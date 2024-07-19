ADVERTISEMENT

The whiff of blossoming trees, sunshine on your skin, the cool refreshing water as you jump into a lake, and an increase in vitamin D levels—all of these things and many more are what makes summertime – a happy time. (Especially for those living in places with distinct four seasons and loooong dark winters.)

But one of the things that make summer the best time of the year for many, can also make it the worst; for a day or two, at least. I’m talking about said sunshine on your skin, which can get pretty harsh.

It’s safe to assume that most people have been sunburnt at least once or twice; chances are, you have been, too, so you might know just how painful and inconvenient it can be. But for some people, in addition to all that, it’s also embarrassing—or funny, depending on how you look at it—because of the tan they are left with.

Well, to make you feel better about your own tan, if you’ve already experienced a tanning session gone wrong, or to simply remind you to properly apply sunscreen, we’re coming to you today with some of the worst sunburns the internet has ever seen. Our team has combed the online world and found quite a few unfortunate cases, so scroll down to find them, and use this chance to learn from fellow netizens’ mistakes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never Underestimate The Power Of The Sun. Fun Fact: The Sky Was Cloudy Almost The Entire Day. The Reflective Snow Alone Was Enough To Burn My Face Completely

Never Underestimate The Power Of The Sun. Fun Fact: The Sky Was Cloudy Almost The Entire Day. The Reflective Snow Alone Was Enough To Burn My Face Completely

exploreandremember Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad got sunburnt sitting on the verandah one morning, just from reflected glare, the lawn hadn't been put in so it was just dirt in the garden

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

When I Was A Teenager I Found Some Tanning Foam And Put A Stripe On My Wrist. Liked It So Much I Did My Arms And Legs. Nobody Was Amused But Me. It Lasted A Couple Months

When I Was A Teenager I Found Some Tanning Foam And Put A Stripe On My Wrist. Liked It So Much I Did My Arms And Legs. Nobody Was Amused But Me. It Lasted A Couple Months

Dr-Not-a-Milkman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Perks Of Having Red Hair: Free Cancer

Perks Of Having Red Hair: Free Cancer

jessesewell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Non of these are funny. Especially if you have lost a loved one to skin cancer

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Just A Friendly Public Service Announcement: Make Sure Your Sunblock Is Not Expired And You Actually Use It

Just A Friendly Public Service Announcement: Make Sure Your Sunblock Is Not Expired And You Actually Use It

tammyroe20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
scarlettohara193674 avatar
Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I learned the hard way that sunblock expiration dates are real. At a waterpark. In the summer. In Arizona. Now the leftovers go on the trash and new is bought every year!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

My Sock Tan Looks Like I Have Socks On

My Sock Tan Looks Like I Have Socks On

IcyIsosceles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Took My Boyfriend To The Beach Today, And He Fell Asleep In The Sun. This Is The Result

Took My Boyfriend To The Beach Today, And He Fell Asleep In The Sun. This Is The Result

be.my.serene Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Someone Didn’t Want To Ask For Help With Their Sunscreen

Someone Didn’t Want To Ask For Help With Their Sunscreen

thedeparted85 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Was Working Inside, But Next To A Large Garage Door That I Had Open. I Was In "I'm Inside, Don't Need Sunscreen" Mode, Not Realizing That I Was Still Very Much In Direct Sunlight

I Was Working Inside, But Next To A Large Garage Door That I Had Open. I Was In "I'm Inside, Don't Need Sunscreen" Mode, Not Realizing That I Was Still Very Much In Direct Sunlight

rabbidplatypus21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Husband's Summer Tan Looks Like A Stranger's Hand

Husband's Summer Tan Looks Like A Stranger's Hand

IrisHopp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Missed Sunscreen

Missed Sunscreen

KarmaDeliveryMan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

What Do You Think Of My Tan?

What Do You Think Of My Tan?

travelling__tales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Cousin's Neat Tan

My Cousin's Neat Tan

wowwhatagreataudience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I Forgot To Put Sun Block On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake

I Forgot To Put Sun Block On My Legs During A Kayak Trip On The Lake

Tekki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Difference Between My And My Brother's Tan

The Difference Between My And My Brother's Tan

YungTinkerbell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Left is the colour of my skin. That or lobster red, there is no in between, I use a high level of suncreen and yet...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Son’s Sunburn Matches The Gradient Of His Shirt

My Son’s Sunburn Matches The Gradient Of His Shirt

hellotypewriter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Day In The Sun + Backwards Cap = Awkward Sunburn. Top Effort Dom

Day In The Sun + Backwards Cap = Awkward Sunburn. Top Effort Dom

kmarkham_golf_fitness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Awful Sunburn. It Hurts

Awful Sunburn. It Hurts

Hillary0631 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's 2nd degree bordering on 3rd degree, you need a hospital

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

I Went Kayaking In Florida Six Days Ago And Got The Worst Sunburn (Yes, I Put Sunscreen On). I Typically Don't Use The Spray Kind, So I Thought I Had Applied It Well, But Apparently Not

