Renee Good’s Wife Breaks Silence On Fatal ICE Incident That Shook The Community

Rebecca (Becca) Good, the wife of Renee Nicole Good, has broken her silence following the passing of her partner during an encounter with ICE agents in Minneapolis.

On January 7, the 37-year-old mother of three was fatally wounded after an ICE agent attacked her vehicle during a confrontation. Since then, the incident has sparked national outrage and an ongoing federal investigation.

Highlights Becca Good issued her first statement since her wife, Renee, was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a neighborhood confrontation.

Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed the justification.

A fundraiser for Renee’s three children has surged past $1.5 million as the incident sparks national outrage.

The FBI has officially launched an investigation to resolve the conflicting reports between local and federal authorities.

“We had whistles. They had g*ns,” said Becca.

Becca Good shared a statement following her wife, Renee’s, fatal passing

Couple outdoors wearing sunglasses, representing Renee Good’s wife breaking silence on fatal ICE incident in community.

Image credits: SmolFang69

In a statement to Minnesota Public Radio News on January 9, Becca began by thanking the public for the support her family has received from across the country and around the world.

Her words came after a GoFundMe for Renee’s family closed after surpassing $1.5 million from about 38,000 donations. The fundraiser was set up to support Renee’s wife and three children.

She then described her wife as someone whose defining quality was “kindness” that “radiated out of her”.

Two people smiling closely together wearing winter hats and jackets, related to Renee Good’s wife and fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: x.com

Becca further explained that she and Renee had recently moved to Minnesota to start over and build a better life together with their kid.

“What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community. We made friends and spread joy.”

“Any place we were together was home,” Becca said, adding that Minneapolis had finally felt like a place of peace and safety. “That has been taken from me forever.”

Renee leaves behind three children from two previous marriages, including a six-year-old son who had already lost his father in 2023.

In the statement, Becca emphasized that she is now left alone to raise their child.

“I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.”

“We had whistles. They had g*ns.”: Becca described the encounter with ICE, which slaughtered her wife

Man in tactical gear and brown face covering holding a phone outdoors near a snowy residential area during daylight.

Image credits: patriottakes

According to Becca’s statement and multiple reports, the incident occurred shortly after Renee had dropped her son off at school in the morning.

While driving back home, the couple came upon a group of ICE agents operating in their neighborhood.

“On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors,” Becca wrote. “We had whistles. They had g*ns.”

Person wearing a beanie and jacket sitting in a car, related to Renee Good’s wife breaking silence on fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: NotAvgLiberal

Additionally, video from the scene showed an ICE agent approaching the couple’s Honda SUV and attempting to open the driver’s side door.

As Renee tried to drive away, another agent, identified as Jonathan E. Ross, moved in front of her vehicle and fired three bullets into her car, striking her in the head. The SUV then crashed into parked cars nearby.

In the clip, Becca can be heard at the scene crying out that her wife had been sh*t. In the immediate aftermath, she blamed herself for encouraging Renee to stop.

“I made her come down here; it’s my fault.”

Immediately after, Renee was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the shooting after the incident put the local and federal governments at odds with each other

People placing flowers and a photo on a tree during a vigil for Renee Good’s wife after fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: MScaranoNews

Federal officials and the Department of Homeland Security have stated that the ICE agent involved acted in self-defense and that the shooting was justified based on fear for the agent’s life and public safety.

They also alleged Renee “weaponized” her vehicle and attempted to strike the officer.

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has strongly challenged that narrative.

Memorial site with flowers and signs where Renee Good’s wife speaks out on fatal ICE incident in the community.

Image credits: Thinc_Exworkers

After reviewing the footage, Frey alleged that the explanation offered by federal authorities was “b*llsh*t”, adding that the video showed an agent recklessly using power.

Supporting Frey’s claim, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz echoed those concerns and called for a full and transparent investigation to ensure accountability.

Following the conflicting reports, the FBI has since launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the state and county officials have also sought access to evidence, including Renee’s vehicle.

Renee Good will be remembered as a mother, partner, and advocate for kindness

Woman with curly blonde hair smiling softly outdoors, related to Renee Good’s wife breaking silence on fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: patriottakes

Beyond the political fallout, Becca Good’s statement centered on who Renee was before the tragedy.

Renee was a mother, a wife, a poet, and a writer who believed deeply in compassion and mutual care.

As reported by Bored Panda, Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, told MST, “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known.”

Even her former brother-in-law, Joseph Macklin, told The Daily Mail that she had unnecessarily exposed herself to a dangerous situation.

“She had nothing to do with the ICE agents or immigration, so she shouldn’t have been there. She should have minded her own business,” he said.

In her closing words, Becca expressed that Renee’s legacy should not be defined by the violence of her passing but by the values she lived by every day.

“We honor her memory by living her values,” Becca wrote.

Woman smiling outdoors holding a bouquet, representing Renee Good’s wife speaking on fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: patriottakes

Two women wearing pink sunglasses sitting inside a car, related to Renee Good’s wife breaking silence on fatal ICE incident.

Image credits: patriottakes

“Rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”

As the investigation continues, Renee’s demise has not only left a family in grief, but a community questioning immigration enforcement tactics and the use of lethal force during civilian encounters.

