“We’re Citizens!”: Family Left “Traumatized” After ICE Agents Raid Wrong Home And Take Life Savings
ICE agents in tactical gear enter a home during a police raid, impacting a family and their life savings.
News, US

“We’re Citizens!”: Family Left “Traumatized” After ICE Agents Raid Wrong Home And Take Life Savings

About 20 armed federal agents burst through the door of an Oklahoma home in the middle of the night when conducting a search warrant for suspects who no longer lived there.

Marisa, a US citizen living at the rented property with her three daughters, said the incident has left her family “traumatized.”

According to local news station KFOR, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided the home last week and confiscated the family’s belongings.

Highlights
  • A mother and her three daughters were woken up at gunpoint by ICE agents during a raid on their home.
  • The agents were searching for eight Guatemalan criminals who had previously lived at the residence.
  • The woman claims that the federal agents confiscated her life savings, phone, and other belongings.
    A group of armed federal agents raided the home of a family in Oklahoma City, USA, searching for suspects who did not live there
    ICE agent wearing police vest during nighttime raid with blurred officers and vehicles in the background

    Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

    The mother said the family woke up to find “guns pointed in [their] faces” and initially thought they were being robbed or kidnapped.

    “I keep asking them, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here? What’s happening?'” described the woman, referred to by the pseudonym Marisa by KFOR.

    “And they said, ‘We have a warrant for the house, a search warrant.'”

    Marissa insisted that her family was innocent and rightfully living in the country. “We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens.”

    Suburban brick house with a car parked outside, representing a family affected by ICE agents raiding the wrong home.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    However, she said the agents responded by being “very dismissive, very rough, very careless.”

    Marisa and her daughters had recently moved to the home in Oklahoma City from Maryland, hoping to save money and enjoy a slower pace of life. Her husband was set to join them that weekend.

    The agents reportedly took their phones, laptops, and life savings as “evidence.”

    “I said, ‘You took my phone. We have no money. I just moved here,'” themother said.

    “I have to feed my children. I’m going to need gas money. I need to be able to get around. How do you just leave me like this? Like an abandoned dog.”

    A mother and her three daughters woke up in the middle of the night at gunpoint

    Slightly open damaged home door with dented metal near doorknobs symbolizing trauma after ICE agents raid wrong home.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    She continued: “I kept pleading. I kept telling them we weren’t criminals. They were treating us like criminals. We were here by ourselves. We didn’t do anything.”

    The men, who reportedly identified themselves as federal agents with the US Marshals Service, the FBI, and ICE, ordered Marisa and her daughters to step outside in the rain.

    Broken glass on floor near a door, illustrating trauma after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    Marisa said the agents wanted her to change “in front of all of them, in between all of them.”

    “My husband has not even seen my daughter in her undergarments — her own dad, because it’s respectful. You have her out there, a minor, in her underwear.”

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took their phones, laptops, and life savings as “evidence”

    Black phone cases stacked on a reflective surface near a white textured object after ICE agents raid wrong home.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    A senior officer with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE executed “a court-authorized search warrant for a large-scale human smuggling investigation” and that “the previous residents were the intended targets.”

    The operation involved eight Guatemalan nationals who were indicted in a federal case in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

    The US Marshal Service said they were “aware of the operation before it happened” but denied its involvement in the incident, and the FBI referred to the Department of Homeland Security.

    ICE agents in police vests raid a residential home, causing trauma to a family after taking their life savings.

    Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Not the actual photo)

    Marisa claimed that one of the agents admitted to being “a little rough” during the search warrant.

    “It was so denigrating that you do all of this to a family, to women, your fellow citizens. And it was a little rough? You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life.

    “We’re going to have to go get help or get over this somehow.”

    As per KFOR, the agents told the mother she would have to wait days or even months to get her savings and electronic devices back.

    A senior officer for the Department of Homeland Security admitted that the “previous residents were the intended targets”

    Silhouetted family member shares trauma after ICE agents mistakenly raid wrong home and confiscate life savings.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    Silhouetted person inside a dark room with text discussing being citizens after ICE agents raid wrong home.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    Following the incident, one of Marissa’s friends created a GoFundMe page to help the family.

