Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself “Transgender” Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates
News

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself “Transgender” Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult film star Kay Manuel addressed speculation about her gender in a recent interview.

Her remarks came shortly after she made the audacious claim of wanting to have intercourse with more than 1,000 high school graduates during Schoolies on the Gold Coast.

The 22-year-old also claimed that last year, she slept with 250 high school leavers during Schoolies Week—the Australian tradition of high school graduates celebrating the end of their final year of school.

Highlights
  • Kay Manuel refused to label herself as "transgender" during a recent interview.
  • The adult film star has faced mounting backlash in recent days for claiming she wants to sleep with 1,000 school graduates during Schoolies.
  • “I can understand where there can be some questions, but like, it’s really no one’s (the public’s) business,” she said about her gender identity.
  • Reports claimed she fled Australia following criticism about her Schoolies plans.
You May Also Like:

Kay Manuel addressed speculation about her identity and reportedly contradicted her previous claims about not being transgender

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay addressed her gender identity in a recent interview with the Courier Mail, reportedly confirming that she was assigned male at birth.

“I think that some people have always speculated. I don’t refer to myself as transgender. I never have. I think that term – you’re just calling yourself a man so at that point, you might just as well call yourself just that,” she told the outlet, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can understand where there can be some questions, but like, it’s really no one’s (the public’s) business,” she added.

The adult entertainment star made headlines for claiming she wanted to sleep with over 1,000 high school graduates during Schoolies on the Gold Coast

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

The remarks came just days after she denied claims about having transitioned in the past during an interview with Daily Mail Australia.

During the interview, the content creator was shown pictures from an old Facebook account, which some netizens believed once belonged to her. But Kay laughed off the resemblance.

“We look very, very similar, but no, that’s not me… and no, I am not trans,” she told the outlet. “I think it is because I have a deep voice,” she said, adding that if she were transgender she would not conceal it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Courier Mail, the 22-year-old dismissed the transgender label and stated she has never identified with it

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

People who know Kay from her hometown of Coffs Harbour on the NSW North Coast said her transition is no secret.

“It’s incredibly common knowledge,” one acquaintance told the Daily Mail. “Coffs is not always an open-minded town and gossip about her transitioning to female did the rounds on group chats around the coast.”

A school friend, who also used to post adult entertainment content on video-sharing platforms, told the outlet that she was in touch with Kay when the 22-year-old began transitioning.

“Gossip about her transitioning to female did the rounds on group chats around the coast,” a former acquaintance said

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kay Manuel

ADVERTISEMENT

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

“I have messages from her personally confirming that she is trans,” she said.

The controversial icon previously admitted she worked a minimum-wage job at McDonald’s before becoming one of the highest-paid personalities in Australia’s adult entertainment industry.

She told Forbes Morocco that she has invested $80,000 in surgeries to maintain what the outlet described as “a relevant and youthful appearance.”

Over the last few days, Kay claimed she slept with 75 graduates in 48 hours during the first weekend of Schoolies. However, she later admitted she “lied” about the claim.

Kay previously revealed that she invested $80,000 in surgeries to maintain “a relevant and youthful appearance”

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

Kay Manuel Refuses To Call Herself "Transgender" Amid Claims Of Sleeping With School Graduates

Image credits: Kay Manuel

ADVERTISEMENT

After mounting backlash over the last few days, Kay also told news.com.au on Wednesday, November 20, that she jumped on a plane and fled Australia with her security detail and personal assistant.

“It’s a familiar place to everyone surrounding the whole Schoolies scandal,” she said about her destination.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

18

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again? That's three articles about her reposted here in the last two days. Enough already, please stop promoting these people!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again? That's three articles about her reposted here in the last two days. Enough already, please stop promoting these people!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda