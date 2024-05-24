End Of An Era: Beloved “Doge” Meme Dog Kabosu Passes Away At Age 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu who became the face of the Doge meme, has passed away after years of putting a smile on the faces of internet users.

At the age of 18, the adorable pooch shut her eyes forever at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, according to her pet parent, Atsuko Sato.

“To all of you who loved Kabosu. On the morning of the 24th of May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years,” read a post on social media.

The 62-year-old pet-lover said the Japanese dog passed away while receiving warm pets from her.

“She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her,” the caption continued. “Thank you all so much for loving Kabosu all these years. I am certain that Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world. That makes me the happiest owner in the world.”

Atsuko adopted the furry friend from an animal shelter in 2008 and saved her from being killed after the shutters of her puppy mill were brought down.

“She was a pedigreed dog from a puppy mill, and when the puppy mill closed down, she was abandoned along with 19 other Shiba dogs,” the teacher told Verge in a 2013 interview. “Some of them were adopted, but the rest of them were killed.”

Since then, Kabosu has been the pet parent’s loyal companion even after skyrocketing to fame in 2010.

The Shiba Inu’s expressive face turned into the iconic Doge meme and became fodder for posts on Reddit, Tumblr, and other social media platforms.

RIP DOGE, Thank you for your service to the meme community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YEVvpPUGXR — Levi Gosling 🎧🎶 (@Levi2396) May 24, 2024

The canine’s big bright eyes and adorable smirk captured the hearts of millions across the world and are now forever etched in meme history.

Social media users would attach her internet-famous face to broken English sentences like “Wow. So scare,” “Very amaze,” and “What r u doing?”

The doge meme also led to the 2013 creation of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency with Kabosu’s face as the logo.

Today Kabosu, our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love. Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

She “is very different from the typical temperament of Shiba,” Kabosu’s mama said in the Verge interview. “She’s very gentle and calm; she loves being photographed.”

The health of the tail-wagging internet star deteriorated in recent years. The pooch had been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, Atsuko revealed in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

Following her death, the teacher revealed that a “farewell party” would be held for the lovely Shiba Inu.

Fans flooded the bereaved teacher’s post with messages of grief over Kabosu’s death.

“I dreaded this day. Kabosu was a wonderful dog. The Doge meme was what got me into meme culture when I was a kid,” one fan wrote. “While everyone else had normal profile pictures of themselves on Facebook, from 2014-2016 mine was always an image of the Doge meme, because I just really loved that photo. R.I.P. Kabosu. Thank you for all the joy you’ve given us for so many years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かぼすママ (@kabosumama)

“Rest in peace, boss. You’ve done well,” one wrote, while another said, “Rest in peace doge you will live forever in our hearts! A true legend by all accounts and a very good girl.”

Another wrote, “Kabosu could not have asked for a better owner. Thank you for sharing your silly little Shiba with us for all these years.”

