To help you get started, we've compiled a bunch of bucket list ideas for summer so you can pick the ones you like and include them in your personal summer bucket list.

Instead of going with the flow and seeing where things take you (which also isn't a bad idea), this year, we invite you to create your own bucket list for summer to ensure you don't miss any fun summer activities that make this time of the year so highly anticipated. Having a plan, be it in the form of summer bucket list ideas, keeps us accountable and eager to continue crossing things off the list. Also, the feeling of pride and accomplishment you get after realizing you did everything you wanted to do is simply unmatched. Hence, with days getting longer and nights getting warmer, now is the time to start writing down all the fun things to do this summer before it ends. And don't worry about the list being incomplete and planning so far ahead. You can always add more ideas as you go!

Like fruits that are in season, specific experiences are just better in summer. Not because we can't have them throughout spring, fall, or winter but because these things are so ingrained with the summer season that they feel best when done with sunshine above our heads and warm soil beneath our feet. It's like a summer bucket list of fun things to do in the summer—summer simply wouldn't be complete without them.

#1 Relax by a campfire.



Ramp up the fun by sharing ghost stories or exchanging your favorite memories you shared together. Campfires have a way of drawing people together, no matter what you talk about.

#2 Go somewhere you have never been before.



Some examples include going to a new park in your city or taking a day trip to a nearby town you've been meaning to check out.

#3 Have a zip line adventure.



When it comes to zip-lining, a few things are certain: If you don't fear heights, you'll have a great time. You'll feel like you're flying as you go through the air incredibly fast. The view from above is unmatched. And the rush of adrenaline is guaranteed.

#4 Plan a no-spend day full of activities that are all free to do.



Benefit from everything Mother Nature is giving you for free. Walks in the park are free. Swimming in the sea is free. Playing games in the sun is also. Borrowing an inflatable boat from your parents' house will, again, cost you nothing.

#5 Go for a swim.



On a sweltering day, enjoy the embrace of cool, refreshing water by swimming in a pool, lake, or ocean. Splash around or chillax on a pool float while soaking in the vitamin D.

#6 Gaze at the night sky.



Spread a blanket outside and take in the breathtaking view of the night sky. Go to a spot far from the city lights to really admire the stars.

#7 Take a road trip.



Plan a stress-free weekend getaway to take you somewhere you have never been before. Or, you can plan a lengthier road trip and cross off more things from your summer bucket list along the way.

#8 Take a break from technology.



Spend two or three days without your phone, computer, and TV to foster deeper relationships with your loved ones, friends, and the natural world.

#9 Go kayaking.



Rent a kayak and explore the water at your own pace to experience the waters without the adrenaline of whitewater rafting. Take pleasure in the relaxation and delight of paddling and floating on a tranquil lake.

#10 Go to an amusement park.



At an amusement park, you may leave your everyday worries behind and be transported to an imaginative world where safety is the only rule you must follow. Much like water parks, amusement parks may be just as enjoyable for adults as children.

#11 Have a picnic.



Bring a book and a basket full of your favorite snacks to your neighborhood park. Relax, set aside time to be alone with your thoughts, and just relish the moment.

#12 Nap in a hammock.



If you've ever lain back in a hammock and let yourself drift off into a restful slumber, you will understand what sleeping in the clouds feels like. The gentle rocking and swaying also add to the soothing experience.

#13 Go waterskiing.



The feeling of skimming over the water with nothing more than a pair of skis is both satisfying and thrilling. Also, waterskiing works almost every muscle in the body, giving you a full-body workout!

#14 Watch the sunset.



Sunsets are romantic, Instagram-worthy, and even more gorgeous in the summer. Also, you don't need to go far or be by the ocean to appreciate the tranquility and beauty of a sunset. Just look for an area with few trees and structures and a clear view of the western sky.

#15 Take in the sunrise.



Witnessing the starry blue sky morphing into soft hues is genuinely breathtaking. Also, when you get up early to admire the sunrise, it's like giving yourself a head start for the day. While admiring the dawn, you can set out your plans for the day without any distractions.

#16 Collect seashells.



Finding shells is not as dull as one may expect. Given how similar it is to treasure hunting, it is thrilling and somewhat addicting. Each shell you've collected seems to have a lovely story to tell.

#17 Stay up all night.



There are many reasons to stay up late this summer, whether to stargaze, have a picnic, have a morning swim, or do a late-night food crawl. Also, by staying up all night, you won't miss the sunrise!

#18 Spend the day by the ocean.



Spend the day at the beach enjoying the sun. Build sand castles, collect shells, let your inner child out and fly a kite, or enjoy a gentle sea breeze and the sound of crashing waves while chilling under an umbrella.

#19 Take a family photo.



Find time to gather your family for a nice family photo this summer. Take advantage of the self-timer feature or ask a fellow someone to snap an image you can put in your house and admire every time you pass it.

#20 Watch a movie outdoors.



This is a ton of fun stuff to do over the summer, whether your town has an open-air cinema or you DIY one in your backyard. Also, extra points for bringing some homemade stovetop popcorn!

#21 Attend a festival.



Attending festivals makes for the best memories. You'll enjoy reflecting on all your festival memories, so capture the moment, as many of them as you can!

#22 Hike a new trail.



Hike a new path to take in the sights, relish the tranquility of nature, and get some exercise. You may do an easy hike with your kids (if you have any) to look for flowers, bugs, and wildlife or invite your peers to attempt a more challenging trail.

#23 Learn something new.



To learn something new, visit a science center, aquarium, museum, or art gallery. In a local museum, you may learn about global history or find exciting information about the place you're staying at. Learn about marine life by visiting an aquarium, or stop at a wildlife sanctuary to learn about the fauna of the local region.

#24 Leap off a rope swing.



Grab the rope and swing your body, feeling like Tarzan. Make sure you release the rope in time, though! It's a fun and challenging upper-body workout that calls on both strength and coordination. Even more fun if there is a body of water you can drop into!

#25 Attend an outdoor concert.



Outdoor concerts are super fun and very popular in the summer. Find a spot nearby, invite your friends, grab a lawn chair, and enjoy an evening with great music.

#26 Ride a Ferris wheel.



The Ferris wheel continues to be one of the most popular attractions in all the amusement parks around the world. Whether riding one that is breathtakingly big or a little one at your local fair, nothing is more breathtaking than taking in the entire fairground from the top of a Ferris wheel!

#27 Grow a herb garden.



You may improve the taste of your meals and get additional health benefits by growing your own herbs. Also, you don't need much space to build your herb garden. The vessel can be anything from a wooden crate, or mason jar, to an old tire.

#28 Have a water balloon fight.



While everyone enjoys the sun's warmth on their faces, occasionally, the summer heat may get a bit too toasty. On those days, few things even come close to feeling as wonderful as taking a cold shower, but having a water balloon fight is the next best thing.

#29 Sleep in a cabin.



Not everyone prefers resting in sleeping bags or on the chilly ground with nothing but a thin piece of PVC separating them from nature. Whether due to the constraints of your back or just a matter of comfort when camping, sleeping in a cabin is the ultimate summer experience.

#30 Make a sand castle.



Building a sand castle is more challenging than it seems, especially if you want to make one that won't fall into ruins with the first wave. This is an excellent activity to spend time with your loved ones while getting a beautiful tan. You might as well enjoy a mojito while at it!

#31 Learn to surf.



Although this one is more difficult than most of the summer bucket list ideas we have on the list, we suggest taking advantage of the warm weather while also learning how to catch waves. Nearly all surf beaches offer introductory surfing lessons.

#32 Skip stones on a lake.



Did you know that stone skipping has become much more than just a simple kids' game? It has actually evolved into a competitive sport! Given that, it becomes all the more tempting for us to go back to when we used to skip stones on a lake. Or at least eventually figure out the physics of it.

#33 Take a boat ride.



Few activities compare to boating as a chance to enjoy fresh air, tranquil waters, and the warmth of the sun while spending time with friends and family. While on a boat, you may experience something unique and observe the world from the natural paths typically only traveled by animals.

#34 Stand under a waterfall.



Takigyo is a meditation practice in Japan where you sit under a waterfall and have frigid water fall on you. This activity allows you to push your physical and mental limitations and rediscover yourself in challenging situations. However, for you, it can simply be a little summertime fun!

#35 Volunteer.



Make the world a better place by spending your time and energy helping others. Animal shelters, soup kitchens, and children's hospitals are a few places where people like volunteering.

#36 Enjoy a pool day.



Every summer should include going swimming with your friends or family, whether you’re doing it while playing Marco Polo, sliding down a water slide, or relaxing on a pool float.

#37 Roll down a hill.



Do you recall playing in the grass and rolling down hills as a kid? We most certainly do. It seems that rolling down a hill is not just for kids. Apparently, a group of senior citizens in Singapore regularly roll down hills for their health. They view it as a form of treatment that may heal their ills. It could be worth giving a shot!

#38 Snuggle in bed during a summer thunderstorm.



John Koenig created the term "chrysalism," which describes the calm and tranquility you experience when you're indoors during a thunderstorm. A thunderstorm can be dangerous, but most of those who enjoy them do so from the comfort of their homes. Because of the storm's turmoil, people's dwellings give them a greater sense of security.

#39 Paint or sketch something.



You don't have to be born with Van Gogh's painting skills to paint a still life of a sunflower. Also, it's not unusual to see people sketching outdoors in the summer. Although sketching from photos is convenient as there are no time constraints, drawing an object from the real world makes it easier for artists to understand the structure and how to simplify it into basic forms.

#40 Go camping.



If you enjoy camping, you must be enthusiastic about warm summer nights perfect for spending under the stars. Pack your tent and backpack and head off for a few nights in the great outdoors. And lure your friends with s'mores!

#41 Do a random act of kindness for a stranger.



Whether to secure yourself a spot in heaven, gain extra karma points, or get Lady Fortune on your side, there are plenty of random acts of kindness ideas to fulfill in everyday life. This summer, make it one of your bucket list objectives to do a random act of kindness for a stranger.

#42 Try whitewater rafting.



Feel the adrenaline racing through your veins when you plunge over the waves, and sense your stomach sink when you approach a waterfall. Every section of the river is an adventure when you are whitewater rafting.

#43 Ride a roller coaster.



Every summer requires at least a single trip to an amusement park. Get your blood pumping while overcoming your fear of heights by finding a mild roller coaster or going high up on a tall coaster!

#44 Read a summer book.



Although summer books don't make it to a separate book genre, some books make the best beach reads. Think any book by Emily Henry, Tessa Bailey, or Sarah Adams.

#45 Try a new food.



Have you ever tasted escargot, frog legs, or raw oysters? Perhaps sushi is a dish that you have never tried. Consider all the foods you have yet to try, then venture out and try something new.

#46 Be a tourist in your own city.



For the day, pretend you're a tourist in your own city and explore the sites flooded by people carrying selfie sticks and cameras. You may come across a place you've never been to or learn some fascinating, previously unheard facts from the tour guides. Then, of course, sneak into some tourist pictures!

#47 Ride in a hot air balloon.



See the world from a bird's-eye view by taking a hot air balloon ride. Hot air ballooning is a unique experience, and doing it will undoubtedly leave you with lifelong memories. If you are too terrified of the heights, you may still enjoy a hot air balloon festival from the ground.

#48 Go wine tasting.



Attending a wine tasting is one of the most exciting things you can do if you enjoy wine. It's the ideal educational experience, regardless of whether you're a wine connoisseur or just starting to get interested in exploring new wine flavors.

#49 Go to a farmers’ market.



Enjoy browsing the summertime farmers' market while sourcing seasonal, fresh ingredients for your next meal. Bring your bounty home and try to make a tasty, veggie-filled farmers' market-inspired salad.

#50 Go skinny-dipping.



Going skinny-dipping may remind some people of a "truth or dare" game at a high school party. However, it's no longer considered vulgar or taboo (when done in private, of course). After a strenuous hike on a hot summer day, skinny-dipping can be an incredibly peaceful and refreshing experience.

#51 Sleep under the stars.



This is among the most tranquil experiences you may have. As long as the night is warm, sleeping under the stars is very enjoyable since you can both relax and take in the scenery. You may observe the moon, the sounds, and the twinkling stars.

#52 Visit a historical site.



Summertime trips to historical sites offer an excellent opportunity to learn about past cultures and societies, both domestically and overseas. At these sites, you may learn about past lifestyles as well as historical and cultural customs.

#53 Build a treehouse.



Many of us spent much of our childhoods dreaming of having a treehouse. Those who had the chance to fulfill their fantasies were lucky. Many of us never ceased dreaming, despite the possibility that the dream may have faded with time. This summer, take time to fulfill your childhood dream or help turn your kid's fantasy into a reality.

#54 Learn to shoot a bow & arrow.



Though easy to learn and fun, archery is challenging to master and can often be frustrating. Yet, this doesn't imply that you can't try hitting the bull's-eye this summer!

#55 Start a rock collection.



Wherever your family goes this summer, whether to a park, the beach, or the neighborhood playground, encourage your kids, if you have any, to gather a few rocks. As a fun art project, your little geologists can paint them after you get home.

#56 Visit the grandparents.



Summer is the perfect time for your kids to form a deeper connection with their grandparents. You, too, may benefit from more bonding with your parents! This summer, help organize a fun-filled day or weekend of activities to promote kinship amongst generations.

#57 Go on a bike ride.



Like the beach and summer, bikes and summer go hand in hand. On a bike, you may go on all kinds of summer adventures, from big outings to quick errands.

#58 Have a family board game tournament.



Playing board games creates an enjoyable and encouraging atmosphere necessary to foster strong interpersonal bonds and nurture strong family ties.

#59 Do a cannonball.



The cannonball dive has undoubtedly been a favorite of kids (and some adults) for who knows how many years. Every pool or lake with a diving board will likely have a bunch of kids (or adults who act like kids) competing with each other to create the biggest splashes.

#60 Dance it out outdoors.



When you incorporate nature, dance therapy becomes even more effective. This is a good enough excuse to spend the summer outside shaking your bum!

#61 Play beach volleyball.



Whatever your age or skill level, playing beach volleyball is always a lot of fun. Since there are typically only two players on each team, it's a very social sport that requires strong cooperation, so you inevitably get closer to whoever you're playing with. Also, taking a quick dip in the sea to rejuvenate after the game is unmatched.

#62 Take a picture by a colored wall.



There’s something about brightly colored walls that invites you to stop by them to take a photo. This summer is no exception. Next time you see a colored wall—stop and take a picture with it in the background. It will add color to your photo gallery and is perfect for posting on the 'gram!

#63 Find a sunflower.



Sunflowers are often seen as spiritual flowers. This is due to their resemblance to the sun and the fact that they always turn their heads toward the light, hence the name!

#64 Visit a karaoke bar and sing at the top of your lungs.



This one doesn't really need an explanation; karaoke is awesome, especially the bad kind. If you are done singing in the shower, practice your professional singing career in a karaoke bar before taking it to The Hollywood Bowl. If you have always wanted to try karaoke but never had the guts for it, now is the right time to finally do it.

#65 Make a big fruit salad.



With all the delicious fruits in season, summer is simply the best. Fruit salad is perfect for a backyard BBQ or any occasion, really. There are never leftovers!

#66 Splash at a water park.



Make visiting a water park a must-do this summer, regardless of whether you can do so by taking a short drive from your house or need to plan a whole road trip to get there. Aside from a spare tire, remember to bring sunscreen!

#67 Pick your own fruit.



Find a pick-your-own farm where you may pick the produce yourself and then enjoy the fruits of your labor (literally), whether you're in the mood for some strawberries, raspberries, or cherries.

#68 Enjoy some ice cream outside.



This one is easy to cross off. Before summer ends, make sure you enjoy some delicious ice cream outside, whether it's a tall waffle cone, a strawberry sundae, or an ice cream sandwich.

#69 Visit a national park.



National parks make excellent summer break destinations because they provide thrilling treks and stunning views. This summer, check out a park you have yet to visit.

#70 Attend a parade.



Large and small parades, regardless of the occasion or celebration, allow people and organizations to be seen while also providing spectators with some good old-fashioned fun. Find one happening nearby, invite your friends, and join the fun!

#71 Make tie-dye T-shirts.



Tie-dyeing is an easy and enjoyable pastime suitable for all ages if you want to breathe fresh life into your plain white T-shirts. Also, tie-dye T-shirts are super appropriate and comfy to wear in summer!

#72 Learn to fly fish.



Fly fishing is more complicated than traditional fishing, but it's not as difficult as some say. Although it can be challenging for beginners, fly fishing is fun and meant to be enjoyed by young and old. Also, you get to don some stylish pants!

#73 Watch fireflies.



Awe and happiness are feelings that fireflies elicit. Being surrounded by their flashing lights gives you the impression that time has stopped and that all is well. They serve as a reminder that the little things in life are what really count.

#74 Make a summer playlist.



The best summer playlist-making advice is to have fun. Playful surprises may be created by including a classic hit from the past or adding an obscure tune to introduce someone to a new genre.

#75 Watch fireworks.



Apparently, people's fascination with fireworks can be explained by science. The loud snap of a firework triggers the amygdala, a little ball of nerves in the brain that detects fear. After hearing the resounding crack of the firework, indicating that we are safe from the threat, follows a release of dopamine, the "feel-good" hormone.

#76 Make s’mores.



Summer wouldn't be complete without having s'mores by the fire. Making s'mores is a fun and enjoyable activity that the whole family can participate in. Needless to say, it's the ideal campfire treat.

#77 Fly a kite.



On a summer day with some wind, flying a kite is a pleasant way to pass the time. You can choose the kite you like the most from a large selection offered in stores and online or make your own!

#78 Make ice cream.



Make your favorite ice cream flavor at home rather than buying it at the shop. If creating ice cream sounds too difficult, consider making delicious popsicles. They are much easier to do.

#79 Relax on your porch for the afternoon.



Many homeowners would probably mention their porch or patio as their favorite part of their home. With a coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other, it's a super relaxing thing to do in the summer.

#80 Get a tattoo.



If you haven't joined the inked club yet but desperately want to do so in the summer, be aware that tattoo aftercare requires you to stay away from the sun and water until the tattoo is fully healed, so plan your appointment accordingly.

#81 Go on a scavenger hunt.



Summer is the perfect time to host a nature-inspired scavenger hunt. Look for natural treasures in your area, such as various flowers, a squirrel, moss, etc. However, no need to collect them or yank objects from their natural habitats! Simply give each scavenger a clipboard to log their discoveries.

#82 Create a cocktail.



The best thing about crossing this off your summer bucket list is that it will take a lot of sampling until you find the perfect ratio!

#83 Get a summer haircut.



If you are looking for a change and don't mind cutting your hair, the ideal solution for the summer heat is cutting it short. Removing hair from the neck helps keep the body cool in the heat. A short haircut also maintains frizz to a manageable level for people with curly hair.

#84 Discover local history.



Find a suitable family trip by researching historical landmarks in your hometown or nearby area. Your children might discover that summer studying is a lot of fun while also gaining a fresh perspective on a familiar setting.

#85 Go to an outdoor yoga class.



In the lovely summertime weather, yoga instructors absolutely love doing classes outside. Taking in the cool wind, stunning landscape, nature's aroma, and the sun's warmth when practicing yoga outdoors, you may experience true calm.

#86 Visit a museum with friends.



Go ahead and type in Google's search bar "museums near me" and check what your area offers. If not much or nothing caught your attention, maybe an exhibition is happening in a nearby town? If so, that's a great excuse for a road trip adventure!

#87 Try new BBQ recipes.



Nothing beats firing up the grill on a sunny day. Yet this appetizing cooking style entails much more than burgers and sausages. Instead of grilling your go-to favorites, discover something new by trying new barbeque recipes.

#88 Go to a baseball game.



Sporting events are a fantastic way to unwind and have fun. You may cheer on your hometown team while watching your favorite players. Also, it allows you to interact socially with others who share your interests. Hence, if you get the opportunity to watch a baseball game this summer, seize it.

#89 Run a themed 5k.



Themed 5k marathons are a great chance to show off your vigor and outgoing personality while bringing the community together for a shared route. Make sure the theme is enjoyable, like a mud or color run!

#90 Make fresh squeezed lemonade.



When the sun is out, you absolutely must have some. Making your own lemonade allows you to customize the recipe, so let loose and have fun with your inner mixologist!

#91 Start an outdoor fitness routine.



Summer is the perfect season to start being more active. Exercising outdoors is far more enjoyable and beautiful when the weather is nice—take advantage of it!

#92 Host a dessert bake-off.



Invite your pals over and ask them to each bring a delicious summer dessert. Make the bake-off more competitive by presenting awards. The winner receives a prize and is the host for the following year!

#93 Buy something at a garage sale.



Some people love garage sales, while others dismiss them as a jumble of other people's trash. If you belong to the second group, you've been passing up an opportunity to get some fantastic bargains. Even though not every garage sale is a gold mine, there are plenty of deals and rare possibilities that you won't find on the shelves of big-box retailers.

#94 Get a temporary tattoo.



Summer isn't the best time to get a tattoo because you must avoid sun and water until your tattoo fully heals, which could take up to a whole month. A temporary tattoo, however, implies no risks!