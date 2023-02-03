There are a few foolproof ways to make your day brighter and dogs are one of them. Petting or just seeing a fuzzy friend is almost always a guaranteed way to bring on a smile. 

The Instagram page ‘Dog Pix’ collects memes that most dog owners will find very very relatable. And to find out more about dog behavior, we contacted canine training specialist Damon McCook at Good Citizen K9 to give some advice to owners and clarify if old dogs actually can learn new tricks.

So, dear Panda’s, upvote your favorites and if you need more fluffy goodness in your life, check out Bored Panda’s other collections of doggy memes here

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

15points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can't mine do this. If I call the one and she doesn't come it's cause she's rolling in pheasant, chicken, or turkey poop

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

13points
POST
#3

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

11points
POST
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dobby needs a sock sir

3
3points
reply

We reached out to Damon McCook at Good Citizen K9 to ask a few questions about dog behavior that owners might benefit from. As much as we love them, dogs will misbehave, often without knowing it. Your pet might think it completely reasonable to jump all over the couch or take your food directly from the table. “Punishment doesn’t change behavior, it only suppresses it,” he said. Instead, the owner needs to build a relationship of respect with the dog which helps create clear boundaries.

“Breed standards give you a general idea but all dogs are individuals,” he added. Behavior is as much a reflection of the owner as it is of the dog. “Sleeping in bed with your dog is the worst thing you can do to your dog for behavioral issues.”
#4

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

11points
POST
#5

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

10points
POST
#6

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"FRRREEEEEEEDOOOOOMM!!!!!!!"

0
0points
reply

The old cliché of not being able to ‘teach an old dog new tricks’ may actually be entirely inaccurate. In fact, Damon McCook believes that it is entirely wrong. “That saying is ridiculous. Last year I trained 10,11,13, and 14 year old dogs.” Dogs are famously intelligent animals and age is not a barrier when it comes to ‘new tricks.’
#7

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
View more comments

While the commonly held belief is that we domesticated dogs, there is some evidence that our relationship is more mutual. For example, wolf and dog social structures are closer to ours than those of chimps or apes. Early human hunter-gatherers were possibly more territorial than our ape relatives, something may have learned from dogs. Think about how human-like your fuzzy friends' facial expressions might be. Some dogs have awfully expressive eyebrows, sighs and even mouths. 
#10

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST
#12

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

9points
POST

The first hard evidence of human and dog relations that more resembled a family are from around 14’000AD. Two human skeletons and the mandible of a dog were found, buried in Germany. Researchers discovered that the dog had died young, from Canine distemper and that someone, presumably the pair of buried humans, had been attempting to keep it alive. While sad, it's heartwarming to think about the fact that our ancestors already saw dogs not just as hunting tools, but companions. 
#13

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#14

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

declanshields Report

8points
POST
#15

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"wobert! Dath by dothe! Get off by dothe, I need to breathe!"

0
0points
reply
#16

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You've been underfeeding the poor thing"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bat-toy is not impressed 😁

0
0points
reply
#18

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#19

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#20

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#21

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#22

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

8points
POST
#23

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#24

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#25

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#26

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
Nopety
Nopety
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's that a soft toy or a puppy??

0
0points
reply
#27

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#28

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#29

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#30

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#31

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#32

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#33

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#34

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*urgent whisper* "master! Is it s-s-still there?"

0
0points
reply
#35

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#36

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#37

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4 perfect pictures there

0
0points
reply
#38

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#39

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#40

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#41

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#42

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

thepet.puppy Report

7points
POST
#43

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

7points
POST
#44

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#46

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After all the dog attacks in the UK the last few weeks, this one is not cute.

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#48

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#49

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#50

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#51

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#52

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#53

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#54

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#56

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#57

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#58

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#59

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#60

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#61

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#62

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#63

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#64

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#66

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#67

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#68

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he gets a date with that girl, wearing that hat, in that way, I'm going to get a dog.

0
0points
reply
#69

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#70

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#71

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix

dogspix Report

6points
POST
#72

Funny-Dogs-Memes-Dogspix