I Went Kayaking In Florida Six Days Ago And Got The Worst Sunburn (Yes, I Put Sunscreen On). I Typically Don't Use The Spray Kind, So I Thought I Had Applied It Well, But Apparently Not

earthling1117 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White

The Hair On The Pale Part Of My Watch Tan Is Black, But The Hair On The Tan Part Of My Arm Is White

jamaicanhopscotch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that's an optical illusion. The hair is blonde and while it looks light on the tanned skin, it looks darker on the light skin.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Well, It's Official, I'm An Idiot, And Summer Has Just Begun

Well, It's Official, I'm An Idiot, And Summer Has Just Begun

rkyrocrat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Love My New Slip-On Vans, Hate The Tan Lines

Love My New Slip-On Vans, Hate The Tan Lines

BlueMacaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn

My Husband Got Scalp Edema From A Severe Sunburn

hippy_potto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

During a trip to Dominican Republic my wife got cornrows for the first time and she is really pale white european. She always put a lot of sunscreen. Her scalp swollen between the cornrows and on the forehead, she looked like an alien or a Buffy vapire slayer vilain for the last days of the trip.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

My Friend's Crazy Tan Lines

My Friend's Crazy Tan Lines

sanjirou3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

After All These Years, Still Trying To Figure Out How Much Sunscreen To Use 🥵😬 Usually I Don’t Get A Lot Of Sun Under My Hair. Well You Can Clearly See That Theory Didn’t Work For Me This Time

After All These Years, Still Trying To Figure Out How Much Sunscreen To Use 🥵😬 Usually I Don’t Get A Lot Of Sun Under My Hair. Well You Can Clearly See That Theory Didn’t Work For Me This Time

mat_brooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

I Work Outdoors, This Is The Color Difference Of My Hand And My Foot

I Work Outdoors, This Is The Color Difference Of My Hand And My Foot

420trainwreck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I've Put Sunscreen On My Face And Wiped My Fingers On My Arm

I've Put Sunscreen On My Face And Wiped My Fingers On My Arm

Coperoni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sunburn On Vacation

Sunburn On Vacation

MapleSyrupLover_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

I Came Across This Picture Of A Sunburn I Got When I Was 17 Years Old At A NASCAR Race

I Came Across This Picture Of A Sunburn I Got When I Was 17 Years Old At A NASCAR Race

June_Third_2024 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Duality Of Pale, Strongest Sunscreen, Most Time On The Shade, Avoiding Strongest Hours And Still This Happened

The Duality Of Pale, Strongest Sunscreen, Most Time On The Shade, Avoiding Strongest Hours And Still This Happened

I am burning so much. I have 2 fans against me, and it's still not enough.

al3237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Sunburn Line Perfectly Follows My Vein

My Sunburn Line Perfectly Follows My Vein

Grc280 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Forgot Sunscreen

Forgot Sunscreen

grpvideoproductions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

New Rule: No Matter How Much The Sunscreen Costs (After You Drunkenly Lose The One You Brought) You Buy It

New Rule: No Matter How Much The Sunscreen Costs (After You Drunkenly Lose The One You Brought) You Buy It

emfordhall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Husker Day Burns. Ouch

Husker Day Burns. Ouch

aliciakadavy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Spent Two Days In The Glorious Sunshine Working Outside And Did Not Anticipate Getting A Tan. Guess I’ll Keep The Thumb Splint On A Bit Longer

Spent Two Days In The Glorious Sunshine Working Outside And Did Not Anticipate Getting A Tan. Guess I’ll Keep The Thumb Splint On A Bit Longer

BirdieFive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Oh Yeah. Now That's Different

Oh Yeah. Now That's Different

dirtbagpoet.of.troy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The After Effects Of Spending All Weekend In The Pool Wearing Sunglasses

The After Effects Of Spending All Weekend In The Pool Wearing Sunglasses

meghanly86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Dude, Look At My Tan Lines

Dude, Look At My Tan Lines

patrick_oleary_art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Thought I Would Get A Nice Base Tan Helping Out At My Customer's Farm For A Couple Hours

Thought I Would Get A Nice Base Tan Helping Out At My Customer's Farm For A Couple Hours

SnowboardingEgg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Sunburn From A Few Days Ago Started To Peel. I Went For A Run Today And All The Sweat Got Caught Underneath The Dead Skin And Formed A Lot Of Sweat Bubbles

My Sunburn From A Few Days Ago Started To Peel. I Went For A Run Today And All The Sweat Got Caught Underneath The Dead Skin And Formed A Lot Of Sweat Bubbles

wifi_is_fake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's not "sweat bubbles" that's blisters due to the skin burning.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

I Recently Went To Hawaii And Got A Gnarly Sunburn As Seen Here. Ended Up Getting A Case Of “Hell’s Itch”, Which Was Genuinely The Worst Pain I’ve Ever Experienced

I Recently Went To Hawaii And Got A Gnarly Sunburn As Seen Here. Ended Up Getting A Case Of “Hell’s Itch”, Which Was Genuinely The Worst Pain I’ve Ever Experienced

dragonxmother Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I Think I Missed Some Spots

I Think I Missed Some Spots

jcrawf05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Cook Until It Stings

