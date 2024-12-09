Brandi Glanville Raises Concern With Latest Social Media Selfie

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville shared a makeup-free selfie, leading to widespread concern among her followers over the changes in her facial appearance.

She later addressed the concerns by saying a “parasite” or a “stress-induced” condition could have led to the disfigurement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a selfie photo on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, pairing it with a cryptic caption: “Sick it!”

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Her exhausted appearance and the visible asymmetry in her face left fans worried and speculating about her health.

Amid the flurry of reactions to Brandi’s post, fans quickly began speculating about the possible cause of her facial changes. One user questioned, “Is that filler migration?” while another suggested, “This is an autoimmune reaction to filler.”

Some chimed in with alternative theories, like an allergic reaction, pointing out, “This looks like some kind of allergic reaction to something…her eyelids are swollen. Filler doesn’t do that. People can be so rude.”

The reality star revealed she’s been in and out of hospitals for over a year and a half and is still waiting to know the exact cause behind her facial changes

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Others stepped in to defend Brandi, calling out insensitive comments and saying: “You are still beautiful, queen. Your true fans are here for you, you are not alone. I love you.”

In response to the outpouring of support and curiosity, the former Bravo star offered a somewhat vague update and admitted that she’s not entirely sure what’s going on either.

Social media users came up with theories of filler migration, autoimmune reactions, and allergic responses after the reality star shared the following selfie

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

She revealed that she’s been consulting doctors in an effort to get to the bottom of her situation. However, she said she doesn’t have any definitive answers yet and will be joining her fans in the waiting game.

“What happened? I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

“Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema,” she said. “I personally say it’s Bravo”

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

The reality star’s relationship with the TV network has had its fair share of drama, particularly surrounding her controversy with Caroline Manzo.

During their time filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, Brandi was accused of inappropriate behavior toward Caroline and allegedly made unwanted advances that left her uncomfortable.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had also shared a picture of her swollen face earlier this year

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

The fallout was significant, with Caroline suing the network for failing to protect her. Meanwhile, Brandi has also threatened to sue Bravo and has repeatedly blamed them for her health issues.

Earlier this year, she said the “stress” caused by Bravo has “ruined her health.

“Ive been left no choice but to sue Bravo.I have receipts 4days. This stress has ruined my health,” she wrote in a July tweet. “I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I havent worked for a year &http://half.Im to depressed to do my podcast &to swollen 4cameo or OF. IM BEING USED AS A FALLGUY.”

Brandi blamed Bravo for her health woes, citing stress from her fallout with the network over the controversy involving Caroline Manzo

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

Image credits: Brandi Glanville

The same month, she shared a picture of her swollen face with the caption: “This is why I’m miserable and depressed :( I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in.”

“Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

