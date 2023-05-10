Ahhh, summer! Is there any better time of the year? Spring allergies have settled, mosquitos are aplenty, the nights are short, and the days are fragrant with meadows and wildflowers. Truly, the most wonderful time to spend all your time outdoors. Unless, that is, you live in Furnace Creek; then summer might be a curse word for you. However, we believe that the majority of people can soak in the sun without shriveling to a dehydrated lump of hide, and if you’re looking for some summer activity ideas to make the most of this gorgeous season, this is our list dedicated to exactly that. 

For starters, our list will remind you of the fun summer activities you used to love as a kid - hopscotch tournament, here we come! Then, we’ve also included actual summer activities for kids, like blowing the most majestical soap bubbles and observing them glistening in the sun in the most extraordinary colors of the rainbow. Finally, we’ve also included tons of outdoor summer activities, like looking for fireflies, making s’mores over a fire, and picking fresh, ripe summer berries. Even listing these activities for summer is making us wish for the season ASAP!

So, ready to take a look at our comprehensive list of things to do in the summer? Be warned, though, you might fall into a state of daydreaming even thinking about these wonderful activities, so best not to read this list at work! However, when you do read it, rate these fun things to do in the summer the way you like and share this list with anyone whom you’d like to join you in the summertime fun. 

#1

Go 24 Hours Without Internet, Radio Or Television

You can do this any time of the year XD

#2

Grow An Herb Garden

#3

Roast Marshmallows Over A Fire And Make S'mores

The photo’s person on the left will enjoy some toxin-removal benefits from his marshmallow.

#4

Nap In A Hammock

#5

Get Caught In A Summer Rainstorm

This always looks fun in movies, but in real life I don’t want to really get caught in the rain.

#6

Sit On A Porch Swing

Be careful, the chair pictured is notorious for giving people WaffleButt.

#7

Have A Picnic In The Park

#8

Watch The Sunset From A Beach

#9

Pick Wildflowers

#10

Go Camping

Oh come on, that's not summer restricted!

#11

Go For A Hike

#12

Walk Barefoot In The Grass

#13

Attend Outdoor Concerts

#14

Go Wine Tasting

#15

Create A Cocktail

#16

Sip A Sweating Glass Of Iced Tea

#17

Eat A Soft-Serve Vanilla Ice Cream Cone With Rainbow Sprinkles

#18

Have A Barbecue

#19

Swim In A Lake

#20

Rent A Bike

#21

Take A Last-Minute Road Trip

#22

Host A Bonfire

If you live next to a munitions depot, please don’t do this.

#23

Walk On The Boardwalk And Listen To The Boards Creak Under Your Feet

Depending on our age, we can hear creaking no matter what surface we are walking on.

#24

Build A Sandcastle At The Beach

OR, screen grab a better sandcastle and post it to your LinkedIn account. 🤣

#25

Pick Berries And Peaches At A Farm

#26

Eat A Slice Of Watermelon

#27

Buy Fresh Produce At The Farmers' Market

#28

Collect Seashells At The Beach

#29

Sleep With The Windows Open

#30

Go To The Beach

#31

Have A Water Balloon Fight

#32

Watch The Sunrise

#33

Play Volleyball

#34

Ride A Roller Coaster

#35

Make Lemonade From Scratch

#36

Eat Corn On The Cob

#37

Stargaze While Lying In The Grass

#38

Dangle Your Feet Off A Dock

#39

Go Fishing

#40

Go Kayaking Or Canoeing

#41

Attend A Parade

#42

Be A Tourist In Your Own City

#43

Play On A Slip-N-Slide

#44

Ride In A Hot Air Balloon

#45

Run Through Sprinklers

#46

Make A Pie From Fresh Fruits/Berries

#47

Learn To Surf

#48

Stand Under A Waterfall

#49

Try Skateboarding

#50

See A Movie At The Drive-In

#51

Blow Bubbles

#52

Mix Up A Pitcher Of Sangria

#53

Play Tennis

#54

Make A Summer Playlist

#55

Go To A Baseball Game

#56

Go Whitewater Rafting

#57

Fly A Kite

#58

Take A Boat Ride

#59

Go Somewhere You Have Never Been

#60

Build A Treehouse

#61

Pick Fresh Flowers

#62

Try Mountain Climbing

#63

Play Your Favorite Childhood Games

#64

Catch Fireflies At Night

#65

Read A Trashy Novel

#66

Ride A Ferris Wheel

#67

Go Waterskiing

#68

Run A Themed 5k

#69

Feed The Ducks

#70

Learn To Juggle

