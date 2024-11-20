Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself “Transgender” Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult film star Kay Manuel addressed speculation about her gender in a recent interview.

Her remarks came shortly after she made the audacious claim of wanting to have intercourse with more than 1,000 high school graduates during Schoolies on the Gold Coast.

The 22-year-old also claimed that last year, she slept with 250 high school leavers during Schoolies Week—the Australian tradition of high school graduates celebrating the end of their final year of school.

Highlights Kay Manuel refused to label herself as "transgender" during a recent interview.

The adult film star has faced mounting backlash in recent days for claiming she wants to sleep with 1,000 school graduates during Schoolies.

“I can understand where there can be some questions, but like, it’s really no one’s (the public’s) business,” she said about her gender identity.

Reports claimed she fled Australia following criticism about her Schoolies plans.

You May Also Like:

Kay Manuel addressed speculation about her identity and reportedly contradicted her previous claims about not being transgender

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay addressed her gender identity in a recent interview with the Courier Mail, reportedly confirming that she was assigned male at birth.

“I think that some people have always speculated. I don’t refer to myself as transgender. I never have. I think that term – you’re just calling yourself a man so at that point, you might just as well call yourself just that,” she told the outlet, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can understand where there can be some questions, but like, it’s really no one’s (the public’s) business,” she added.

The adult entertainment star made headlines for claiming she wanted to sleep with over 1,000 high school graduates during Schoolies on the Gold Coast

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

The remarks came just days after she denied claims about having transitioned in the past during an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

During the interview, the content creator was shown pictures from an old Facebook account, which some netizens believed once belonged to her. But Kay laughed off the resemblance.

“We look very, very similar, but no, that’s not me… and no, I am not trans,” she told the outlet. “I think it is because I have a deep voice,” she said, adding that if she were transgender she would not conceal it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Courier Mail, the 22-year-old dismissed the transgender label and stated she has never identified with it

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

People who know Kay from her hometown of Coffs Harbour on the NSW North Coast said her transition is no secret.

“It’s incredibly common knowledge,” one acquaintance told the Daily Mail. “Coffs is not always an open-minded town and gossip about her transitioning to female did the rounds on group chats around the coast.”

A school friend, who also used to post adult entertainment content on video-sharing platforms, told the outlet that she was in touch with Kay when the 22-year-old began transitioning.

“Gossip about her transitioning to female did the rounds on group chats around the coast,” a former acquaintance said

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kay Manuel

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

“I have messages from her personally confirming that she is trans,” she said.

The controversial icon previously admitted she worked a minimum-wage job at McDonald’s before becoming one of the highest-paid personalities in Australia’s adult entertainment industry.

She told Forbes Morocco that she has invested $80,000 in surgeries to maintain what the outlet described as “a relevant and youthful appearance.”

Over the last few days, Kay claimed she slept with 75 graduates in 48 hours during the first weekend of Schoolies. However, she later admitted she “lied” about the claim.

Kay previously revealed that she invested $80,000 in surgeries to maintain “a relevant and youthful appearance”

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Share icon

Image credits: Kay Manuel

ADVERTISEMENT

After mounting backlash over the last few days, Kay also told news.com.au on Wednesday, November 20, that she jumped on a plane and fled Australia with her security detail and personal assistant.

“It’s a familiar place to everyone surrounding the whole Schoolies scandal,” she said about her destination.