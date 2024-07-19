74 People Who Thought They Didn’t Need Sunscreen And Ended Up Looking Like Dorks (New Pics)
The whiff of blossoming trees, sunshine on your skin, the cool refreshing water as you jump into a lake, and an increase in vitamin D levels—all of these things and many more are what makes summertime – a happy time. (Especially for those living in places with distinct four seasons and loooong dark winters.)
But one of the things that make summer the best time of the year for many, can also make it the worst; for a day or two, at least. I’m talking about said sunshine on your skin, which can get pretty harsh.
It’s safe to assume that most people have been sunburnt at least once or twice; chances are, you have been, too, so you might know just how painful and inconvenient it can be. But for some people, in addition to all that, it’s also embarrassing—or funny, depending on how you look at it—because of the tan they are left with.
Well, to make you feel better about your own tan, if you’ve already experienced a tanning session gone wrong, or to simply remind you to properly apply sunscreen, we’re coming to you today with some of the worst sunburns the internet has ever seen. Our team has combed the online world and found quite a few unfortunate cases, so scroll down to find them, and use this chance to learn from fellow netizens’ mistakes.
This post may include affiliate links.
Never Underestimate The Power Of The Sun. Fun Fact: The Sky Was Cloudy Almost The Entire Day. The Reflective Snow Alone Was Enough To Burn My Face Completely
My dad got sunburnt sitting on the verandah one morning, just from reflected glare, the lawn hadn't been put in so it was just dirt in the garden
When I Was A Teenager I Found Some Tanning Foam And Put A Stripe On My Wrist. Liked It So Much I Did My Arms And Legs. Nobody Was Amused But Me. It Lasted A Couple Months
Perks Of Having Red Hair: Free Cancer
Non of these are funny. Especially if you have lost a loved one to skin cancer
Just A Friendly Public Service Announcement: Make Sure Your Sunblock Is Not Expired And You Actually Use It
I learned the hard way that sunblock expiration dates are real. At a waterpark. In the summer. In Arizona. Now the leftovers go on the trash and new is bought every year!
My Sock Tan Looks Like I Have Socks On
Took My Boyfriend To The Beach Today, And He Fell Asleep In The Sun. This Is The Result
Someone Didn’t Want To Ask For Help With Their Sunscreen
I Was Working Inside, But Next To A Large Garage Door That I Had Open. I Was In "I'm Inside, Don't Need Sunscreen" Mode, Not Realizing That I Was Still Very Much In Direct Sunlight
Husband's Summer Tan Looks Like A Stranger's Hand
Missed Sunscreen
What Do You Think Of My Tan?
My Cousin's Neat Tan
I Forgot To Put Sun Block On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake
The Difference Between My And My Brother's Tan
My Son’s Sunburn Matches The Gradient Of His Shirt
Day In The Sun + Backwards Cap = Awkward Sunburn. Top Effort Dom
Awful Sunburn. It Hurts
I Went Kayaking In Florida Six Days Ago And Got The Worst Sunburn (Yes, I Put Sunscreen On). I Typically Don't Use The Spray Kind, So I Thought I Had Applied It Well, But Apparently Not
The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White
Well, It's Official, I'm An Idiot, And Summer Has Just Begun
Love My New Slip-On Vans, Hate The Tan Lines
My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn
During a trip to Dominican Republic my wife got cornrows for the first time and she is really pale white european. She always put a lot of sunscreen. Her scalp swollen between the cornrows and on the forehead, she looked like an alien or a Buffy vapire slayer vilain for the last days of the trip.
My Friend's Crazy Tan Lines
After All These Years, Still Trying To Figure Out How Much Sunscreen To Use 🥵😬 Usually I Don’t Get A Lot Of Sun Under My Hair. Well You Can Clearly See That Theory Didn’t Work For Me This Time
I Work Outdoors, This Is The Color Difference Of My Hand And My Foot
I've Put Sunscreen On My Face And Wiped My Fingers On My Arm
Sunburn On Vacation
I Came Across This Picture Of A Sunburn I Got When I Was 17 Years Old At A NASCAR Race
The Duality Of Pale, Strongest Sunscreen, Most Time On The Shade, Avoiding Strongest Hours And Still This Happened
I am burning so much. I have 2 fans against me, and it's still not enough.
