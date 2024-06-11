ADVERTISEMENT

There aren’t many things that can beat an impromptu meeting with a friendly, tail-wagging dog. The delivery drivers from UPS know this joy all too well. Since 2013, they’ve been sharing delightful encounters with dogs they meet on their routes through the Facebook group ‘UPS Dogs’. The page has grown to nearly 2 million followers, along with 640k followers on its Instagram counterpart.

Here at Bored Panda, we’ve featured this group many times, so we decided to round up the best posts. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

She Always Has To Bring Me A Stick To Play Fetch And Can’t Get Enough. No Stick To Big, No Stick Too Small. The Older One Just Wants The Treats

She Always Has To Bring Me A Stick To Play Fetch And Can't Get Enough. No Stick To Big, No Stick Too Small. The Older One Just Wants The Treats

That's an impressive sized stick, she's definitely earned her treats

The page was created by Sean ‘Dawgzilla’ McCarren, who’s been dedicatedly working at UPS for an impressive 24 years. “When you’re running into dogs all the time, it creates a bond when you see them every day,” he told HuffPost. “It’s cool to meet some of the same dogs on the route because they know who you are and they are excited to see you.”

At first, Sean posted by himself, but as the community expanded, more drivers began sharing their stories. Some dogs on the page even dress up in matching UPS uniforms.
Ben Happened To Be Present Moments After A Baby Alpaca Was Born. Valley Center California

Ben Happened To Be Present Moments After A Baby Alpaca Was Born. Valley Center California

Apart from dogs, the group occasionally features all sorts of animals: alpacas, sheep, deer, cats, geese, you name it! The company is aware of Sean’s initiative, and a spokesperson noted in conversation with Buzzfeed, “It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged!”
“A Different Kind Of Dog” Mark Cooper

"A Different Kind Of Dog" Mark Cooper

Another One Of Those Weird Looking Dogs In Illinois!

Another One Of Those Weird Looking Dogs In Illinois!

The adorable pups that show up on ‘UPS Dogs’ embody the heartwarming aspect of being a delivery person. As we scroll through their feed, it’s a gentle reminder for both drivers and pet owners to approach each other with care and kindness. However, not all interactions between dogs and drivers go smoothly.

Attack Dog. Camp Pendleton, California. Louise

Attack Dog. Camp Pendleton, California. Louise

Harvest Time In Nebraska. This Dog Was Sharing The Wealth

Harvest Time In Nebraska. This Dog Was Sharing The Wealth

With 65 million American households owning dogs, it’s no surprise that dangerous situations sometimes occur. According to the US Postal Service, there were nearly 6,000 cases of dog attacks on their employees last year. The overall number is likely higher if you take into account numerous delivery services like UPS, Amazon, and FedEx.
When You Can't Make Up Your Mind, Have One Of Each! Harbor Springs, Mi

When You Can't Make Up Your Mind, Have One Of Each! Harbor Springs, Mi

Hey, We Want A Treat... Olympia, Washington

Hey, We Want A Treat... Olympia, Washington

I Stopped My Truck And Before I Knew It, I Had A Helper. Sugarland, Texas

I Stopped My Truck And Before I Knew It, I Had A Helper. Sugarland, Texas

To spread awareness and educate dog owners on how they can help, USPS launched a ‘Don’t let your dog bite the hand that serves you’ initiative. This campaign encourages owners to take control of their pets to prevent any potential injuries.
Here’s Bill, One Of The Dogs I See On My Route Everyday! Louisville, Ky

Here's Bill, One Of The Dogs I See On My Route Everyday! Louisville, Ky

My Husband Eric Nocon Is A UPS Driver. Just Before Thanksgiving A Hungry Feral Kitten Hopped Up In His Truck Cuddly And Desperate For Food

My Husband Eric Nocon Is A UPS Driver. Just Before Thanksgiving A Hungry Feral Kitten Hopped Up In His Truck Cuddly And Desperate For Food

She was underfed and all alone on an isolated rural route. Eric fed the kitten some of his work snacks, and the kitten never left his lap. We brought the little girl home, and named her Duchess. She’s been one of the most cuddly and loving animals we’ve ever met

Names Pepé And I’m A Driver Helper, I Get Paid In Biscuits

Names Pepé And I'm A Driver Helper, I Get Paid In Biscuits

Various sources offer useful tips for delivery drivers on staying safe around unfamiliar dogs, which can benefit everyone in their daily lives. First, when you’re near a dog, make sure to announce your presence so you don’t startle it. For instance, greet it with a friendly hello and gauge its reaction.
This Is Buzz!!!! He Was 18 Sadly He Passed Away Not Too Long Ago. Even With Wheels He'd Still Meet Me

This Is Buzz!!!! He Was 18 Sadly He Passed Away Not Too Long Ago. Even With Wheels He'd Still Meet Me

Here Is A Photo Of Me, Sesame The Opossum, With My Friend Joe In New Orleans, Louisiana

Here Is A Photo Of Me, Sesame The Opossum, With My Friend Joe In New Orleans, Louisiana

I'm so grateful that Joe is sweet to me!!! He's a true animal lover with a truck full of treats

Shop Friend Nikita Is Waiting On A Special Delivery. Waiting Patiently For Whatever Goodies Maybe In Browns Pockets

Shop Friend Nikita Is Waiting On A Special Delivery. Waiting Patiently For Whatever Goodies Maybe In Browns Pockets

One of the other things you should do is keep a sufficient distance. Dogs are territorial, and maintaining space helps them feel secure. Avoid petting them without permission or the owner present, as this can trigger a negative reaction.
Cats Need Love Too

Cats Need Love Too

“Any Bark Boxes Up There?” - Jessie Paducah, Ky

"Any Bark Boxes Up There?" - Jessie Paducah, Ky

Debbie De Goose Thinks She Is A Dog. Every Time She Hears Steve The UPS Man Coming, She Comes Running For A Hug

Debbie De Goose Thinks She Is A Dog. Every Time She Hears Steve The UPS Man Coming, She Comes Running For A Hug

If you spot a dog you’re interested in meeting and its owners are around, kindly request that they restrain or secure the dog. This precaution ensures both your safety and the animal’s comfort.
Half A Box Of Treats At One Stop! Courtney Bernasky Mcalester Ok

Half A Box Of Treats At One Stop! Courtney Bernasky Mcalester Ok

Rudy Is Blind As A Bat, But That Doesn't Stop Him From Following The Sound Of My Truck Until I Feed Him! - Saint Joseph, Michigan

Rudy Is Blind As A Bat, But That Doesn't Stop Him From Following The Sound Of My Truck Until I Feed Him! - Saint Joseph, Michigan

Yeti Likes When Dave Comes To Visit Always Gets A Biscuit... Windsor, Pa

Yeti Likes When Dave Comes To Visit Always Gets A Biscuit... Windsor, Pa

According to DW Dog Training, there are multiple reasons why dogs can act out. Most commonly, it’s because they’re trying to protect themselves or they’re afraid. Sometimes, they have trouble containing their excitement, so they redirect it in the form of aggression towards someone.

Awwww. Prospect, Ky

Awwww. Prospect, Ky

Sometimes "Ewe" Don't Know Who's Coming Into Your Truck

Sometimes "Ewe" Don't Know Who's Coming Into Your Truck

This is Elsa. She's a house dog. I dare you to tell her otherwise!!! Her human told me to see if she'd like puppy treats. She did! He was impressed. West Central Minnesota

This Is Our UPS Driver Darrell In UK , The Pack Loves Him Specially Arei

This Is Our UPS Driver Darrell In UK , The Pack Loves Him Specially Arei

Watch out for signs that indicate whether a dog is being aggressive. DW Dog Training highlights that while growling, barking, biting, and lunging are well-known, there are also more subtle forms of communication. These include lip licking, yawning (if the dog is not tired), freezing in place, and avoiding eye contact.
Noah's Ark Out There Sometimes. Thanks Brad

Noah's Ark Out There Sometimes. Thanks Brad

Deliver A Package In A Garage Turn Towards My Truck, Then I Hear A Meow From Behind. Portland, Tn

Deliver A Package In A Garage Turn Towards My Truck, Then I Hear A Meow From Behind. Portland, Tn

How Could Anyone Resist This?

How Could Anyone Resist This?

However, once you’ve confirmed that the dog is friendly, this four-legged companion can make life much more fulfilling. For example, a recent Korean study found that playing with dogs promotes relaxation, emotional stability, concentration, and creativity.

Hello From Mobile. Alabama

Hello From Mobile. Alabama

We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY

We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY

After Months Of Hearing These Guys Barking Inside The House I Finally Had A Signature Required And Got To Meet These Two

After Months Of Hearing These Guys Barking Inside The House I Finally Had A Signature Required And Got To Meet These Two

This is Stella and Zeus. Stella is 4 and was the runt of her litter and Zeus is 7 and was a rescue Love the Pitis on my route

So, approach dogs with care and enjoy their presence as much as you can. Just remember that they’re animals and need to be treated with caution and respect.
8 Corgis Decided To Greet My UPS Husband Looking For Treats And Attention. Keene, New Hampshire

8 Corgis Decided To Greet My UPS Husband Looking For Treats And Attention. Keene, New Hampshire

“You Mean To Tell Me I Get Three Biscuits On Thursdays?!?”

“You Mean To Tell Me I Get Three Biscuits On Thursdays?!?”

Hello From Manly, Iowa

Hello From Manly, Iowa

Half Bunny, Half Saint Bernard. 100% Adorable

Half Bunny, Half Saint Bernard. 100% Adorable

Don’t Lie To Me Joe. Look Me In The Eyes And Tell Me Where You Put The Biscuits

Don’t Lie To Me Joe. Look Me In The Eyes And Tell Me Where You Put The Biscuits

Thanks for the pic Staige Davis

This Was My First Ever UPSdog Selfie

This Was My First Ever UPSdog Selfie

Who Gets The First Cookie? One Big Happy Family - Whitingham Vermont, Thank You Josh Kissell

Who Gets The First Cookie? One Big Happy Family - Whitingham Vermont, Thank You Josh Kissell

2 Proud Upsers Here With Their Own 2 German Shepherds

2 Proud Upsers Here With Their Own 2 German Shepherds

It’s not everyday you can get a photo shoot with your own fur babies in your own brown rig! Thanks, Kelly Neel

Totally Worth A 10 Min Break To Get Acquainted With This Momma And Her Two Pup

Totally Worth A 10 Min Break To Get Acquainted With This Momma And Her Two Pup

My New Best Friend! Thanks Chris

My New Best Friend! Thanks Chris

Patiently Waiting While I Dig Out My Treats From My Packed Truck

Patiently Waiting While I Dig Out My Treats From My Packed Truck

To: Charlie, Our Friendly Neighborhood UPS Guy From: Jade And Jasper, To Share With All The Doggos On Your Route Jonesborough, Tn

To: Charlie, Our Friendly Neighborhood UPS Guy From: Jade And Jasper, To Share With All The Doggos On Your Route Jonesborough, Tn

There's A New Sheriff In Town...and Her Name Is Cupcake

There's A New Sheriff In Town...and Her Name Is Cupcake

Her job....is maintaining law and order at the Bells Up Winery on the mean streets of Newberg, Oregon. Like the rough-and-tumble saloons of the old Wild West, the Bells Up Winery attracts more than its fair share of wine tasting drifters, cattle rustlers, outlaws, gamblers, horse thieves and assorted ne'er-do-wells...all of whom require a firm hand to keep them in line. Its a big job indeed, and one that only Cupcake can handle. She is predatory perfection personified; a pint-sized Pomeranian powerhouse in pink pineapple pajamas. A full forty-four ounces of fearless, fiery, four-legged, flesh-eating fury. She combines the tenacity of a pit bull, the razor-sharp fangs of a rattlesnake, the bone-crushing jaws of a hyena, the speed of a gazelle and the shrill, deafening howl of an air raid siren into a potent and compact package that can be concealed in a coat pocket or handbag until such time as her awesome power is deployed against the miscreant who dares to misbehave in her establishment. When the forces of evil conspire to prey upon the law-abiding citizens of the Newberg frontier, you can sleep easy knowing that the mighty Cupcake will be there to stop them! co.
By Scott Hodges

Bentley The Beggar Is Bellowing At The Injustice Of Being Limited To 3 Biscuits. Oh, The Suffering

Bentley The Beggar Is Bellowing At The Injustice Of Being Limited To 3 Biscuits. Oh, The Suffering

The Thing Is, I Am Basically Just A Rock Star In A Big Brown Limousine

The Thing Is, I Am Basically Just A Rock Star In A Big Brown Limousine

I pull up, open the door, and a throng of my adoring fans is waiting to mob me. Keeping them all happy is a tough job, but someone has to do it!

Oh Look Its A Tongue With A Pit Bull Attached To It

Oh Look Its A Tongue With A Pit Bull Attached To It

Pit Bull Bleps Are The Best Bleps

Pit Bull Bleps Are The Best Bleps

Narwhal Loves Burton. Brooklyn, Connecticut

Narwhal Loves Burton. Brooklyn, Connecticut

Paul Was On One Knee Until Jax Decided That Meant "Playtime"

Paul Was On One Knee Until Jax Decided That Meant "Playtime"

Awwwdorable Puppy Invasion

Awwwdorable Puppy Invasion

Hello From Plover, Wi

Hello From Plover, Wi

Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma

Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma

Champ Is A Distemper Survivor, He Uses A Special Quad Wheelchair

Champ Is A Distemper Survivor, He Uses A Special Quad Wheelchair

He wanted to meet the big brown beast, which he thinks is his own personal goodies truck! Champ is my foster boy who is looking for his forever home. He is available with Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue in Virginia

This Big Ol’ Meathead Is A Real Sweetheart. A Tongue With 90 Lbs Of Pit Bull Attached To It

This Big Ol’ Meathead Is A Real Sweetheart. A Tongue With 90 Lbs Of Pit Bull Attached To It

Resistance Is Futile

Resistance Is Futile

Hello From Spokane, Washington

Hello From Spokane, Washington

I Can't With Those Eyes

I Can't With Those Eyes

Our Pup Floyd Is At My In Laws House Visiting For The Weekend! Hopped Up In The Front Seat Like He Was About To Go For A Ride! Lol Auburn, Alabama

Our Pup Floyd Is At My In Laws House Visiting For The Weekend! Hopped Up In The Front Seat Like He Was About To Go For A Ride! Lol Auburn, Alabama

“Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx

“Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx

Gizmo And Leo Love Our UPS Driver

Gizmo And Leo Love Our UPS Driver

Her Name Is “Little Bit” And This Is Her First Time Ever Coming Near The Big Scary Brown Truck. She Got Extra Biscuits For Being So Brave

Her Name Is “Little Bit” And This Is Her First Time Ever Coming Near The Big Scary Brown Truck. She Got Extra Biscuits For Being So Brave

Introducing Moof, He Is An Anatolian Sheperd Puppy Who Will Weigh 150 Lbs When He Is Full Grown. Glad I Get To Make Friends With Him Now

Introducing Moof, He Is An Anatolian Sheperd Puppy Who Will Weigh 150 Lbs When He Is Full Grown. Glad I Get To Make Friends With Him Now

First She Stole My Heart, Now She Just Steals My Biscuits

First She Stole My Heart, Now She Just Steals My Biscuits

14 Years Old And Still Acts Like A Puppy For The Biscuits

14 Years Old And Still Acts Like A Puppy For The Biscuits

New Baby On His Route

New Baby On His Route

Our Puppy Vincent Got Out Today While Amjad And I Were At Work

Our Puppy Vincent Got Out Today While Amjad And I Were At Work

Our UPS delivery driver left notes on our package that said on one side: “I noticed your gate was open when I pulled up, hoping the hopper didn’t get out.” One the other side it said: “Found him.”

Luckily, a women had already stopped and had Vincent. She had called, thanks to the tags on our puppy’s collar, but didn’t know our address. I missed this call, as I was in a 3-hour training at work. In her voicemail she said that the UPS driver had gone looking for Vincent, found her with him, and then showed her where Vincent lived.

We tried to find out who our driver was to express our gratitude, but couldn’t. My faith is momentarily restored in humanity. Guess we need to order something so we can thank this wonderful person

This Sweet Old Senior Aussie Is Teaching His Young Buddy All About The Finer Points Of Biscuit Mooching

This Sweet Old Senior Aussie Is Teaching His Young Buddy All About The Finer Points Of Biscuit Mooching

My Husband With Our 6 Pups! He Had Our Route And The Pups Were So Excited To See Him

My Husband With Our 6 Pups! He Had Our Route And The Pups Were So Excited To See Him

Mandy Barks Like Crazy When Carlos Drives Into The Yard, She Waits Expectantly For Him To Step Out Of The Truck

Mandy Barks Like Crazy When Carlos Drives Into The Yard, She Waits Expectantly For Him To Step Out Of The Truck

She offers her paw to shake and then she gets her treat!! (Western ND)

Husband Brock Is A UPS Driver, Holding Our 3 Month Old, Beaufort, Sc

Husband Brock Is A UPS Driver, Holding Our 3 Month Old, Beaufort, Sc

Look At That Vicious Pibble

Look At That Vicious Pibble

Guess Who Their Favorite Person Is During The Day

Guess Who Their Favorite Person Is During The Day

Nom Nom Nom

Nom Nom Nom

Two Cuties At One Time

Two Cuties At One Time

Hello From Manassas Virginia!

Hello From Manassas Virginia!

What Can Brown Do For You… Willis, Tx

What Can Brown Do For You… Willis, Tx

The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan

The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan

Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana

Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana

Karl Knows That The UPS Guy Is Good For A Cookie. So He's Waiting For Him To Come Across The Street And Deliver His Milk-Bone

Karl Knows That The UPS Guy Is Good For A Cookie. So He's Waiting For Him To Come Across The Street And Deliver His Milk-Bone

Game Over. I’m Done. She Gets The Whole Damn Box Of Biscuits

Game Over. I’m Done. She Gets The Whole Damn Box Of Biscuits

This Old Guy Comes To Work Every Day With His Owner And Has A Bed In The Tasting Room Of The Winery

This Old Guy Comes To Work Every Day With His Owner And Has A Bed In The Tasting Room Of The Winery

He is a happy and well cared for dog.
But when he hears my truck he runs to the door to be let out and then he runs up to my truck and starts shivering and whining and giving me the sad eyes like a Humane Society commercial on TV. All that is missing is Sarah McLachlan singing in the background. Such a phony!

My Reputation For Generous Treat Giving May Have Gotten Out Of Hand. They Are Now Bringing Their Friends With Them. Michigan

My Reputation For Generous Treat Giving May Have Gotten Out Of Hand. They Are Now Bringing Their Friends With Them. Michigan

Introducing “Kitty.” Kitty Is A Rescue From An Abuse/Neglect Situation Who Is Now Living Her Best Life In A Loving Home On A Farm

Introducing “Kitty.” Kitty Is A Rescue From An Abuse/Neglect Situation Who Is Now Living Her Best Life In A Loving Home On A Farm

A month ago she was terrified of me and could not be coaxed near the truck, even on a leash. Now look at the fearless and happy moocher she has become!

Charlie Gives Eric Big Snobbery Saint Bernard Kisses.. Osseo, Wi

Charlie Gives Eric Big Snobbery Saint Bernard Kisses.. Osseo, Wi

Vision Loves UPS And Especially Darla! He Even Has His Own Uniform! Snohomish County Wa

Vision Loves UPS And Especially Darla! He Even Has His Own Uniform! Snohomish County Wa

An Ewok In Disguise

An Ewok In Disguise

Their Is A Smile On Its Forehead

Their Is A Smile On Its Forehead

Blep

Blep

Precious

Precious

So Cute

So Cute

Darling Little Pack Makes Her Day

Darling Little Pack Makes Her Day

Hello From Portland Maine

Hello From Portland Maine

One Of My Boys (14yr Old Littermates) But Our UPS Driver Stops By - Even When He Doesn't Have A Package To Deliver, And My Dog Wags His Tail, And Gets All Happy ! Can Barely Walk, But Makes It To The Truck

One Of My Boys (14yr Old Littermates) But Our UPS Driver Stops By - Even When He Doesn't Have A Package To Deliver, And My Dog Wags His Tail, And Gets All Happy ! Can Barely Walk, But Makes It To The Truck

Hello From Elverson Pa!

