Melania Trump’s New Christmas Ornament Sparks Outrage After People Find Out How Much It Costs

Melania Trump’s approach to Christmas is once again under scrutiny. This time, critics accused the First Lady of turning the holiday into a cash grab through the release of a $90 brass ornament unveiled alongside the official 2025 decorations.

The product, named the “American Star,” is part of a six-piece collection launched by the First Lady as part of her now-annual foray into holiday merchandising.

Highlights Melania Trump’s $90 ornament was labeled “tone-deaf” and “opportunistic” by online critics.

The backlash drew renewed attention to Melania’s leaked 2018 remarks about Christmas.

This year’s White House decorations featured patriotic themes, natural-looking trees, children’s toys, and Lego portraits.

It was quickly labeled “tone-deaf” and “opportunistic” by critics who questioned the sincerity of her holiday efforts in the first place.

That skepticism traces back to a now-infamous audio recording from 2018, released in 2020 by former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Melania Trump standing indoors near a decorated Christmas tree, related to her new Christmas ornament controversy.

Image credits: flotus

“I’m working my a*s off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decorations?” she said.

At the time, the First Lady expressed exasperation over the difficulties of maintaining a positive and wholesome image while at the same time receiving harsh criticism from her political opponents.

Melania Trump walking through a hall decorated with Christmas trees and sparkling lights for holiday season.

Image credits: flotus

“But I need to do it, right? OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break.”

Comment expressing frustration about Melania Trump and the new Christmas ornament cost controversy.

Christmas tree decorated with glowing ornaments, highlighting Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament and its controversial cost.

Image credits: Official White House Photos: Andrea Hanks

Since then, Melania’s attempts at embracing a more welcoming and warm image have been interpreted by some as disingenuous, with netizens pointing out how the traditions clash with what they see as the First Lady’s naturally colder disposition.

Melania Trump decorating a Christmas tree with a luxury ornament that sparks outrage over its high cost.

Image credits: flotus

In that same vein, Melania’s holiday merch was seen by detractors as a cynical branding exercise that’s “on brand” for a Presidency that has sold everything from sneakers and clothing to limited edition phones and watches.

Christmas tree with Melania Trump’s new ornament featuring a bird design sparking outrage over its cost.

Image credits: flotus

Priced at $90, the American Star is part of Melania’s new six-piece “250 Collection,” commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Made of brass, adorned in red, white, and blue, and engraved with her signature, the item immediately drew criticism on social media.

“Grifting along through the holidays,” a viewer wrote. “But she hates Christmas!” another said.

The 2025 decorations stand in stark contrast to her earlier displays, which featured single-color abstract trees

Melania Trump wearing a white coat and gloves with colorful holiday lights in the background during Christmas event.

Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Melania was previously criticized for her taste in Christmas decorations. During her first tenure as First Lady, two of her holiday displays went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Social media comment criticizing Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament amid cost controversy.

In 2017, visitors to the White House were greeted by what many described as a “forest of white sticks.”

Photos showed the East Colonnade lined with barren, ghostly white branches illuminated from below, creating a stark, icy atmosphere that struck some as more eerie than festive.

Melania Trump standing near blood-red Christmas trees, related to her controversial new Christmas ornament cost debate.

Image credits: gilbertjasono

The following year, Melania doubled down with a display that was similarly panned. This time, the East Colonnade featured blood-red cone-shaped trees with no decorations.

Both displays became instant meme-fodder.

Christmas room display with Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament on wooden cabinet amid holiday wreaths and portrait paintings.

Image credits: Official White House Photos: Andrea Hanks

Comparatively, her 2025 decorations, titled “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” were much more well-received. Viewers praised the simpler, more approachable concept that veered away from abstract shapes and featured natural-looking trees.

This year’s decorations featured natural-looking trees, children’s toys, and patriotic imagery

Christmas mantel decorated with lights and red bows featuring Melania Trump’s new Christmas ornament known for its high cost.

Image credits: Official White House Photos: Andrea Hanks

As BP Daily previously reported, the 2025 White House decorations were significantly pared down. Due to East Wing renovations, the holiday tour was cut in half, with staff working from temporary quarters and several rooms inaccessible to visitors.

Comment criticizing Melania Trump's involvement, highlighting volunteers setting up Christmas decor instead.

Melania Trump smiling in a red patterned coat with blurred warm lights in the background, linked to Christmas ornament outrage.

Image credits: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Despite the limitations, the First Lady’s team filled the accessible space with a more restrained, yet symbol-heavy display. The full layout included 51 Christmas trees, 75 red-bow wreaths, 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, and a display of 10,000 blue butterflies.

Christmas tree decorated in a lavish room, highlighting Melania Trump’s new Christmas ornament controversy and its high cost.

Image credits: Official White House Photos: Andrea Hanks

The Red Room’s butterfly installation drew particular attention, with deep-blue wings scattered across mantles, trees, and furniture. Mixed in were red and navy ornaments stamped with the words “Be Best.”

Woman reaching toward a Christmas ornament with blue butterflies, linked to Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament controversy.

Image credits: flotus

In the Green Room, classic retro toys were arranged along tables beneath a massive tree, while the Blue Room featured an 18-foot fir decorated with glowing white 3D-printed ornaments, each representing a U.S. state or territory with its official bird and flower.

Framed pixel art portrait of Donald Trump with a Christmas wreath featuring a red bow in a festive setting.

Image credits: flotus

Elsewhere, visitors found a 20-pound gingerbread replica of the White House, flanked by three crimson trees in the State Dining Room, and Lego portraits of Donald Trump and George Washington displayed prominently.

Comment on social media reading Only Big Beautiful Billionaires can afford Christmas, reflecting outrage over Melania Trump's Christmas ornament cost.

Ornate Christmas tree decorated with white lights and ornaments, linked to Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament controversy.

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

But the most unexpected and controversial detail came in the Grand Foyer, where a painting of Donald Trump moments after his 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, was displayed beneath three small floral arrangements.

Musical performances throughout the tour were provided by the U.S. Marine Band, whose setlist included selections from The Nutcracker and traditional Christmas carols.

“Vulgar.” Netizens took to social media to criticize the $90 ornament

Comment by Diana Hackworth saying Grifting along through the Holidays related to Melania Trump's new Christmas ornament controversy.

Comment from Colin John expressing disagreement that influencer fits a certain person, shown in a social media style message.

