Being a dog whisperer, however, is not Jeremy’s only occupation. He is a comedian as well, and believes that dogs can be born entertainers too. “Prankster puppies are plentiful. They love to do hilarious things like hide our shoes and terrorize delivery people,” Jeremy believes. And it’s a good thing that they do, because the author claims he did not choose pets as his subject material. “Pets actually chose me. I have a terrible personality and cats and dogs are the only beings who can tolerate me. Seriously, I’m the worst.”

Wait, what? What cats? Unfortunately, Jeremy says he’s more partial to cats. It’s best I don’t elaborate on the depth of disappointment I felt upon hearing such a statement. The other books in his catalog include “Sorry I Barfed On Your Bed” and “Sorry I Slept On Your Face”. Both are collections of letters from cats to their owners. He adds: “I relate to cats more because I have poor social skills and love to bite people.” Here’s where we inevitably have to address the age-old question: cats or dogs. Jeremy’s answer is much more diplomatic this time: “Truth is that, like music or art, one’s view of which pet is best comes down to personal preference. But I would say that cats have more ‘insult and shock’ humor, and dogs are more observational and family friendly.”