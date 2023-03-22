So without further ado, we would like to invite you to discover the most enjoyable part of a mail carrier's day. And for more, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here .

The UPS Dogs Facebook community is solely dedicated to sharing heartwarming relations between these two groups. From wagging tails to playful antics, all these interactions remind us that unexpected friendships can arise in the most unusual settings.

Although it is often depicted that mail carriers and dogs are sworn enemies, there are certainly exceptions to this rule. Many postmen have developed positive relationships with the dogs on their delivery routes. However, we do not want to diminish the existing problem of dog aggression against this profession, resulting in countless attacks followed by injuries. Naturally, dogs are very protective of their territory, and it is important to take precautions when delivering or receiving mail. That being said, it is worth celebrating the potential for beautiful and heartwarming friendships to form between mail carriers and dogs, achievable with the right training and socialization.

#1 Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana

#2 Piper Loves When Steve Holds Her And Monte Loves Seeing Steve In Wales, Wi When He’s Got A Delivery For His House……… He’s Got The Best Treats

#3 Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al

#4 Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person!

#5 Hello From Monterey, Ca

#6 Hello From Burlington, Ma

#7 Brewster NY... Just Me And My Old Gal “ Sophie”... She My Be An Ol Gal Of 13 Yrs But.... She Loves It When I Make Deliveries To Her Owners Business And Then Come Back Later For The Pick UPS! She’s A Push Over For “ Cuddles And Hugs”

#8 They Are My Three Favorite Customers, They Love The Service From UPS, Every Time They Are Happy To See Me Arrive, I Don't Understand Why, (Cookies Maybe???) The Breed Of These Dogs, Bergers De Beauce Origin Of France!

#9 Hello From Nova Scotia

#10 Hello From Tehachapi, California

#11 Hello From Brookline, Ma

#12 They Just Help Themselves To The Treats Around Here. Atlantic, Iowa

#13 Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv

#14 Buddy Saying Hi In South Hero, Vt

#15 Our Dogs Took It Upon Themselves To Hop Into Our UPS Guy's Truck Yesterday While He Was Delivering A Package To Us. Cologne, Mn

#16 Rick Always Makes Time At The Animal Shelter For A Photo Session With Shelter Greeters Meeko And Archie! He's The Best! Fairfield, Iowa

#17 Beaverton Oregon. Industrial Business Pups. They Didn’t Wanna Sit Still

#18 “Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx

#19 Our Driver Jeremy And My Dog Angus In Call Junction, Texas

#20 The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan

#21 These Are Pictures Of Molly, Our 3 Year Old Lab, Greeting Her Favorite UPS Driver Terry. Terry Works Out Distribution Center In Front Royal, Va

#22 Capitola Ca. Thanks!!!

#23 This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa

#24 Hello From York, Pa

#25 Our UPS Guy Noah, Brings Miss Petey And Mila Treats Everyday In Downtown Traverse City, Michigan

#26 Coco Waits By The Window Every Day For Jeremy (Watertown UPS Pal). She Helps Him With The Packages And Waits Patiently For His Hugs And Cookies. We Love You Jeremy!!

#27 We Love Our UPS Driver! Sanford, Nc

#28 Derick Hangin With Benji On His Birthday! Berkeley Springs, Wv

#29 UPS Driver And Luna In Napa Valley

#30 Hello From Oak Hill, Wv

#31 Dex Is Ready For Work After The Game Last Night... Hagerstown, Md

#32 Kola Says "This Is My UPS Man And No One Better Bother Him" Kola Is A 3 Month Old Chesapeake Bay Retriever. #notalab

#33 Hello From Mesa, Az

#34 Hello From Tampa, Florida

#36 Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma

#37 We [love] Our UPS Guy!! @digginjet Loaded Up Twice! Mcminnville, Tn

#38 Hello Shorewood, Minnesota

#39 Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs

#40 We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY

#41 Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups

#42 Meeks, Bella And Daisy Mae Saying Hi From Decatur Tx

#43 We Were Leaving Our Vet’s Office In Vonore, Tn When Our Newfoundlands (Elsa And Solomon) Spotted The UPS Man

#44 This Is Masha An 11 Week Old Pomsky. Driver Bob Is Always At The House Delivering Packages! I Think Bobs Favorite Is Masha, Even Though Both Home Owners Think It’s Them, I Can See It In The Face. Greencastle, Pa

#45 My Fiancé Corey Is A Driver Out Of Livonia, Mi UPS. He Delivers To Our Home And Has Lunch With Family Each Day; This Week He’s Been Working Hard Helping Train His New Puppy Penny. She Wasn’t Even Scared Of The Truck Starting Up When Dad Had To Leave And Is Looking Forward To Having Him Home All Weekend!