My Sunburn Line Perfectly Follows My Vein
Forgot Sunscreen
New Rule: No Matter How Much The Sunscreen Costs (After You Drunkenly Lose The One You Brought) You Buy It
Husker Day Burns. Ouch
Spent Two Days In The Glorious Sunshine Working Outside And Did Not Anticipate Getting A Tan. Guess I’ll Keep The Thumb Splint On A Bit Longer
Oh Yeah. Now That's Different
The After Effects Of Spending All Weekend In The Pool Wearing Sunglasses
Dude, Look At My Tan Lines
Thought I Would Get A Nice Base Tan Helping Out At My Customer's Farm For A Couple Hours
My Sunburn From A Few Days Ago Started To Peel. I Went For A Run Today And All The Sweat Got Caught Underneath The Dead Skin And Formed A Lot Of Sweat Bubbles
that's not "sweat bubbles" that's blisters due to the skin burning.
I Recently Went To Hawaii And Got A Gnarly Sunburn As Seen Here. Ended Up Getting A Case Of “Hell’s Itch”, Which Was Genuinely The Worst Pain I’ve Ever Experienced
I Think I Missed Some Spots
Cook Until It Stings
My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different
Spent 50 Minutes Outside Earlier
Went To An Amusement Park And Forgot Sunscreen But The Paint They Marked Me With Left A Tan Line
Bike Glove Fail During His 10-Hour Ride
The Way My Bracelet Created This Tan Line
Oh, Your Shoulder Is Sore? You Should Get It Taped, They Said. It Will Help With The Pain, They Said. Except No One Mentioned To Maybe Put On More Sunscreen
The Sun Is My Greatest Nemesis
Some Of My Worst Tan Fails. Pro Tip: You Don't Get Tan Lines If You Tan Naked
Today I Got A Raccoon Sunburn And My Chain Around My Neck Tan Too
No, My Feet Are Not Dirty, That's My "3 Weeks In Keens" Tan Line
However, The Weather Did Not Seem So Aggressive That Morning. Luckily Grandma Gave Me A Tube Of Biafine For Christmas
Never Trust The Mother-In-Law
I Got Sunburn But Not On My Shins Where I Have Calluses
Thought I'd Share My Recent Burn
Went To A Music Festival, Got This Gnarly Sunburn
Got The Worst Sunburn Of My Life Immediately After Totaling My Car
Came Back From A Cruise And Noticed My Eyelid Has A Tan Line
It Wouldn't Be A Good Day If I Didn't End Up With 27 Different Tan Lines
My Burn From A Few Years Ago. Still Remember The Horrific Pain, Worst Sunburn I've Ever Experienced
I'm Half-Ginger. It Happens A Lot
Fifty Shades Of Tan Lines
My Trendy Tan Line
When You Leave The UK Winter For An Aussie Summer
The Weather Was Nice Outside Yesterday
Nothing Like A Beautiful Tan Line
Missed A Spot With The Sunscreen
Birkenstock Tan
Spent 45 Minutes In The Sun Today Without Sunscreen (Critical Mistake). To Be Fair, I Burn Really Easily Regardless, But Still
Sunburn Stopped By Vein
Don't Paint Fences In The Sun And Get Paint On You
Note To Self: Remove Sandals Before Tanning Next Time
When Your Pool Is Not Open Yet So You Have To Sunbathe On Your Patio In A Regular Chair
Some of us do not tan, we burn. 15 minutes is how long it takes for me to burn. Never put anything greasy on a sunburn. It holds in the heat and increases the pain and healing time. Put vinegar on the sunburn. It cools it and it heals faster. And do not forget your sunscreen. It's your best friend.
Some of us do not tan, we burn. 15 minutes is how long it takes for me to burn. Never put anything greasy on a sunburn. It holds in the heat and increases the pain and healing time. Put vinegar on the sunburn. It cools it and it heals faster. And do not forget your sunscreen. It's your best friend.