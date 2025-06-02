Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“On The First Day Of Pride Month Is Wild”: JoJo Siwa’s Post About Orientation Sparks Backlash
Couple smiling closely together indoors, relating to JoJo Siwa's post about orientation and Pride Month backlash.
Celebrities, News

“On The First Day Of Pride Month Is Wild”: JoJo Siwa’s Post About Orientation Sparks Backlash

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa shared a message about “acceptance and celebration” for Pride Month after her rumored boyfriend, Chris Hughes, posted an intimate photo of them in bed.

The 22-year-old, who publicly questioned her s*xual orientation while in the Big Brother UK house, took to her Instagram stories to write, “Happy day 1 of the happiest month.

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa shared a message for Pride Month emphasizing “love” and “acceptance” amid her relationship with Chris Hughes.
  • JoJo, who has mostly dated women in her life, developed a connection with the British star on Big Brother UK.
  • When she entered the Big Brother house, she was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs.

“What I have learned over the last 22 years is that pride is all about love, acceptance and celebration.

“No matter who you are or what you are, you are you, you are beautiful, and you are perfect. Everyone’s story is different and everyone’s journey is different,” she wrote.

“The most beautiful thing about love is that it’s just love,” JoJo said before concluding: “Happy pride to the beautiful lgbtqia+ community, to the allies, and to all that exist:).”

RELATED:

    JoJo Siwa shared a message for Pride Month after saying she was “head over heels” for Chris Hughes
    JoJo Siwa smiling at an event wearing a sparkling green jersey amid Pride Month orientation backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

    JoJo, who rose to fame as a child on Dance Moms, recently revealed during her time on Big Brother that she identifies with the label “queer” rather than “lesbian.”

    “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” she told her housemate Danny Beard.

    “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here, I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool.”

    She continued: “I’m switching letters! F**k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about s*xuality.”

    Smiling couple relaxing indoors, illustrating themes of pride month and orientation in a casual, heartfelt moment.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    When JoJo entered the Big Brother house in early April, she was in a relationship with DJ Kath Ebbs.

    During her first days in the house, Mickey Rourke asked her if she liked boys or girls, to which she replied, “Me? Girls. My partner is nonbinary.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Everyone’s story is different and everyone’s journey is different,” the 22-year-old singer wrote

    JoJo Siwa hugging a man indoors, wearing a brown hoodie, with a post about orientation sparking Pride Month backlash.

    Image credits: ITV

    A few days later, the Karma singer broke down in tears in the confession room as she discussed her gender identity while Chris Hughes comforted her.

    “Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them,” she said.

    “Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like,” JoJo shared, adding that she was still “confused” about that aspect of her identity.

    “It’s important to be honest, and I think it’s important to also show that it’s OK to not know.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram post from JoJo Siwa about Pride Month, expressing love, acceptance, and support for the lgbtqia+ community.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The questioning of her identity coincided with her growing closer to Love Island alum Chris Hughes in a way many viewers interpreted as romantic or s*xual.

    JoJo and Chris were captured by Big Brother cameras lying in bed together, with Chris giving her a back rub. The two were also seen cuddling, and Chris served as a great source of comfort for JoJo after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic remarks.

    Shortly after they left the reality show, it was revealed that JoJo and Kath had broken up, with Kath saying they felt “humiliated” by JoJo’s close connection with her 32-year-old housemate.

    JoJo and Chris grew close in the Big Brother house in April—while she was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs

    Couple cuddling in bed with eyes closed under white blanket, illustrating themes of orientation and Pride Month.

    Image credits: hchris22

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to JoJo Siwa's post about orientation on the first day of Pride Month.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment reacting to JoJo Siwa's post about orientation on the first day of Pride Month sparking backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since leaving the Big Brother house, JoJo and Chris have been spotted together on multiple occasions—she’s been seen sitting on his lap, and the two have publicly held hands, in addition to gushing about each other on TV.

    They were also pictured kissing in the pool while staying at an adults-only hotel in Mexico City. According to The Sun, Chris had flown from the UK to support JoJo as she performed for her Mexican fans.

    Rumors of a relationship intensified this weekend when Chris shared a photo of the two in bed.

    The since-deleted picture showed JoJo—who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021—resting her head on Chris’ shoulder as he kissed her forehead. He had captioned the post, “Sleeepinnn beauty.”

    JoJo and Kath broke up after she left the Big Brother house, and she began getting cozy with Chris

    ADVERTISEMENT


    The intimate photo sparked criticism, with some accusing the pair of mocking the LGBTQ+ community due to the timing of the post.

    “On the first day of pride month is wild,” read one comment, while another said, “Idgaf that she’s bisexual now the weird thing is how she literally cheated on her gf on live tv. That’s disgusting to me.”

    Others argued that it’s all an orchestrated PR stunt. “Their whole relationship is weird and forced,” claimed a third user. “There is too much publicity surrounding them from the very start when JoJo was actively cheating on Kath with this man on live television.”

    But many others defended JoJo, writing, “Unfortunately, she’s going to piss off a whole lot of people that still love to gate keep the queer community” and, “The bi erasure is off the charts.”

    Couple relaxing together indoors sharing a joyful moment on the first day of Pride Month orientation discussion.

    Image credits: chrishughesofficial

    Comment about confusion over LGBTQ letters in response to JoJo Siwa's post on orientation during Pride Month backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Leyna Baker Hanson expressing support for JoJo Siwa amid backlash over orientation during Pride Month.

    Asked about her relationship status on This Morning, JoJo didn’t give a direct answer but said that Chris was “up there with one of my favorite people in the entire world.”

    “He makes me happier than I think I’ve ever been,” she said. “He makes me feel so full… as me. He’s a really good one that’s been the most incredible addition to my life.”

    Chris said on the ITV morning show, “I did see her in the morning for three weeks on Big Brother. Let me tell you: if you wanna see a face in the morning to give you energy and wake you up, she’s the perfect one, so I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

    In an interview with The Guardian, JoJo smiled from “ear to ear” after being asked whether her relationship with Chris was platonic or romantic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    JoJo revealed on Big Brother that she no longer identifies as a lesbian but as queer

    JoJo Siwa and partner smiling in casual outfits, sparking conversation about orientation and Pride Month backlash.

    Image credits: chrishughesofficial

    “It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.”

    “The happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she continued, denying accusations that she and Chris were engaging in a PR stunt. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

    In the interview with the British newspaper, JoJo spoke again about identifying as queer,  saying it’s the label that best “encompasses how I am, and who I am,” and adding, “You can’t help who you love.”

    People had a lot to say about JoJo’s relationship with Chris

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on JoJo Siwa's orientation post during Pride Month backlash.

    Image credits: tayfini

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing backlash on the first day of Pride Month about orientation and JoJo Siwa.

    Image credits: Mai_ASUR

    Social media user responding to a tweet about JoJo Siwa facing backlash over orientation comments on Pride Month.

    Image credits: Voxilar

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing sexuality fluidity and controversy during Pride Month related to JoJo Siwa's post.

    Image credits: pinkcherrystar

    Tweet replying to PopBase about orientation on the first day of Pride Month sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: Roseamie13

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying about turning straight on Pride Month, related to JoJo Siwa's orientation post backlash.

    Image credits: buffys

    Tweet expressing backlash against JoJo Siwa's post about orientation on the first day of Pride Month with rainbow emoji.

    Image credits: njpatriotx

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about orientation sparking backlash on the first day of Pride Month.

    Image credits: azzurrochurro

    Tweet discussing bisexual orientation and backlash related to JoJo Siwa’s Pride Month post on the first day of Pride Month.

    Image credits: ATQ_118

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing support amid JoJo Siwa's post about orientation causing Pride Month backlash.

    Image credits: Amandah95479771

    Tweet discussing bisexual people as part of the LGBTQ+ community in response to JoJo Siwa's Pride Month orientation post backlash.

    Image credits: tniwannaget

    Tweet discussing backlash over JoJo Siwa's post about orientation and Pride Month on social media platform.

    Image credits: NicoleG0813

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to JoJo Siwa’s post on orientation during Pride Month backlash.

    Image credits: Thecityismine_x

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply to PopBase about JoJo Siwa’s post on orientation sparking backlash on the first day of Pride Month.

    Image credits: MudassarRazaJ

    Twitter user responding to JoJo Siwa's post about orientation during Pride Month, sparking online backlash.

    Image credits: FCLrIyGpHtTic

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing bisexuality and sexuality as a journey in relation to JoJo Siwa's pride month orientation post backlash.

    Image credits: Nljigakulive

    Tweet text about bisexuality sparking backlash on the first day of Pride Month related to JoJo Siwa's post about orientation.

    Image credits: DannyWxo

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to JoJo Siwa's Pride Month post, discussing orientation backlash and homophobia online.

    Image credits: ratedpaulie

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing LGBTQIA+ community and orientation on the first day of Pride Month.

    Image credits: HollowaySimmer

    Tweet discussing backlash over JoJo Siwa's post about orientation on the first day of Pride Month.

    Image credits: jojopositivity

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her sexual!ty isn't the problem, the problem is that she cheated on her partner on national television (and never apologised)(and that she said fukk the L)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her sexual!ty isn't the problem, the problem is that she cheated on her partner on national television (and never apologised)(and that she said fukk the L)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda