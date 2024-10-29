MrBeast Gets Reported To The FBI Over "Innapropriate" Telegram Group Chat With His Employees

ADVERTISEMENT

Messages between Jimmy Donaldson, AKA “MrBeast,” and his employees, including former controversial collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, have been reported to the FBI by prominent YouTuber Rosanna Pansino. The damning exposed messages follow allegations against MrBeast regarding racial slurs and accusations against Tyson involving interactions with a minor.

Pansino shared a more than seven-minute video on Sunday (October 27) on X (formerly known as Twitter) reviving conversations around previous allegations against MrBeast and Tyson.

In the video, Pansino purported to show messages exchanged between MrBeast and his employees, including Tyson, notable for quitting MrBeast’s popular YouTube channel after grooming allegations in July.

Captioning the footage, Pansino wrote that she had turned the message log over to the FBI, stating: “Working to sort through the MrBeast Company Chat Logs. Here is part 1 with a few redactions (Discord handles).

Messages between Jimmy Donaldson, AKA “MrBeast,” and his employees were leaked

“These are from a Telegram channel that MrBeast (John Smith in these chats) used to communicate with Kris Ava Tyson and other employees.

“Trigger warning as they discuss many inappropriate topics (especially for a company that targets children).”

The post appeared to show a large portion of messages unrelated to work. Some questioning texts included some sent by Tyson, who at one point wrote: “Just went to an 11 years old bday party. I was so uncomfortable lmfao.”

MrBeast’s employees seemingly exchanged a handful of disturbing memes with explicit language, while some even sexualized children’s cartoon characters.

A message sent from a deleted account read: “This is beautiful. Unlike women because they are ugly and stupid.”

Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app known for its speed, encrypted messaging, and support for large groups and multimedia sharing.

The group chat included former controversial collaborator Ava Kris Tyson

Working to sort through the MrBeast Company Chat Logs. Here is part 1 with a few redactions (Discord handles). These are from a Telegram channel that MrBeast (John Smith in these chats) used to communicate with Kris Ava Tyson and other employees. Trigger warning as they discuss… pic.twitter.com/HeKVjpWv4G — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 27, 2024

While Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for secret chats, regular chats use client-server encryption, meaning messages are stored on Telegram’s servers and aren’t fully private.

Despite strong security features, Telegram’s partial encryption model has drawn criticism from privacy advocates compared to fully encrypted apps like Signal.

It remains unclear how Pansino obtained the group chat or whether she is responsible for leaking it.

Nevertheless, hours after sharing the post, Pansino stated on X: “I have reported what I found and my concerns to the authorities @FBI.

“Hopefully they will look into these MrBeast Telegram Company Chats Logs and other concerns.”

On the same day, the YouTuber, famous for her baking video, shared a video discussing details of the chat logs but still didn’t reveal how she came to be in possession of the messages.

The group chat has been reported to the FBI by prominent YouTuber Rosanna Pansino

MrBeast has an unlikely foe in Pansino, who has dedicated social media posts to criticizing the online sensation, Newsweek reported on Monday (October 28).

The 39-year-old has reportedly investigated accusations of unsafe work conditions during production on MrBeast’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality show Beast Games, as well as other allegations.

She told NBC News last month that investigating the allegations surrounding MrBeast had “awakened something” in her.

Pansino said: “I thought maybe I’d retire in a few years because I’m just in that happy place.

“But it’s really awakened something in me, where, after you hear all these stories and you see everything going on, I can’t in good conscience do nothing.”

Stating that she has known MrBeast for around five years, Pansino told the news outlet that she had worked on a number of projects with him, including attempted business ventures.

The damning exposed messages follow allegations against MrBeast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Pansino (@rosannapansino)

Pansino also took part in three installments of MrBeast’s Creator Games series on YouTube, which saw internet personalities competing for a cash prize.

Things soured in October 2023, when Pansino publicly accused MrBeast of editing her out of the top three finalists in Creator Games 3, as per Newsweek.

Pansino reportedly said that her decision to publicly speak out against MrBeast prompted a number of people to contact her and share allegations.

She revealed: “I think that they feel that they can trust me because I am one of the only large creators that has spoken up about my negative experience working with Jimmy and I also let it publicly be known that I am going to start speaking up more and trying to hold people accountable, especially him and the people at his company.”

MrBeast is one of YouTube’s most-viewed and highest-paid creators, Business Insider (BI) reported in February.

His early viral videos included challenging feats — from reading every word in the dictionary to counting from zero to 100,000 for 40 straight hours — and his ambitious challenges and money giveaways, like “curing” 1,000 people’s blindness, have helped him grow his channel to roughly 240 million subscribers: the most in YouTube’s history, as per BI.

The 26-year-old is also an entrepreneur who launched the virtual restaurant brand MrBeast Burger in 2020 and a supposedly better-for-you chocolate business called Feastables in 2022.

Tyson previously apologized amid allegations that she had groomed a minor

Overall, MrBeast’s endeavors helped him rake in somewhere between $600 to $700 million annually, according to BI.

The once positive opinions of MrBeast slowly started to shift after a video resurfaced online of him using racial and homophobic slurs. On August 1, the YouTube star reportedly issued an apology for the comments.

MrBeast has also reportedly been referred to as a “fraud” by some for allegedly staging content and has been accused of knowingly hiring a registered sex offender.

MrBeast’s long-time collaborator Ava Kris Tyson stepped down after she was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor when she was 20, Metro reported in August.

Tyson has reportedly denied the allegations, but she and MrBeast “mutually decided” that she should step away from the channel to focus on “family and mental health.”

Around the same time, a former employee of MrBeast, named DogPack404 on YouTube, posted a video where he interviews Jake Weddle, another former employee of MrBeast.

In the video, Weddle claimed MrBeast knowingly hired a registered sex offender during his time there, stating: “Well, there was a known sex offender, a registered sex offender, convicted sex offender on the registry and everything, who worked there.”

According to Weddle, MrBeast knew about the person’s alleged history of doing “not great stuff to some underage people” and that MrBeast “covered up the fact” that he worked there by putting him in masks on videos, as per Metro.

Lunchly, MrBeast’s pre-packaged meal, was hit with claims that the packages contained mold

Weddle claimed this person, who no longer works at the company, was internally referred to as “Delaware.”

Jake Franklin, another former employee of MrBeast’s, subsequently confirmed the person was his brother-in-law in a statement on X.

In an X post explaining the situation, Franklin confirmed Delaware is a registered sex offender, after taking a plea deal with the person who accused him, with the charges set to be dropped later this year, Metro reported.

Other MrBeast fans were left disappointed earlier this month when Lunchly, the pre-packaged meal created by MrBeast and fellow YouTube stars Logan Paul and Olajide ‘KSI” Olatunji, was hit with claims that the packages contained mold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Pansino (@rosannapansino)

Lunchly was framed as a slightly healthier alternative to Lunchables when it first launched, but those claims were quickly challenged by creators Pansino and YouTuber Doctor Mike, Forbes reported on Monday.

Moreover, Minecraft YouTuber DanTDM criticized the trio for “selling c**p to kids who don’t know better than to trust the people who are selling it to them.”

Part of the pitch for Lunchly is that the product is “made with real cheese,” compared to the “cheese product” used in Lunchables, as per Forbes.

But Pansino posted a YouTube video titled “I tried Lunchly … it was MOLDY!” in which she opened up a Lunchly kit to conduct a taste test only to uncover what appeared to be mold inside the product’s real cheese.

MrBeast has an unlikely foe in Pansino, who has dedicated social media posts to criticizing the online sensation

In addition to the resurfaced scandals, MrBeast is also currently embroiled in a 54-page lawsuit against five female contestants of his Beast Games.

The plaintiffs, who filed the lengthy court document against MrBeast’s production company MrB2024 and Amazon in Los Angeles, USA in September, alleged that they “particularly and collectively suffered” in an environment that “systematically fostered a culture of misogyny and sexism”.

The document includes suggestions that participants were “underfed and overtired,” the BBC reported in September.

Bored Panda has contacted Tyson, MrBeast’s representatives, and the FBI for comment.

“She became his number 1 hater,” a reader commented

