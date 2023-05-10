Ahhh, summer! Is there any better time of the year? Spring allergies have settled, mosquitos are aplenty, the nights are short, and the days are fragrant with meadows and wildflowers. Truly, the most wonderful time to spend all your time outdoors. Unless, that is, you live in Furnace Creek; then summer might be a curse word for you. However, we believe that the majority of people can soak in the sun without shriveling to a dehydrated lump of hide, and if you’re looking for some summer activity ideas to make the most of this gorgeous season, this is our list dedicated to exactly that.

For starters, our list will remind you of the fun summer activities you used to love as a kid - hopscotch tournament, here we come! Then, we’ve also included actual summer activities for kids, like blowing the most majestical soap bubbles and observing them glistening in the sun in the most extraordinary colors of the rainbow. Finally, we’ve also included tons of outdoor summer activities, like looking for fireflies, making s’mores over a fire, and picking fresh, ripe summer berries. Even listing these activities for summer is making us wish for the season ASAP!

So, ready to take a look at our comprehensive list of things to do in the summer? Be warned, though, you might fall into a state of daydreaming even thinking about these wonderful activities, so best not to read this list at work!