Hello From Elverson Pa!

We Would Really Like To Send A Huge Shout Out To Two Men Who Saved Our Dog Today

We Would Really Like To Send A Huge Shout Out To Two Men Who Saved Our Dog Today

Our young daughter accidentally let our young dog out of the house. He was staying around the house at first like he has done so many times before. Today was the day he ran down our drive and then booked it to highway 58! We were so terrified he would be killed. Rick and the other gentleman saved our dog from being KILLED TOCAY!!!! My family is

Beyond grateful!!!!

Greg Is Our Driver In Pacific, Wa. He Is Such A Good Driver And A Awesome Person. Branwen Was At The Police Department Everyday For Several Years And They Bonded. She Is Retiring Today And Was Able To Give Him A Kiss Goodbye

Greg Is Our Driver In Pacific, Wa. He Is Such A Good Driver And A Awesome Person. Branwen Was At The Police Department Everyday For Several Years And They Bonded. She Is Retiring Today And Was Able To Give Him A Kiss Goodbye

Our Dear Dog, Drew Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge About A Week Ago.so A Few Weeks Back I Made Sure To Get A Picture Of Him With One Of His Favorite People! Thank You For The Love And Compassion

Our Dear Dog, Drew Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge About A Week Ago.so A Few Weeks Back I Made Sure To Get A Picture Of Him With One Of His Favorite People! Thank You For The Love And Compassion

This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa

This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa

Hello From Oak Hill, Wv

Hello From Oak Hill, Wv

Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs

Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs

She Knows All About Three Biscuit Thursday

She Knows All About Three Biscuit Thursday

This Sweet Old Beagle Looks Just Like My Molly Who Passed Away 6 Months Ago. Extra Biscuits

This Sweet Old Beagle Looks Just Like My Molly Who Passed Away 6 Months Ago. Extra Biscuits

Our Regular UPS Driver Is Leaving ... Sully Wanted A Picture With Him

Our Regular UPS Driver Is Leaving ... Sully Wanted A Picture With Him

He was HAPPY with his treat though....and to get out of the truck!
UPS Dogs.
Charlottesville, Virginia

Lily Loves Chris - And His Beard! Soquel, California

Lily Loves Chris - And His Beard! Soquel, California

How Could You Not Cuddle This Big Ball Of Beautiful Fluff

How Could You Not Cuddle This Big Ball Of Beautiful Fluff

Mike, Los Angeles, Ca

Mike, Los Angeles, Ca

Hi From Chicago Il

Hi From Chicago Il

Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv

Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv

Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups

Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups

Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al

Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al

Hello From Burlington, Ma

Hello From Burlington, Ma

These Two Think They Are Siblings! They Wrestle And Play And Sleep Together! Highland County Virginia Driver- Richie Hanger

These Two Think They Are Siblings! They Wrestle And Play And Sleep Together! Highland County Virginia Driver- Richie Hanger

Not A Dog, But This Little Guy Comes Running Up Everyday For A Snack. Brent Medina, Ohio

Not A Dog, But This Little Guy Comes Running Up Everyday For A Snack. Brent Medina, Ohio

She Loves Being Carried By The UPS Man And Snuggled Up. Louisville, Kentucky

She Loves Being Carried By The UPS Man And Snuggled Up. Louisville, Kentucky

Her Initial Offer Is One (1) Stuffed Toy In Exchange For Five (5) Biscuits. She Drives A Hard Bargain

Her Initial Offer Is One (1) Stuffed Toy In Exchange For Five (5) Biscuits. She Drives A Hard Bargain

The King Of The Jungle In Kinnelon Nj

The King Of The Jungle In Kinnelon Nj

Caroline And Mimi Posing From Decatur Texas

Caroline And Mimi Posing From Decatur Texas

Hello From Monterey, Ca

Hello From Monterey, Ca

Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person!

Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person!

Meet Louisiana's Newest Service Provider, Mr. O Possum

Meet Louisiana's Newest Service Provider, Mr. O Possum

