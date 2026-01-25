“He Was Holding His Phone”: Viral Clips Of Alex Pretti Before His Fatal Encounter Sparks Online Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage filmed by civilians has become central to a rapidly unfolding controversy after Alex Pretti was fatally sh*t by a federal immigration agent during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis on January 24.

While the Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti posed an armed threat, bystander videos immediately complicated the narrative, prompting widespread online analysis.

Highlights Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally wounded by an ICE agent during a protest in Minneapolis on January 24.

Multiple bystander videos showed Pretti holding a cellphone and appearing to intervene after an agent pushed a woman into the snow.

Federal officials claimed Pretti was an armed "g*nman" who resisted violently, while frame-by-frame analysis by major news outlets showed him with his hands up or pinned down before the shots.

The demise reignited fury in Minnesota, coming just weeks after the fatal sh*oting of Renee Good by federal agents.

Alex Pretti in light blue scrubs smiling, with glasses and beard, featured in viral clips before fatal encounter debate.

Image credits: patriottakes

According to federal officials, Pretti was slain during a “targeted operation” in Minneapolis as immigration officers attempted to detain another individual.

Homeland Security claimed Pretti approached officers while armed and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him, prompting an agent to fire. The department described the encounter as “defensive shots.”

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive sh*ts,” Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security spokesperson, told the BBC.

User tweet expressing disbelief about events in America amid viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before fatal encounter.

Image credits: toucan456

Tweet by CjMthelIrish replying about viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter sparking online debate.

Image credits: CjMfdt

Pretti was pronounced deceased at the scene despite medical aid.

Border Patrol Commander, Gregory Bovino, later escalated the rhetoric, claiming Pretti was attempting to “m*ssacre law enforcement”, while President Donald Trump publicly referred to him as a “gu*man.”

However, those claims soon collided with what bystanders had captured on their phones.

Bystander footage appeared, highlighting Alex Pretti holding a phone as the encounter with ICE agents began

Alex Pretti smiling with glasses and a beard against a plain background before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: RpsAgainstTrump

Several videos taken from different angles showed Pretti standing in the street holding what appears to be a cellphone rather than a firearm, in the moments leading up to the confrontation.

One neighbour, Chris Gray, told CNN that Pretti was “filming somebody getting abducted” when the whole ordeal began.

Alex Pretti crouching on a forest trail wearing hiking gear and a backpack before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

Image credits: patriottakes

In a now-viral clip, an ICE agent can be seen pushing a woman into a pile of snow. Pretti then moves toward her, appearing to intervene. The same agent pepper-sprayed Pretti in the face as he raised his hands defensively.

Despite being sprayed, footage showed Pretti attempting to help the woman again.

“Pretti is clearly not holding a g*n when he is first confronted by agents,” claimed BBC Verify.

A frame-by-frame analysis conducted by The New York Times alsoconcluded that Pretti was “visibly holding a phone” before being tackled

Alex Pretti holding his phone during police encounter in viral clip before his fatal incident sparking online debate.

Image credits: markbecker26

As Pretti moved back toward the woman, several ICE agents rushed in and forced him to the ground.

Videos showed him pinned beneath multiple officers, struggling on his hands and knees. In one viral clip, an officer can be seen in a gray jacket reaching toward Pretti’s waistband.

“Just over one second after the officer emerges holding the weapon, a sh*t rings out, followed by at least nine more,” a synchronized video analysis by CNN reported.

Group of people outside in daylight, one holding a phone, related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: dem_shelly11

User comment on social media discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: Jamesrus42

Notably, none of the verified bystander videos showed Pretti brandishing a firearm at any point before agents piled on top of him.

That moment instantly became the focal point of online scrutiny, with many netizens arguing that the video showed an unjustified homicide

The social media sleuths erupted as footage challenged claims that Pretti was a threat

Group of people in winter clothes on a snowy street during viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: robdoar

“He was a nurse. He was directing traffic. He was protecting a woman,” wrote one user, while another added, “There is a video showing his hands while he’s on the ground the entire time.”

“I saw the unedited videos — it’s clear this was a cowardly m*rder,” added a third.

“How sad, this is another m*rder committed by ICE.”

Police officers restraining a man on a snowy street, linked to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota

Several commentators directly linked Pretti’s tragic demise to the earlier fatality of Renee Good, arguing that the lack of accountability had emboldened agents.

“They felt safe doing this because of the zero discipline for the k*lling of Renee two weeks ago,” said one user.

At the same time, a wave of detractors blamed Pretti, pointing to the firearm and ammunition he was reportedly carrying

Law enforcement detaining a man holding a phone before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate about Alex Pretti.

Image credits: CollinsMikeT

Tweet from Dee Ash expressing outrage related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: Men101

A large number of online detractors argued that Pretti was carrying a firearm, regardless of whether it was visible, and that this justified lethal force.

“He interfered with an arrest and resisted while armed,” said one user, while another wrote, “No sane person goes to a protest known for violence carrying a g*n.”

“He went out looking for trouble, and he found it.”

Others focused on the reported ammunition. “Who carries 30–50 rounds with him?”

The authorities defended the ICE agent, alleging that Pretti carried a firearm that was loaded with magazines

Group of people detaining a man on the ground outside a storefront in viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

Image credits: PopBase

Despite the footage, DHS doubled down on its version of events.

“I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a g*n and ammunition rather than a sign,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump also echoed that sentiment in a Truth social media post. He shared an image of a handg*n authorities said belonged to Pretti, adding that it was loaded with additional magazines.

Split image showing tense moments: left black-and-white historic scene, right color image of men in tactical gear restraining a man.

Image credits: markbecker26

Twitter user BShap replying to a post discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

Image credits: barryshap

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

Image credits: BethBeres1

He also accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection with their pompous, dangerous and arrogant rhetoric!”

As soon as the footage spread online, Walz publicly rejected the administration’s framing.

“Thank God we have video,” he said, calling early claims about Pretti “nonsense and lies.”

Pretti’s family and witnesses also rejected federal claims, calling them “sickening lies”

Viral clips show Alex Pretti holding his phone moments before a fatal encounter on a snowy street with bystanders nearby.

Image credits: patriottakes

Pretti’s family forcefully rejected the government’s version of events, stating that the footage proved their son was not a threat.

“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a g*n when attacked by Trump’s m*rdering and cowardly ICE thugs,” they said in a statement.

His father further described him as someone who “cared deeply” and participated in protests because he believed ICE actions were harming innocent people.

As the investigation continues, the videos have become the primary lens through which the public views the incident.

“This regime has got to go,” one netizen wrote

