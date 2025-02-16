Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Evil”: Jennifer Garner Slammed For Reading “Creepy” Book At Event Investigated By FBI
Celebrities, News

“This Is Evil”: Jennifer Garner Slammed For Reading “Creepy” Book At Event Investigated By FBI

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Jennifer Garner was trying to create a special storytelling moment for kids at a children’s event — but it seems as if people are pointing out that her book choice probably wasn’t the best option for this occasion.

Just three days ago, the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted a clip on Instagram where she was seen reading the novel Secret Pizza Party to a group of children in their school classroom.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Garner faced backlash for reading 'Secret Pizza Party' at a children's event.
  • People say that 'Secret Pizza Party' promotes inappropriate themes for children.
  • Experts say 'cheese pizza' is code for pedophilia, causing alarm over the book choice.

She affectionately wrote, “Dear Pepperoni Pizza, will you be my Valentine? Love, Sebastian and Me. 🍕😍 Filmed on a @savethechildren visit to Yakima Valley, Washington ❤️”

RELATED:

    Jennifer Garner received a fair share of backlash for reading Secret Pizza Party at a Save the Children event

    Woman in a black shirt smiling at a desk with notebooks and a laptop.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner

    Those who aren’t aware of the book may not bat an eye towards the video. But many who know the story had some strong opinions to say about children being exposed to a book that capitalizes on extremely inappropriate themes.

    A verified account on X, who goes by Shadow of Ezra, called out the actress.

    “Hollywood elitist Jennifer Garner uploaded a video of herself reading a book titled Secret Pizza Party to children at a Save the Children event, an NGO under investigation for child s*x trafficking,” they wrote. 

    “The book Secret Pizza Party encourages children to keep secrets. The FBI has confirmed that pizza is a p–dophile code.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And under Garner’s Instagram account, comments held her equally accountable.

    A woman hugging a child in a school setting, both smiling warmly, highlighting a positive emotional moment.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner

    “Stay away from the kids!!!!” one person demanded.

    “This book is creepy and weird,” wrote another.

    A third said, “Save the Children is a child trafficking organization. You are reading a book that grooms children. This is evil.” 

    Someone stated, “She thinks that the American public doesn’t know that pizza is a code word for p–dophile. The FBI has publicly determined the word ‘pizza’ as a ‘term commonly used among p–dophiles and child traffickers.’”

    Commenters explained how the novel contained messages regarding unsettling and inappropriate themes

    Woman reading "Secret Pizza Party" to children in a classroom setting.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner

    A quick fact check determined these claims to be true. According to Daily Mail and various other news outlets, a child protection activist revealed that “p–dophiles are using cheese and pizza emojis to communicate secretly on Instagram.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additional evidence found by TMJ4 also noted these code words.

    Cybersecurity expert Chris Hadnagy said child predators had been getting creative during COVID-19 to try and chat during online video games, using phrases frequent with teenagers, such as “lol” or “tbh,” but utilized a secret language when it came to other abusers.

    The words ‘cheese pizza’ have a completely different meaning for those looking to exploit children

    Woman reading "Secret Pizza Party" to children at event, described as "creepy" and investigated by FBI.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner

    “There used to be one called ‘cheese pizza’ — CP stands for child p–rnography,” he said. “They would say, ‘Who would like a slice of cheese pizza?’ and that would be a code word to another p–dophile that they would be willing to trade this kind of content.”

    A report by BBC also addressed that police in Guatemala raided five regional offices of Save the Children with an ongoing investigation into alleged child abuse in October of last year.

    There doesn’t seem to be any statement on the author of Secret Pizza Party regarding these claims of the book specifically marketed for children, but the discourse around it is high, and many agree that it gave off an unsettling feeling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A synopsis of the novel off Amazon reads, “How does Racoon love pizza? Oh, let him count the ways. He loves the gooey cheesy-ness, salty pepperoni-ness, sweet sweet tomato-ness, and of course the crispity crunchity crust. But someone is always chasing poor Raccoon away from his favorite food with a broom!

