Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Was Holding His Phone”: Viral Clips Of Alex Pretti Before His Fatal Encounter Sparks Online Debate
Alex Pretti holding his phone while wearing a cap and glasses, speaking to a police officer in tactical gear outside.
Crime, Society

“He Was Holding His Phone”: Viral Clips Of Alex Pretti Before His Fatal Encounter Sparks Online Debate

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
6

31

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage filmed by civilians has become central to a rapidly unfolding controversy after Alex Pretti was fatally sh*t by a federal immigration agent during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis on January 24.

While the Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti posed an armed threat, bystander videos immediately complicated the narrative, prompting widespread online analysis.

Highlights
  • Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally wounded by an ICE agent during a protest in Minneapolis on January 24.
  • Multiple bystander videos showed Pretti holding a cellphone and appearing to intervene after an agent pushed a woman into the snow.
  • Federal officials claimed Pretti was an armed "g*nman" who resisted violently, while frame-by-frame analysis by major news outlets showed him with his hands up or pinned down before the shots.
  • The demise reignited fury in Minnesota, coming just weeks after the fatal sh*oting of Renee Good by federal agents.

The 37-year-old ICU nurse’s demise came less than three weeks after another Minnesotan, Renee Good, was fatally wounded by an ICE agent on January 7.

RELATED:

    The 37-year-old ICU nurse was fatally wounded by federal agents during an ICE operation in Minneapolis

    Alex Pretti in light blue scrubs smiling, with glasses and beard, featured in viral clips before fatal encounter debate.

    Alex Pretti in light blue scrubs smiling, with glasses and beard, featured in viral clips before fatal encounter debate.

    Image credits: patriottakes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to federal officials, Pretti was slain during a “targeted operation” in Minneapolis as immigration officers attempted to detain another individual.

    Homeland Security claimed Pretti approached officers while armed and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him, prompting an agent to fire. The department described the encounter as “defensive shots.”

    “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive sh*ts,” Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security spokesperson, told the BBC.

    User tweet expressing disbelief about events in America amid viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before fatal encounter.

    User tweet expressing disbelief about events in America amid viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before fatal encounter.

    Image credits: toucan456

    Tweet by CjMthelIrish replying about viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter sparking online debate.

    Tweet by CjMthelIrish replying about viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter sparking online debate.

    Image credits: CjMfdt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pretti was pronounced deceased at the scene despite medical aid.

    Border Patrol Commander, Gregory Bovino, later escalated the rhetoric, claiming Pretti was attempting to “m*ssacre law enforcement”, while President Donald Trump publicly referred to him as a “gu*man.”

    However, those claims soon collided with what bystanders had captured on their phones.

    Bystander footage appeared, highlighting Alex Pretti holding a phone as the encounter with ICE agents began

    Alex Pretti smiling with glasses and a beard against a plain background before his fatal encounter.

    Alex Pretti smiling with glasses and a beard against a plain background before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: RpsAgainstTrump

    Several videos taken from different angles showed Pretti standing in the street holding what appears to be a cellphone rather than a firearm, in the moments leading up to the confrontation.

    One neighbour, Chris Gray, told CNN that Pretti was “filming somebody getting abducted” when the whole ordeal began.

    Alex Pretti crouching on a forest trail wearing hiking gear and a backpack before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alex Pretti crouching on a forest trail wearing hiking gear and a backpack before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: patriottakes

    In a now-viral clip, an ICE agent can be seen pushing a woman into a pile of snow. Pretti then moves toward her, appearing to intervene. The same agent pepper-sprayed Pretti in the face as he raised his hands defensively.

    Despite being sprayed, footage showed Pretti attempting to help the woman again.

    “Pretti is clearly not holding a g*n when he is first confronted by agents,” claimed BBC Verify.

    A frame-by-frame analysis conducted by The New York Times alsoconcluded that Pretti was “visibly holding a phone” before being tackled

    Alex Pretti holding his phone during police encounter in viral clip before his fatal incident sparking online debate.

    Alex Pretti holding his phone during police encounter in viral clip before his fatal incident sparking online debate.

    Image credits: markbecker26

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Pretti moved back toward the woman, several ICE agents rushed in and forced him to the ground.

    Videos showed him pinned beneath multiple officers, struggling on his hands and knees. In one viral clip, an officer can be seen in a gray jacket reaching toward Pretti’s waistband.

    “Just over one second after the officer emerges holding the weapon, a sh*t rings out, followed by at least nine more,” a synchronized video analysis by CNN reported.

