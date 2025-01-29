Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Freelance Magician”: Vogue Slams Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait
Celebrities, News

“Freelance Magician”: Vogue Slams Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait

First Lady Melania Trump’s unveiling of her new official White House portrait elicited mixed reactions from the media, but none so harsh as the one Vogue Magazine had.

The influential fashion magazine likened Melania’s appearance to a “freelance magician” rather than a public servant, arguing that the photo was too dramatic and “theatrical” for what should be a professional portrait.

  • Vogue harshly critiqued Melania's White House portrait, comparing her to a 'freelance magician.'
  • The dramatic portrait featured Melania in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, a choice the magazine called "theatrical."
  • The photo elicited mixed reactions online, with some supporting and others criticizing the First Lady.

The black-and-white image sees the former model striking a power pose behind a desk, leaning slightly forward with her hands on the table while wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket. 

“Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States,” the magazine wrote.

    Vogue Magazine wrote a scathing critique of Melania Trump’s new official White House portrait, saying she looked like a “freelance magician”

    Elegant woman in a black suit in a professional setting, related to freelance magician.

    Image credits: White House

    For Vogue, the main point of contention is Melania’s choice to wear a tuxedo instead of a, in their opinion, more appropriate and sober blazer.

    According to the magazine, the First Lady’s choice of attire stemmed from both her life as a wealthy model and her husband’s stint as a reality television star.  

    “It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics,” Vogue wrote.

    Freelance magician performing card trick, woman holding queen of hearts surrounded by floating playing cards.

    Image credits: Cleyton Ewerton / Unsplash

    The publication nevertheless praised the new portrait for being “toned down” when compared to her previous 2017 photo. During her first tenure, the First Lady posed in full color, wearing a luxurious black outfit accessorized with diamond-encrusted rings.

    Vogue’s words of praise weren’t without their dose of venom, describing Melania’s face in the old portrait as “airbrushed into oblivion.”

    For Vogue, the recent portrait is the latest in a long series of “messages” the First Lady has sent over the years via her fashion choices

    Group of professionals in formal attire with city skyline backdrop, featuring freelance magician theme.

    Image credits: BBC / The Apprentice

    The magazine then pointed out how the former model made it a habit of sending political messages through her clothing in the past.

    The first example they cited was how, in 2018, Melania wore a Zara jacket that read “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back while en route to visit children held in a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas.

    Freelance magician at White House event with officials on a red carpet, featuring military guards and national flags.

    Image credits: melaniatrump

    For the second example, Vogue correlated a pussybow blouse she wore to a debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 with the president’s infamous “they let you grab’ em by the pussy” tape recording.

    “Now, attempting a no-nonsense businesswoman approach in her situationally inappropriate tuxedo, it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging,” the magazine said.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Melania’s new portrait drew mixed reactions from netizens and official publications

    White House with flag flying on top, showcasing classic architecture and vibrant greenery.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

    “She has positioned herself firmly behind that ultra-shiny table, keeping a bit of a boundary between herself and the viewer,” Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, the Faculty Director for the Department of History of Art at the University of Pennsylvania, told the BBC.

    “Staying a little mysterious, a little enigmatic, and a little inscrutable,” Shaw added.

    Melania Trump with hands together, smiling, in black and white portrait; related to Freelance Magician discussion.

    Image credits: melaniatrump

    Her supporters, on the other hand, praised the portrait, feeling it was classy and elegant.

    “Class is back in the White House!” read one comment, while a second said, “Serious business and gorgeous too. Love it!”

    Woman in a formal black outfit with arms crossed against a blue decorative background. Freelance Magician theme.

    Image credits: White House

    Others, however, felt that the First Lady looked too serious and even a little bit intimidating. “Terrible picture of her. She looks mean and not happy!” one user wrote.

    “I’m guessing she doesn’t have a soft side to her. If she does, she never shows it. It would be nice if she did.”

    Netizens debated the portrait, with some agreeing with Vogue, while others felt the criticism was overblown

    A woman in formal attire writing at a desk, surrounded by books, in a black-and-white setting, related to freelance magician.

    Image credits: melaniatrump

    “There’s nothing wrong with the picture. People are just people,” one user wrote.

    “Yeah, like her or hate her, the pic is just fine. Why get so invested in a pic?” another replied.

    “I don’t like either portrait because she looks artificial in both. But criticizing her for striking a strong pose? For not smiling?” a reader asked.

    “She is artificial. Just like that whole repulsive family,” another stated.

    “It looks straight out of House of Cards.”

    “She looks mad all the time,” one user asked, as others took to social media to share their thoughts on the portrait

    Comment highlighting critique of Melania Trump's official portrait amidst freelance magician discussion.

    Comment questioning portrait's features in context of Freelance Magician article, humorous alien remark included.

    Commentary on an image, mentioning Photoshop and using an eye-roll emoji.

    Facebook comment mocking portrait related to Freelance Magician article, featuring emoji and 7 likes.

    Comment critiquing Melania Trump's portrait amid 'Freelance Magician' comparisons, popular reaction online.

    Facebook comment about White House portrait receives five likes, speaks on expression.

    Comment by Ken Barnette questioning the appearance of a "Freelance Magician" with emojis and likes visible.

    Comment questioning realism of a portrait, suggesting AI generation, with a reply count and reactions.

    Commentary on portrait, suggesting heavy filters, referencing freelance magician style criticism.

    Comment on social media with likes, discussing the freelance magician in an engaging post.

    Facebook comment questioning if Vogue is envious of Melania Trump related to freelance magician topic.

    Facebook comment by user expressing opinion on Melania Trump's White House portrait.

    Comment questioning Vogue and credibility in a discussion about a freelance magician.

    Comment criticizing Melania Trump's portrait with cosplay and gangster references, showing mixed reactions.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL omg Vogue, POT KETTLE BLACK. Get back to airbrushing the heck out of your models and doing black & white shoots just like this one. I'm not a Trump fan (either of them), but this hypocrisy is absolutely stupid.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually love that picture. She looks super powerful. I am in no way a fan of hers, I disagree with so many of her statements, but I think this picture is fantastic. She looks like a force to be reckoned with, I think it's great when women get photopraphed that way, and I think her outfit looks really good.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
