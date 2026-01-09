Newly Released ICE Video Adds Missing Context To Fatal Shooting Of Renée Nicole Good

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage filmed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has revealed new details about the final moments of Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally wounded during a confrontation with federal agents in Minneapolis.

The January 7 footage, recorded on the cellphone of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, was obtained by Minnesota outlet Alpha News and shows the seconds leading up to the incident that has since a nationwide debate on self-defense versus excessive force.

Highlights Cellphone footage filmed by an ICE agent shows the tense seconds before Renée Nicole Good was fatally wounded.

The incident has sparked a federal-state clash over investigative authority and access to evidence.

The clip is at the center of an investigation into the officer's right to self-defense.

Renee and her wife were allegedly stopped in the middle of a street inside an active ICE enforcement operation, with their SUV partially blocking a lane of traffic and interfering with agents’ movements during the federal sweep.

Observers believe the clip offers crucial information on the context that led to the tragic incident.

RELATED:

New footage on the final moments of Renée Nicole Good provides crucial context on the tragic incident

Smiling woman in navy lace dress holding a bouquet of flowers, related to ICE video and fatal shooting context.

Image credits: patriottakes/X

ADVERTISEMENT

According to federal officials, the encounter unfolded amid a protest against planned detentions of Somali migrants in the area.

In the video, Good is seen seated inside her maroon Honda Pilot, smiling as she looks toward Ross and says, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad.”

Her wife, Rebecca Good, can be heard nearby, filming with her own phone and urging the agent to identify himself.

“Show your face,” Rebecca says. “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch big boy. Go ahead.”

Person inside a dark SUV captured in newly released ICE video adding context to fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: AlphaNews/X

As the confrontation escalates, federal agents order Renee Good to exit her vehicle. She does not comply.

Instead, the footage shows her revving the engine while agents stand close to the SUV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross’s camera suddenly jolts violently. It remains unclear whether he was struck by the vehicle or jumped to avoid being hit. Seconds later, Ross fires three shots, including one through the front windshield.

Good is struck and fatally wounded.

The footage joined a surveillance video to create a more accurate picture of the events

Person in a car wearing a beanie and red hoodie with arm extended, related to newly released ICE video context.

Image credits: AlphaNews/X

Her Honda Pilot continues forward, crashing into the back of two parked vehicles. Neither Ross’s footage nor other videos released publicly capture the immediate aftermath of the shooting or the moment Good lost control of the vehicle.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials later confirmed three bullets struck her in the face.

Person wearing green sunglasses and a hat, holding a smartphone near parked vehicles in an urban neighborhood scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AlphaNews/X

Extra footage provided additional context, showing Good’s SUV pulling onto the street and stopping.

Roughly 20 seconds later, a passenger believed to be Rebecca exits the vehicle and begins filming. Good then repositions the Honda Pilot, appearing to block the roadway for approximately four minutes.

Ross arrives shortly afterward and is joined by several other federal agents who surround the vehicle. One agent is seen pulling at the driver’s door and allegedly ordering Good to get out.

Instead, Good pulls the SUV forward, and the rest of the events play out as previously stated.

The incident has put federal and local governments at odds with each other

Tweet about ICE video providing missing context to fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good, discussing reaction to attempted harm.

Image credits: ViralVideos

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing newly released ICE video showing context to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: DVanLangenhove

There has been speculation that Rebecca exited the vehicle intentionally to document a potential confrontation. She is visible holding her phone during the exchange, though it remains unclear when she first began recording.

Ross is described by federal officials as an experienced officer. Six months before the tragic incident, he was dragged roughly 100 yards by a car driven by an illegal immigrant s*x offender.

The encounter left Ross with a severe right-arm injury requiring 20 stitches.

Two law enforcement officers approach a black SUV on a snowy street related to ICE video and fatal shooting context.

Image credits: Disclaimergate/X

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration has repeatedly characterized the shooting as an act of self-defense, arguing Good used her vehicle as a weapon. Detractors argue the officer acted disproportionally to the danger he was presented with.

Federal agent wearing a brown face covering and black jacket with police patch in newly released ICE video related to fatal shooting context.

Image credits: krassenstein/X

“I can believe that her d**th is a tragedy while also recognizing that it is a tragedy of her own making,” Vice President JD Vance said about the case.

