“On The First Day Of Pride Month Is Wild”: JoJo Siwa’s Post About Orientation Sparks Backlash

JoJo Siwa shared a message about “acceptance and celebration” for Pride Month after her rumored boyfriend, Chris Hughes, posted an intimate photo of them in bed.

The 22-year-old, who publicly questioned her s*xual orientation while in the Big Brother UK house, took to her Instagram stories to write, “Happy day 1 of the happiest month.

Highlights JoJo Siwa shared a message for Pride Month emphasizing “love” and “acceptance” amid her relationship with Chris Hughes.

JoJo, who has mostly dated women in her life, developed a connection with the British star on Big Brother UK.

When she entered the Big Brother house, she was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs.

“What I have learned over the last 22 years is that pride is all about love, acceptance and celebration.

“No matter who you are or what you are, you are you, you are beautiful, and you are perfect. Everyone’s story is different and everyone’s journey is different,” she wrote.

“The most beautiful thing about love is that it’s just love,” JoJo said before concluding: “Happy pride to the beautiful lgbtqia+ community, to the allies, and to all that exist:).”

JoJo, who rose to fame as a child on Dance Moms, recently revealed during her time on Big Brother that she identifies with the label “queer” rather than “lesbian.”



“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” she told her housemate Danny Beard.

“I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here, I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool.”

She continued: “I’m switching letters! F**k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about s*xuality.”

When JoJo entered the Big Brother house in early April, she was in a relationship with DJ Kath Ebbs.

During her first days in the house, Mickey Rourke asked her if she liked boys or girls, to which she replied, “Me? Girls. My partner is nonbinary.”

“Everyone’s story is different and everyone’s journey is different,” the 22-year-old singer wrote

A few days later, the Karma singer broke down in tears in the confession room as she discussed her gender identity while Chris Hughes comforted her.

“Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them,” she said.

“Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like,” JoJo shared, adding that she was still “confused” about that aspect of her identity.

“It’s important to be honest, and I think it’s important to also show that it’s OK to not know.”

The questioning of her identity coincided with her growing closer to Love Island alum Chris Hughes in a way many viewers interpreted as romantic or s*xual.

JoJo and Chris were captured by Big Brother cameras lying in bed together, with Chris giving her a back rub. The two were also seen cuddling, and Chris served as a great source of comfort for JoJo after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic remarks.

Shortly after they left the reality show, it was revealed that JoJo and Kath had broken up, with Kath saying they felt “humiliated” by JoJo’s close connection with her 32-year-old housemate.

JoJo and Chris grew close in the Big Brother house in April— while she was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs

Since leaving the Big Brother house, JoJo and Chris have been spotted together on multiple occasions—she’s been seen sitting on his lap, and the two have publicly held hands, in addition to gushing about each other on TV.

They were also pictured kissing in the pool while staying at an adults-only hotel in Mexico City. According to The Sun, Chris had flown from the UK to support JoJo as she performed for her Mexican fans.



Rumors of a relationship intensified this weekend when Chris shared a photo of the two in bed.



The since-deleted picture showed JoJo—who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021—resting her head on Chris’ shoulder as he kissed her forehead. He had captioned the post, “Sleeepinnn beauty.”

JoJo and Kath broke up after she left the Big Brother house, and she began getting cozy with Chris

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes kissing in a pool. pic.twitter.com/iuspfdbBTd — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 22, 2025

The intimate photo sparked criticism, with some accusing the pair of mocking the LGBTQ+ community due to the timing of the post.

“On the first day of pride month is wild,” read one comment, while another said, “Idgaf that she’s bisexual now the weird thing is how she literally cheated on her gf on live tv. That’s disgusting to me.”

Others argued that it’s all an orchestrated PR stunt. “Their whole relationship is weird and forced,” claimed a third user. “There is too much publicity surrounding them from the very start when JoJo was actively cheating on Kath with this man on live television.”

But many others defended JoJo, writing, “Unfortunately, she’s going to piss off a whole lot of people that still love to gate keep the queer community” and, “The bi erasure is off the charts.”

Asked about her relationship status on This Morning, JoJo didn’t give a direct answer but said that Chris was “up there with one of my favorite people in the entire world.”

“He makes me happier than I think I’ve ever been,” she said. “He makes me feel so full… as me. He’s a really good one that’s been the most incredible addition to my life.”



Chris said on the ITV morning show, “I did see her in the morning for three weeks on Big Brother. Let me tell you: if you wanna see a face in the morning to give you energy and wake you up, she’s the perfect one, so I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

In an interview with The Guardian, JoJo smiled from “ear to ear” after being asked whether her relationship with Chris was platonic or romantic.



JoJo revealed on Big Brother that she no longer identifies as a lesbian but as queer

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.”

“The happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she continued, denying accusations that she and Chris were engaging in a PR stunt. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

In the interview with the British newspaper, JoJo spoke again about identifying as queer, saying it’s the label that best “encompasses how I am, and who I am,” and adding, “You can’t help who you love.”

People had a lot to say about JoJo’s relationship with Chris

