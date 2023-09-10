80 Truthful Memes About What It’s Like To Have A Dog
If you own a dog, you've probably had an urge to turn them into a meme at some point. From their facial expressions to their adorable clinginess, these fluffy animals can surprise you, make you laugh or even cry. Maybe you did give in to those intrusive thoughts and now they’ve been immortalized on the internet forever.
Dog Memes Galore is a place where you might find the evidence of your four-legged pal’s digital footprint. The Facebook page posts immaculate doggo content. We have selected 80 of the cutest and most hilarious canine pics for our readers to check out. Not every image in this selection features dogs. Some are about us and our tumultuous and emotional journeys as owners. I myself am a former beagle mom, and I’m glad it can sometimes be about me as well, though it hardly ever is.
Bored Panda reached out to author Jeremy Greenberg, who writes humorous gift books for pet lovers. His books about dogs include “Sorry I Pooped On Your Shoe” and “Sorry I Humped Your Leg.” When asked why, in his opinion, do we find dogs so funny, Jeremy says: “It’s that dogs have no idea they aren’t human. Cats know they aren’t human, and would be repulsed by such a condescending comparison. But dogs think they are us, and want to do all we do. So we give them peanut butter and think it’s funny when they struggle to eat it with the ease of a kindergartener.”
In his books, Jeremy writes letters from the pets’ point of view to their owners. Sometimes he assumes the role so well that some might suspect he’s some Doctor-Doolittle-type-of mind reader. “I am without any guile, perfectly able to understand what our pets are thinking,” Jeremy confirms our suspicions. “But don’t be too impressed, as with dogs it’s usually just a multiple choice question of a few thoughts: 1) I am hungry, 2) I want attention, 3) The impermanence of material existence means that you don’t actually have to go to work and can take me for a walk right now!”
Being a dog whisperer, however, is not Jeremy’s only occupation. He is a comedian as well, and believes that dogs can be born entertainers too. “Prankster puppies are plentiful. They love to do hilarious things like hide our shoes and terrorize delivery people,” Jeremy believes. And it’s a good thing that they do, because the author claims he did not choose pets as his subject material. “Pets actually chose me. I have a terrible personality and cats and dogs are the only beings who can tolerate me. Seriously, I’m the worst.”
Wait, what? What cats? Unfortunately, Jeremy says he’s more partial to cats. It’s best I don’t elaborate on the depth of disappointment I felt upon hearing such a statement. The other books in his catalog include “Sorry I Barfed On Your Bed” and “Sorry I Slept On Your Face”. Both are collections of letters from cats to their owners. He adds: “I relate to cats more because I have poor social skills and love to bite people.” Here’s where we inevitably have to address the age-old question: cats or dogs. Jeremy’s answer is much more diplomatic this time: “Truth is that, like music or art, one’s view of which pet is best comes down to personal preference. But I would say that cats have more ‘insult and shock’ humor, and dogs are more observational and family friendly.”
When there’s plenty of funny dog content online, one might think authors in this genre would feel threatened by the competition. But Jeremy isn’t worried about the future of his hilarious letter books: “Until you can give an Internet as a gift, I think these books will always have a place in warming human hearts.” It’s true – the collection of dog memes in this post is impeccable, but some insightful commentary is also bound to make it even better.
It’s not clear if this last message was relayed to Jeremy by every pet he ever met, or just how he feels personally. He tackles the question of bodily autonomy in cats and dogs. In a true animal advocate manner, he jokingly appeals to our readers: “Please forget to spay and neuter your pets.”
We love looking at dogs on the internet, but why exactly do we love it? What’s the science behind it? When it’s our own animals, we react based on established emotional attachment. It’s my dog, I love it, hence it gives me the good feels. But why do I find that meme of a little dog in a turtleneck and glasses so amusing? Looking at dog pictures online can increase your wellbeing. Studies find that it benefits our mental health in the short and long-term. The same perks apply when you see anything cute, but dogs in particular are an excellent stress reliever.
University of Victoria scientist Olav Krigolson suggests the power of unexpected cuteness is even stronger. When you don’t expect to see something wholesome and you suddenly see it, the brain understands this as a reward. You get a sudden rush of dopamine, activating the same chemical rewards system triggered by drugs like cocaine. Now, don’t get spooked. The words “drugs” and “cocaine” might sound alarming in the context of cute dog pics, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. In terms of getting addicted, scientists only refer to it as “addiction to a placebo.” It releases dopamine and oxytocin in the brain, but mostly it just heals you. Looking at cute dog pictures can actually help with your attention and concentration. The brain’s reward system is only triggered when we see the pleasant image as a surprise. Unless you’ve set yourself a bunch of cute dog pic traps throughout the day, you should be fine.
Animal memes in general tend to be liked more than memes with people, researchers have found. The most popular ones are those that feature puppies or babies. This has to do with innate survival mechanisms, as helpless animals automatically trigger a stronger emotional response. The same study reveals that memes featuring young animals are perceived as cuter than those featuring young humans. Same goes with adult doggies and grown-ups that have been memed.
People that own or have owned a dog naturally relate to dog content more and enjoy some health perks. Studies show that having a canine friend can reduce the risk of heart disease. Pup owners are also more likely to do extra physical activity due to taking daily walks. These animals also benefit our mental health. In recent decades, dogs have been a huge part of therapy and education. They’re often used as therapy animals because they appear to reduce the symptoms of depression and help build resilience to stress. The overall advantages to human health when you have a dog or cat are often called “The Pet Effect”.
Sadly (or luckily for others?), the benefits to our health come not only from owning dogs. Cats also have the same effect. And even more popularity on the internet, as some headlines would have you believe. They claim dogs do funny things to try to appeal to their owners because they seek validation. A cat, on the other hand, gets in a tiny box just because it’s what it felt like at the moment. Essentially, dogs are try-hards. Jack Shepard calls a cat’s behavior “art for art’s sake.” But in defense of dogs, some say their goofiness strengthens their relatability. Cats always seem too cool for everything, too unbothered, yet there’s a persistent stigma of cat owners being “crazy cat ladies”. Whichever you prefer, there’s no denying cats and dogs truly dominate the internet.