#46 Luna From Decatur Texas Says... Pick Me Up UPS Lady

#47 Willow The Dalmatian Loves To Eat All The Milk Bones And Get Unlimited Belly Rubs From Her Favorite UPS Guy! Mayfield Ky

#48 My Dog Waiting Patiently Holland Mi

#49 Raul And Luna Manchester Nh

#50 Pacha Loves Her UPS Friend Who Always Brings Her Treats. Frederick, Md

#51 Hello From Lockport, Il

#52 Wanted To Send This Great Picture Of Maggie The Lab And Or Local Driver In Sterling Va

#53 Our 12 Year Old German Shepherd, Schultz With Our UPS Driver, Dylan. Mendota, Va

#54 Hello From Cynthiana, Ky

#55 Zoey Loves Getting In The Trucks And Checking Everything Out! Chillicothe, Ohio

#56 Marmora Nj With Monster The Dog

#57 Zoe Loves Our UPS Driver, Jimmy. Charlotte, Nc

#58 Hello From Myakka City, Fl

#59 Our UPS Guy Is The Best! Lloyd Was Ready To Pull Over When He Saw Us! Love From Richmond, Va.! Thanks, UPS!

#60 In Arlington, Ma. Prince Just Jumped In Very Excitedly!

#61 Gilbert (Dog)and Mike. Fluidaire Automation Louisville, Ky

#63 Mia Saying Hello... Lakeland, Fl

#64 Snowball: Looked Me Right In The Eyes And Said Promise! Me: Promise You Got My Last Treat, I Don’t Have Anymore. Snowball: *pouts*. Huntsville,tx

#65 Michael Loves His UPS Man! Quincy, Illinois

#66 Heritage Place Sugar Belle And The Best UPS Driver Ever, Jamie. Charlestown, In

#67 Hector Is Our Chesapeake Bay Retriever. He Was Born In Wisconsin At Sand Spring Chesapeakes But Now Lives In Alabama. His Hobbies Are Anything Water, Helping His Poppa On The Farm, Giving Lots Of Snuggles And Kisses And Hopefully, One Day, Driving The Big Brown Truck

#68 Jax. In Leeds In The UK

#69 Hello From Chillicothe, Ohio

#70 We Love Your Driver Austin. Leavenworth, Wa

#71 Chris Our UPS Driver Checking In On Our Bobby, His Little Buddy, Who Is Recovering From Surgery. Boston, Ma

#72 Our Corgi Dobbsy Waits For Driver Jordan To Arrive Here In Cody, Wyoming. Jordan Isn't Driving Brown. Holiday Required Extra Trucks

#73 Foster-Dane, Max, Is Still New To The Idea Of Surprise Stops From 'Cookie Lady' Debbie!! We Love Our UPS Driver! Thomasville, Nc

#74 Happy Holidays From Houston

#75 "Cruise " And Jerry Our UPS Driver.. Hawthorn, Pa

#76 Hello From Somerville, Ma

#77 Fergus And Finn Have Finally Met The UPS Driver Up Close And Received Their Treats In Person! Kingston, Wa

#78 Elvis (2yr Old Doodle) Waits In The Front Window, For His Driver Julie, To Come Up The Street-Because He Already Heard Her Coming Around The Block. Elvis… Is In The Truck. San Diego Ca

#79 Ole Santyzilla Was Handing Treats Out Today Like They Candy! Maysie Getting The Goods After A Little Stare Down! I Blinked First. Sean Dawgzilla, Hedgesville, Wv

#80 Got To See My Great Dane Sammy On My Route! Paducah, Ky

#81 Jeepers With Driver Chad! Red Hill Tactical, Ffl Licensed Hagerstown, Maryland

#82 Teaching The New Puppy What This Big Brown Truck Is. Hudsonville, Michigan