“Freelance Magician”: Vogue Slams Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady Melania Trump’s unveiling of her new official White House portrait elicited mixed reactions from the media, but none so harsh as the one Vogue Magazine had.

The influential fashion magazine likened Melania’s appearance to a “freelance magician” rather than a public servant, arguing that the photo was too dramatic and “theatrical” for what should be a professional portrait.

Highlights Vogue harshly critiqued Melania's White House portrait, comparing her to a 'freelance magician.'

The dramatic portrait featured Melania in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, a choice the magazine called "theatrical."

The photo elicited mixed reactions online, with some supporting and others criticizing the First Lady.

The black-and-white image sees the former model striking a power pose behind a desk, leaning slightly forward with her hands on the table while wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket.

“Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States,” the magazine wrote.

RELATED:

Vogue Magazine wrote a scathing critique of Melania Trump’s new official White House portrait, saying she looked like a “freelance magician”

Share icon

Image credits: White House

For Vogue, the main point of contention is Melania’s choice to wear a tuxedo instead of a, in their opinion, more appropriate and sober blazer.

According to the magazine, the First Lady’s choice of attire stemmed from both her life as a wealthy model and her husband’s stint as a reality television star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics,” Vogue wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Cleyton Ewerton / Unsplash

The publication nevertheless praised the new portrait for being “toned down” when compared to her previous 2017 photo. During her first tenure, the First Lady posed in full color, wearing a luxurious black outfit accessorized with diamond-encrusted rings.

Vogue’s words of praise weren’t without their dose of venom, describing Melania’s face in the old portrait as “airbrushed into oblivion.”

For Vogue, the recent portrait is the latest in a long series of “messages” the First Lady has sent over the years via her fashion choices

Share icon

Image credits: BBC / The Apprentice

The magazine then pointed out how the former model made it a habit of sending political messages through her clothing in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first example they cited was how, in 2018, Melania wore a Zara jacket that read “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back while en route to visit children held in a migrant detention center in McAllen, Texas.

Share icon

Image credits: melaniatrump

For the second example, Vogue correlated a pussybow blouse she wore to a debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 with the president’s infamous “they let you grab’ em by the pussy” tape recording.

“Now, attempting a no-nonsense businesswoman approach in her situationally inappropriate tuxedo, it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging,” the magazine said.

As Bored Panda previously reported, Melania’s new portrait drew mixed reactions from netizens and official publications

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

“She has positioned herself firmly behind that ultra-shiny table, keeping a bit of a boundary between herself and the viewer,” Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, the Faculty Director for the Department of History of Art at the University of Pennsylvania, told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Staying a little mysterious, a little enigmatic, and a little inscrutable,” Shaw added.

Share icon

Image credits: melaniatrump

Her supporters, on the other hand, praised the portrait, feeling it was classy and elegant.

“Class is back in the White House!” read one comment, while a second said, “Serious business and gorgeous too. Love it!”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: White House

Others, however, felt that the First Lady looked too serious and even a little bit intimidating. “Terrible picture of her. She looks mean and not happy!” one user wrote.

“I’m guessing she doesn’t have a soft side to her. If she does, she never shows it. It would be nice if she did.”

Netizens debated the portrait, with some agreeing with Vogue, while others felt the criticism was overblown

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: melaniatrump

“There’s nothing wrong with the picture. People are just people,” one user wrote.

“Yeah, like her or hate her, the pic is just fine. Why get so invested in a pic?” another replied.

“I don’t like either portrait because she looks artificial in both. But criticizing her for striking a strong pose? For not smiling?” a reader asked.

“She is artificial. Just like that whole repulsive family,” another stated.

“It looks straight out of House of Cards.”

“She looks mad all the time,” one user asked, as others took to social media to share their thoughts on the portrait

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon