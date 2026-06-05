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If there's one thing cat owners learn very quickly, it's that kittens don't stay tiny for long. One day they're small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and before you know it, they're confidently ruling the house, stealing your favorite chair, and acting like they've owned the place forever. Yet no matter how much they grow, many cats somehow manage to keep the same expressions, quirks, and personalities they had as kittens.

That's part of what makes the online community 'Cat Grows' so enjoyable. Whether you're a lifelong cat lover or simply enjoy adorable animal photos, these heartwarming side by side comparisons are a wonderful reminder of how quickly our pets grow and how lucky we are to watch them change through the years.

Scroll down to see these beautiful feline glow ups and let us know which transformation is your favorite.

More info: vk.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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25 Heartwarming Before And After Photos Showing Just How Much Kittens Change As They Grow Up (New Pics)

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Rusty’scate
Rusty’scate
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Premium 6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She has seen some things.

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