State and local officials have rejected that framing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in particular, bluntly said video evidence undermines the self-defense claim, calling it “garbage.”

Good’s wife blamed herself for encouraging her to confront the federal agents

Screenshot of a social media post discussing new ICE video adding missing context to Renée Nicole Good shooting.

Image credits: KellyScaletta

Screenshot of a tweet about the newly released ICE video adding missing context to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: ManiamAkash

Conflicting accounts have emerged about Good’s role in the protest.

For instance, friends told The New York Post that she was part of a network of activists coordinated through her six-year-old son’s charter school who were actively resisting ICE.

The school, Southside Family Charter School, has publicly promoted a “social justice first” philosophy and involvement in political activism.

Two people smiling closely, both wearing beanies, illustrating context related to newly released ICE video.

Image credits: factpostnews/X

Good and Rebecca moved to Minneapolis last year and enrolled the infant at the school. The couple is understood to have left the US after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, briefly relocating to Canada before settling in Minnesota.

Good was a registered voter, though her party affiliation is not listed. No public voting records were available for Rebecca.

Man holding a Justice for Renée Good sign speaking into a microphone during a public gathering about fatal shooting context.

Image credits: Status Coup News/YouTube

Witnesses at the scene claimed the couple were acting as legal observers. In emotionally raw footage captured after the shooting, Rebecca admitted she encouraged her wife to confront federal agents.

“I made her come down here, it’s my fault,” she cried.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, has denied claims her daughter was involved in organized protests, saying Renee “wouldn’t have been part of anything like that.”

The shooting has since expanded into a broader legal and political dispute over federal authority

Protesters gathered at night holding signs demanding justice and context for the fatal shooting involving ICE.

Image credits: Status Coup News/YouTube

The shooting has triggered a widening legal and political fallout.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has called on the public to submit any video or evidence directly to her office, citing concerns about the Trump administration’s decision to leave the investigation solely to the FBI.

Twitter post by user sarah expressing shock and condemnation over the fatal shooting in the newly released ICE video.

Image credits: s4rah_dev

Memorial candles and a photo display calling for justice in the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good by ICE.

Image credits: KGUN9/YouTube

Moriarty confirmed federal investigators seized Good’s vehicle immediately after the shooting and that state authorities have not been granted access to it or to forensic evaluations conducted by the FBI.

“The ICE officer does not have complete immunity here,” Moriarty said, pushing back against claims made by federal officials.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

The Minneapolis shooting came one day before federal immigration agents fired and wounded two people outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, further intensifying scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics nationwide.

As investigators continue to review footage, shell casings, and witness accounts, the cellphone video filmed by the agent himself has become central to the debate.

“Cold blood.” Some viewers believe the footage dismantles the idea of the officer acting in self-defense

Tweet by John Doughh replying to AlphaNews questioning justification of fatal shooting in newly released ICE video.

Image credits: RealJohnDough

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the newly released ICE video adding context to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: JR_OSINT

Tweet by Ashley Nicole discussing newly released ICE video adding missing context to fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: ANicole8321

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing shock related to the newly released ICE video on a fatal shooting case.

Image credits: briansbloodline

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing newly released ICE video showing context of fatal shooting incident.

Image credits: Jakron

Screenshot of a tweet reacting emotionally to newly released ICE video adding context to fatal shooting.

Image credits: LucasSa56947288

Tweet from Richard Hanania commenting on evidence related to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good by ICE.

Image credits: RichardHanania

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the newly released ICE video adding context to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: SundaeDivine

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the newly released ICE video related to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: harryjsisson

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing newly released ICE video adding missing context to fatal shooting incident.

Image credits: AdameMedia

Tweet by David Gokhshtein highlighting the importance of body cams related to the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: davidgokhshtein

Tweet from Autism Capital responding to AlphaNews describing key moments in the ICE video on the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: AutismCapital

Screenshot of a tweet discussing context related to the newly released ICE video on the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good.

Image credits: Brick_Suit

Tweet from Mostly Peaceful Memes replying to AlphaNews with the phrase They need to charge the wife on social media.

Image credits: MostlyPeaceful

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good in new ICE video context.

Image credits: 1DigitalC