    The page, titled Help a Family Rebuild After Unjust Raid, has raised $10,115 USD of its $12k goal at the time of writing.

    “Although they are US Citizens, have not committed any crimes nor are affiliated with the people on the search warrant, they were ambushed in their sleep by federal agents, taken outside under the rain in their undergarments to be interviewed and questioned outside of their home,” the description reads.

    The family now finds itself in “financial difficulties” and is trying to “find normalcy” in their life again after the raid.

    The mother accused the agents of being “rough” with her family and treating them like “criminals” after she insisted they were US citizens

    Search and seizure warrant document related to ICE agents raiding wrong home and family's life savings taken.

    Image credits: KFOR Oklahoma’s News

    FBI police officer in uniform with badge and radio during law enforcement operation involving ICE agents.

    Image credits: Federal Bureau of Investigation

    The mother emphasized that the situation could have ended much worse if she had been armed.

    “You’re breaking in. What am I supposed to think? My initial thought was we were being robbed—that my daughters, being females, were being kidnapped,” she told the local news station.

    A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family after the raid

    Silhouetted family holding hands at sunset on a GoFundMe page for raid victims seeking to rebuild life savings.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Marisa reiterated the violent treatment that she and her daughters endured during the raid and urged federal agents to show more empathy.

    “You have guns pointed in our faces. Can you just reprogram yourself and see us as humans, as women? A little bit of mercy. Care a little bit about your fellow human, about your fellow citizen, fellow resident. 

    “What makes you so much more worthy of your peace? What makes you so much more worthy of protecting your children? What makes you so much more worthy of your citizenship? What makes you more worthy of safety? Of being given the right that they took from me to protect my daughters?

    “We bleed too. We work. We bleed just like anybody else bleeds. We’re scared. You could see our faces that we were terrified.”

    People called for the federal agency to compensate the family for the trauma it has caused

    Comment on ICE agents raid claiming they cover faces to hide doing wrong, highlighting trauma and wrongful home raid effects.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment condemning ICE agents for wrongly raiding a family home and stealing their life savings.

    Comment from Melissa Rubio expressing concern over ICE raid on US citizens and the trauma caused by wrong home and loss of savings.

    Comment from Judith Catterall expressing frustration with ICE agents after a traumatic raid on a family’s home.

    Facebook comment by Karyn Herbert expressing outrage and calling ICE agents' raid appalling and callous behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a family traumatized after ICE agents raid wrong home and seize savings.

    Comment saying this is very wrong expressing trauma after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings

    Comment on social media post expressing sympathy about ICE agents raid traumatizing family after taking life savings.

    Facebook comment by Trey March stating disbelief that the military would support them, related to family traumatized after ICE raid.

    Comment by Catharina Swindell stating "That’s a robbery," reacting to family traumatized after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings.

    Comment expressing concern over ICE agents raiding wrong home and causing trauma to family affected.

    Comment on social media post by Gaylon Raye Shannon expressing anger and urging legal action after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings.

    Comment by Ashley Mckinniss expressing frustration about the country amid ICE agents raid traumatizing family and taking life savings.

    Comment by Mary Fowler urging compensation for family traumatized after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings.

    Comment from Doug Deffenbaugh demanding ICE return belongings after wrong house raid causing trauma to family.

    Comment saying imprison the ICE agents stealing, expressing outrage after ICE agents raid wrong home and take family's life savings.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a massive lawsuit after ICE agents raid wrong home and take life savings.

    Comment from Carrie Mantha reading they better chive the money back related to family traumatized by ICE agents raid wrong home.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing ICE and public reactions to raids affecting families and life savings.

    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is awful, but the emphasis on these people being citizens is unsettling. These officers stripped children down to their underwear and made them stand in the rain after breaking in in the middle of the night. No family deserves that, no matter their citizenship, immigration status, or anything else. It's utterly uncalled for

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miemwarringa avatar
    Miem
    Miem
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a brave, wise lady. I wish them the utmost best. The perpetrators will meet their karma

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America voted for a f*****t state and now they have one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
