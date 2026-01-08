Mom Of A 6-Year-Old Identified As Woman Slain By ICE In Her Car In Minneapolis

The Minneapolis driver fatally struck by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has been identified as a “wife and mom.”
Trigger warning: This article contains details that may be distressing to some.
The woman, who collapsed behind the wheel of her Honda Pilot on January 7, 2025, was identified as Renee Nicole Good.
She was among several people allegedly blocking the street during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.
Renee tried to speed away when an ICE agent brandished his firearm and pulled the trigger at her.
The agent reportedly fired three shots into the car and struck Renee in the head at least once.
She was pronounced deceased later at the hospital.
“I’ve never seen someone d*e in front of my house before. This was horrendous,” witness Emily Heller, 39, told NBC News.
When Emily walked out to her porch on Wednesday morning, she saw six or seven ICE vehicles and one protester whose car was parked perpendicular to the traffic.
She recalled seeing the agents asking the driver to “get out of here” and then trying to open her door.
A witness recalled seeing the horror unfolded right outside her house
“That’s when I’m sure she got spooked and tried to flee,” the witness recalled. “So she reversed a little bit and then angled her wheels so she could drive away.”
“As she was trying to move forward, one of the ICE agents stepped in front of her vehicle and reached across the hood and fired his weapon about three or four times and sh*t her in the face,” she continued.
Renee’s wife was reportedly at the scene, covered in blood and hysterically claiming it was her “fault”
Emily said she had never witnessed anything like this before and called it “horrific.”
“[This] will change my life forever,” she added. “It’s just so terrifying. I feel so scared.”
Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, described the woman as “one of the kindest people” she’s ever known.
“She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate,” the mother told The Minnesota Star Tribune. “She was an amazing human being.”
Renee and her wife were living just a few blocks away from where she was fatally struck.
The wife was seen sobbing next to Renee’s crashed car, blaming herself for making her “come down here.”
“They just sh*t my wife,” she was heard saying. “…They sh*t her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”
“Why did you have real bullets?” the wife was heard yelling at the agents
The wife was seen telling a bystander that they were new to the area before yelling at the nearby federal agents, who reportedly didn’t pay heed to her.
“Why did you have real bullets?” screamed the wife, covered in blood.
Renee was originally from Colorado Springs and described herself on social media as a “poet and writer.”
She graduated from Old Dominion University after studying creative writing and recently moved to the south Minneapolis neighborhood.
“Wife and mom and sh*ty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis,” her Instagram bio said.
The deceased woman welcomed a son during her previous marriage to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr.
Renee was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr. and welcomed a son with him.
The now-six-year-old son lost his father, 36, in 2023.
“There’s nobody else in his life,” Timmy’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., said about the son.
“I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild,” he added.
Following the incident, the Department of Homeland Security called Renee a domestic terr*rist and justified the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense.
Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Renee “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to k*ll them.”
She claimed the ICE agent fired at Renee out of fear “for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public.”
“His hand was on his weapon before the car even moved,” one commented online, while another said, “Look at the bullet hole, impossible that was from an agent in the front of the car”
The comments DISGUST ME. My "fellow" Americans who think like that DISGUST ME. If you think that ICE was "justified" in sláughteríng this woman, you DISGUST ME. I watch a metric shít-ton of police "bodycam" YT videos, and ACTUAL police officers almost NEVER shóot at a vehicle, even if it's "driving at them" - they try to GET OUT OF THE WAY instead of immediately just opening fire. Guess what - if someone is driving a car at you, shóoting them in the head isn't going to STOP THE CAR instantly. Real, actual police officers would attempt to dodge/escape first - NOT open fire. Plus, this was in a residential neighborhood - you don't just open fire on a vehicle when you might hit a bystander or shóot into a house. This is sickening. EDIT: Just watched a bystander's video that shows the actual moment of the shóoting. NO ONE WAS IN FRONT OF THE VAN when Renee was trying to get away from the ICE agent grabbing at the driver's side door. A second agent PURPOSEFULLY STEPPED IN FRONT of her van. She was likely focused on the man trying to open her car door and possibly didn't even see that the second agent had PURPOSEFULLY stepped out in front of her van. That's the "danger" that these poor widdle ICE agents were in: deliberately stepping out in FRONT of a vehicle instead of backing off. She wasn't a brown person; what "threat" did they think she was to them? The agent who stepped in front of the van put HIMSELF into "harm's way" (and she was stopped when he stepped in front of her van, so he still could have dodged even when she stepped on the gas pedal.)
I agree with everything you said, Lakota. This was vile and contemptible.
I was just thinking about sending this to you; wondering if you had seen it yet as I read it. I agree with every single point you made and couldn’t have said it any better. I’m genuinely scared for this country and that never happens. Ever.
Where did you see the video?
Trumps Gestapo in action at full force , putting their bootheel on the neck of the American population. The shooter will probably get a slap on the wrist , the victim will be vilified and the US will collectively get amnesia. After every school shooting, unjustified shooting, plain out m****r by uniformed officials it is soon forgotten because the gun toting part of the US society is yelling about people "coming for their guns" Meanwhile the delusional narcissistic aggrandizing fool in the white house is rubbing his hands together in another successful attempt in cowing the US population.
