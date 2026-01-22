Autopsy Released By Renee Good’s Family Reveals Harrowing New Details Of Her Final Moments

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, new details have emerged surrounding her demise. The 37-year-old mother of three was slain during an encounter with federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on January 7.

Now, a preliminary independent autopsy authorized by her family has been released, offering a clearer picture of her final moments.

Highlights An independent autopsy revealed that while Renee Good was struck four times, the fatal sh*t was a bullet to the head.

The family’s legal team commissioned a private examination.

The 37-year-old mother of three was slain in her vehicle just moments after dropping her six-year-old child off at school.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the ICE agent involved, as federal officials maintain that Minnesota state authorities lack jurisdiction over the case.

Good’s family is being represented by the Chicago-based law firm, Romanucci & Blandin, which reportedly made the details of the autopsy public for “continued transparency with the public on this tragedy.”

An independent autopsy detailed harrowing revelations surrounding Renee Good’s demise

Young woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

Image credits: Donna Ganger

According to the findings released by the firm, the autopsy identified three clear g*nshot wounds and a fourth graze wound consistent with a firearm injury.

The examination was conducted by a credentialed medical pathologist, who ruled that one bullet struck Good’s left forearm, causing soft-tissue hemorrhaging. A second entered her right chest but did not pierce any major organs. Neither injury was considered immediately life-threatening.

Woman holding bouquet outdoors, smiling and wearing a navy lace dress, representing autopsy released by Renee Good’s family.

Image credits: patriottakes

Tweet discussing independent autopsy findings related to Renee Good’s family investigation into her final moments.

Image credits: bechk45

However, the fatal wound entered on the left side of her head near the temple and exited the right side, ending her life.

The report further noted a fourth injury described as a graze wound that did not penetrate the body.

While the full report hasn’t been made public, the preliminary conclusions have been released with the family’s consent.

Renee Good’s family is awaiting the official medical examiner’s findings

People placing flowers and a photo on a tree during a memorial as autopsy reveals harrowing details of Renee Good’s final moments

Image credits: MScaranoNews

Tweet by user Mary D criticizing a subject in relation to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

Image credits: IncognitoBanski

Tweet highlighting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details of her final moments.

Image credits: 8fuld

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released its autopsy findings to Good’s family or legal team.

According to the family’s lead attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci, those results remain pending despite repeated requests.

Consequently, the independent examination was conducted to ensure clarity as further investigation unfolds.

Woman in a red lace dress holding child by the ocean, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

Image credits: LePapillonBlu2

“We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case,” Romanucci’s statement read.

“The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and the totality of circumstances.”

Police officer in a sequence of shots near a vehicle, relating to autopsy details of Renee Good’s final moments.

Image credits: myndmaven

“Additionally, our legal team will continue its unwavering and proactive advocacy for Renee’s life and her family.”

As reported by Bored Panda, Good was found unresponsive inside her maroon Honda Pilot at approximately 9:42 a.m. local time, with blood visible on her face and torso. She had just dropped off her six-year-old child at school before the fatal encounter.

Beyond the independent autopsy, a federal investigation is ongoing amid conflicting narratives

3D animation depicting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family showing her final moments with a third shot scenario.

Image credits: CattardSlim

The encounter involved Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who joined the agency in 2015. He later served as a firearms instructor and a member of the FBI’s J*int T*rrorism Task Force.

As of now, Ross has not been charged with a crime.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing autopsy details revealing harrowing new information about Renee Good’s final moments.

Image credits: ballykeeran59

Tweet discussing Renee Good's autopsy revealing harrowing new details about her final moments and blocked EMS aid.

Image credits: AuntieFah420

Furthermore, federal officials have stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, emphasizing that Minnesota authorities lack jurisdiction.

In response, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has publicly called for a “fair, transparent investigation of all the facts.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has defended Ross’s actions, alleging Good posed a threat.

However, her family has rejected that portrayal, describing her as “a beautiful light of our family who brought joy to anyone she met”

Law enforcement officer wearing tactical gear and adjusting face covering outside a snow-covered residential area.

Image credits: ProudSocialist

“She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express.”

As protests, vigils, and legal scrutiny continue, Good’s partner, Becca Good, is left raising their child while awaiting answers.

In a statement, she reflected on losing her better half.

Group of protesters holding a justice for Renee Good banner during a cold weather demonstration.

Image credits: RichardAngwin

“I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him.”

For Good’s family, the new findings are a step forward in ensuring that her life and the truth about how she passed away are not quietly forgotten.

“This will be a nothingburger unfortunately,” wrote one netizen

