Mom Of A 6-Year-Old Identified As Woman Slain By ICE In Her Car In Minneapolis

The Minneapolis driver fatally struck by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has been identified as a “wife and mom.”

The self-described “poet and writer” and mother to a six-year-old boy lost her life while reportedly protesting against the federal agents.

“I made her come down here, it’s my fault,” said the woman’s wife, who was distraught and covered in blood at the scene.

Law enforcement officers near a black SUV on a snowy street connected to woman slain by ICE in Minneapolis case.

Image credits: AntiTrumpCanada

The woman, who collapsed behind the wheel of her Honda Pilot on January 7, 2025, was identified as Renee Nicole Good.

She was among several people allegedly blocking the street during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.

Police investigating scene of woman slain by ICE in her car, a mom of a 6-year-old, in snowy Minneapolis neighborhood.

Image credits: Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Getty Images

Renee tried to speed away when an ICE agent brandished his firearm and pulled the trigger at her.

The agent reportedly fired three shots into the car and struck Renee in the head at least once.

She was pronounced deceased later at the hospital.

Protesters gather near vigil with signs condemning ICE after mom of a 6-year-old k****d in Minneapolis car incident.

Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I’ve never seen someone d*e in front of my house before. This was horrendous,” witness Emily Heller, 39, told NBC News.

When Emily walked out to her porch on Wednesday morning, she saw six or seven ICE vehicles and one protester whose car was parked perpendicular to the traffic.

She recalled seeing the agents asking the driver to “get out of here” and then trying to open her door.

Woman identified as mom of a 6-year-old slain by ICE in her car in Minneapolis, smiling with long blonde hair indoors.

Image credits: Donna Ganger

“That’s when I’m sure she got spooked and tried to flee,” the witness recalled. “So she reversed a little bit and then angled her wheels so she could drive away.”

“As she was trying to move forward, one of the ICE agents stepped in front of her vehicle and reached across the hood and fired his weapon about three or four times and sh*t her in the face,” she continued.

Polaroid photos of a smiling woman, moments with a partner, representing mom of a 6-year-old slain by ICE in Minneapolis.

Image credits: renee.n.good

Emily said she had never witnessed anything like this before and called it “horrific.”

“[This] will change my life forever,” she added. “It’s just so terrifying. I feel so scared.”

Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, described the woman as “one of the kindest people” she’s ever known.

“She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate,” the mother told The Minnesota Star Tribune. “She was an amazing human being.”

ICE officer in tactical gear outside a house in Minneapolis near the site involving a mom of a 6-year-old slain in her car.

Renee and her wife were living just a few blocks away from where she was fatally struck.

The wife was seen sobbing next to Renee’s crashed car, blaming herself for making her “come down here.”

“They just sh*t my wife,” she was heard saying. “…They sh*t her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”

Police officers inspecting a car with a bullet hole in the windshield linked to woman slain by ICE in Minneapolis case.

Image credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The wife was seen telling a bystander that they were new to the area before yelling at the nearby federal agents, who reportedly didn’t pay heed to her.

“Why did you have real bullets?” screamed the wife, covered in blood.

Woman identified as mom of a 6-year-old, slain by ICE, posing outdoors with a blurred water background.

Image credits: ODU English Department

Renee was originally from Colorado Springs and described herself on social media as a “poet and writer.”

She graduated from Old Dominion University after studying creative writing and recently moved to the south Minneapolis neighborhood.

“Wife and mom and sh*ty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis,” her Instagram bio said.

The deceased woman welcomed a son during her previous marriage to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr.

Vigil with people gathered around flowers and a wooden cross, mourning woman slain by ICE in Minneapolis.

Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Renee was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr. and welcomed a son with him.

The now-six-year-old son lost his father, 36, in 2023.

“There’s nobody else in his life,” Timmy’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., said about the son.

“I’ll drive. I’ll fly. To come and get my grandchild,” he added.

Image credits: NBC 10 Philadelphia

Following the incident, the Department of Homeland Security called Renee a domestic terr*rist and justified the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Renee “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to k*ll them.”

She claimed the ICE agent fired at Renee out of fear “for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public.”

