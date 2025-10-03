Melania Trump’s Bizarre AI Video Fuels Major Conspiracy Theory: “What Is She Trying To Tell Us?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump has left the internet stunned after sharing a bizarre AI-generated video of herself, fueling a wave of futuristic conspiracies.

The First Lady, who, compared to her predecessors, rarely makes public appearances or political speeches, recently spoke about the need to prepare children for an AI-driven future.

At a White House event last month, she told the crowd that “robots are here” and warned, “Our future is no longer science fiction.”

After launching her meme coin, the mother of one urged parents to be cautious about exposing their children to artificial intelligence, advising them to treat AI “with watchful guidance.”

Now, Melania has reignited the conspiracy theory that she could soon be replaced by AI, a sci-fi twist on the long-running “body double” hypothesis that first surfaced in 2017.

The theory, which originated during Donald Trump’s first term, claims that Melania is occasionally substituted at public events by a woman who closely resembles her.

Believers point to supposed physical differences, often concealed by large hats and sunglasses, between the real and the “fake” Melania. They also argue that the “fake” Melania behaves in a way that the real one would not, showing more affection toward the president and holding his hand.

Though Trump has dismissed the wild claim as “fake news,” some users believe they have found new evidence in a recent video shared by Melania on X/Twitter.

The video has reignited the wild “fake Melania” conspiracy that first made waves back in 2017, but with a twist

The clip, originally posted by the account @TrueMELANIAmeme, shows Melania in Trump Tower appearing in the form of a hologram.

She reposted the 10-second video with the caption “Into the future.”



The computer-generated version of Melania wears a classic navy trench coat and mimics her movements, staring blankly at the camera.

No context was provided for the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and has drawn thousands of comments.

“Sure are showing us a lot of hologram stuff. What is she trying to tell us?” one user asked.

“Melania Trump has sparked speculation she will send a hologram to future public appearances after she posted an Al-generated video of herself,” typed a second.

“Teleportation now? wow everything is coming out!” a third wrote, while a fourth exclaimed, “You have GOT to be s*itting me.”



TrueMELANIAmeme, the account that originally posted the video, includes a link to purchase a cryptocurrency described on its website as “the official meme coin of Melania Trump.”

Donald Trump himself has also leaned on AI, even posting a cinematic self-portrait

In January, CNN reported that Melania and Trump had launched a pair of meme coins days before the presidential inauguration.

Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency inspired by popular internet or cultural trends. They are highly volatile, meaning that their prices can soar or plummet very quickly and unpredictably.

The president has also used artificial intelligence to create videos and images for social media. In August, he turned to AI to generate an image of himself inspired by the film Apocalypse Now, posing as Robert Duvall’s character, Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore.

He captioned the post “Chipocalypse Now” and accompanied it with a note mentioning his plan to bring the National Guard to Chicago.

Much of Melania’s public engagements have been focused on the well-being of children, building on a previous “Be Best” initiative created during Trump’s first term, which aimed to combat cyberbullying.

In addition to her recent work on AI, she played a key role in advancing the Take It Down Act which criminalized posting “intimate images,” real or AI-generated, online without an individual’s consent, as per the BBC.

“First ladies do usually focus on realms that are seen as more feminine, such as children and education. Things that have been historically gendered,” Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, a historian who focuses on first ladies, told the outlet.

Melania previously declared that “our future is no longer science fiction”

According to Rabinovitch-Fox, Melania has offered a twist on that tradition. “It’s not coming from the motherly, feminine side of it. But more from the business side of it.”



As an example, she pointed to the Take It Down Act, which is heavily focused on the platforms that host revenge p*rn, requiring that they remove any intimate content posted without an individual’s consent within 48 hours or face penalties.

Additionally, at her September AI event, which was focused on education, the 55-year-old was joined by cabinet members, administration officials, and representatives from IBM and Google.

Social media users couldn’t stop talking about Melania’s futuristic clip

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Melania Trump's bizarre AI video and the major conspiracy theory around it.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Melania Trump's bizarre AI video and referencing a major conspiracy theory.

Tweet questioning if Melania Trump’s face in the AI video is altered, sparking conspiracy theory discussions online.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Melania Trump's bizarre AI video fueling a major conspiracy theory.

Tweet discussing Melania Trump's bizarre AI video with references to time traveling vibes and conspiracy theory.

Tweet from user Schnellen replying with cryptic emojis, referencing Melania Trump’s bizarre AI video fueling conspiracy theories.

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Melania Trump’s bizarre AI video sparking a major conspiracy theory online.

Twitter reply by user Ray commenting on a meme coin, related to Melania Trump's bizarre AI video conspiracy theory.

Screenshot of Melania Trump’s tweet calling herself queen of the digital realm, related to AI video conspiracy theory.

Tweet from Tiff’s Garden Variety questioning teleportation, related to Melania Trump’s bizarre AI video fueling conspiracy theories.

Tweet by Boom Boom candle lover questioning a disappeared building, related to Melania Trump's bizarre AI video conspiracy theory.

Screenshot of a tweet from The Christian Left questioning Melania Trump's bizarre AI video fueling conspiracy theories.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Melania Trumps bizarre AI video fueling a major conspiracy theory.

