cheap on, until you tried a high-quality version, and now you can't go back?"

It often doesn't really matter if you buy the cheaper version of an item — think store brand versus name brand — to save a buck. But every now and then, the difference in price translates into a difference in using the darn thing.

#1 Eggs. Once I tried free range organic farm fresh eggs with those deep orange yolks..I just couldn't go back. Paying over $6 a dozen isn't cheap but so worth it.

#2 Good bras. God! It helps to have a good bra which would fit you and not leave marks on your skin.

#3 My bed.



Please everyone, treat yourself and buy a high quality bed set. Mattresses are expensive but it’s worth its weight in gold. Even if you just get a new set of covers, something with a high thread count. Sleep itself isn’t as important as how you sleep.

#4 A winter coat.

#5 Coffee.



We always had instant coffee/chicory blend growing up poor, and I would always enjoy good filter coffee if we went to a restaurant. Then in grad school someone introduced me to good instant coffee (100% freeze-dried arabica, no chicory), and then 6 months later the students clubbed together to buy a cheap drip-filter coffee machine and that was that.



Also around that time I bought my first pair of Calvin Klein undies at a sale. Never looked back in either arena.



Worth mentioning, to feed our coffee addiction we used to brew two pots in the morning, with freshly ground beans to lure the punters in, and basically sell one pot's worth for a marginal profit which allowed us to pretty much not have to pay for our own coffee. Also we were cheaper than the coffee stand nearest to our building, so we captured the departmental coffee market.

#6 Cheese. I used to eat Kraft singles on my sandwiches until I got with my wife and she buys the nice Tillamook cheese. I could never eat that fake plastic s**t EVER again

#7 Earbuds/headphones. Used to think people who paid over $20 for earbuds were ridiculous. Eventually got tired of my $12 ones breaking or being such low quality.

#8 I find it weird that this comment isn't here (unless i overlooked it) but TOILET PAPER!

Once i started using 2ply i knew there was no way in hell i was going back to 1ply.

#9 A menstrual cup! I cannot describe how much better it made my period days. No mess and way less discomfort than when I was using pads and tampons. Never going back!

#10 Olive oil

#11 Clothing.



I used to buy cheap polyester clothes from Kohl's and other massive retailers, but one day I was shopping in a higher end place and bought a really nice heavy duty cotton henley and every time I went into my closet I wanted to wear it.



So I decided to empty my closet and start over with better quality clothes. Now I have half as many clothes as I did before, but I feel good in all of them, and they will last for years instead of months.



Instead of buying four $10 Polo shirts, I buy one $40 *quality* Polo shirt.

#12 Windshield wipers. I used to buy the cheap ones and would get so annoyed that they would always skip across the windshield. I thought all wipers did that until I bought the expensive ones. I’ll never buy the cheap ones again.

#13 Running shoes. I thought I could just get regular tennis shoes and call it good. I started to train for a 5k and my “reward” to myself for finishing was to get a pair of actual running shoes. My gosh the difference is unbelievable and I will never be able to run in anything else ever again

#14 We cheaped out and bought low quality garbage bags once. It made our week a misery. They split, leaking bin juice all over the pantry floor. They burst halfway to the wheelie bin. They just make more work all round, and never end up being a saving as you have to double up anyway. False economy.

#15 Spaghetti. Started off with no name stuff. Then barilla. Now de cecco or rummo. In absolute terms it’s not much more expensive and tastes way better.

#16 Steak.

It's not something I buy often due to the expense (more of a rare treat), but when you do, It's best to go for one that's high quality (lots of marbling, well-aged, a good thickness & cut, etc). When cooking steak, there's not a lot you can do to make a low quality one taste great, but if you start with a quality ingredient, then there's likewise not a lot you can do to go wrong with it.

#17 Shoes

#18 Whiskey. Alcohol tax is high in Aus so if you are already paying a buttload, you may as well buy the actual good stuff.

#19 Airplane tickets. I can’t go back to economy for long flights after experiencing first class.

#20 Soap! Cheap soap just strips your skin. Expensive soap makes it so you can't keep your hands off yourself - skin so soft and pliable, plump and fresh and glowing and smooth. Wow. Game changer.

#21 I am german, sooo: Bread. 🥖

#22 dish soap. my god, i will never again purchase great value dishsoap. dawn ftw

#23 Technology. Like, screen monitors, consoles, laptops, phones, etc. some of it high quality products are far more worth the buck

#24 My Dyson vacuum. My dog sheds a lot and cheap vacuums would only last a year before breaking.

#25 Computer chair

#26 A container for my water. Broke a few bottles in my life from dropping them so I just said f**k it and bought a Stanley Thermos Master Series 44 fl. oz. Best 80 bucks I ever spent and it's got a lifetime warranty.

#27 Cat food. Now that I buy the fancier brand that actually looks like food I don’t think I can go back to feeding my cat lumps of brown mush that look the same no matter what the meat is.

#28 Art supplies. I got to use really high-quality stuff for my college classes changed my life.

#29 1. avocadoes. bought them from a company that buys them directly from the farmers, and i cant go back to storebought ones.

2. hiking boots. i learned to appreciate good hiking boots when i went on a hiking trip wearing. sneakers.

#30 Butter

#31 Comforter for your bed.





My parents live in Canada and the room I grew up in had some problem with the heating duct so in the winter, the vent only faintly provided heat. I had some kid's polyester filled comforter which wasn't very warm at all. I'd always double or triple up with some sheets.





When I was older and had a job, I absolutely splurged on a $300 down filled duvet with "box construction" (Meaning that it wasn't just a down sandwiched between two sheets and then stitched together into quilted compartments, each compartment had cotton walls sewn into it so the top and bottom of the duvet didn't touch.





Anyway, the first night I slept with that duvet was pure heaven. So very soft and warm. 30 years later, that duvet has travelled across the country with me and we used it every night still, and it's still warm and cozy.

#32 Parmegiano

#33 Ballpoint pens, used to get the 99 cents for like 5 or 6 and now pay $2-3 per pen

#34 Old fashioned shaving soap & brush. My uncle is a retired barber whose bathroom is decorated with all that old time barber stuff. After seeing it for years i was finally curious enough to try it.



Never went back to barbasol or Edge. Much smoother shave and face feels so much better after a shave now.

#35 Cameras. Sure, if you know your stuff, you can tease beautiful pictures out of a Holga, but if you do low light stuff, high speed stuff, or a combination of both, you gravitate to the best you can afford.



Tablets/laptops. I used a very expensive Microsoft Surface as my main computer for years and was quite upset when my friend dropped it and killed it.



But for the rest... I am cheap. Cars, bikes, electronics, furniture, clothes, groceries...

#36 Underwear!



I decided to try some more expensive underwear and I bought some form 3 different brands. One of them definitely stood out as the winner, AND I'M NEVER GOING BACK!!

#37 PC, doesn't matter if it's a laptop or desktop, I'll never be using a cheap one unless I'm forced to. I want to play games at ultra graphics and have apps running well.

#38 Toilet seats. I didn’t really pay attention much and assumed any “upgrade” would be expensive. But a wood one that *soft closes* is a game changer and only about $10 more than it’s plastic counterpart.

#39 Socks.



I used to get the basic twelve pack of white socks, but switched to darn tough wool socks. I was a little sticker shocked at first but I’m not blowing holes in them because of my fungus toe anymore.