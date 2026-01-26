“One Of The Darkest Weekend Updates”: Michael Che Sparks Heated Debate With Joke About ICE On SNL

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Che’s biting commentary about ICE agents did not sit well with certain audiences.

During Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, the 42-year-old comedian mocked federal agents after yet another fatal encounter in Minneapolis.

“I can’t even laugh about it anymore, I am exhausted, horrified and pis*ed off,” one netizen commented online.

Some viewers found the joke “weak” and said it wasn’t hard-hitting enough. Others, meanwhile, criticized Michael and felt he was trivializing a serious issue.

“Man I hate SNL why the f*** are they making light hearted jokes about this?!??” read one comment online.

Michael Che wearing black hoodie and beanie speaking into a microphone during a podcast about SNL and ICE debate.

Image credits: Mike Birbiglia

As they do for every Weekend Update, anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost sat down in SNL’s recent episode for the satirical news program, in which they give their sarcastic commentary on current events.

Michael took a moment to talk about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Border Patrol agents, making a joke at their expense.

Two Weekend Update anchors on SNL set with world map backdrop, discussing a joke about ICE sparking debate.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

At a time when immigration enforcement in the US is being hotly discussed, Michael spoke about how Vice President JD Vance gave some suggestions to protestors.

He began by saying, “Vice President JD Vance criticized protesters confronting ICE officers, saying they should instead write an op-ed or argue about it on social media.”

“You know, just like these young scholars did on Jan. 6,” he added, pointing to a photo of rioters entering the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Michael Che on SNL Weekend Update segment reacting to controversial ICE joke sparking heated debate.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Comment criticizing SNL for joking about ICE, urging peaceful protest and calling for abolishing ICE.

The SNL host then went on to address recent incidents in the country where federal agents fired at civilians and claimed their lives in the name of self-defense.

“I get that ICE agents are people, allegedly. And they have a job to do. But at some point, while you’re pepper-spraying old ladies or sho*ting at a nurse, do you ever stop and ask yourself, ‘Are we d***s?’” he went on to say.

Protester in snowy street holding sign during heated debate on ICE immigration policies and SNL controversy.

Image credits: Jacek Boczarski/Getty Images

Comment on heated debate sparked by Michael Che’s joke about ICE on SNL, reacting to a controversial Weekend Update.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the comments during the segment, with one saying, “one of the darkest Weekend updates I’ve ever seen.”

Some viewers found the joke “weak” and said it wasn’t hard-hitting enough. Others, meanwhile, criticized Michael and felt he was trivializing a serious issue.

“Either make a real statement condemning it or don’t even say anything at all. That was so weak,” one said.

Michael Che on SNL wearing a black hoodie and cap, sparking heated debate with a joke about ICE on Weekend Update.

Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Michael Che performing a controversial joke about ICE during a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update segment.

Another wrote, “I love it when Che hits hard enough to make the audience go ‘whoooooaa.’”

“We truly live in a dystopia if we make satire and comedy out of times like these,” another said.

“I can’t laugh at this,” said another. “A man was just executed in front of my local donut shop. Take a f***ing stand.”

“Life will always be filled with difficult times but the show must go on. SNL has pulled me through darkness more times than I can count, and I’ve been watching from day 1,” another said.

Protesters in winter coats hold signs calling to abolish ICE during a heated demonstration on a snowy city street.

Image credits: Jacek Boczarski/Getty Images

Text post from findingdumb reading I've seen cities burn for less than what ICE has done, referencing a heated debate about ICE.

The US witnessed national outrage after federal immigration agents fatally struck Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and US citizen, on January 24, 2026.

The government’s account of the confrontation differed sharply from witness accounts and videos of the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially stated that the federal agents acted in self-defense when they tackled Alex and fired about 10 bullets at him in the span of five seconds.

However, video footage and witness narratives captured the ICU nurse holding a phone in his hand and not actively threatening agents when the firing began.

Comedian Michael Che on SNL delivering a controversial joke about ICE that sparked a heated debate.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Commenter J-TownBrown expresses that the situation must be taken seriously and is not comedic, responding to Michael Che's SNL joke about ICE.

Some reports revealed that he was trying to help a woman who was being pepper-sprayed by the federal agents.

“The agents pulled the man on the ground. I didn’t see him touch any of them – he wasn’t even turned toward them,” one witness said about the events that took place during Alex’s final moments.

Crowd in snowy Chicago holding a large portrait, reflecting heated debate and protests related to ICE and Michael Che on SNL.

Image credits: Jacek Boczarski/Getty Images

“It didn’t look like he was trying to resist, just trying to help the woman up. I didn’t see him with a g*n,” the same witness said.

“They threw him to the ground. Four or five agents had him on the ground and they just started sho*ting him,” she continued, saying the agents fired “so many times” but she didn’t know why.

“He was only helping. I was five feet from him and they just sh*t him …” she added.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

The woman said the DHS statement about the incident was “wrong.”

Contrary to the agency’s statement, she said the man approached the agents with a camera and not a woman.

“He was just trying to help a woman get up and they took him to the ground,” said the witness, who reportedly filmed the encounter from just behind where Alex was.

“I feel afraid,” she added. “Only hours have passed since they sh*t a man right in front me, and I don’t feel like I can go home because I heard agents were looking for me.”

“This episode was terrible overall,” one netizen commented on SNL’s recent episode

Comment expressing frustration over SNL making light-hearted jokes about ICE during a controversial Weekend Update segment.

Text post from user GongTzu reacting to a controversial Michael Che joke about ICE on SNL sparking debate.

Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Michael Che's controversial ICE joke during SNL’s dark weekend update.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Michael Che’s controversial SNL joke about ICE sparking a heated debate.

Comment thread discussing Michael Che sparking heated debate with joke about ICE on SNL, expressing mixed reactions.

Michael Che performing a controversial Weekend Update joke about ICE on Saturday Night Live live stage.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Michael Che’s controversial joke about ICE on SNL, sparking debate.

Screenshot of a Weekend Update segment featuring Michael Che sparking a heated debate with a joke about ICE on SNL.

Comment on social media discussing satire and comedy related to Michael Che's controversial ICE joke on SNL.

Text post from user tallsmileygirl expressing outrage over a public e*******n near a donut shop sparking community debate.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing SNL and Fallon for sane-washing, related to Michael Che's ICE joke on SNL.

Text comment discussing comedians and sketch comedy shows in the context of justice and controversy sparked by Michael Che on SNL.