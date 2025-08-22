Family’s Visions Of An “American Dream” Gets Crushed When They Realize They Actually Have To Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Families can be complicated, and even well-intentioned help can lead to frustration when boundaries aren’t respected.

Reddit user RamenNoodles620 shared a story on r/OhNoConsequences about his immigrant relatives who moved in with his parents. For months, his old folks provided a home, covered expenses, and helped them get jobs and learn English, but when they were finally asked to start contributing to groceries and utilities, the relatives abruptly moved away.

However, this decision made them realize that life without all the extra support was far harder than they expected.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: RamenNoodles620

People had a lot to say about the whole ordeal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT