Fans Unearth “Toxic” JoJo Siwa Scenes From ‘Dance Moms’ Amid Her Big Brother Controversy
News

Fans Unearth “Toxic” JoJo Siwa Scenes From ‘Dance Moms’ Amid Her Big Brother Controversy

JoJo Siwa’s return to television on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother has been controversial to say the least. Marked by her struggles with identity, her presence on the show has reminded people of her beginnings, and the adversity she faced to get where she is.

From fights with Mickey Rourke, to her re-evaluating her s***ality as her relationship with Chris Hughes continues to develop, viewers have compared the rollercoaster of emotions to her experience in Lifetime’s Dance Moms.

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa's Big Brother return sparked nostalgia for her Dance Moms days.
  • Fans unearthed clips showing JoJo crying under Abby Lee Miller's harsh coaching.
  • JoJo revealed Dance Moms stress caused her to develop a bald spot as a child.
  • Some blame JoJo's mother for damage from bleaching her hair frequently.

“That was no sweat for JoJo, she was raised with Dance Moms,” a viewer wrote, echoing the sentiments of many of her fans, who still remember how she was brought to tears multiple times under the strict tutelage of Abby Lee Miller. 

“She had to deal with Abby Lee Miller—that’s enough to build character.”

RELATED:

    Fans of Celebrity Big Brother’s JoJo Siwa unearthed a heart wrenching clip of her participation as a child in Dance Moms

    A person in a navy blazer smiling against a blue backdrop at a public event.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    JoJo joined the Dance Moms franchise at the tender age of 9, after gaining early attention on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition

    She quickly became one of the standout performers on Season 5 of Dance Moms, a reality show infamous for its brutal teaching tactics under coach Abby Lee Miller. 

    Her methods were thoroughly questioned by audiences, with many arguing that her reprimands were not well-intentioned, but purposely harsh in order to make the girls cry for the cameras.

    JoJo Siwa on a colorful couch, wearing a blue shirt and dark jeans, in a candid moment amid Big Brother discussions.

    Image credits: ITV

    Motivated by her participation in Celebrity Big Brother, fans have unearthed a Dance Moms scene that haunted viewers at the time. In the clip, Abby instructed the other young dancers to list reasons why JoJo didn’t deserve a spot in their dancing company. 

    The girls recited criticisms like “she’s very loud,” “a little too crazy,” and “you have time issues,” causing JoJo to feel humiliated and cry.

    Dance Moms coach in studio, wearing 'Abby Lee Dance Company' shirt, amid JoJo Siwa scene controversy.

    Image credits: Dance Moms

    “You’re lucky to even be a guest here,” Abby said directly to JoJo afterwards. “If you’re so good, you don’t really need to be a part of the Abby Lee Dance Company.”

    As JoJo continued to cry, Abby shouted, “She deserves nothing!” before ordering, “No crying children.” JoJo, visibly shaken but defiant, responded, “Well, if you yell at me, I’m going to cry.”

    The singer recounted how, at one point, she was so stressed that she developed a bald-spot as a child

    Young girl with a large white bow looking emotional, related to controversial 'Dance Moms' scenes.

    Image credits: Lifetime

    JoJo’s recent attempts to reinvent herself as a queer musical icon, leaving behind her sparkly, innocent image, has caused a segment of netizens to label her as “cringe,” and “obnoxious,” comments that she’s keenly aware of.

    “When people hate to try and hurt me but this was my childhood,” she wrote, captioning a video of a disturbing Dance Moms moment. In it, Abby grabbed a dress out of JoJo’s hands, calling her a “greedy little monster.”

    Young dancer in a pink outfit with a bow, performing on 'Dance Moms,' amidst a brewing Big Brother controversy.

    Image credits: Lifetime

    The singer went on to explain that she experienced so much stress while on the show, that she developed a bald spot due to a stress-induced rash during filming.

    “When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long. I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there,” she shared.

    JoJo Siwa hugging a woman in a cheerful scene from 'Dance Moms,' amid recent controversy.

    Image credits: Dance Moms

    Some fans, on the other hand, blamed the bald spot on JoJo’s mother, Jessalynn, who allegedly forced her daughter to repeatedly bleach her hair, causing damage to her skin. 

    “The fact that her own mother essentially put her through this abuse on top of forcing her to bleach her hair constantly, burning her scalp and then wrenching her hair as tightly as possible,” they wrote.

    With both detractors and fans, Siwa remains a controversial figure at just 21 years old

    JoJo Siwa smiling with a woman in colorful dance attire, amid Dance Moms controversy discussions.

    Image credits: jessalynnsiwa

    Between her controversial participation in Dance Moms, her drama-filled confrontations on Celebrity Big Brother, and her recent goal of becoming a queer music icon, JoJo’s public perception remains mixed.

    JoJo Siwa and a man on a colorful couch, holding megaphones, amid 'Dance Moms' controversy discussion.

    Image credits: Dutchbbfan

    Her fans value what they see as tenacity and the  ability to emerge stronger after the trials and tribulations of being a child star, while her detractors consider her to be overexposed and overly performative, often dismissing her personality as manufactured or attention-seeking.

    Young woman smiling, wearing casual clothes and ear piercings, amid "Dance Moms" and controversy discussions.

    Image credits: ITV

    “I can’t stand this woman but at least JoJo is a fitting name for a clown,” one user wrote online.

    “She increased her following by joining the LGTBQ community, quite clever really,” another replied.

    Despite it all, since leaving Dance Moms in 2016, JoJo has built a successful career in music, television, and social media. She was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020, and she has become an outspoken advocate for self-expression.

    “So much trauma.” Netizens took to social media to reflect on JoJo’s childhood experiences

    Comment criticizing JoJo Siwa on social media amid Big Brother and Dance Moms controversy.

    Tanya Proctor comments on JoJo Siwa Dance Moms scenes, mentioning producers' control over viewer perception.

    Comment criticizing Dance Moms scenes involving JoJo Siwa.

    A social media comment discusses JoJo Siwa's scenes from 'Dance Moms' amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing toxic JoJo Siwa scenes and parental exploitation from Dance Moms.

    Comment criticizing parenting in reality TV linked to JoJo Siwa's Dance Moms scenes and Big Brother controversy.

    Comment discussing JoJo Siwa's experience on 'Dance Moms' amid controversy, mentioning "toxic" environment views.

    Text from Megan Tucillo about JoJo Siwa's 'Dance Moms' scene, expressing sadness and criticizing her mother.

    Comment highlighting a "Dance Moms" scene with JoJo Siwa about childhood stress and lack of adult intervention.

    Comment criticizing "Dance Moms" highlighting toxic JoJo Siwa scenes, mentions child abuse concerns.

    Comment criticizing child stardom with a focus on JoJo Siwa related to 'Dance Moms' scenes.

    Comment screenshot discussing JoJo Siwa in "Dance Moms" controversy, mentioning blame on her mother.

    Comment discussing JoJo Siwa's role in 'Dance Moms' appears amid controversy.

    Comment referencing JoJo Siwa's "Dance Moms" scenes and Britney Spears, discussing parental pressure.

    Comment discussing JoJo Siwa's "toxic" scenes on 'Dance Moms' and her behavior, suggesting impact of parental pressure.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
