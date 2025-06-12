Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Ridiculous": Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired From Kids Movie Over Cake Shaped Like Male Genitalia
Miley Cyrus speaking in an interview, discussing being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.
Celebrities, News

"Ridiculous": Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired From Kids Movie Over Cake Shaped Like Male Genitalia

Miley Cyrus says times are different now. The pop diva recently explained on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast how she was fired from the kids’ movie Hotel Transylvania after posting photos of herself with a cake in the shape of a… wait for it… male genitalia.

Cyrus opens up with Lewinsky in the podcast about how she dealt with the incident at the time, and how she’s moved on.

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus talks about the infamous “cake incident” on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast
  • The pop star was fired from Hotel Transylvania after photos of her with the cake surfaced
  • Cyrus said that if the same thing happened today, the reaction would be different
    “I made an inappropriate joke”: Miley Cyrus says the cake was for her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth

    Miley Cyrus in a dark shirt posing confidently, linked to story about being fired over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Image credits: wmag

    Miley Cyrus speaking in an interview, discussing being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Image credits: The Interview

    It was back in the early 2010s. Cyrus was 18 and had just been asked to voice Mavis Dracula for the first installment of Sony’s animated series, Hotel Transylvania

    That’s when things took a turn. The Flowers singer explained to Lewinsky that she bought the cake for her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, and that private photos of herself with the cake led to her firing.

    Animated character in a black dress and veil, referencing Miley Cyrus fired from kids movie over cake controversy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a p**is cake for his birthday, and I got fired. I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania, and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate adult joke, but I was 18.”

    She explained that in photos posted to her personal social media pages, Cyrus showed the cake and a picture of herself licking it. 

    In the end, the role went to another Disney alum, Selena Gomez.

    Cyrus admits the joke was for adults, but wonders if the same incident would be such a big deal if it had happened today.

    “I don’t know if that could happen today. I mean, I don’t know if we put our Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to, you know, our teen stars,” Cyrus told Lewinsky.

    “They sell p**is cakes in Nashville”: Cyrus explains cake’s ubiquity

    Miley Cyrus speaking in a podcast studio about being fired from a kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Image credits: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

    During the interview with Lewinsky, Cyrus talks about how she dealt with the pushback after getting canned from the kids’ film.

    Cyrus said the cake she chose for her then-boyfriend was not so out-of-the-ordinary.

    “What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired from a p**is cake was that they sell p**is cakes like for all bachelorettes, like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get p**is cakes. Like that’s, you know, it’s not that big of a deal. So I thought, you know, this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke,” she told Lewinsky.

    Cyrus also set the record straight about why the photo of her and the infamous cake was released in the first place.

    “That was in my personal life. And that photo again only revealed itself because the camera had been stolen,” she said. “Nothing I posted. It’s not like I was out there,” she continued.

    “We thought this was a concert!”Cyrus made headlines during her movie premiere

    Miley Cyrus discusses being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia in a candid interview.

    Image credits: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

    Miley Cyrus smiling outdoors wearing a large scarf and cardigan while making a peace sign with her fingers.

    Image credits: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

    Cyrus has been making headlines recently for what some fans called a sham of a movie premiere.

    The singer premiered her feature length video “Something Beautiful”, that she has said is a visual representation of the “Something Beautiful” album released in May, during the recent TriBeca Film Festival in New York City.

    Image credits: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

    Some fans, who thought they were going to see her perform, began booing loudly during her onstage Q&A session after the movie.

    “We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…” fans shouted at the pop princess.  

    “Dumb move by Sony”: Netizens react to Cyrus’ story about getting fired for lewd cake

    Animated characters from a kids movie in a dark room, highlighting Miley Cyrus controversy over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Image credits: Netflix

    This isn’t the first time Cyrus has discussed the cake incident and subsequent firing. She first mentioned it in a post to her X account in 2019.

    Fans then, as now, have mixed reactions to the story.

    One person brought up the seeming double standard at the time for Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg, whose skits on Saturday Night Live were also racy. “I’m guessing they ignored Sandler and Samberg’s music and comedy careers then?” the person said.

    Some people pointed out another controversial figure who was cast in a children’s film.

    Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posing together on the red carpet at an entertainment event.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Screenshot of Miley Cyrus's tweet discussing being fired related to a cake shaped like male genitalia for a kids movie.

    Image credits: MileyCyrus

    “Meanwhile Wreck It Ralph came out the same year with raunchy comedian Sarah Silverman as a lead. Dumb move by Sony. She did this on her personal time, and no one would have remembered by the time it came out (especially not kids),” the person said.

    But others cheekily suggested she was fired for her low gravely sounding voice: “Was it that or was it the fact that they didn’t want Mavis to sound like an 80 year-old smoker?”

    But in general, people tended to agree: “Once upon a time, image mattered and society had standards for celebrities.”

    Image credits: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

    Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ retelling of the infamous ‘cake incident’ that led to her being fired from a kids’ film

    Comment by Alyxandrea Leigh saying Classic Miley, iconic with a laughing emoji, responding to Miley Cyrus fired story.

    Comment from Michael Higgins expressing doubt about tolerating Miley Cyrus’s voice in an entire animated movie, with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Cody Davis discussing Sandler and Samberg’s music and comedy careers in a social media post.

    Comment by Amy Hall-Merritt about society's standards for celebrities shown in a social media post.

    Comment by Jeff Leff saying And they made a great decision in black text on light blue background.

    Comment on Miley Cyrus fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia, discussing public reaction and consequences.

    Text comment by Destiny Ashlie discussing Selena Gomez’s performance as a character named Mavis in a movie.

    Comment discussing Miley Cyrus fired from kids movie due to cake shaped like male genitalia controversy.

    Comment by Monica Gold questioning why it matters what someone does in their own time, on a social media platform.

    Comment from Akesha Ashe questioning Miley Cyrus's relevance and references to past events on social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Miley Cyrus being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Screenshot of Monica Owens commenting on Mavis’s voice supposed to be raspy and old, with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Shaundra Olson expressing doubt about Miley Cyrus being fired over a cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Facebook comment from Troy Neal discussing Miley Cyrus and a cake controversy related to a kids movie and being fired.

    Comment from Aleena Zorzetto expressing love for Miley Cyrus and opinion on a role better fitting Selena’s voice.

    Comment from Riley Hoy expressing no issue with Miley Cyrus being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Comment by Ellen Hardman explaining skepticism about Miley Cyrus being fired from kids movie over cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Social media comment from Dean Allen criticizing a photo of Miley Cyrus licking a cake, referencing cake shaped like male genitalia.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
