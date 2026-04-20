Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Brutally Snubbed By A Big Aussie Star

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s four-day Australia tour, from April 14 to 18, sparked significant controversy, from people dissecting their body language to questioning the purpose of the visit, given their non-active royal status.

The latest flashpoint emerged just days after the tour concluded, with reports claiming the couple was “snubbed” by one of Australia’s most popular families, the Irwins, specifically Robert Irwin, who reportedly avoided a public association with them.

Highlights Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “snubbed” by Robert Irwin and his family during their recent Australia tour.

A source familiar with the situation revealed the surprising reason behind the conservationist’s decision to maintain his distance.

The Sussexes’ widely criticized return to Australia after more than seven years was also compared to their past visit, as it failed to recreate the frenzy of their 2018 tour.

“…They just don’t like them,” one user wrote, as further reports circulated about a lack of audience reception for Meghan and Harry in Sydney.

RELATED:

The Irwin family, particularly Robert Irwin, reportedly avoided a public association with the Sussexes during their Australia visit

Image credits: Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike their 2018 trip as working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Australia as private citizens on a privately funded visit earlier this month, attending several charitable engagements as well as commercial events.

Reportedly, their tour focused on mental health, community resilience, and support for veterans.

Marking their return to the country after more than seven years, the couple visited three major cities: Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney.

Image credits: Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

Several charity leaders, veterans, and medical staff warmly welcomed Meghan and Harry, along with celebrity figures such as Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio reportedly collaborated with Meghan during her surprise guest-judge appearance on the 2026 season of MasterChef Australia.

However, the Irwin family reportedly kept their distance from the pair, allegedly due to their strong loyalty to the British royal family. Insiders familiar with the situation claimed the Irwins were placed in a difficult position.

Side-by-side proof that 8 years and one Netflix deal can really clear a street. 2018 Harry & Meghan tour:

Crowds so big they needed crowd control. 2026 Harry & Meghan tour:

Crowds so small they needed a search party. From being so loved to Australia basically giving them the… pic.twitter.com/1DrEoMsKEi — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) April 19, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: iamlequanghuong

Image credits: HgLoew

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source who spoke to New Idea, “Aligning with the Irwins’ worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with,” particularly when it comes to meeting the 22-year-old conservationist and son of Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin.

However, Robert was reportedly wary that such an association could affect his relationship with Prince William and the monarchy.

The insider added, “They meant no ill-will towards the Sussexes, but at the end of the day they are all staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm [Royal Family].”

“She was ‘snubbed’ by 99.999% of Australia too,” quipped one user, while another added, “They did the right thing by turning Meghan down”

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The source also alleged that arranging a meeting between the Irwins and Markle and Harry “just wasn’t possible.”

In recent years, Robert and William have reportedly developed a “wholesome friendship” and professional ties, with Robert serving as a global ambassador for William’s Earthshot Prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the two have bonded over their shared passion for conservation.

As Robert’s career has expanded into the U.S., following his win on Dancing with the Stars, he is said to be prioritizing his connection to the core royal family over the Sussexes.

Image credits: robertirwinphotography

Reacting to the alleged insider claims, several netizens praised and sided with Robert. One user wrote, “The stench of desperation exudes from them, and well done the Irwin family, brilliant!”

Another added, “Young Robert has gone up in my estimation, he has principles, good on him.”

“Anything that William does [Meghan] thinks she can do better…hahaha glad they turned them down!” remarked a third.

“The Irwin family just don’t like them….like most of us feel..,” one user said, while another commenter wrote, “Suddenly, they’re finding out that not everyone wants to meet them. I suppose it’s a bit of a dent to MM’s ego.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old conservationist reportedly did not meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry due to his close bond with Prince William

Exactly. Here’s another example as to what a successful royal tour of Australia looks vs. a Scam-a-THON: pic.twitter.com/pU2dUixYem — Suzanne (@SusanKi25112765) April 19, 2026

Image credits: chompy283

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Irwins are authentic and passionate, I bet Meghan thought she could get one over on William but the Irwins not buying what she’s selling.”

It appears the Irwins were not the only ones to have “snubbed” the couple’s Australia tour, as the visit was also met with significant public backlash, with over 46,000 people reportedly signing a petition opposing taxpayer-funded security for them in the country.

Notably, during the Suits alum and her husband’s visit to the Sydney Opera House on Friday, April 17, the turnout appeared significantly smaller compared to their 2018 visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ChloeChatters

The moment even drew comparisons to the 1985 Australian tour by the late Princess Diana and King Charles III.

In multiple videos circulating online, only a handful of people were seen greeting the couple outside the iconic landmark.

Some claims even suggested that those present were “a tour group heading for a tour of the opera house,” according to an alleged eyewitness commenting on a Facebook post.

In a side-by-side comparison of their 2018 and 2026 visits, one user on X joked, “2018 Harry & Meghan tour: Crowds so big they needed crowd control. 2026 Harry & Meghan tour: Crowds so small they needed a search party.”

Image credits: ChloeChatters

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Irenmarie1

ADVERTISEMENT

The same user added, “From being so loved to Australia basically giving them the privacy they deserved.”

Another user said, “They walked away from a once in a lifetime platform thinking they could outshine it, and now it’s just a cycle of rebranding, complaining and chasing relevance. Pathetic.”

One comment read, “Looks like ordinary tourists milling around. That’s probably why they went there. They thought they could claim the crowd. Lol.”

One royal expert labeled Markle and Harry’s four-day visit to the country a “desperate attempt to monetise their status”

“William and Catherine draw people in without forcing it. The others keep chasing relevance and it shows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the lukewarm reception, Meghan and Harry participated in several events, including the Duke of Sussex’s keynote speech on workplace mental health at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit, where tickets ranged from $997 to $2,378.

Meanwhile, Meghan headlined the “Her Best Life” luxury women’s retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, with tickets priced between $2,699 and $3,199.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Best Life (@herbestlifepod)

Given the hefty ticket prices, one royal expert suggested the couple may be leveraging the trip to advance commercial interests.

According to Giselle Bastin, an associate professor at Flinders University and an expert on the British royal family, “It’s well known that the Sussexes are in dire need of income and so a staging of a quasi-royal tour to Australia is being regarded as a rather desperate attempt to monetise their status as royalty.”

She further told the Australian Associated Press (AAP), “…This time she is coming to Australia and being paid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This tour was obviously a flop… It was a waste of money for Australia,” one social media user wrote

Image credits: LadyMacBeth217

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gisellevonzne

Image credits: loop_name

Image credits: Even_Greater

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 5MinuteTrade

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ann_phipps10957

Image credits: bisasb90

Image credits: BeesanEnigma

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AnthonyW2210

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GWinsAz