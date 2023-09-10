If you own a dog, you've probably had an urge to turn them into a meme at some point. From their facial expressions to their adorable clinginess, these fluffy animals can surprise you, make you laugh or even cry. Maybe you did give in to those intrusive thoughts and now they’ve been immortalized on the internet forever.

Dog Memes Galore is a place where you might find the evidence of your four-legged pal’s digital footprint. The Facebook page posts immaculate doggo content. We have selected 80 of the cutest and most hilarious canine pics for our readers to check out. Not every image in this selection features dogs. Some are about us and our tumultuous and emotional journeys as owners. I myself am a former beagle mom, and I’m glad it can sometimes be about me as well, though it hardly ever is.

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
I've often wondered if a dog and a human were in trouble, who would I help first. Actually, I know the answer, of course the dog.

Bored Panda reached out to author Jeremy Greenberg, who writes humorous gift books for pet lovers. His books about dogs include “Sorry I Pooped On Your Shoe” and “Sorry I Humped Your Leg.” When asked why, in his opinion, do we find dogs so funny, Jeremy says: “It’s that dogs have no idea they aren’t human. Cats know they aren’t human, and would be repulsed by such a condescending comparison. But dogs think they are us, and want to do all we do. So we give them peanut butter and think it’s funny when they struggle to eat it with the ease of a kindergartener.” 

In his books, Jeremy writes letters from the pets’ point of view to their owners. Sometimes he assumes the role so well that some might suspect he’s some Doctor-Doolittle-type-of mind reader. “I am without any guile, perfectly able to understand what our pets are thinking,” Jeremy confirms our suspicions. “But don’t be too impressed, as with dogs it’s usually just a multiple choice question of a few thoughts: 1) I am hungry, 2) I want attention, 3) The impermanence of material existence means that you don’t actually have to go to work and can take me for a walk right now!”
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
We need to have dogs like this on all trains I think. Employ them and pay them in treats and loves

Being a dog whisperer, however, is not Jeremy’s only occupation. He is a comedian as well, and believes that dogs can be born entertainers too. “Prankster puppies are plentiful. They love to do hilarious things like hide our shoes and terrorize delivery people,” Jeremy believes. And it’s a good thing that they do, because the author claims he did not choose pets as his subject material. “Pets actually chose me. I have a terrible personality and cats and dogs are the only beings who can tolerate me. Seriously, I’m the worst.”

Wait, what? What cats? Unfortunately, Jeremy says he’s more partial to cats. It’s best I don’t elaborate on the depth of disappointment I felt upon hearing such a statement. The other books in his catalog include “Sorry I Barfed On Your Bed” and “Sorry I Slept On Your Face”. Both are collections of letters from cats to their owners. He adds: “I relate to cats more because I have poor social skills and love to bite people.” Here’s where we inevitably have to address the age-old question: cats or dogs. Jeremy’s answer is much more diplomatic this time: “Truth is that, like music or art, one’s view of which pet is best comes down to personal preference. But I would say that cats have more ‘insult and shock’ humor, and dogs are more observational and family friendly.”
I_am_a_dinosaur
I_am_a_dinosaur
HA I wanna do this every time I see a dog in a car

Chez2202
Chez2202
Did she really leave the aircon on though?

When there’s plenty of funny dog content online, one might think authors in this genre would feel threatened by the competition. But Jeremy isn’t worried about the future of his hilarious letter books: “Until you can give an Internet as a gift, I think these books will always have a place in warming human hearts.” It’s true – the collection of dog memes in this post is impeccable, but some insightful commentary is also bound to make it even better.
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
That dog looks so happy. I just wanna boop the snoot and give him a hug

Chez2202
Chez2202
Mine is 13 now. After a long time working from home then going back to 2 days a week in the office he spends my home days lying under my desk. On office days I have to text my partner when I arrive at the end of the road so that he can let the dog out to greet me. He run’s faster than should be possible for a dog his age so that he can greet me. It’s as if I’ve been away for a month instead of 9 hours. Cute but really sad too.

Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Naw, there's enough room. (For them, not you)

It’s not clear if this last message was relayed to Jeremy by every pet he ever met, or just how he feels personally. He tackles the question of bodily autonomy in cats and dogs. In a true animal advocate manner, he jokingly appeals to our readers: “Please forget to spay and neuter your pets.”
Chez2202
Chez2202
I love that even with the cruelest of illnesses your Nan has these moments of happiness. Good luck to her, you and the rest of your family x

glowworm2
glowworm2
That is a very small docking station.

We love looking at dogs on the internet, but why exactly do we love it? What’s the science behind it? When it’s our own animals, we react based on established emotional attachment. It’s my dog, I love it, hence it gives me the good feels. But why do I find that meme of a little dog in a turtleneck and glasses so amusing? Looking at dog pictures online can increase your wellbeing. Studies find that it benefits our mental health in the short and long-term. The same perks apply when you see anything cute, but dogs in particular are an excellent stress reliever.
Vic
Vic
I've seen this post on BP many many times... And I love it each and every time ❤️

University of Victoria scientist Olav Krigolson suggests the power of unexpected cuteness is even stronger. When you don’t expect to see something wholesome and you suddenly see it, the brain understands this as a reward. You get a sudden rush of dopamine, activating the same chemical rewards system triggered by drugs like cocaine. Now, don’t get spooked. The words “drugs” and “cocaine” might sound alarming in the context of cute dog pics, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. In terms of getting addicted, scientists only refer to it as “addiction to a placebo.” It releases dopamine and oxytocin in the brain, but mostly it just heals you. Looking at cute dog pictures can actually help with your attention and concentration. The brain’s reward system is only triggered when we see the pleasant image as a surprise. Unless you’ve set yourself a bunch of cute dog pic traps throughout the day, you should be fine.
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
My dogs way of showing he loves me is rubbing his face and eye-goobers all over my legs

Animal memes in general tend to be liked more than memes with people, researchers have found. The most popular ones are those that feature puppies or babies. This has to do with innate survival mechanisms, as helpless animals automatically trigger a stronger emotional response. The same study reveals that memes featuring young animals are perceived as cuter than those featuring young humans. Same goes with adult doggies and grown-ups that have been memed. 
aj
aj
That's because doggos are the most loving, forgiving, loyal and grateful best friends that exist.

People that own or have owned a dog naturally relate to dog content more and enjoy some health perks. Studies show that having a canine friend can reduce the risk of heart disease. Pup owners are also more likely to do extra physical activity due to taking daily walks. These animals also benefit our mental health. In recent decades, dogs have been a huge part of therapy and education. They’re often used as therapy animals because they appear to reduce the symptoms of depression and help build resilience to stress. The overall advantages to human health when you have a dog or cat are often called “The Pet Effect”.
Chez2202
Chez2202
She is the whole package. The camera is correct.

Corgi Butt
Corgi Butt
And there’s a portrait of her on the wall ❤️

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
With a face and clear personality like that, who wouldn't love him?

Sadly (or luckily for others?), the benefits to our health come not only from owning dogs. Cats also have the same effect. And even more popularity on the internet, as some headlines would have you believe. They claim dogs do funny things to try to appeal to their owners because they seek validation. A cat, on the other hand, gets in a tiny box just because it’s what it felt like at the moment. Essentially, dogs are try-hards. Jack Shepard calls a cat’s behavior “art for art’s sake.” But in defense of dogs, some say their goofiness strengthens their relatability. Cats always seem too cool for everything, too unbothered, yet there’s a persistent stigma of cat owners being “crazy cat ladies”. Whichever you prefer, there’s no denying cats and dogs truly dominate the internet.
glowworm2
glowworm2
What a very smart and thoughtful boy.

aj
aj
That faaaace!!!

glowworm2
glowworm2
Is it okay if the photo shows the dog eating their homework?

aj
aj
And? 😉

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
I'm guilty of spoiling my pets. I baby them a lot and make sure they know just how much I love them.

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
It's always so sad when siblings get separated. They should always be kept together in my opinion. If it's possible, please try.

I_am_a_dinosaur
I_am_a_dinosaur
HA jokes on you boys I’m taking her home

Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
Ang Chiyoko/Koharu
I agree with this. Gotta kiss my dog everyday before I go to school.

aj
aj
Brilliant and comfy for doggo.

BagelBoi
BagelBoi
what about goose WRLD?

Soup
Soup
Literal one day repost, you gotta do better than this, BP

Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
He just wants to see the trees

Little Bi Guy
Little Bi Guy
Those onion ninjas came outta nowhere

aj
aj
🤣🤣🤣 I've so done this!

River wolf
River wolf
Trim your dog’s claws, you a*****e! I normally don’t cuss, but that is so bad for them!

Chez2202
Chez2202
I could not be more jealous than I am right now.

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Wouldn't fit in my SmartCar either.

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Haha funny. Love this song. Check out Falling In Reverse re-imagined cover. Jacoby loved it.