Cook Until It Stings

baristabj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different

My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different

CATNIP_IS_CRACK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Spent 50 Minutes Outside Earlier

Spent 50 Minutes Outside Earlier

b0ng-hits-f0r-jesus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Went To An Amusement Park And Forgot Sunscreen But The Paint They Marked Me With Left A Tan Line

Went To An Amusement Park And Forgot Sunscreen But The Paint They Marked Me With Left A Tan Line

judith-has-a-knife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Bike Glove Fail During His 10-Hour Ride

Bike Glove Fail During His 10-Hour Ride

cagri.ozertem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The Way My Bracelet Created This Tan Line

The Way My Bracelet Created This Tan Line

kgxdfrey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Oh, Your Shoulder Is Sore? You Should Get It Taped, They Said. It Will Help With The Pain, They Said. Except No One Mentioned To Maybe Put On More Sunscreen

Oh, Your Shoulder Is Sore? You Should Get It Taped, They Said. It Will Help With The Pain, They Said. Except No One Mentioned To Maybe Put On More Sunscreen

fayenault Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

The Sun Is My Greatest Nemesis

The Sun Is My Greatest Nemesis

Rose262 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Some Of My Worst Tan Fails. Pro Tip: You Don't Get Tan Lines If You Tan Naked

Some Of My Worst Tan Fails. Pro Tip: You Don't Get Tan Lines If You Tan Naked

lindasallstrom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Today I Got A Raccoon Sunburn And My Chain Around My Neck Tan Too

Today I Got A Raccoon Sunburn And My Chain Around My Neck Tan Too

deans_pix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

No, My Feet Are Not Dirty, That's My "3 Weeks In Keens" Tan Line

No, My Feet Are Not Dirty, That's My "3 Weeks In Keens" Tan Line

lyra531 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

However, The Weather Did Not Seem So Aggressive That Morning. Luckily Grandma Gave Me A Tube Of Biafine For Christmas

However, The Weather Did Not Seem So Aggressive That Morning. Luckily Grandma Gave Me A Tube Of Biafine For Christmas

matt.paradiscap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Never Trust The Mother-In-Law

Never Trust The Mother-In-Law

Akutalji Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

I Got Sunburn But Not On My Shins Where I Have Calluses

I Got Sunburn But Not On My Shins Where I Have Calluses

youngmarinelc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Thought I'd Share My Recent Burn

Thought I'd Share My Recent Burn

-_-Jack-_- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Went To A Music Festival, Got This Gnarly Sunburn

Went To A Music Festival, Got This Gnarly Sunburn

TheBlitzkid46 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Got The Worst Sunburn Of My Life Immediately After Totaling My Car

Got The Worst Sunburn Of My Life Immediately After Totaling My Car

staying-late91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Came Back From A Cruise And Noticed My Eyelid Has A Tan Line

Came Back From A Cruise And Noticed My Eyelid Has A Tan Line

Big_Miss_Steak_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

It Wouldn't Be A Good Day If I Didn't End Up With 27 Different Tan Lines

It Wouldn't Be A Good Day If I Didn't End Up With 27 Different Tan Lines

candidly.curcha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

My Burn From A Few Years Ago. Still Remember The Horrific Pain, Worst Sunburn I've Ever Experienced

My Burn From A Few Years Ago. Still Remember The Horrific Pain, Worst Sunburn I've Ever Experienced

sarahdasgupta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I'm Half-Ginger. It Happens A Lot

I'm Half-Ginger. It Happens A Lot

RareyDairy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Fifty Shades Of Tan Lines

Fifty Shades Of Tan Lines

idagustafsson_pt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Trendy Tan Line

My Trendy Tan Line

kulacha.c Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

When You Leave The UK Winter For An Aussie Summer

When You Leave The UK Winter For An Aussie Summer

martamasieroyoga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

The Weather Was Nice Outside Yesterday

The Weather Was Nice Outside Yesterday

D15c0untMD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Nothing Like A Beautiful Tan Line

Nothing Like A Beautiful Tan Line

jdjdjdjdfy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Missed A Spot With The Sunscreen

Missed A Spot With The Sunscreen

Kcaz91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Birkenstock Tan

Birkenstock Tan

khaleefa91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Spent 45 Minutes In The Sun Today Without Sunscreen (Critical Mistake). To Be Fair, I Burn Really Easily Regardless, But Still

Spent 45 Minutes In The Sun Today Without Sunscreen (Critical Mistake). To Be Fair, I Burn Really Easily Regardless, But Still

bgrif59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Sunburn Stopped By Vein

Sunburn Stopped By Vein

BuckyBigLegs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Don't Paint Fences In The Sun And Get Paint On You

Don't Paint Fences In The Sun And Get Paint On You

shannon_alana1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Note To Self: Remove Sandals Before Tanning Next Time

Note To Self: Remove Sandals Before Tanning Next Time

sarajlarson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

When Your Pool Is Not Open Yet So You Have To Sunbathe On Your Patio In A Regular Chair

When Your Pool Is Not Open Yet So You Have To Sunbathe On Your Patio In A Regular Chair

chelso.fitsta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!