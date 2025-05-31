Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Brutal Infection’ Has Doctors Speculating About Root Cause
Miley Cyrus discussing her brutal infection and doctors speculating about the possible root cause on a talk show.
Celebrities, News

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Brutal Infection’ Has Doctors Speculating About Root Cause

“I caught something,” Miley Cyrus recalled during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday (May 29). “My leg began to disintegrate around the kneecap area.”

Fans of the 32-year-old singer were left worried after she revealed having to spend time in the ICU following the filming of her Something Beautiful visual album in October 2024. The shoot involved her rolling on the sidewalk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus suffered a severe skin infection that caused her leg to 'disintegrate' after rolling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • Doctors suspect the infection was caused by environmental bacteria from urban surfaces.
  • The infection symptoms align with ecthyma or impetigo, both bacterial skin infections known for painful, slow-healing sores.
  • Despite her infection, Miley has recovered and recently performed for her new album release, revisiting classic hits like 'The Climb'.

By Thanksgiving, she was hospitalized with what she described as a “brutal infection.”

While the specifics of her illness weren’t disclosed, Cyrus said that her doctors suspected something environmental—bacterial contamination from contact with urban surfaces.

    Miley Cyrus revealed she caught a skin infection that started to “disintegrate” her leg during shooting

    Miley Cyrus with long hair and tattoos at an event, amid discussions about her brutal infection and root cause.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    Emergency medicine physician Dr. Ken Perry, based in Charleston, South Carolina, said in an interview that the singer’s symptoms sound consistent with a bacterial skin infection. 

    “For most patients, these infections are contracted from open wounds in the skin or some other breach in the skin barrier,” he said.

    According to Perry, even minor abrasions, when pressed against heavily trafficked public ground, can create ideal conditions for bacteria to spread.

    Miley Cyrus discussing her brutal infection with Jimmy Kimmel on a nighttime talk show set with city skyline backdrop.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    “The foot traffic could easily contaminate the area with bacteria from animal or even human sources,” Perry said. 

    “For the majority of the population, rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not common behavior, but even casual interaction could put an individual in contact with harmful bacteria.”

    Doctors believe her symptoms coincide with typical bacteria known as Streptococcus and Staphylococcus

    Miley Cyrus discussing her brutal infection and doctors speculating about the possible root cause during a TV interview.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, explained to the New York Post that Cyrus likely picked up a more typical skin infection—something caused by bacteria known as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus aureus.

    Taking into consideration Cyrus’ description of the infection, which “disintegrated” her leg, the most likely culprits are two conditions caused by the aforementioned bacteria

    Miley Cyrus lying on ground with tattoos visible, highlighting speculation about her brutal infection and possible root cause.

    Image credits: Miley Cyrus

    On one hand there’s ecthyma, which usually begins with small ulcers that penetrate into the skin, eventually forming thick, dark crusts. These lesions can be painful, slow to heal, and typically appear on the legs or buttocks—which coincides with the star’s account.

    Another possibility is impetigo, a more superficial skin infection. It’s caused by both Streptococcus or Staphylococcus, and starts as red sores or blisters, usually near the nose or mouth

    These sores rupture easily and leave behind yellow or honey-colored crusts. Though milder than ecthyma, it’s known to be heavily contagious.

    Cyrus was able to resume her work successfully, performing for the release of her newest album without issues

    Street musicians performing on Hollywood Walk of Fame as doctors speculate about Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection root cause.

    Image credits: Owen Lloyd (Not the actual photo)

    For Dr. Perry, the earlier an infection is detected, the higher the chances of the recovery process being fast and painless.

    “If the cut or scrape occurs while out in public, make sure to wash with soap and water,” he advised. “If an individual has a cut or some break in the skin, it is best to keep it covered, especially when out in public.”

    Miley Cyrus in a white robe, applying makeup backstage, highlighting her brutal infection and doctors speculating on the root cause.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    He also begged people to be “fastidious with hygiene,” in order to reduce the chances of bacteria spreading to other areas of the body, and even harming someone else. 

    Cyrus has since returned to performing. She appeared in Los Angeles this week for the release of her album Something Beautiful.

    The accompanying performance left many fans overflowing with nostalgia, as she sang The Climb—a song from her Hannah Montana days—for the first time in years.

    “Begging for an infection.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Cyrus’ anecdote

    Comment on social media by Sam Mousa asking about the number of boosters taken related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing bacterial infection related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection and doctors’ speculation.

    Comment discussing Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection and its possible causes, mentioning fuzzy tongue and personal hygiene.

    Comment by Terry Lake expressing frustration about behavior on sidewalks related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection speculations.

    Comment by Michael Stacey expressing a cynical view on catching infections related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection speculation.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection and doctors speculating about the root cause.

    Comment by Lou Briccant expressing skepticism about Botox, filler, and GLPs related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection.

    Comment by Kathy Katrina Johnson warning about risk of serious infection from rolling on a sidewalk in California, related to brutal infection.

    Comment by Mary Reynolds Nania warning about rolling on a public sidewalk used as a toilet, related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection.

    Comment on a social media post referencing Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection, with joking speculation about the cause.

    Comment saying she doesn't shower with reactions below, related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection doctors speculating root cause.

    Comment by Meghan Heasley questioning bacteria presence in public places related to Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection discussion.

    Facebook comment by Roger Houser saying Should always disinfect after Miley, discussing Miley Cyrus’ brutal infection and medical speculation.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

