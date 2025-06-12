“Ridiculous”: Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired From Kids Movie Over Cake Shaped Like Male Genitalia

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus says times are different now. The pop diva recently explained on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast how she was fired from the kids’ movie Hotel Transylvania after posting photos of herself with a cake in the shape of a… wait for it… male genitalia.

Cyrus opens up with Lewinsky in the podcast about how she dealt with the incident at the time, and how she’s moved on.

“I made an inappropriate joke”: Miley Cyrus says the cake was for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth

It was back in the early 2010s. Cyrus was 18 and had just been asked to voice Mavis Dracula for the first installment of Sony’s animated series, Hotel Transylvania.

That’s when things took a turn. The Flowers singer explained to Lewinsky that she bought the cake for her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, and that private photos of herself with the cake led to her firing.

“I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a p**is cake for his birthday, and I got fired. I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania, and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate adult joke, but I was 18.”

She explained that in photos posted to her personal social media pages, Cyrus showed the cake and a picture of herself licking it.

In the end, the role went to another Disney alum, Selena Gomez.

Cyrus admits the joke was for adults, but wonders if the same incident would be such a big deal if it had happened today.

“I don’t know if that could happen today. I mean, I don’t know if we put our Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to, you know, our teen stars,” Cyrus told Lewinsky.

“They sell p**is cakes in Nashville”: Cyrus explains cake’s ubiquity

During the interview with Lewinsky, Cyrus talks about how she dealt with the pushback after getting canned from the kids’ film.

Cyrus said the cake she chose for her then-boyfriend was not so out-of-the-ordinary.

“What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired from a p**is cake was that they sell p**is cakes like for all bachelorettes, like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get p**is cakes. Like that’s, you know, it’s not that big of a deal. So I thought, you know, this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke,” she told Lewinsky.

Cyrus also set the record straight about why the photo of her and the infamous cake was released in the first place.

“That was in my personal life. And that photo again only revealed itself because the camera had been stolen,” she said. “Nothing I posted. It’s not like I was out there,” she continued.

“We thought this was a concert!”Cyrus made headlines during her movie premiere

Cyrus has been making headlines recently for what some fans called a sham of a movie premiere.

The singer premiered her feature length video “Something Beautiful”, that she has said is a visual representation of the “Something Beautiful” album released in May, during the recent TriBeca Film Festival in New York City.

Some fans, who thought they were going to see her perform, began booing loudly during her onstage Q&A session after the movie.

“We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…” fans shouted at the pop princess.

“Dumb move by Sony”: Netizens react to Cyrus’ story about getting fired for lewd cake

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has discussed the cake incident and subsequent firing. She first mentioned it in a post to her X account in 2019.

Fans then, as now, have mixed reactions to the story.

One person brought up the seeming double standard at the time for Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg, whose skits on Saturday Night Live were also racy. “I’m guessing they ignored Sandler and Samberg’s music and comedy careers then?” the person said.

Some people pointed out another controversial figure who was cast in a children’s film.

“Meanwhile Wreck It Ralph came out the same year with raunchy comedian Sarah Silverman as a lead. Dumb move by Sony. She did this on her personal time, and no one would have remembered by the time it came out (especially not kids),” the person said.

But others cheekily suggested she was fired for her low gravely sounding voice: “Was it that or was it the fact that they didn’t want Mavis to sound like an 80 year-old smoker?”

But in general, people tended to agree: “Once upon a time, image mattered and society had standards for celebrities.”

