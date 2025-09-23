Ryan Routh Tries To Hurt Himself In Court After He’s Convicted Of Attempting To Assassinate President Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

A dramatic scene unfolded in a Florida courtroom after Ryan Routh, 59, was found guilty of attempting to assassinate then-US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Moments after the verdict was delivered, Routh grabbed a pen and tried to s*ab himself in the neck as jurors were leaving.

Courtroom marshals quickly intervened, restraining him as his daughter pleaded for him not to hurt himself.

After the guilty verdict, Routh shocked the courtroom by trying to st*b himself in the neck with a pen.

The 59-year-old represented himself at trial, delivering bizarre defenses and suggesting a golf match to the d*ath with Trump.

Routh’s chaotic stunt was the latest in a series of bizarre actions and proposals in court

Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Routh’s conviction came after jurors deliberated for about two hours, finding him guilty of five federal charges, including attempted assassination, assault on a federal officer, and multiple g*n crimes.

As jurors were departing the courtroom, Routh took a pen and started trying to st*b himself in the neck, according to theNew York Post.

Court marshals sprang into action and restrained him, while his daughter, Sara Routh, begged him to stop.

“Dad, I love you. Don’t do anything. I’ll get you out. He didn’t hurt anybody,” she yelled.

Image credits: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Routh currently faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for December 18.

Routh’s attempt at self-harm received polarizing reactions from netizens.

“Can this guy accomplish ANY task he sets forth? Jeeez louise,” one commenter stated.

“I am insanely curious when mental illness will be properly addressed in this country? And if this man wakes up one day and realizes his actions are bizarre and regrets them,” another wrote.

Routh decided to represent himself in court, and it was chaos

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

Instead of relying on legal counsel, the construction worker and would-be assassin ultimately chose to represent himself.

His unconventional defense included suggesting the case be settled by a golf match to the d*ath.

According to Routh’s proposal, if Trump won their golf match, the president could execute him. If he won, he would become president.

These wild stunts did not impress the court, and it resulted in Routh being repeatedly slammed by the judge for running afoul of court rules.

Image credits: Martin County Sheriff’s Office

His opening statements were also cut short by Judge Aileen Cannon after less than 10 minutes due to rambling references to prehistoric humans, Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders.

During jury selection, he even attempted to ask prospective jurors about topics ranging from student protests to what they would do if a turtle crossed the road while they were driving, which the judge ruled “irrelevant.”

Routh’s failed plot against Trump was highlighted by prosecutors

Image credits: Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutors revealed that Routh spent weeks planning before setting up a sniper’s nest near Trump International West Palm Beach golf course on September 15, 2024.

Armed with an SKS rifle, he poked the weapon through a fence. A Secret Service agent spotted him and opened fire, forcing Routh to flee before he could take a sh*t.

It was the second such incident in just over two months. Earlier, in July 2024, Michael Thomas Crooks fired multiple rounds at Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, grazing his ear before being slain by a counter-sniper.

At trial, prosecutors called 38 law enforcement witnesses, including the Secret Service agent who discovered Routh.

Routh, meanwhile, called only three witnesses: two for character testimony and a g*n expert. He did not testify himself.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Netizens shared their reactions to Ryan Routh’s stunt following the jury’s verdict on social media

