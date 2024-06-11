Here at Bored Panda , we’ve featured this group many times, so we decided to round up the best posts. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

There aren’t many things that can beat an impromptu meeting with a friendly, tail-wagging dog. The delivery drivers from UPS know this joy all too well. Since 2013, they’ve been sharing delightful encounters with dogs they meet on their routes through the Facebook group ‘UPS Dogs’ . The page has grown to nearly 2 million followers, along with 640k followers on its Instagram counterpart.

#1 She Always Has To Bring Me A Stick To Play Fetch And Can’t Get Enough. No Stick To Big, No Stick Too Small. The Older One Just Wants The Treats Share icon

The page was created by Sean ‘Dawgzilla’ McCarren, who’s been dedicatedly working at UPS for an impressive 24 years. “When you’re running into dogs all the time, it creates a bond when you see them every day,” he told HuffPost. “It’s cool to meet some of the same dogs on the route because they know who you are and they are excited to see you.” At first, Sean posted by himself, but as the community expanded, more drivers began sharing their stories. Some dogs on the page even dress up in matching UPS uniforms.

#2 Ben Happened To Be Present Moments After A Baby Alpaca Was Born. Valley Center California Share icon

Apart from dogs, the group occasionally features all sorts of animals: alpacas, sheep, deer, cats, geese, you name it! The company is aware of Sean’s initiative, and a spokesperson noted in conversation with Buzzfeed, “It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged!”

#3 “A Different Kind Of Dog” Mark Cooper Share icon

#4 Another One Of Those Weird Looking Dogs In Illinois! Share icon

The adorable pups that show up on ‘UPS Dogs’ embody the heartwarming aspect of being a delivery person. As we scroll through their feed, it’s a gentle reminder for both drivers and pet owners to approach each other with care and kindness. However, not all interactions between dogs and drivers go smoothly. ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Attack Dog. Camp Pendleton, California. Louise Share icon

#6 Harvest Time In Nebraska. This Dog Was Sharing The Wealth Share icon

With 65 million American households owning dogs, it’s no surprise that dangerous situations sometimes occur. According to the US Postal Service, there were nearly 6,000 cases of dog attacks on their employees last year. The overall number is likely higher if you take into account numerous delivery services like UPS, Amazon, and FedEx.

#7 When You Can't Make Up Your Mind, Have One Of Each! Harbor Springs, Mi Share icon

#8 Hey, We Want A Treat... Olympia, Washington Share icon

#9 I Stopped My Truck And Before I Knew It, I Had A Helper. Sugarland, Texas Share icon

To spread awareness and educate dog owners on how they can help, USPS launched a ‘Don’t let your dog bite the hand that serves you’ initiative. This campaign encourages owners to take control of their pets to prevent any potential injuries.

#10 Here’s Bill, One Of The Dogs I See On My Route Everyday! Louisville, Ky Share icon

#11 My Husband Eric Nocon Is A UPS Driver. Just Before Thanksgiving A Hungry Feral Kitten Hopped Up In His Truck Cuddly And Desperate For Food Share icon She was underfed and all alone on an isolated rural route. Eric fed the kitten some of his work snacks, and the kitten never left his lap. We brought the little girl home, and named her Duchess. She’s been one of the most cuddly and loving animals we’ve ever met

#12 Names Pepé And I’m A Driver Helper, I Get Paid In Biscuits Share icon

Various sources offer useful tips for delivery drivers on staying safe around unfamiliar dogs, which can benefit everyone in their daily lives. First, when you’re near a dog, make sure to announce your presence so you don’t startle it. For instance, greet it with a friendly hello and gauge its reaction.

#13 This Is Buzz!!!! He Was 18 Sadly He Passed Away Not Too Long Ago. Even With Wheels He'd Still Meet Me Share icon

#14 Here Is A Photo Of Me, Sesame The Opossum, With My Friend Joe In New Orleans, Louisiana Share icon I'm so grateful that Joe is sweet to me!!! He's a true animal lover with a truck full of treats

#15 Shop Friend Nikita Is Waiting On A Special Delivery. Waiting Patiently For Whatever Goodies Maybe In Browns Pockets Share icon

One of the other things you should do is keep a sufficient distance. Dogs are territorial, and maintaining space helps them feel secure. Avoid petting them without permission or the owner present, as this can trigger a negative reaction.

