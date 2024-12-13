Swollen-Faced Brandi Glanville Says She Can Feel The “Parasite” Having “Babies In [Her] Face”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandi Glanville has been candidly sharing a deep personal health crisis with her fans, talking about how she feels like there’s a “parasite” moving around and “having babies in [her] face.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared an image of her swollen face on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of the medical mystery that hasn’t received a proper diagnosis.

Highlights Brandi Glanville feels like there's a "parasite" moving in her face.

They look like “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin, and they move if she “messes with it.”

Despite spending over $70,000 and undergoing extensive tests, including $10,000 in lab work, Brandi is still without a definitive diagnosis.

Dr. Terry Dubrow gave warnings about Brandi being a “ticking time bomb.”

The 52-year-old also took the time out to have conversations with her fans about her health struggles in the comments section.

Brandi Glanville vividly described feeling like there’s a “parasite” moving around within her face

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

“It all started with a fun girls trip to the Hamptons with @phaedraparks @adrianeschwartz & @gretchenrossi … to learn more tune into my next podcast @brandiunfiltered. be kind to people,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

When one fan suggested contacting Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow for help, she replied: “I reached out already.”

To another fan who said it must be “frustrating” not knowing what is causing her facial disfigurement, she replied: “It could be ANY of the frustrating non diagnosis says [sic] I’ve had.”

The reality TV star recently said she spent thousands of dollars trying to figure out what’s wrong with her face.

The ex-RHOBH star, who has been open with her fans about her health crisis, recently shared the following picture of her swollen face

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

“Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests. I did lab work for $10,000,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “They ran every test under the sun. They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that’s new.’”

So far, she has spent “over $70,000” to find treatment and said that the mounting medical bills have made her “stressed,” especially since she hasn’t been working in the last couple of years.

“I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize,” she added. “I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

The candid TV icon said she believes the health issues may have been triggered while filming for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip took place in Morocco.

Despite spending over $70,000 and undergoing extensive tests, including $10,000 in lab work, Brandi is still without a definitive diagnosis

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

“We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat,” she told the outlet. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

Talking about the discomfort she feels nowadays, Brandi said she can see and feel the “parasite” moving within her face. They look like “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin, and they move if she “messes with it.”

“I feel like it’s s—ing or having babies in my face,” she said.

Brandi’s candid conversations with fans highlight her desperation, as she even reached out to Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow for help

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brice Sander (@bricesander)

Dr. Terry, known for his expertise in fixing extreme medical and cosmetic cases, didn’t shy away from giving his take on Brandi’s health issues.

He dismissed the parasite theory and instead pointed to a possible infection or foreign-body reaction.

“Here’s the thing, here’s what Brandi really needs to focus on… and it’s not her fault, it’s her doctor’s fault. Brandi needs a diagnosis,” the acclaimed plastic surgeon told the outlet.

“She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there,” he added. “It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.”

Dr. Terry gave warnings about Brandi being a “ticking time bomb,” stressing the urgency of getting a proper diagnosis

Calling her a “ticking time bomb,” he stressed that time is of the utmost essence.

“Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it,” he said. “It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”