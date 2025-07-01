ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump has been staying out of the spotlight, but the spotlight found her anyway.

A newly-resurfaced image of the first lady standing next to her French counterpart Brigitte Macron is blowing up for a (literally) cheeky reason.

“Wait … she been hiding that,” one commented on the photo.

A 2018 photo of Melania Trump standing beside French First Lady Brigitte Macron has resurfaced

The resurfaced image sparked plenty of online chatter about Melania’s backside.

Netizens, in true internet fashion, began speculating whether the former Slovenian model got “implants” for her derrière.

“One is a ‘Golddigger’ who paid for b*tt implants. The other is a classy French woman whose husband is Prime Minister,” one commented on the photo of Melania and Brigitte.

Social media hyper-fixated on one very specific detail in the picture of the two first ladies

Photos of the two first ladies were snapped at the White House in 2018.

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emanuel Macron, were on a three-day visit to Washington at the time, during Donald Trump’s first presidential term.

Both Melania and Brigitte wore all-white outfits and barely cracked a smile as they stood beside each other.

The picture triggered unwarranted discussions about Melania’s appearance, saying she has an “injected a**.”

“I think this means you develop an a** when you’re married to one,” quipped one user.

Another claimed it was “a fake a** on Melania. All surgery.”

“One has a peach and one has pancakes,” one commented.

“Different women have different bodies. Pretty shocking, right?” one wrote online

During a 2016 interview with GQ, Melania addressed rumors about undergoing cosmetic surgery.

“I didn’t make any changes,” she said at the time. “A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn’t do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body.”

The first lady criticized the use of Botox and said she intends to “age gracefully.”

“I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves,” she added. “It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

Melania denied ever having cosmetic work done and said she “will age gracefully”

After Brigitte’s three-day visit to Washington in 2018, she described Melania as a “really fun” woman but claimed she “cannot do anything.”

She’s “actually really fun. We have the same sense of humour. We laugh a lot together,” she told French outlet Le Monde at the time.

However, Brigitte felt the US first lady didn’t have the freedom to do the kind of things she does in Paris.

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris,” she told the outlet.

Melania’s stoic expression has become her staple during public outings, and Brigitte said she could understand the reason behind it.

“Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted,” the French first lady said.

“She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” added Brigitte, who described Melania as “kind, charming, intelligent and very open.”

“She can’t even open a window at the White House,” Brigitte said about Melania

During Donald Trump’s first presidential term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Melania would often be seen with him during public events.

However, after he settled into the White House this year for his second presidency, the first lady has largely gone under the radar.

Melania “couldn’t care less how she looks politically,” a source told People in February this year.

“Just because she is quiet in a crowd doesn’t mean she is aloof, not listening, or necessarily disinterested,” the insider added. “Her mind is filled with what she does every day, her own life, and what interests her.”

The source noted that Donald and Melania, who tied the knot in 2005, have gotten into the rhythm of doing their own thing.

“Donald does his thing, and she does hers,” the source said.

“She tells it like it is when they talk and he listens,” they added. “Does he do what she says? Not necessarily, but it has happened.”

“Can’t y’all ever just let women exist in peace?” one commented online

