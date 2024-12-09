Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie
Celebrities, News

Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Reality TV star Brandi Glanville shared a makeup-free selfie, leading to widespread concern among her followers over the changes in her facial appearance.

She later addressed the concerns by saying a “parasite” or a “stress-induced” condition could have led to the disfigurement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a selfie photo on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, pairing it with a cryptic caption: “Sick it!”

Highlights
  • Brandi Glanville's makeup-free selfie sparked concern over her facial changes.
  • Fans speculated whether fillers, autoimmune reactions, or allergies were the causes.
  • She later posted a follow-up message about her health, saying: “I personally say it’s Bravo.”
  • She has previously spoken about how the TV network has ruined her health by causing “stress” over the controversy involving Caroline Manzo.
    Brandi Glanville sparked a flurry of concern with a makeup-free selfie paired with the cryptic caption, “Sick it!”

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    Her exhausted appearance and the visible asymmetry in her face left fans worried and speculating about her health.

    Amid the flurry of reactions to Brandi’s post, fans quickly began speculating about the possible cause of her facial changes. One user questioned, “Is that filler migration?” while another suggested, “This is an autoimmune reaction to filler.”

    Some chimed in with alternative theories, like an allergic reaction, pointing out, “This looks like some kind of allergic reaction to something…her eyelids are swollen. Filler doesn’t do that. People can be so rude.”

    The reality star revealed she’s been in and out of hospitals for over a year and a half and is still waiting to know the exact cause behind her facial changes

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    Others stepped in to defend Brandi, calling out insensitive comments and saying: “You are still beautiful, queen. Your true fans are here for you, you are not alone. I love you.”

    In response to the outpouring of support and curiosity, the former Bravo star offered a somewhat vague update and admitted that she’s not entirely sure what’s going on either.

    Social media users came up with theories of filler migration, autoimmune reactions, and allergic responses after the reality star shared the following selfie

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    She revealed that she’s been consulting doctors in an effort to get to the bottom of her situation. However, she said she doesn’t have any definitive answers yet and will be joining her fans in the waiting game.

    “What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

    “Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema,” she said. “I personally say it’s Bravo”

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    “Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo,” she added.

    The reality star’s relationship with the TV network has had its fair share of drama, particularly surrounding her controversy with Caroline Manzo.

    During their time filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, Brandi was accused of inappropriate behavior toward Caroline and allegedly made unwanted advances that left her uncomfortable.

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had also shared a picture of her swollen face earlier this year

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    The fallout was significant, with Caroline suing the network for failing to protect her. Meanwhile, Brandi has also threatened to sue Bravo and has repeatedly blamed them for her health issues.

    Earlier this year, she said the “stress” caused by Bravo has “ruined her health.

    “Ive been left no choice but to sue Bravo.I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health,” she wrote in a July tweet. “I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I havent worked for a year &http://half.Im to depressed to do my podcast &to swollen 4cameo or OF. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY.”

    Brandi blamed Bravo for her health woes, citing stress from her fallout with the network over the controversy involving Caroline Manzo

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

    Image credits: Brandi Glanville

    The same month, she shared a picture of her swollen face with the caption: “This is why I’m miserable and depressed :( I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in.”

    “Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

