I was called out in a group message and have been trying to formulate a response, and I genuinely need to know if I'm taking things too personally. I'm a 1099 yoga instructor for this business, and have to show up on site wherever I'm scheduled to go. We work with in business professional settings, but there has never been a dress code mentioned. I am your average 5'3" athletic, tiny-cheasted female. Pictured are screenshots of the employer's messages to the ENTIRE group, plus my considered but not sent, response to the pictured conversation is below. I really need some advice because I didn't receive a dress code, never got clarification on it in the group messages, and feel really attacked for something that could have been so simple to fix with some advice. I honestly thought what I wore was appropriate workout attire, and feel unprotected as that seems predatory to me. I also have never had complaints wearing similar outfits, even shorts, with the other locations I go to.

My response - feel free to comment advice: ""- indicates a generic change for privacy.

This next part is lengthy, but I would really love to share my side of today in a private conversation. I understand completely that you needed to address some things, but the approach felt targeted, and I'd love to share my POV.

I mentioned I had videos I shared specifically for "private students", and asked if their collection was similar. He didn't know, but I said maybe we(as in "yoga business that hired me") could put together more videos for them since he said there was only three. I can see the misunderstanding, but I don't even have public YouTube videos at this time, and would have been happy to clarify that and share a link to my YT to prove I'm not trying to take away your ability to make profit. I've always wanted your success!

About my my outfit, I wore high waisted, full-length dual-lined leggings with a white, full coverage sports bra under the "company logo" top I just bought and socks. It wasn't up to their dress code, which is fine, that can always be fixed, but there also wasn't one distinguished for fitness instructors, and if it was something specific, it would have been great just to get a simple dress code or uniform and not be called out on the full group chat, that was hurtful. 🥺

Overall, that message felt very much like I was being attacked ultimately after I showed up, delivered a great, full-body class with lots of smiles and stretched bodies, and tried to show I heard them about getting variety in videos.

All of that being said, I really loved working with the studio, but those messages in the group were really unprofessional and hurtful. I don't feel protected as what I wore was not provocative at minimum, and I think it's best for my mental health if I come by and return your key. Thank you so much for providing the opportunity, and I wish you all the best!!

