“Such A Strange Response”: Meghan Markle’s Facade “Cracks” While Speaking With Bondi Beach Survivor In Viral Clip

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met survivors of the 2025 Bondi Beach attack on the final day of their Australia trip on Friday, April 17.

On December 14, a father-and-son duo opened fire on a crowd gathered at the location to celebrate Hanukkah, resulting in 15 casualties and multiple injuries.

As Markle spoke with one of the survivors, an Instagram account dedicated to “exposing” narcissists described her expression and mannerisms as appearing uninterested.

Highlights Meghan Markle, during her recent trip to Australia, met a Bondi Beach survivor who recalled protecting her child.

A clip of Markle’s interaction went viral and sparked debate, with critics dissecting her demeanor and calling her response “insincere.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Australia trip sparked another viral moment when a woman ignored them at Bondi Beach.

“I got so uncomfortable watching this. It’s cringey,” a netizen commented in agreement.

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Meghan Markle’s demeanor while meeting Bondi Beach survivors examined

Image credits: Getty/Pool

On April 20, a clip of Meghan spread on Instagram. She was dressed in a striped blue shirt, speaking to a curly-haired woman who said her daughter, who was with her at the beach when the attack unfolded, is still horrified.

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“She does not want to talk about it,” the mother said.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

“As the survivor shares her experience protecting her young child, Meghan stands there blinking rapidly,” the account that uploaded the video observed.

“Her face looks like she is holding in a sneeze or a yawn rather than showing sorrow. She is struggling to respond, offering no natural emotional reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“The conversation isn’t centred on Meghan. Her interest visibly wanes. She appears bored and disconnected, unsure how to perform the expected compassion.

“This is a classic empathy glitch,” the account claimed before labelling Meghan “a narcissist.”

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Image credits: Getty/Pool

“Her rapid blinking signals discomfort as she tries and fails to manufacture the right expression,” the user explained.

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“Only when she pivots with the question, ‘How is your daughter doing now?’ does the mask snap back into place.

“But it feels insincere, as it’s a late, disingenuous recovery rather than real, authentic concern.”

Netizens agreed with the narrative in the comments section of the post

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Body language experts claim Meghan Markle showed ‘lack of interest’ with her ‘forced’ facial expressions and rapid blinking during interaction with Bondi Beach survivor. Multiple analysts have accused the Duchess of ‘acting’ while appearing ‘uninterested’ during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/ROv2aBNfWa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 20, 2026

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“Ewww, she is so miserable,” one said about Meghan, while another added, “The crazy blinking is off the charts. Such a strange response.”

“She rehearsed the face in the mirror before she left and got confused and could not remember what she was supposed to feel in reality,” a third remarked.

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Image credits: THE OFFICE OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

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“Between her lack of empathy and attempts to be empathetic, it’s just baffling,” another voiced.

A separate detractor went on to question “how did she get hired in Hollywood with her limited acting prowess?”

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“I may not know my flowers, but I know a bitch when I see one.” pic.twitter.com/vjtJQ0Xt10 — Lady Elisabeth Hale (@LadyEHale) April 20, 2026

Meghan’s fans, however, rallied behind her, with one saying, “What’s sick is you criticizing someone who showed up for the survivors.”

“The only reason that you all dislike her is that she is half Black and married to a white prince,” said a second.

“You’re a desperate hater,” the next echoed.

Meghan and Harry also visited the site of the attack on their Australia trip, where they made headlines for another reason

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Image credits: THE OFFICE OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

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The pair visited Bondi Beach shortly before meeting the survivors to show support for the community.

Photographers and everyday people accompanied them as they observed a patient pickup demonstration using an inflatable rescue boat, conducted by lifesavers.

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Image credits: THE OFFICE OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

While spending time along the shore, Harry and Meghan encountered a woman sunbathing on her towel, reading a book, according to a clip obtained by the Daily Mail.

The woman, whose identity remains concealed, refused to participate in the commotion. She did not look up or move aside, prompting the couple to adjust their path around her.

Australian woman ignores Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as dozens of media and the Duke and Duchess walk around her while she sunbathes on Bondi Beach. pic.twitter.com/KjupVrgwZp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 20, 2026

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Prince Harry noticed her and was seen laughing while cautioning others not to step on her.

Image credits: THE OFFICE OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

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The video has gained traction online, with one user jesting, “How rude of them to invade her personal space on the beach.”

“Someone needs to find her, and she needs to be a guest on all of the YouTube channels,” another noted.

“An intelligent woman who doesn’t simply follow the leader,” said a third.

Image credits: THE OFFICE OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

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The trip marked Harry and Meghan’s first visit to Australia since 2018 and focused on a range of philanthropic efforts, including mental health and veteran support.

“I totally agree she looked uninterested,” a netizen said about Markle’s interaction with the Bondi Beach survivor

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