#16 Cats Need Love Too Share icon

#17 “Any Bark Boxes Up There?” - Jessie Paducah, Ky Share icon

#18 Debbie De Goose Thinks She Is A Dog. Every Time She Hears Steve The UPS Man Coming, She Comes Running For A Hug Share icon

If you spot a dog you’re interested in meeting and its owners are around, kindly request that they restrain or secure the dog. This precaution ensures both your safety and the animal’s comfort.

#19 Half A Box Of Treats At One Stop! Courtney Bernasky Mcalester Ok Share icon

#20 Rudy Is Blind As A Bat, But That Doesn't Stop Him From Following The Sound Of My Truck Until I Feed Him! - Saint Joseph, Michigan Share icon

#21 Yeti Likes When Dave Comes To Visit Always Gets A Biscuit... Windsor, Pa Share icon

According to DW Dog Training, there are multiple reasons why dogs can act out. Most commonly, it’s because they’re trying to protect themselves or they’re afraid. Sometimes, they have trouble containing their excitement, so they redirect it in the form of aggression towards someone. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Awwww. Prospect, Ky Share icon

#23 Sometimes "Ewe" Don't Know Who's Coming Into Your Truck Share icon This is Elsa. She's a house dog. I dare you to tell her otherwise!!! Her human told me to see if she'd like puppy treats. She did! He was impressed. West Central Minnesota

#24 This Is Our UPS Driver Darrell In UK , The Pack Loves Him Specially Arei Share icon

Watch out for signs that indicate whether a dog is being aggressive. DW Dog Training highlights that while growling, barking, biting, and lunging are well-known, there are also more subtle forms of communication. These include lip licking, yawning (if the dog is not tired), freezing in place, and avoiding eye contact.

#25 Noah's Ark Out There Sometimes. Thanks Brad Share icon

#26 Deliver A Package In A Garage Turn Towards My Truck, Then I Hear A Meow From Behind. Portland, Tn Share icon

#27 How Could Anyone Resist This? Share icon

However, once you’ve confirmed that the dog is friendly, this four-legged companion can make life much more fulfilling. For example, a recent Korean study found that playing with dogs promotes relaxation, emotional stability, concentration, and creativity. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Hello From Mobile. Alabama Share icon

#29 We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY Share icon

#30 After Months Of Hearing These Guys Barking Inside The House I Finally Had A Signature Required And Got To Meet These Two Share icon This is Stella and Zeus. Stella is 4 and was the runt of her litter and Zeus is 7 and was a rescue Love the Pitis on my route

So, approach dogs with care and enjoy their presence as much as you can. Just remember that they’re animals and need to be treated with caution and respect.

#31 8 Corgis Decided To Greet My UPS Husband Looking For Treats And Attention. Keene, New Hampshire Share icon

#32 “You Mean To Tell Me I Get Three Biscuits On Thursdays?!?” Share icon

#33 Hello From Manly, Iowa Share icon

#34 Half Bunny, Half Saint Bernard. 100% Adorable Share icon

#35 Don’t Lie To Me Joe. Look Me In The Eyes And Tell Me Where You Put The Biscuits Share icon Thanks for the pic Staige Davis

#36 This Was My First Ever UPSdog Selfie Share icon

#37 Who Gets The First Cookie? One Big Happy Family - Whitingham Vermont, Thank You Josh Kissell Share icon

#38 2 Proud Upsers Here With Their Own 2 German Shepherds Share icon It’s not everyday you can get a photo shoot with your own fur babies in your own brown rig! Thanks, Kelly Neel

#39 Totally Worth A 10 Min Break To Get Acquainted With This Momma And Her Two Pup Share icon

#40 My New Best Friend! Thanks Chris Share icon

#41 Patiently Waiting While I Dig Out My Treats From My Packed Truck Share icon

#42 To: Charlie, Our Friendly Neighborhood UPS Guy From: Jade And Jasper, To Share With All The Doggos On Your Route Jonesborough, Tn Share icon

#43 There's A New Sheriff In Town...and Her Name Is Cupcake Share icon Her job....is maintaining law and order at the Bells Up Winery on the mean streets of Newberg, Oregon. Like the rough-and-tumble saloons of the old Wild West, the Bells Up Winery attracts more than its fair share of wine tasting drifters, cattle rustlers, outlaws, gamblers, horse thieves and assorted ne'er-do-wells...all of whom require a firm hand to keep them in line. Its a big job indeed, and one that only Cupcake can handle. She is predatory perfection personified; a pint-sized Pomeranian powerhouse in pink pineapple pajamas. A full forty-four ounces of fearless, fiery, four-legged, flesh-eating fury. She combines the tenacity of a pit bull, the razor-sharp fangs of a rattlesnake, the bone-crushing jaws of a hyena, the speed of a gazelle and the shrill, deafening howl of an air raid siren into a potent and compact package that can be concealed in a coat pocket or handbag until such time as her awesome power is deployed against the miscreant who dares to misbehave in her establishment. When the forces of evil conspire to prey upon the law-abiding citizens of the Newberg frontier, you can sleep easy knowing that the mighty Cupcake will be there to stop them! co.

By Scott Hodges

#44 Bentley The Beggar Is Bellowing At The Injustice Of Being Limited To 3 Biscuits. Oh, The Suffering Share icon

#45 The Thing Is, I Am Basically Just A Rock Star In A Big Brown Limousine Share icon I pull up, open the door, and a throng of my adoring fans is waiting to mob me. Keeping them all happy is a tough job, but someone has to do it!

#46 Oh Look Its A Tongue With A Pit Bull Attached To It Share icon

#47 Pit Bull Bleps Are The Best Bleps Share icon

#48 Narwhal Loves Burton. Brooklyn, Connecticut Share icon

#49 Paul Was On One Knee Until Jax Decided That Meant "Playtime" Share icon

#50 Awwwdorable Puppy Invasion Share icon

#51 Hello From Plover, Wi Share icon

#52 Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma Share icon

#53 Champ Is A Distemper Survivor, He Uses A Special Quad Wheelchair Share icon He wanted to meet the big brown beast, which he thinks is his own personal goodies truck! Champ is my foster boy who is looking for his forever home. He is available with Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue in Virginia

#54 This Big Ol’ Meathead Is A Real Sweetheart. A Tongue With 90 Lbs Of Pit Bull Attached To It Share icon

#55 Resistance Is Futile Share icon

#56 Hello From Spokane, Washington Share icon

#57 I Can't With Those Eyes Share icon

#58 Our Pup Floyd Is At My In Laws House Visiting For The Weekend! Hopped Up In The Front Seat Like He Was About To Go For A Ride! Lol Auburn, Alabama Share icon

#59 “Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx Share icon

#60 Gizmo And Leo Love Our UPS Driver Share icon

#61 Her Name Is “Little Bit” And This Is Her First Time Ever Coming Near The Big Scary Brown Truck. She Got Extra Biscuits For Being So Brave Share icon

#62 Introducing Moof, He Is An Anatolian Sheperd Puppy Who Will Weigh 150 Lbs When He Is Full Grown. Glad I Get To Make Friends With Him Now Share icon

#63 First She Stole My Heart, Now She Just Steals My Biscuits Share icon

#64 14 Years Old And Still Acts Like A Puppy For The Biscuits Share icon

#65 New Baby On His Route Share icon

#66 Our Puppy Vincent Got Out Today While Amjad And I Were At Work Share icon Our UPS delivery driver left notes on our package that said on one side: “I noticed your gate was open when I pulled up, hoping the hopper didn’t get out.” One the other side it said: “Found him.”



Luckily, a women had already stopped and had Vincent. She had called, thanks to the tags on our puppy’s collar, but didn’t know our address. I missed this call, as I was in a 3-hour training at work. In her voicemail she said that the UPS driver had gone looking for Vincent, found her with him, and then showed her where Vincent lived.



We tried to find out who our driver was to express our gratitude, but couldn’t. My faith is momentarily restored in humanity. Guess we need to order something so we can thank this wonderful person

#67 This Sweet Old Senior Aussie Is Teaching His Young Buddy All About The Finer Points Of Biscuit Mooching Share icon

#68 My Husband With Our 6 Pups! He Had Our Route And The Pups Were So Excited To See Him Share icon

#69 Mandy Barks Like Crazy When Carlos Drives Into The Yard, She Waits Expectantly For Him To Step Out Of The Truck Share icon She offers her paw to shake and then she gets her treat!! (Western ND)

#70 Husband Brock Is A UPS Driver, Holding Our 3 Month Old, Beaufort, Sc Share icon

#71 Look At That Vicious Pibble Share icon

#72 Guess Who Their Favorite Person Is During The Day Share icon

#73 Nom Nom Nom Share icon

#74 Two Cuties At One Time Share icon

#75 Hello From Manassas Virginia! Share icon

#76 What Can Brown Do For You… Willis, Tx Share icon

#77 The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan Share icon

#78 Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana Share icon

#79 Karl Knows That The UPS Guy Is Good For A Cookie. So He's Waiting For Him To Come Across The Street And Deliver His Milk-Bone Share icon

#80 Game Over. I’m Done. She Gets The Whole Damn Box Of Biscuits Share icon

#81 This Old Guy Comes To Work Every Day With His Owner And Has A Bed In The Tasting Room Of The Winery Share icon He is a happy and well cared for dog.

