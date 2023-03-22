129 Times UPS Drivers Were Lucky Enough To Meet Dogs On Their Routes, And We Can’t Get Enough Of It (New Pics)
Although it is often depicted that mail carriers and dogs are sworn enemies, there are certainly exceptions to this rule. Many postmen have developed positive relationships with the dogs on their delivery routes. However, we do not want to diminish the existing problem of dog aggression against this profession, resulting in countless attacks followed by injuries. Naturally, dogs are very protective of their territory, and it is important to take precautions when delivering or receiving mail. That being said, it is worth celebrating the potential for beautiful and heartwarming friendships to form between mail carriers and dogs, achievable with the right training and socialization.
The UPS Dogs Facebook community is solely dedicated to sharing heartwarming relations between these two groups. From wagging tails to playful antics, all these interactions remind us that unexpected friendships can arise in the most unusual settings.
So without further ado, we would like to invite you to discover the most enjoyable part of a mail carrier's day. And for more, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.
