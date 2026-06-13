“Why Do You Need 3 Days Off For A Funeral”: 27 Real-Life Examples Of How Bosses Shouldn’t Talk And Behave
Employees hating their jobs is nothing new. It's widely understood that many people are simply showing up to work for a paycheck, not because they're passionate about making Excel spreadsheets or frying chicken tenders. But something that can turn a mundane job into a nightmare is having a boss who makes you want to rip your hair out.
Unfortunately, the internet is full of many such examples. We took a trip to the Bad Bosses subreddit and gathered some of their most appalling posts below. It’s obvious that these employers have absolutely no respect or empathy for their workers, so we won't feel bad about calling them out. Good luck scrolling through these pics without becoming filled with rage, and be sure to upvote the bosses that you'd like to see get fired!
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What My Boss Posted For All The Staff Yesterday 😀🔫
Just Saw This Post On Linkedin And Thought This Subreddit Would Get A Kick Out Of It
IDK what this company is/does, but the fact that it has AI in the name and wants to control all aspects of their employees’ lives makes it vile.
10 Days After We Had Our Baby
There are many reasons why you might hate your job. You may not be able to stand the woman who sits across from you and smacks her gum all day. Or you might cringe every time an older colleague tries to flirt with you. But one of the most common reasons why people dread getting out of bed and going to work is that their boss is a nightmare.
According to research from Stagwell, one-third of workers say that they have a toxic boss, and 71% say that they have had at least one toxic boss in the past. Over half of employees admit that they’ve even had nightmares about a toxic boss, and 41% have had to seek therapy due to treatment they’ve experienced from their boss.
Hair Discrimination
For context I have naturally curly hair same as the wig I am wearing, why wear a wig then? First off it’s a quick and simple way to get ready for the day and two I am thinning I have yet to see a dermatologist to see what’s wrong but that is besides the point, I woke up this morning and decided I wanted to feel better about myself so let me get my best hair on and go to work, this wig is practically the same length as my natural hair the only difference is that this one has way more hair in the front which I am happy with because that is where I am thinning.
I get to work and everyone is impressed with my hair, I haven’t typically worn a wig at work but I do always change my hair style: I have it in braids, I have it up, down, straighten, all of the styles, but my boss is almost speechless at the sight of me. I thought he would make a comment on my hair like he has in the past the meme with the “puerto Rican hair” sound but instead he instantly says that I need to put it up to not be in the patients eyes..?
In my couple of years working here he has never had an issue with any hairstyles I’ve had it all this is only the first time I’ve worn a wig, well it’s rubbed me the wrong way, he did try to “apologize” without saying sorry and was just making sure I didn’t feel picked on by him, well I do and I’m so over it, currently crying silently to myself because if I didn’t need this job I would have walked out I just need a place to rant and see what others say, like I understand he’s just doing his job but at the same time this felt very targeted and hurtful to me.
That's not doing his job, that's picking on you. Does anyone else have longer hair? Does he make them put it up? Can you show me where it says that in the employee handbook?
My Boss Wants Me To Come In After Contracting The Norovirus And Having Active Symptoms. This Isn’t His First Time Wanting Me In During Hard Times
Make This Make Sense
Back in may I asked if I could wear the athletic skort to work since I’d be leaving directly from my branch to a work event that was outside. Her reply was that I could wear it and I even sent a picture of it to make sure but then the next month when we had our one on one meeting I was told I couldn’t wear it. Make this make sense. Like what the hell?
There are plenty of things employers can do to get on their employees’ bad side, including saying extremely insensitive and rude things. For example, over two-thirds of workers with a toxic boss have been told something along the lines of, “What I say is final because I’m the boss.” Two-thirds have also been told by their boss that they’re lucky to have a job in today’s economy.
While some employees feel trapped in their current position due to financial pressures or being unable to find a job elsewhere, a survey from GoodHire found that 82% would consider quitting if they had a bad manager. And a lot of people don’t have much faith in their managers, as over 80% believe that they could easily do their manager’s job (and that they could do their own job without their manager around).