But when he hears my truck he runs to the door to be let out and then he runs up to my truck and starts shivering and whining and giving me the sad eyes like a Humane Society commercial on TV. All that is missing is Sarah McLachlan singing in the background. Such a phony!

#82 My Reputation For Generous Treat Giving May Have Gotten Out Of Hand. They Are Now Bringing Their Friends With Them. Michigan Share icon

#83 Introducing “Kitty.” Kitty Is A Rescue From An Abuse/Neglect Situation Who Is Now Living Her Best Life In A Loving Home On A Farm Share icon A month ago she was terrified of me and could not be coaxed near the truck, even on a leash. Now look at the fearless and happy moocher she has become!

#84 Charlie Gives Eric Big Snobbery Saint Bernard Kisses.. Osseo, Wi Share icon

#85 Vision Loves UPS And Especially Darla! He Even Has His Own Uniform! Snohomish County Wa Share icon

#86 An Ewok In Disguise Share icon

#87 Their Is A Smile On Its Forehead Share icon

#88 Blep Share icon

#89 Precious Share icon

#90 So Cute Share icon

#91 Darling Little Pack Makes Her Day Share icon

#92 Hello From Portland Maine Share icon

#93 One Of My Boys (14yr Old Littermates) But Our UPS Driver Stops By - Even When He Doesn't Have A Package To Deliver, And My Dog Wags His Tail, And Gets All Happy ! Can Barely Walk, But Makes It To The Truck Share icon

#94 Hello From Elverson Pa! Share icon

#95 We Would Really Like To Send A Huge Shout Out To Two Men Who Saved Our Dog Today Share icon Our young daughter accidentally let our young dog out of the house. He was staying around the house at first like he has done so many times before. Today was the day he ran down our drive and then booked it to highway 58! We were so terrified he would be killed. Rick and the other gentleman saved our dog from being KILLED TOCAY!!!! My family is



Beyond grateful!!!!

#96 Greg Is Our Driver In Pacific, Wa. He Is Such A Good Driver And A Awesome Person. Branwen Was At The Police Department Everyday For Several Years And They Bonded. She Is Retiring Today And Was Able To Give Him A Kiss Goodbye Share icon

#97 Our Dear Dog, Drew Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge About A Week Ago.so A Few Weeks Back I Made Sure To Get A Picture Of Him With One Of His Favorite People! Thank You For The Love And Compassion Share icon

#98 This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa Share icon

#99 Hello From Oak Hill, Wv Share icon

#100 Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs Share icon

#101 She Knows All About Three Biscuit Thursday Share icon

#102 This Sweet Old Beagle Looks Just Like My Molly Who Passed Away 6 Months Ago. Extra Biscuits Share icon

#103 Our Regular UPS Driver Is Leaving ... Sully Wanted A Picture With Him Share icon He was HAPPY with his treat though....and to get out of the truck!

UPS Dogs.

Charlottesville, Virginia

#104 Lily Loves Chris - And His Beard! Soquel, California Share icon

#105 How Could You Not Cuddle This Big Ball Of Beautiful Fluff Share icon

#106 Mike, Los Angeles, Ca Share icon

#107 Hi From Chicago Il Share icon

#108 Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv Share icon

#109 Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups Share icon

#110 Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al Share icon

#111 Hello From Burlington, Ma Share icon

#112 These Two Think They Are Siblings! They Wrestle And Play And Sleep Together! Highland County Virginia Driver- Richie Hanger Share icon

#113 Not A Dog, But This Little Guy Comes Running Up Everyday For A Snack. Brent Medina, Ohio Share icon

#114 She Loves Being Carried By The UPS Man And Snuggled Up. Louisville, Kentucky Share icon

#115 Her Initial Offer Is One (1) Stuffed Toy In Exchange For Five (5) Biscuits. She Drives A Hard Bargain Share icon

#116 The King Of The Jungle In Kinnelon Nj Share icon

#117 Caroline And Mimi Posing From Decatur Texas Share icon

#118 Hello From Monterey, Ca Share icon

#119 Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person! Share icon