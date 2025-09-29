Hundreds Of Detainees Reportedly Missing From ICE Records After Being Sent To ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

ADVERTISEMENT

A chilling report has suggested that nearly two-thirds of the 1,800 men brought to Florida’s new immigration detention center, branded “Alligator Alcatraz,” could not be found in federal databases.

Families and attorneys have claimed that they’ve lost track of loved ones, with numerous detainees reportedly disappearing from official records.

Highlights Families have claimed they can’t find loved ones after being held at Florida’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center.

A Miami Herald investigation found that nearly two-thirds of detainees are missing from ICE records.

Attorneys have warned that detainees may be deported without due process.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, has claimed that none of the detention center’s detainees are unaccounted for.

RELATED:

Families are left without answers as detainees vanish from records

Aerial view of detention center with hundreds of detainees reportedly missing from ICE records after transfer.

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

News about Alligator Alcatraz’s missing detainees was initially reported by theMiami Herald, which obtained two detainee rosters from July and August.

By checking them against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) databases, the Herald alleged that a good portion of the center’s detainees seemed to be missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aerial view of detainees in an ICE detention center yard with fences and multiple recreation areas visible.

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

Reporters reportedly found that around 800 detainees had no records at all, while another 450 were listed only with the vague instruction to “Call ICE for details.”

This meant that the whereabouts of nearly 1,200 men, or about two-thirds of those brought to the facility in July, could not be determined by late August.

Aerial view of detainees in orange uniforms gathered on an outdoor basketball court at an ICE detention facility.

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

The center, built in just eight days and officially run by Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, does not maintain a public detainee database. This has reportedly resulted in attorneys and family members being left in the dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It became a game of chicken to see who’s going to blink first, to see if the client’s going to say, ‘I don’t want to be detained in these conditions, just send me back,’” Miami immigration attorney Alex Solomiany told the Herald.

Detainees in orange uniforms walking in line inside a secured facility missing from ICE records after Alligator Alcatraz transfer

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

Some men, like a 53-year-old Guatemalan who had lived in the U.S. since 2001, reportedly vanished from court dockets after being detained. His lawyer said he was mistakenly deported to Guatemala instead of being transferred to another detention center, according toThe Mirror.

In another case, Cuban national Michael Borrego Fernandez was deported to Mexico despite recovering from surgery. His family described the silence around his case as “psychological torture.”

Conflicting accounts of Alligator Alcatraz are fueling confusion and mistrust

Detainees lying on the floor and under chairs in a detention center with hundreds reportedly missing from ICE records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushed back on the Herald’s reporting. In a statement toSnopes, which asked about the matter, the agency argued that all of its detainees on the site are accounted for.

“FALSE. No one is unaccounted, including at Alligator Alcatraz, in ICE’s online detention locator system. This is yet another hoax about the facility,” the U.S. DHS stated.

Detainees reportedly missing from ICE records seen resting and waiting in a crowded detention facility room.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Miami

Attorneys and human rights advocates, however, claimed otherwise. Court filings from the American Civil Liberties Union have argued that the detention center has violated detainees’ constitutional rights by making it nearly impossible for lawyers to contact their clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Families, for their part, have also claimed that they’ve been left in limbo. Records reviewed by the Herald even suggested that the vast majorly of detainees didn’t have final orders of removal before they entered Alligator Alcatraz.

Aerial view of detainees walking inside a fenced facility reportedly missing from ICE records at Alligator Alcatraz.

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Snopes concluded that while it could not independently verify every name on the Herald’s lists, real-life cases like Borrego Fernandez’s have shown that detainees have indeed gone missing from the system or been deported without notice.

The fact-checking website suggested that this may mean that the missing detainees in ICE’s system have either been deported or sent to unknown facilities without their family’s or attorney’s knowledge.

Online, many speculated that the missing detainees have indeed been deported from the United States

Aerial view of detainees in uniforms walking within a secured facility linked to missing ICE detainee records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

“It’s a temporary stay before being flown to their home country,” one commenter stated.

“It’s called; they got sent back to their country. No one is ‘missing,’” wrote another.

Aerial view of detainees at Alligator Alcatraz facility gathered outdoors, highlighting concerns about missing ICE records.

Share icon

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

“The reality is that this facility is to detain, process, then either deport or release. The planes leave from the airstrip on the premises. There’s zero reason that they should all still be there. It’s not a prison,” another commenter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, remained aghast at the missing records of the facility’s detainees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no record. Deported people have a record; they go before a judge (you ever heard of due process) these people have been wiped from the database base, and there is no record of where they went. It happened in Germany, too! Learn your history,” one commenter stated.

“Over a thousand unaccounted for, from a single facility, within the first 60 days of operations. Think about that. Really, really think about that,” another wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Alligator Alcatraz’s missing roster on social media

Comment expressing anger about detainees missing from ICE records, criticizing politicians for not addressing the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jesse Ott expressing hope that trials are recorded in 4k, related to detainees missing from ICE records.

Comment by Kelly Bee urging mainstream news coverage on detainees missing from ICE records after being sent to Alligator Alcatraz.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kendell Robert Ellington emphasizing the story about detainees missing from ICE records.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment about detainees reportedly missing from ICE records after being sent to Alligator Alcatraz.

Comment by Billy Adams saying I hope they got away, related to hundreds of detainees missing from ICE records.

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning human organ trafficking related to detainees missing from ICE records.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about human life and equality by user Tiger Dragons on a social media post discussing detainees missing from ICE records.

Comment reading hmmm, wonder what happens to them, related to hundreds of detainees missing from ICE records.

Comment by Florinda Robles expressing hope that detainees missing from ICE records are found alive with family prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media expressing disturbance about detainees reportedly missing from ICE records after being sent to Alligator Alcatraz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Vicky Pike seeking truth on detainees missing from ICE records after transfer to unknown facility.

Comment by Anne-Liisa Saloranta-Leon discussing over a thousand unaccounted detainees linked to ICE records issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Lee Collier asking if many of the detainees missing from ICE records are dead, highlighting missing detainees issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment asking what is going on, related to detainees missing from ICE records at Alligator Alcatraz.

Comment from Albert Fabian Cerecedes saying Check the bottom of the ocean with reaction emojis about detainees missing from ICE records

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Judy Goldman expressing concern and calling for answers about detainees missing from ICE records.

Comment from Monika Singh asking if the situation is a humanitarian issue in a social media post about detainees missing from ICE records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Macey Medina expressing concern over detainees missing from ICE records after transfer to Alligator Alcatraz facility.

ADVERTISEMENT