My Boss Thinks She's Doing The Kindest Thing By Posting Her Half Eaten Leftovers For Us In The Group Chat (Warning Pics Could Be Gross)
When Someone Need Off For A Funeral That Is Of A Different Culture
If You’re Sick You Still Have To Come In
When it comes to conversations about promotion opportunities, only 39% of Americans say that their manager is open and honest. And only 44% of employees in the U.S. say their manager is open and honest when talking about their salary. Less than a third of workers believe that their manager actually cares about employees progressing their careers, and only 46% say that their manager truly respects their personal time outside of working hours.
“We Have To Flex” *refuses To Flex*
Boss Doesn’t Know How Sickness Works?
I’m Quitting Lmao
According to Bamboo HR’s 2025 Bad Boss Index, the top pet peeves that employees have about their bosses are being disorganized, micromanaging, and being unapproachable or inflexible. Meanwhile, the top deal-breakers that workers have observed in bad bosses are being unethical, being hypercritical, overworking the team, or having unrealistic expectations.
Am I The Problem?
Working At A Small Business Means No HR… My Boss’ Bookmarks On The Browser We All Use 🤦🏼♀️
Pretty Sure She Wanted Me Fired
So a little backstory; I’m the only teller in my branch( I work for a credit union) and I’m pretty sure my supervisor was trying to get me fired. Luckily she got let go so she’s no longer my problem but I found this in one of her notebooks. She would write stuff down to talk to our branch manager about. The part I marked out was about an outdoor concert venue that our credit union sponsored and we sometimes would work the table at the events.
Many employees also admit that they don’t always feel comfortable raising concerns or complaints with their boss, as 59% say they fear retaliation when doing so. Their fears are not unwarranted, though, as nearly a third of employees have received an inaccurate performance evaluation after doing so. 30% have also been reprimanded for raising issues with their boss, and 28% have experienced increased scrutiny.
Boss Scared Me So I Quit
Is This Normal? It Seems Like My Boss Is Just Insecure
Boss Forcing An Employee To Attend A Sunday Picnic
On the bright side, however, over two-thirds of employees say that good bosses are actually common too. And Bamboo HR notes that there are several key traits that highly effective bosses tend to embody. First, they are supportive and understanding. They’ll show empathy if something unexpected happens in your personal life, and they will encourage you to follow your passions.
A great boss is also an effective communicator who provides just enough feedback. They’ll never leave you guessing about where you stand, but they won’t critique every move you make either.
An Old Departmental Manager Karen Of Mine From Years Ago. 2nd Pic In Comments. Changes Her Story A Bit Quick
Am I Overreacting? Help!
I was called out in a group message and have been trying to formulate a response, and I genuinely need to know if I'm taking things too personally. I'm a 1099 yoga instructor for this business, and have to show up on site wherever I'm scheduled to go. We work with in business professional settings, but there has never been a dress code mentioned. I am your average 5'3" athletic, tiny-cheasted female. Pictured are screenshots of the employer's messages to the ENTIRE group, plus my considered but not sent, response to the pictured conversation is below. I really need some advice because I didn't receive a dress code, never got clarification on it in the group messages, and feel really attacked for something that could have been so simple to fix with some advice. I honestly thought what I wore was appropriate workout attire, and feel unprotected as that seems predatory to me. I also have never had complaints wearing similar outfits, even shorts, with the other locations I go to.
My response - feel free to comment advice: ""- indicates a generic change for privacy.
This next part is lengthy, but I would really love to share my side of today in a private conversation. I understand completely that you needed to address some things, but the approach felt targeted, and I'd love to share my POV.
I mentioned I had videos I shared specifically for "private students", and asked if their collection was similar. He didn't know, but I said maybe we(as in "yoga business that hired me") could put together more videos for them since he said there was only three. I can see the misunderstanding, but I don't even have public YouTube videos at this time, and would have been happy to clarify that and share a link to my YT to prove I'm not trying to take away your ability to make profit. I've always wanted your success!
