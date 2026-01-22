Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Autopsy Released By Renee Good’s Family Reveals Harrowing New Details Of Her Final Moments
Close-up of a woman with blonde hair smiling, related to autopsy released by Renee Goodu2019s family revealing details.
Crime, Society

Autopsy Released By Renee Good’s Family Reveals Harrowing New Details Of Her Final Moments

Samridhi Goel
Nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, new details have emerged surrounding her demise. The 37-year-old mother of three was slain during an encounter with federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on January 7.

Now, a preliminary independent autopsy authorized by her family has been released, offering a clearer picture of her final moments.

Highlights
  • An independent autopsy revealed that while Renee Good was struck four times, the fatal sh*t was a bullet to the head.
  • The family’s legal team commissioned a private examination.
  • The 37-year-old mother of three was slain in her vehicle just moments after dropping her six-year-old child off at school.
  • The FBI is leading the investigation into the ICE agent involved, as federal officials maintain that Minnesota state authorities lack jurisdiction over the case.

Good’s family is being represented by the Chicago-based law firm, Romanucci & Blandin, which reportedly made the details of the autopsy public for “continued transparency with the public on this tragedy.”

RELATED:

    An independent autopsy detailed harrowing revelations surrounding Renee Good’s demise

    Young woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Young woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Image credits: Donna Ganger

    According to the findings released by the firm, the autopsy identified three clear g*nshot wounds and a fourth graze wound consistent with a firearm injury.

    The examination was conducted by a credentialed medical pathologist, who ruled that one bullet struck Good’s left forearm, causing soft-tissue hemorrhaging. A second entered her right chest but did not pierce any major organs. Neither injury was considered immediately life-threatening.

    Woman holding bouquet outdoors, smiling and wearing a navy lace dress, representing autopsy released by Renee Good’s family.

    Woman holding bouquet outdoors, smiling and wearing a navy lace dress, representing autopsy released by Renee Good’s family.

    Image credits: patriottakes

    Tweet discussing independent autopsy findings related to Renee Good’s family investigation into her final moments.

    Tweet discussing independent autopsy findings related to Renee Good’s family investigation into her final moments.

    Image credits: bechk45

    However, the fatal wound entered on the left side of her head near the temple and exited the right side, ending her life.

    The report further noted a fourth injury described as a graze wound that did not penetrate the body.

    While the full report hasn’t been made public, the preliminary conclusions have been released with the family’s consent.

    Renee Good’s family is awaiting the official medical examiner’s findings

    People placing flowers and a photo on a tree during a memorial as autopsy reveals harrowing details of Renee Good’s final moments

    People placing flowers and a photo on a tree during a memorial as autopsy reveals harrowing details of Renee Good’s final moments

    Image credits: MScaranoNews

    Tweet by user Mary D criticizing a subject in relation to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Tweet by user Mary D criticizing a subject in relation to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Image credits: IncognitoBanski

    Tweet highlighting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details of her final moments.

    Tweet highlighting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details of her final moments.

    Image credits: 8fuld

    The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released its autopsy findings to Good’s family or legal team.

    According to the family’s lead attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci, those results remain pending despite repeated requests.

    Consequently, the independent examination was conducted to ensure clarity as further investigation unfolds.

    Woman in a red lace dress holding child by the ocean, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Woman in a red lace dress holding child by the ocean, related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family details.

    Image credits: LePapillonBlu2

    “We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case,” Romanucci’s statement read.

    “The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and the totality of circumstances.”

    Police officer in a sequence of shots near a vehicle, relating to autopsy details of Renee Good’s final moments.

    Police officer in a sequence of shots near a vehicle, relating to autopsy details of Renee Good’s final moments.

    Image credits: myndmaven

    “Additionally, our legal team will continue its unwavering and proactive advocacy for Renee’s life and her family.”

    As reported by Bored Panda, Good was found unresponsive inside her maroon Honda Pilot at approximately 9:42 a.m. local time, with blood visible on her face and torso. She had just dropped off her six-year-old child at school before the fatal encounter.

    Beyond the independent autopsy, a federal investigation is ongoing amid conflicting narratives

    3D animation depicting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family showing her final moments with a third shot scenario.

    3D animation depicting the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family showing her final moments with a third shot scenario.

    Image credits: CattardSlim

    The encounter involved Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who joined the agency in 2015. He later served as a firearms instructor and a member of the FBI’s J*int T*rrorism Task Force.

