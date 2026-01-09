Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“National Disgrace”: Internet Explodes Over Kyle Rittenhouse’s Reaction To ICE Slaying In Minneapolis
Kyle Rittenhouse emotional reaction during Minneapolis ICE slaying testimony, courtroom scene showing intense expression.
Social Issues, Society

“National Disgrace”: Internet Explodes Over Kyle Rittenhouse’s Reaction To ICE Slaying In Minneapolis

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
On Thursday (January 8), Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-proclaimed firearm advocate, reacted to the Minneapolis slaying incident involving one woman and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with a viral X post that has garnered more than 13.4 million views. 

He first made headlines in August 2020 after fatally wounding two men and injuring a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Highlights
  • Kyle Rittenhouse faced online backlash after mocking the Minneapolis ICE slaying of Renée Good in a viral X post.
  • Netizens slammed his comments as distasteful, accusing him of politicizing and mocking a tragic event.
  • Misinformation around the incident further fueled online division, with sources initially misidentifying the victim and the responsible officer.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide charges in 2021, made a comment that was interpreted as him stating that US citizen Renée Good deserved to be slain.

He also offered to travel to Minneapolis, evoking his own controversial past with crossing state lines.

RELATED:

    Kyle Rittenhouse mocked Renée Good’s demise and joked about crossing state borders

    Kyle Rittenhouse in a dark suit holding a microphone, reacting during a public event amid internet controversy.

    Kyle Rittenhouse in a dark suit holding a microphone, reacting during a public event amid internet controversy.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    On January 7, Renée Good lost her life during an ongoing ICE operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 37-year-old mother of three was in her car when two agents approached her. As she began to leave the scene, one agent fired at her.

    Two individuals in winter clothing near vehicles on a snowy street, relating to Kyle Rittenhouse and ICE slaying news.

    Two individuals in winter clothing near vehicles on a snowy street, relating to Kyle Rittenhouse and ICE slaying news.

    Image credits: FOX 61

    Following the incident, online commentators have debated whether Good had attempted to run over the agent and if he had acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse jumped into the conversation, initially tweeting: 

    “FAFO- don’t try and hit an ICE agent with your vehicle, and you won’t end up in the forever box. It’s pretty simple.”

    Screenshot of Kyle Rittenhouse’s tweet reacting to Minneapolis ICE slaying, sparking national disgrace debates online

    Screenshot of Kyle Rittenhouse’s tweet reacting to Minneapolis ICE slaying, sparking national disgrace debates online

    Image credits: rittenhouse2a

    Kyle Rittenhouse in a courtroom wearing a suit, showing a pained expression during testimony about ICE slaying reaction.

    Kyle Rittenhouse in a courtroom wearing a suit, showing a pained expression during testimony about ICE slaying reaction.

    Image credits: NBC Chicago

    In a follow-up tweet, the 23-year-old referenced his trip from Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, to protect local businesses amidst protests following the demise of Jacob Blake, leading to an incident where he fatally harmed two men with a firearm. 

    “After thinking about it, should I travel across the state line to Minnesota?” he wrote.

    Netizens blasted Kyle Rittenhouse for his reaction to Renée Good’s demise

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s response to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s response to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: punishedmother

    Rittenhouse’s comments received plenty of backlash on social media, with netizens finding them inappropriate and distasteful. Many felt that Rittenhouse was mocking the tragic incident and hurled insults at him.

    Tweet from user Jenny Jinx replying to Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet uproar over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Tweet from user Jenny Jinx replying to Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet uproar over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: Jennyjinx

    Damaged vehicles behind police tape at an ICE slaying scene in Minneapolis with officers investigating the incident.

    Damaged vehicles behind police tape at an ICE slaying scene in Minneapolis with officers investigating the incident.

    Image credits: CBS News

    “Burn in hell, you godless, murderous, piece of human garbage,” one person wrote. 

    Another netizen said, “You should shut the f*ck up and mind your business, you’ve done enough.”

    “Someone was m**dered, you f*cking a**hole. There is nothing to laugh about. You truly are evil, and I can’t wait for karma to catch up,” a third individual commented.

    Protesters march at night holding signs about immigrants and ICE during a demonstration over the ICE slaying incident.

    Protesters march at night holding signs about immigrants and ICE during a demonstration over the ICE slaying incident.

    Image credits: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/Getty Images

    Users also mocked him by resharing screenshots from Rittenhouse’s 2021 trial, accusing him of “fake crying” during his court appearance.

    Others felt that the 23-year-old, who returned to social media in December after inexplicably deleting his accounts in June 2025, was simply milking the incident to gain online attention.

    Tweet from Curry Hicks Sage reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet explosion over ICE slaying in Minneapolis controversy

    Tweet from Curry Hicks Sage reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet explosion over ICE slaying in Minneapolis controversy

    Image credits: CurryHicksSage

    Rittenhouse responded to the backlash with another tweet, stating, “I forgot how easy it is to bait the media into writing r*tarded stories about me. The media is fake and gay.” 

    One user fired back at him, stating, “Kyle really thinks he’s playing 4D chess, but ‘baiting’ the media into reporting on things you actually said is just called ‘providing a quote.’” 

    False information and rumors regarding Renée Good’s slaying have been debunked

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse, reflecting public outrage over ICE slaying reaction in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse, reflecting public outrage over ICE slaying reaction in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: EmmaScott

    Following the incident, footage and images of Good’s brief interaction with the officers quickly spread online, leaving netizens to formulate their own take on the matter. AI-generated images spread false information about the identities of those involved.

    The officer who fatally wounded the victim was initially misidentified as Steve Grove. Additionally, a man with a Nazi tattoo on his neck was also falsely identified as the shooter, further fueling the outrage over the incident. 

    Young woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling indoors, linked to Kyle Rittenhouse and ICE slaying Minneapolis discussion.

    Young woman with long blonde hair and nose ring smiling indoors, linked to Kyle Rittenhouse and ICE slaying Minneapolis discussion.

    Image credits: Donna Ganger/Facebook

    However, these claims regarding the slaying have since been debunked, and the officer actually responsible was reportedly Jonathan Ross. 

    While Federal officials have not named the officer, reports corroborated by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that Ross, who had previously been dragged and injured by a vehicle in a separate incident in June 2025, was the shooter.

    People placing flowers and candles at a memorial site in Minneapolis after ICE slaying, reflecting public outrage and grief.

    People placing flowers and candles at a memorial site in Minneapolis after ICE slaying, reflecting public outrage and grief.

    Image credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    The victim was also incorrectly identified in some photos as wrestling announcer Renee Paquette, the wife of wrestler Jonathan Good. 

    A video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allegedly defending Good also spread online. 

    However, the footage depicting DeSantis speaking about residents protecting themselves amidst protests over the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles in June 2025 was taken out of context. 

    “I hope it gets worse”: Neitzens shared scathing reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse’s comments

    Tweet reply from Sycamore’s Source addressing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet outrage over ICE slaying reaction in Minneapolis.

    Tweet reply from Sycamore’s Source addressing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet outrage over ICE slaying reaction in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: sycamoressource

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s comments on the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s comments on the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: Jvnior

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, referencing panic attacks and a service dog in a heated online discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, referencing panic attacks and a service dog in a heated online discussion.

    Image credits: ImperiumFirst

    Tweet from Millennials For Revolution responding to Kyle Rittenhouse, sparking internet reaction over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Tweet from Millennials For Revolution responding to Kyle Rittenhouse, sparking internet reaction over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: Bernlennials

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction related to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction related to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: MrChickSports

    Tweet from Four Seasons Total Landscaping responding to Kyle Rittenhouse with harsh criticism after ICE slaying reaction.

    Tweet from Four Seasons Total Landscaping responding to Kyle Rittenhouse with harsh criticism after ICE slaying reaction.

    Image credits: TotalSeasons

    Tweet replying to Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction sparking internet outrage over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Tweet replying to Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction sparking internet outrage over ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: smoggy1536445

    Tweet criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to ICE slaying sparks internet outrage and national disgrace discussions.

    Tweet criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to ICE slaying sparks internet outrage and national disgrace discussions.

    Image credits: QRockZ83

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet outrage over ICE slaying reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet outrage over ICE slaying reaction.

    Image credits: iK9cards

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet reactions to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse amid internet reactions to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: groipa

    Tweet from Chief Marvel replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, sparking internet outrage over reaction to ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Tweet from Chief Marvel replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, sparking internet outrage over reaction to ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: MarvelWarRoom

    Screenshot of a critical social media reply addressing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a critical social media reply addressing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: AlCappuccinoIT

    Tweet from Baylor? Hardly Know Her replying to Kyle Rittenhouse with a controversial message amid ICE slaying debate.

    Tweet from Baylor? Hardly Know Her replying to Kyle Rittenhouse with a controversial message amid ICE slaying debate.

    Image credits: BEARCOUNTRY

    Tweet from Shannon SOS replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, reflecting public reaction to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Tweet from Shannon SOS replying to Kyle Rittenhouse, reflecting public reaction to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: princessshay013

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s response related to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse’s response related to ICE slaying controversy in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: TheDecadentLife

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the ICE slaying in Minneapolis.

    Image credits: MattMMPLS

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    And he wonders why people mock him.

    And he wonders why people mock him.