About my my outfit, I wore high waisted, full-length dual-lined leggings with a white, full coverage sports bra under the "company logo" top I just bought and socks. It wasn't up to their dress code, which is fine, that can always be fixed, but there also wasn't one distinguished for fitness instructors, and if it was something specific, it would have been great just to get a simple dress code or uniform and not be called out on the full group chat, that was hurtful. 🥺
Overall, that message felt very much like I was being attacked ultimately after I showed up, delivered a great, full-body class with lots of smiles and stretched bodies, and tried to show I heard them about getting variety in videos.
All of that being said, I really loved working with the studio, but those messages in the group were really unprofessional and hurtful. I don't feel protected as what I wore was not provocative at minimum, and I think it's best for my mental health if I come by and return your key. Thank you so much for providing the opportunity, and I wish you all the best!!
Not My Boss But Posted By Local Comic Shop Owner
Meanwhile, a great boss provides recognition and rewards. They don’t simply expect their team to stay motivated for no reason. They praise their workers for doing a wonderful job, and they provide incentives to keep up the good work. In the same vein, the best bosses curate a positive work environment. They empower and trust their employees, and they ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable.
I’m In The Middle Of Something Too. It’s Called A Mental Breakdown, Due To My Overdrawn Bank Account
At The Time We Had To Share Vans. Am I Wrong For Telling My Boss I Would Not Be Driving This Around Until It Was Cleaned?
Could You Just Whip Up A Gta Clone In 3 Months. Sure. No Problem
We sincerely hope that these images don’t remind you of your own bosses, pandas. But if they do, clearly, you’re not alone. And maybe it’s time to quit! Keep upvoting the images that leave you appalled, and let us know in the comments below what the most egregious thing your boss ever did was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring stories of horrible bosses, look no further than right here!
My Covid-19 Hypocrite Boss:
My COVID-19 Hypocrite Boss... just came back from Bangkok before she was forced quarantined there. The US let a 72 yo heavy smoker back into the country (she said she was exempt from being in the high risk group because she does not inhale her cigarettes, although she constantly hacks her lungs out- so she lies to herself constantly).
When she arrived back in the US she went straight to her home OFFICE. ...Where three of us work including her son. The day before she arrived I set up, single handedly, a teleworking software program for all of the office computers except my coworker’s personal laptop- my coworker did that one herself. I found, tested and installed the software. We made a plan with her son to turn on and off the computers as needed so we could have a connection during work hours. We all exchanged numbers and made the decision to comply with the law- San Francisco was implementing the “shelter in place” law the next day, also her return day.
Next day: She sets up a zoom meeting asking me to apologize for not coming into work and not being explicit about not showing up to work. My coworker and I DID sent her an email explaining we would be teleworking so to comply with the law. What my coworker and her son did not tell me was that they gave credit for the teleworking software to “the iMac guys” to create more validity. BEcauSe ThEy’Re mEN. (?!) Nothing against that gender, but it did ruin my credibility and autonomy in the workplace. I told Ginger, my boss, that it was me who installed the software and she was upset that I felt the need to collect credibility. (Imsorrywhat?!) Her son also told her HE WAS NOT ENTIRELY SURE if we were coming back to work or not. Even though we made plans, exchanged numbers, and said, “See you in two weeks.” to one another as I left for the last day in office. Spineless. Prick. ...who has only worked for his mother and is 28yo.
So she ‘let me go’ because there is no money right now even though she made me make this graphic: see above. THERE IS SO MUCH MORE TO THIS STORY. But the last thing she did before laying me off was forcing me to make this graphic so she could maintain the presence as a caring, loving entity on social media. I was her, I am a, graphic designer. Feel free to email in asking for me to have proper compensation. Feel free to comment on her social media sites. It is a free country.