    As of now, Ross has not been charged with a crime.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing autopsy details revealing harrowing new information about Renee Good’s final moments.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing autopsy details revealing harrowing new information about Renee Good’s final moments.

    Image credits: ballykeeran59

    Tweet discussing Renee Good's autopsy revealing harrowing new details about her final moments and blocked EMS aid.

    Tweet discussing Renee Good's autopsy revealing harrowing new details about her final moments and blocked EMS aid.

    Image credits: AuntieFah420

    Furthermore, federal officials have stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation, emphasizing that Minnesota authorities lack jurisdiction.

    In response, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has publicly called for a “fair, transparent investigation of all the facts.”

    Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has defended Ross’s actions, alleging Good posed a threat.

    However, her family has rejected that portrayal, describing her as “a beautiful light of our family who brought joy to anyone she met”

    Law enforcement officer wearing tactical gear and adjusting face covering outside a snow-covered residential area.

    Law enforcement officer wearing tactical gear and adjusting face covering outside a snow-covered residential area.

    Image credits: ProudSocialist

    “She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express.”

    As protests, vigils, and legal scrutiny continue, Good’s partner, Becca Good, is left raising their child while awaiting answers.

    In a statement, she reflected on losing her better half.

    Group of protesters holding a justice for Renee Good banner during a cold weather demonstration.

    Group of protesters holding a justice for Renee Good banner during a cold weather demonstration.

    Image credits: RichardAngwin

    “I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him.”

    For Good’s family, the new findings are a step forward in ensuring that her life and the truth about how she passed away are not quietly forgotten. 

    “This will be a nothingburger unfortunately,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet by Andrew Glidden questioning what an autopsy reveals about the legality of Renee Good’s shooting incident.

    Tweet by Andrew Glidden questioning what an autopsy reveals about the legality of Renee Good’s shooting incident.

    Image credits: asglidden

    Twitter post by WiseOne discussing public outrage against ICE growing after harrowing autopsy details of Renee Good's final moments.

    Twitter post by WiseOne discussing public outrage against ICE growing after harrowing autopsy details of Renee Good's final moments.

    Image credits: JumaCJ1

    Tweet discussing the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing new details of her final moments.

    Tweet discussing the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing new details of her final moments.

    Image credits: roguecatcop

    Tweet screenshot showing a disturbing message related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing final moments details.

    Tweet screenshot showing a disturbing message related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing final moments details.

    Image credits: 1goodtern

    Tweet discussing lethal force continuum and legal aspects related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family.

    Tweet discussing lethal force continuum and legal aspects related to autopsy released by Renee Good’s family.

    Image credits: Lagerale

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing details related to Renee Good’s family autopsy release.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing details related to Renee Good’s family autopsy release.

    Image credits: HelterStupid

    Tweet discussing justification of multiple shots in self-defense and public protection, revealing new details of final moments.

    Tweet discussing justification of multiple shots in self-defense and public protection, revealing new details of final moments.

    Image credits: FreedomIsntSafe

    Tweet discussing autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details of her final moments.

    Tweet discussing autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details of her final moments.

    Image credits: devinhardin6

    Tweet discussing autopsy details of Renee Good’s final moments, describing bullet wounds and impact direction.

    Tweet discussing autopsy details of Renee Good’s final moments, describing bullet wounds and impact direction.

    Image credits: ChattyWomanUK

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing new autopsy details revealing harrowing moments of Renee Good’s final shooting.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing new autopsy details revealing harrowing moments of Renee Good’s final shooting.

    Image credits: amypurls

    Tweet discussing implications of autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing final moments details.

    Tweet discussing implications of autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing final moments details.

    Image credits: gmokery

    Autopsy released by Renee Good’s family reveals harrowing new details of her final moments in police encounter.

    Autopsy released by Renee Good’s family reveals harrowing new details of her final moments in police encounter.

    Image credits: thickbrows777

    Tweet screenshot showing a reply about the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details.

    Tweet screenshot showing a reply about the autopsy released by Renee Good’s family revealing harrowing new details.

    Image credits: WestBearded

    Tweet discussing details of a shooting incident related to Renee Good’s autopsy revealing harrowing final moments.

    Tweet discussing details of a shooting incident related to Renee Good’s autopsy revealing harrowing final moments.

    Image credits: DeannaIndiana

    Crime

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
