70 Summer Activities We Wish We Could Do All Year Round
Ahhh, summer! Is there any better time of the year? Spring allergies have settled, mosquitos are aplenty, the nights are short, and the days are fragrant with meadows and wildflowers. Truly, the most wonderful time to spend all your time outdoors. Unless, that is, you live in Furnace Creek; then summer might be a curse word for you. However, we believe that the majority of people can soak in the sun without shriveling to a dehydrated lump of hide, and if you’re looking for some summer activity ideas to make the most of this gorgeous season, this is our list dedicated to exactly that.
For starters, our list will remind you of the fun summer activities you used to love as a kid - hopscotch tournament, here we come! Then, we’ve also included actual summer activities for kids, like blowing the most majestical soap bubbles and observing them glistening in the sun in the most extraordinary colors of the rainbow. Finally, we’ve also included tons of outdoor summer activities, like looking for fireflies, making s’mores over a fire, and picking fresh, ripe summer berries. Even listing these activities for summer is making us wish for the season ASAP!
So, ready to take a look at our comprehensive list of things to do in the summer? Be warned, though, you might fall into a state of daydreaming even thinking about these wonderful activities, so best not to read this list at work! However, when you do read it, rate these fun things to do in the summer the way you like and share this list with anyone whom you’d like to join you in the summertime fun.
This post may include affiliate links.
Go 24 Hours Without Internet, Radio Or Television
Grow An Herb Garden
Roast Marshmallows Over A Fire And Make S'mores
The photo’s person on the left will enjoy some toxin-removal benefits from his marshmallow.
Nap In A Hammock
Get Caught In A Summer Rainstorm
This always looks fun in movies, but in real life I don’t want to really get caught in the rain.
Sit On A Porch Swing
Be careful, the chair pictured is notorious for giving people WaffleButt.
Have A Picnic In The Park
Watch The Sunset From A Beach
Pick Wildflowers
Go Camping
Go For A Hike
Walk Barefoot In The Grass
Attend Outdoor Concerts
Go Wine Tasting
Create A Cocktail
Sip A Sweating Glass Of Iced Tea
Eat A Soft-Serve Vanilla Ice Cream Cone With Rainbow Sprinkles
Have A Barbecue
Swim In A Lake
Rent A Bike
Take A Last-Minute Road Trip
Host A Bonfire
If you live next to a munitions depot, please don’t do this.
Walk On The Boardwalk And Listen To The Boards Creak Under Your Feet
Depending on our age, we can hear creaking no matter what surface we are walking on.
Build A Sandcastle At The Beach
OR, screen grab a better sandcastle and post it to your LinkedIn account. 🤣
I'd argue that you can do MOST of these activities year-round... you don't have to wait for summer XD Plus, in some areas of the world, you can do ALL of them year-round.