    Group of people outside in daylight, one holding a phone, related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Group of people outside in daylight, one holding a phone, related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before his fatal encounter.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti holding his phone before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: dem_shelly11

    User comment on social media discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    User comment on social media discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: Jamesrus42

    Notably, none of the verified bystander videos showed Pretti brandishing a firearm at any point before agents piled on top of him.

    That moment instantly became the focal point of online scrutiny, with many netizens arguing that the video showed an unjustified homicide

    The social media sleuths erupted as footage challenged claims that Pretti was a threat

    Group of people in winter clothes on a snowy street during viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Group of people in winter clothes on a snowy street during viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: robdoar

    “He was a nurse. He was directing traffic. He was protecting a woman,” wrote one user, while another added, “There is a video showing his hands while he’s on the ground the entire time.”

    “I saw the unedited videos — it’s clear this was a cowardly m*rder,” added a third.

    “How sad, this is another m*rder committed by ICE.”

    Police officers restraining a man on a snowy street, linked to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Police officers restraining a man on a snowy street, linked to viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Image credits: WCCO – CBS Minnesota

    Several commentators directly linked Pretti’s tragic demise to the earlier fatality of Renee Good, arguing that the lack of accountability had emboldened agents.

    “They felt safe doing this because of the zero discipline for the k*lling of Renee two weeks ago,” said one user.

    At the same time, a wave of detractors blamed Pretti, pointing to the firearm and ammunition he was reportedly carrying

    Law enforcement detaining a man holding a phone before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate about Alex Pretti.

    Law enforcement detaining a man holding a phone before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate about Alex Pretti.

    Image credits: CollinsMikeT

    Tweet from Dee Ash expressing outrage related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Tweet from Dee Ash expressing outrage related to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: Men101

    A large number of online detractors argued that Pretti was carrying a firearm, regardless of whether it was visible, and that this justified lethal force.

    “He interfered with an arrest and resisted while armed,” said one user, while another wrote, “No sane person goes to a protest known for violence carrying a g*n.”

    “He went out looking for trouble, and he found it.”

    Others focused on the reported ammunition. “Who carries 30–50 rounds with him?”

    The authorities defended the ICE agent, alleging that Pretti carried a firearm that was loaded with magazines

    Group of people detaining a man on the ground outside a storefront in viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Group of people detaining a man on the ground outside a storefront in viral clips of Alex Pretti before fatal encounter.

    Image credits: PopBase

    Despite the footage, DHS doubled down on its version of events.

    “I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a g*n and ammunition rather than a sign,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

    Trump also echoed that sentiment in a Truth social media post. He shared an image of a handg*n authorities said belonged to Pretti, adding that it was loaded with additional magazines.

    Split image showing tense moments: left black-and-white historic scene, right color image of men in tactical gear restraining a man.

    Split image showing tense moments: left black-and-white historic scene, right color image of men in tactical gear restraining a man.

    Image credits: markbecker26

    Twitter user BShap replying to a post discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Twitter user BShap replying to a post discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: barryshap

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: BethBeres1

    He also accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection with their pompous, dangerous and arrogant rhetoric!”

    As soon as the footage spread online, Walz publicly rejected the administration’s framing.

    “Thank God we have video,” he said, calling early claims about Pretti “nonsense and lies.”

    Pretti’s family and witnesses also rejected federal claims, calling them “sickening lies”

    Viral clips show Alex Pretti holding his phone moments before a fatal encounter on a snowy street with bystanders nearby.

    Viral clips show Alex Pretti holding his phone moments before a fatal encounter on a snowy street with bystanders nearby.

    Image credits: patriottakes

    Pretti’s family forcefully rejected the government’s version of events, stating that the footage proved their son was not a threat.

    “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a g*n when attacked by Trump’s m*rdering and cowardly ICE thugs,” they said in a statement.

    @perezbrenna 1/24 Minneapolis ICE shooting frame by frame analysis of multiple angles. #news#breakingnews#history#storytime#tea♬ original sound – Brenna Pérez

    His father further described him as someone who “cared deeply” and participated in protests because he believed ICE actions were harming innocent people.

    As the investigation continues, the videos have become the primary lens through which the public views the incident.

    “This regime has got to go,” one netizen wrote

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone before a fatal encounter sparking online debate.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone before a fatal encounter sparking online debate.

    Image credits: lulubelle001

    Screenshot of tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone during fatal encounter and online debate about the incident.

    Screenshot of tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone during fatal encounter and online debate about the incident.

    Image credits: Pat44113

    Twitter user Steven questioning the use of a gun in the viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Twitter user Steven questioning the use of a gun in the viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: SteHow19

    Tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone and efforts to de-escalate a situation during a legal open carry incident.

    Tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone and efforts to de-escalate a situation during a legal open carry incident.

