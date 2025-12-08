“Revenge For Getting Their Feelings Hurt”: Cops Reveal What Led Teen Boys To Set 14YO Girl On Fire

ADVERTISEMENT

After the brutal homicide of Danika Troy, the 14-year-old’s mother spoke about the two boys who allegedly took her life.

Danika’s torched body was found in a wooded area of Pace, Florida, on Tuesday, December 2.

Two boys, Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, are currently behind bars in connection with her passing.

RELATED:

After Danika Troy’s brutal homicide, her mother spoke about the two boys who are currently behind bars

Close-up of a teenage girl with long hair and light makeup, related to teen boys setting 14YO girl on fire story.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

Highlights Danika Troy's mother, Ashley Troy, spoke about the two suspects arrested in connection with her daughter's homicide.

14-year-old Danika's charred body was found in a wooded area with firearm wounds.

The arrested teens claimed they had a falling-out with the deceased friend and then hatched a plot to end her life.

“They had a choice, and chose revenge for getting their feelings hurt,” one commented online.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danika Troy’s mother, Ashley Troy, reported her missing after noticing that neither she nor her electric scooter was at home.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said she had been missing since November 30 and was reported as a runaway the next day.

Dense dark forest with leafy green trees and a narrow dirt path in a secluded wooded area at dusk.

Image credits: WKRG

Comment mentioning concerns about teen boys' dangerous behavior and the need to take threats seriously before tragedy occurs.

On December 2, a witness alerted authorities about a burned body in a wooded area next to a black scooter that matched the description Ashley had given authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to Danika, whose body sustained firearm wounds before being set on fire.

Two suspects, Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, were arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated m*rder on December 3 in connection with her passing.

Gabriel Williams claimed the victim insulted him when they had a falling-out at the beginning of Thanksgiving break

Teen boy mugshot related to cops revealing what led to setting 14-year-old girl on fire in revenge for hurt feelings

Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News

Gabriel and Kimahri allegedly hatched a plot to attack her and lured her into a wooded area off Kimberly Road.

“This is where it gets really horrific,” Sheriff Johnson said during a press conference. “The 16-year-old, Gabriel Williams, stole his mother’s handgun and sh*t Danika Troy.”

The boys fired at their teenage schoolmate before dousing her in gasoline and setting her on fire.

Kimahri allegedly spoke to a cooperating witness about how they “planned the m*rder of Danika”

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen boy mugshot related to cops revealing revenge motives behind setting 14-year-old girl on fire case.

Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News

Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing teen boys for setting a 14-year-old girl on fire in an act of revenge.

After her daughter’s brutal homicide, Ashley said she didn’t have any hatred towards the suspects but wants justice for Danika.

“I don’t blame those boys. I blame evil influence. I don’t hate them, I hate what they did to my baby,” she said.

“But I want nothing less than for them to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl wearing a blue sweatshirt and red hat taking a mirror selfie related to revenge for getting feelings hurt case.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Jeremy Dooling expressing sadness over lack of protection for a brave 14-year-old girl set on fire by teen boys.

The bereaved mother said the violent attack on her daughter reminded her of the true-crime series Under the Bridge, which tells the story of Reena Virk, 14, whose life was taken by a group of teens in British Columbia, Canada, in 1997.

“It’s all I can do not to picture it constantly,” she said about the series.

“I don’t hate them, I hate what they did to my baby,” the grief-stricken mother said about the suspects

Woman with long dark hair sitting inside a car, related to cops revealing teen boys' revenge for setting girl on fire.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

After interrogating the teens, officials found that Kimahri had allegedly spoken to a cooperating witness about how they “planned the m*rder of Danika.”

“The initial plan was to shoot Danika once, but Gabriel continued to shoot,” Kimahri allegedly told the witness. “They then burned Danika’s body and left the area.”

Kimahri’s mother told authorities that she caught her son “sneaking” back into their house around 11 p.m. on November 30.

When she confronted him, he claimed he had gone out to smoke. But the mother grew suspicious because she didn’t detect any smoke smell on him.

Screenshot of a social media post asking for photos of Danika related to the teen girl set on fire incident.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

Comment expressing the need for justice for the young girl's family after a teen boys' revenge attack.

Investigators found that the three teenagers had a falling-out at the beginning of Thanksgiving break, after which she blocked Kimahri online.

Gabriel claimed to cops that Danika made “hurtful comments” and called him “worthless and a g*ng-b**ger.”

The sheriff said not all details in the case add up, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“The motive that we’re getting doesn’t fit the forensics or any facts of the case,” he said.

Gabriel claimed Danika made “hurtful comments” and called him “worthless and a g*ng-b**ger”

Teen girl sitting on floor writing on paper, illustrating teen boys setting 14YO girl on fire over revenge feelings.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

Ashley, a devout Christian and member of the Avalon Baptist Church, said she received plenty of love and support from the church following her daughter’s passing.

Danika “was beautiful and loved Jesus,” Ashley said. “If anything would make this sacrifice worth it, it would be leading others to Christ.”

14-year-old girl holding last day of 4th grade frame, related to teen boys setting girl on fire incident revealed by cops.

Image credits: Ashley Troy

The mother shared an emotional plea online after Danika’s charred body was found in the woods.

“Please anyone with photos of my Danika… post them here,” she wrote on social media.

“She never would let me take any of her as a teen,” she added.

Many responded to her post with pictures and videos and offered heartfelt messages of support to the grief-stricken mother.

“They had a choice, and chose revenge for getting their feelings hurt,” one netizen commented online

Facebook comment by Dan Baker stating such crimes deserve death penalty, related to teen boys setting 14-year-old girl on fire.

Facebook comment about justice system rethinking sentencing as teen boys set 14-year-old girl on fire in revenge case.

User comment expressing sorrow for the family amid a tragic case involving teen boys and a 14-year-old girl set on fire.

Comment expressing sadness and confusion about teen boys setting a 14-year-old girl on fire in an online post.

Comment by Melissa Anderson discussing revenge and consequences related to teen boys setting a 14-year-old girl on fire.

Screenshot of a social media comment blaming teen boys for setting a 14-year-old girl on fire in a revenge attack.

Comment from Renee Jones on social media blaming teen boys for setting 14-year-old girl on fire in a revenge attack.

Comment from top fan Sandie Millikin about teens understanding consequences of words causing emotional highs and lows.

Comment expressing disbelief and questioning revenge motives after teen boys set 14YO girl on fire incident.

Facebook comment questioning parenting after teen boys set 14-year-old girl on fire in revenge incident.

Comment by Becky Marquez expressing concern about teen boys setting a 14-year-old girl on fire and the role of adults.

Comment by Sheila Williams stating there is no rehabbing for this crime regardless of human's age.

Comment discussing a teen boy involved in an attack and mentioning guns in relation to violence and revenge motives.

Comment by Laura Catherine stating that the teen boys involved in setting 14YO girl on fire need to be charged as adults.

Comment by Jane Smith questioning parents' responsibility after teen boys set 14-year-old girl on fire.

Comment by Melissa Popp discussing family backgrounds and parental influence related to teen boys' actions in a social media post.