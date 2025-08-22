Family’s Visions Of An “American Dream” Gets Crushed When They Realize They Actually Have To Work
Families can be complicated, and even well-intentioned help can lead to frustration when boundaries aren’t respected.
Reddit user RamenNoodles620 shared a story on r/OhNoConsequences about his immigrant relatives who moved in with his parents. For months, his old folks provided a home, covered expenses, and helped them get jobs and learn English, but when they were finally asked to start contributing to groceries and utilities, the relatives abruptly moved away.
However, this decision made them realize that life without all the extra support was far harder than they expected.
Image source: RamenNoodles620
Being a new immigrant is hard in the US as Im sure it is everywhere. I feel for people trying to make it in another country but they have to be willing to work hard and realize nothing happens over night.
Sounds like the Voetsekkers (the South African "farmers" who went to the U.S. as refugees). They complained that they were stuck with nothing to do and had to speak English all the time. Poor babies. /s