    Image credits: HeterdoxAnarchy

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: ValerieHer37147

    Screenshot of a tweet by Taylor Barista discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Taylor Barista discussing viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: barista_ta27411

    Screenshot of a viral tweet debating Alex Pretti’s fatal encounter, mentioning him holding his phone before incident.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet debating Alex Pretti’s fatal encounter, mentioning him holding his phone before incident.

    Image credits: nikosunity

    Screenshot of a tweet by deborah tyree-knott reacting to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Screenshot of a tweet by deborah tyree-knott reacting to viral clips of Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter.

    Image credits: debtyree9

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone before a fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Alex Pretti holding his phone before a fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: CjMfdt

    Screenshot of a viral social media post discussing Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Screenshot of a viral social media post discussing Alex Pretti before his fatal encounter, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: LoriCeltic1

    Tweet by Davia Wylie Finch discussing public frustration before viral clips of Alex Pretti's fatal encounter.

    Tweet by Davia Wylie Finch discussing public frustration before viral clips of Alex Pretti's fatal encounter.

    Image credits: DaviaFinch

    Tweet from Avalon4 responding to @acnewsitics, discussing protection and second amendment support in a heated online debate.

    Tweet from Avalon4 responding to @acnewsitics, discussing protection and second amendment support in a heated online debate.

    Image credits: Avalon416

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a legal topic with no direct connection to Alex Pretti or viral clips.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a legal topic with no direct connection to Alex Pretti or viral clips.

    Image credits: Habsfan8080

    Tweet from Susieanna commenting on ICE terrorists executing an American citizen in broad daylight sparking online debate.

    Tweet from Susieanna commenting on ICE terrorists executing an American citizen in broad daylight sparking online debate.

    Image credits: annarogers505

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    6

    31

    6

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was a clear case of the m‍u‍r‍d‍er of an innocent man who was trying to help someone. I can't wait until this whole thing turns around and these murderers and brown sh‍irt‍ers are called out, although I am sure Drumpf will try to give them all a criminal pardon. On the other hand, the way the orange blob is looking these days, I don't think he's going to make it to the end of this term. He looks pretty sh‍‍i‍t‍‍t‍y - well, shi‍t‍ti‍er than usual. Although that's just my optimistic side speaking.

    6
    6points
    reply
    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's horrific that there are people defending what those ICE thugs did. One of them was CLAPPING afterwards. These are men who are enjoying what they're doing, the power that they have. I'm with you Multa Nocte. I've never, ever wished illness or harm, let alone death, on anyone in my life but the sooner Trump pops his clogs (snuffs it) the better. Though Vance... UGH and double Ugh. Repugnant, human effluence.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These dea ths are so predictable. Highly agitated people in confrontational positions carrying weapons. The only way to deescalate and prevent more is for ICE GTFO of Minneapolis. Not only was this mur der, but it was aided and abetted by this administration. I am so heartbroken and terrified for our country.

    3
    3points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, he wasn't "fatally sh*t", he was mur*ered. It's way past time to stop sugar coating this. Trump is picking on a largely defenceless minority, making them out to be evil incarnate that should be rounded up, and has sent his own Sturmabteilung into certain cities that are not politically aligned with his highly warped world view.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was a clear case of the m‍u‍r‍d‍er of an innocent man who was trying to help someone. I can't wait until this whole thing turns around and these murderers and brown sh‍irt‍ers are called out, although I am sure Drumpf will try to give them all a criminal pardon. On the other hand, the way the orange blob is looking these days, I don't think he's going to make it to the end of this term. He looks pretty sh‍‍i‍t‍‍t‍y - well, shi‍t‍ti‍er than usual. Although that's just my optimistic side speaking.

    6
    6points
    reply
    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's horrific that there are people defending what those ICE thugs did. One of them was CLAPPING afterwards. These are men who are enjoying what they're doing, the power that they have. I'm with you Multa Nocte. I've never, ever wished illness or harm, let alone death, on anyone in my life but the sooner Trump pops his clogs (snuffs it) the better. Though Vance... UGH and double Ugh. Repugnant, human effluence.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These dea ths are so predictable. Highly agitated people in confrontational positions carrying weapons. The only way to deescalate and prevent more is for ICE GTFO of Minneapolis. Not only was this mur der, but it was aided and abetted by this administration. I am so heartbroken and terrified for our country.

    3
    3points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, he wasn't "fatally sh*t", he was mur*ered. It's way past time to stop sugar coating this. Trump is picking on a largely defenceless minority, making them out to be evil incarnate that should be rounded up, and has sent his own Sturmabteilung into certain cities that are not politically aligned with his highly warped world view.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT