“This Is Evil”: Jennifer Garner Slammed For Reading “Creepy” Book At Event Investigated By FBI
Actress Jennifer Garner was trying to create a special storytelling moment for kids at a children’s event — but it seems as if people are pointing out that her book choice probably wasn’t the best option for this occasion.
Just three days ago, the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted a clip on Instagram where she was seen reading the novel Secret Pizza Party to a group of children in their school classroom.
- Jennifer Garner faced backlash for reading 'Secret Pizza Party' at a children's event.
- People say that 'Secret Pizza Party' promotes inappropriate themes for children.
- Experts say 'cheese pizza' is code for pedophilia, causing alarm over the book choice.
She affectionately wrote, “Dear Pepperoni Pizza, will you be my Valentine? Love, Sebastian and Me. 🍕😍 Filmed on a @savethechildren visit to Yakima Valley, Washington ❤️”
Jennifer Garner received a fair share of backlash for reading Secret Pizza Party at a Save the Children event
Image credits: jennifer.garner
Those who aren’t aware of the book may not bat an eye towards the video. But many who know the story had some strong opinions to say about children being exposed to a book that capitalizes on extremely inappropriate themes.
A verified account on X, who goes by Shadow of Ezra, called out the actress.
“Hollywood elitist Jennifer Garner uploaded a video of herself reading a book titled Secret Pizza Party to children at a Save the Children event, an NGO under investigation for child s*x trafficking,” they wrote.
“The book Secret Pizza Party encourages children to keep secrets. The FBI has confirmed that pizza is a p–dophile code.”
And under Garner’s Instagram account, comments held her equally accountable.
Image credits: jennifer.garner
“Stay away from the kids!!!!” one person demanded.
“This book is creepy and weird,” wrote another.
A third said, “Save the Children is a child trafficking organization. You are reading a book that grooms children. This is evil.”
Someone stated, “She thinks that the American public doesn’t know that pizza is a code word for p–dophile. The FBI has publicly determined the word ‘pizza’ as a ‘term commonly used among p–dophiles and child traffickers.’”
Commenters explained how the novel contained messages regarding unsettling and inappropriate themes
Image credits: jennifer.garner
A quick fact check determined these claims to be true. According to Daily Mail and various other news outlets, a child protection activist revealed that “p–dophiles are using cheese and pizza emojis to communicate secretly on Instagram.”
Additional evidence found by TMJ4 also noted these code words.
Cybersecurity expert Chris Hadnagy said child predators had been getting creative during COVID-19 to try and chat during online video games, using phrases frequent with teenagers, such as “lol” or “tbh,” but utilized a secret language when it came to other abusers.
The words ‘cheese pizza’ have a completely different meaning for those looking to exploit children
Image credits: jennifer.garner
“There used to be one called ‘cheese pizza’ — CP stands for child p–rnography,” he said. “They would say, ‘Who would like a slice of cheese pizza?’ and that would be a code word to another p–dophile that they would be willing to trade this kind of content.”
A report by BBC also addressed that police in Guatemala raided five regional offices of Save the Children with an ongoing investigation into alleged child abuse in October of last year.
There doesn’t seem to be any statement on the author of Secret Pizza Party regarding these claims of the book specifically marketed for children, but the discourse around it is high, and many agree that it gave off an unsettling feeling.
View this post on Instagram
A synopsis of the novel off Amazon reads, “How does Racoon love pizza? Oh, let him count the ways. He loves the gooey cheesy-ness, salty pepperoni-ness, sweet sweet tomato-ness, and of course the crispity crunchity crust. But someone is always chasing poor Raccoon away from his favorite food with a broom!
“What’s a hungry raccoon to do? Plan an elaborate secret pizza party, of course! But shhh! It’s a secret! In fact, you should probably just forget I told you. Nope, no secret pizza party happening here. You didn’t already tell all your friends, did you? Uh oh…”
A cybersecurity expert weighed in on the usage of ‘cheese pizza’
Image credits: Press Shop
Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash
One user on Goodreads — an app used to track and review books — pointed out a particularly strange line.
“There’s the sentence: ‘when we make something secret, we make it special.’ That just makes me think of p–dophiles, so the book is pretty much ruined for me,” they said.
A reply read, “Definitely got pedo vibe from this book. Super creepy.”
Image credits: jennifer.garner
Another echoed the same sentiment, “The hair raised on my neck when I read the line ‘when you make something secret, you make it special.’ What kind of person writes this with a child demographic in mind? The encouraging of secret-keeping and stealing was a huge turn-off.”
One other person stated, “This book is clearly purposefully grooming children for sexual abuse.”
People’s opinions soon changed regarding Garner
Image credits: DadOfBS
Image credits: RobinDugga67789
Image credits: twopolarisgirls
Image credits: CarolynKrupp2
Image credits: cottrill_brett
Image credits: Tasnek
Image credits: Willis5441
Image credits: EK4020566774017
Image credits: SuzanneFeasterP
Image credits: JR5326183485566
Image credits: OldWisdom44
Image credits: Truth3rP8riot17
Image credits: orgnl_vntnr
Image credits: delrod03
Image credits: PlebOneOnX
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
The author of this book is the author of “Dragons Love Tacos” and “Those Darn Squirrels”. All of these books use humor and the main character is mischievous. I agree that this book has an unfortunate line, but I don’t believe that Adam Rubin or Jennifer Garner would promote child abuse in any form.
The author of this book is the author of “Dragons Love Tacos” and “Those Darn Squirrels”. All of these books use humor and the main character is mischievous. I agree that this book has an unfortunate line, but I don’t believe that Adam Rubin or Jennifer Garner would promote child abuse in any form.
22
5