    “What’s a hungry raccoon to do? Plan an elaborate secret pizza party, of course! But shhh! It’s a secret! In fact, you should probably just forget I told you. Nope, no secret pizza party happening here. You didn’t already tell all your friends, did you? Uh oh…”

    A cybersecurity expert weighed in on the usage of ‘cheese pizza’

    Secret Pizza Party" book displayed on an easel, featuring a raccoon wearing a coat and hat.

    Image credits: Press Shop

    FBI emblem on a building wall, symbolizing an ongoing investigation related to an event.

    Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash

    One user on Goodreads — an app used to track and review books — pointed out a particularly strange line. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There’s the sentence: ‘when we make something secret, we make it special.’ That just makes me think of p–dophiles, so the book is pretty much ruined for me,” they said. 

    A reply read, “Definitely got pedo vibe from this book. Super creepy.”

    Woman in a plaid shirt outdoors holding an apple, smiling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jennifer.garner

    Another echoed the same sentiment, “The hair raised on my neck when I read the line ‘when you make something secret, you make it special.’ What kind of person writes this with a child demographic in mind? The encouraging of secret-keeping and stealing was a huge turn-off.”

    One other person stated, “This book is clearly purposefully grooming children for sexual abuse.”

    People’s opinions soon changed regarding Garner

    Tweet criticizing worship of celebrities, mentioning Jennifer Garner reading at FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: DadOfBS

    Tweet expressing disappointment towards Jennifer Garner for reading a book at an event investigated by the FBI.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RobinDugga67789

    Tweet claiming "Pizza Gate is real" in response to ShadowofEzra, posted by user ChaseTheStorms.

    Image credits: twopolarisgirls

    Tweet reacting to Jennifer Garner reading a controversial book at an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: CarolynKrupp2

    Tweet response to "Creepy" book event, shows user calling it "Disgusting" with angry emoji, dated February 15, 2025.

    Image credits: cottrill_brett

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Garner for reading a "creepy" book at an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: Tasnek

    Tweet reaction to Jennifer Garner's book reading controversy, expressing disbelief.

    Image credits: Willis5441

    Tweet mentioning "faces of evil" in response to an event linked to Jennifer Garner and FBI investigation.

    Image credits: EK4020566774017

    Tweet from Suzanne Palumbo expressing disappointment regarding Jennifer Garner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SuzanneFeasterP

    Tweet discussing Jennifer Garner reading a "creepy" book at an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: JR5326183485566

    A tweet criticizing Jennifer Garner's book choice at an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: OldWisdom44

    Tweet by Truth3rP8riot with the text "These people are sick," referencing Jennifer Garner and a controversial book event.

    Image credits: Truth3rP8riot17

    Tweet expressing hope Jennifer Garner is unaware, fearing disappointment in her involvement in an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: orgnl_vntnr

    Tweet by Del, discussing interpretations of pizza. Timestamp: 1:49 AM, Feb 16, 2025. Conversation about meanings.

    Image credits: delrod03

    Tweet discussing a controversial book reading by Jennifer Garner at an FBI-investigated event.

    Image credits: PlebOneOnX

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    5

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    285q6dgq6d avatar
    285q6dgq6d
    285q6dgq6d
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The author of this book is the author of “Dragons Love Tacos” and “Those Darn Squirrels”. All of these books use humor and the main character is mischievous. I agree that this book has an unfortunate line, but I don’t believe that Adam Rubin or Jennifer Garner would promote child abuse in any form.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    spharoe avatar
    imagae
    imagae
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh. The Trump zombie lunatics are at it again. Look out, Jennifer Garner.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    285q6dgq6d avatar
    285q6dgq6d
    285q6dgq6d
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The author of this book is the author of “Dragons Love Tacos” and “Those Darn Squirrels”. All of these books use humor and the main character is mischievous. I agree that this book has an unfortunate line, but I don’t believe that Adam Rubin or Jennifer Garner would promote child abuse in any form.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    spharoe avatar
    imagae
    imagae
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh. The Trump zombie lunatics are at it again. Look out, Jennifer Garner.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda