Who Is MrBeast? James Stephen Donaldson is an American YouTuber and philanthropist, celebrated for his high-stakes challenges and grand giveaways. He has consistently redefined online content with his innovative, high-production videos. His breakout arrived with the 2017 viral video “I Counted to 100,000!”. This effort quickly established his signature style, drawing tens of thousands of views and foreshadowing his meteoric rise to global digital fame.

Full Name James Stephen Donaldson Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Thea Booysen Net Worth $2.6 billion Nationality American Education Greenville Christian Academy, Pitt Community College Father Charles Donaldson Mother Susan Parisher Siblings CJ Donaldson

Early Life and Education Raised primarily in Greenville, North Carolina, James Donaldson grew up under the care of his mother, Susan Parisher, who often worked long hours in the military. This dynamic shaped an early life that fostered an obsessive personality toward his interests, including baseball. He graduated from Greenville Christian Academy, a private evangelical Christian high school, and briefly attended Pitt Community College before dropping out to focus entirely on his burgeoning YouTube career.

Notable Relationships Currently, James Donaldson is engaged to Thea Booysen, an author and streamer, a relationship that became public in recent years. Before this, he was linked to Maddy Spidell from 2019 to 2022. Donaldson has no publicly known children. He maintains a private personal life while focusing on his expansive digital empire and philanthropic endeavors.

Career Highlights James Donaldson commands the largest individual channel on YouTube, accumulating over 482 million subscribers to date. His main channel, MrBeast, surpassed T-Series in 2024 to become the most subscribed channel globally. Beyond content creation, Donaldson launched a diverse business brand, Beast Industries, encompassing MrBeast Burger, Feastables snacks, and Beast Philanthropy. These ventures significantly expanded his global reach and influence. He has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Creator of the Year awards at the Streamy Awards and Favorite Male Creator at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, solidifying his status as a digital icon.