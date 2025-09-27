Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Severely Injured After Everest Climb, 17YO Teen Sparks Online Debate: “Why Take The Risk?”
17-year-old climber wearing oxygen mask and red jacket on Everest amid snow with Nepalese flag in the background.
Sports, Travel

Severely Injured After Everest Climb, 17YO Teen Sparks Online Debate: “Why Take The Risk?”

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Seventeen-year-old Bianca Adler is creating a stir with her grueling yet record-breaking hike up Mount Everest

She has documented days of struggling through snowstorms, being forced to turn back by the onset of frostbite, altitude sickness, snow blindness, and posted videos of herself barely able to speak.

Despite not having reached the actual peak of Everest, the 17-year-old reached the top of Mount Manaslu–the eighth-highest mountain in the world, towering 8,000 meters above sea level–making her the youngest to achieve the feat.

Highlights
  • 17-year-old Bianca Adler documented her harrowing Everest attempts online.
  • Reached 8,450 meters, just 400m from the summit, before turning back.
  • Already holds the record as the youngest woman to summit Mount Manaslu (8,163m).
    Seventeen-year-old Bianca Adler lamented having to turn around for safety reasons

    Teen climber in red jacket wearing oxygen mask on snowy Everest summit amid flags, highlighting Everest climb risk debate.

    Teen climber in red jacket wearing oxygen mask on snowy Everest summit amid flags, highlighting Everest climb risk debate.

    Image credits: bianca_adler1

    Her most recent post was on September 23. The white text overlay specified “Everest Camp 4 8,000 m (above sea level) after turning back.”

    Adler, cheeks snow-blasted and bruised, can be seen removing her oxygen mask to speak.

    “It’s so hard,” she can be heard saying in a barely audible croak. 

    17-year-old wearing oxygen mask after severe injury from Everest climb, sparking debate about climbing risks online.

    17-year-old wearing oxygen mask after severe injury from Everest climb, sparking debate about climbing risks online.

    Image credits: bianca_adler1

    “I was feeling so good and so strong and I had to turn around,” she lamented. 

    She replaces her mask for another gulp of oxygen, then elaborates in the same dejected tone: “It’s something that’s not in my control.”

    A combination of strong winds and frostbite forced her to turn around 

    “I can’t do anything about that,” Adler continued amidst coughs, sniffs, whimpers, and gasps. “It would have been stupid to continue on.”

    The saga is documented on Instagram, too. 

    @biancaaadler feeling horrible in the death zone after attempting an Everest summit. Unfortunately, due to extremely unpredicted, and dangerous weather conditions, I was forced to turn around at 8500m (300m below the top) – in the death zone we are slowly deteriorating #fyp#viral#everest#nature#nature♬ Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

     

    In the caption of a photo showing chunks of ice clinging to her braids, Adler elaborated on how the winds put paid to their efforts less than 500 meters from her goal of Everest.

    “I had to turn around on Mt Everest at 8450m (400m below the summit),” she wrote.

    “The winds were way too strong for what I believed was right for my own safety. I could feel my hands and toes going numb, the first step of frostbite.”

    She and her guides made a second attempt for the summit, but she was too tired 

    Teen severely injured after Everest climb, sparking online debate over risks of high-altitude mountaineering.

    Teen severely injured after Everest climb, sparking online debate over risks of high-altitude mountaineering.

    Image credits: biancaaadler

    “It was an extremely tough decision, but I always want to choose life over a potential summit. I felt strong, like I could summit, and was devastated,” Adler elaborated.

    “The next night, my Sherpa guides and I tried again from camp 4 (8000m), but I was too exhausted from the 10hr effort the previous night, and turned around,” her account continued.

    “After 3 nights, and almost 4 days in the death zone at 8000m or above, we descended back down to camp 2.”

    Teen with injuries and dirt on face recovering after severe Everest climb, sparking debate on climbing risks and safety concerns.

    Teen with injuries and dirt on face recovering after severe Everest climb, sparking debate on climbing risks and safety concerns.

    Image credits: biancaaadler

    Adler certainly was not the only or the first mountaineer of her group to be turned around.

    The girl’s father dropped out earlier after the glare of the snow affected his sight 

    Adler’s father came off the bandwagon earlier on the hike.  

    “On the summit push Dad got sick and stayed at camp 2 whilst I went up,” Adler explained.

    @biancaaadler after spending almost 4 days in the death zone, feeling the worst I have ever felt #fyp#viral#everest#nature#climbing♬ Fine line (Instrumental) – Kapa Boy

    “On the way down, he was still sick and I was exhausted. We both got diagnosed with HAPE (high altitude pulmonary edema) and dehydration (which is normal for mountaineering). I still feel quite sick and extremely exhausted, so I’m taking time to recover.”

    Social media is concerned about Adler’s wellbeing 

    Social media has been following the young mountaineer’s progress with rapt attention.

    Comment by Marissa Gonzales expressing concern about climbing Everest death zone, relating to severely injured teen debate.

    Comment by Marissa Gonzales expressing concern about climbing Everest death zone, relating to severely injured teen debate.

    Social media comment questioning the risk of climbing Everest amid debate over a severely injured 17-year-old teen climber.

    Social media comment questioning the risk of climbing Everest amid debate over a severely injured 17-year-old teen climber.

    Many netizens weighed in with words of encouragement, one of whom wrote:  “You did amazing mate, you should be proud of yourself! The mountain will always be there for another attempt in the future, I’m glad you’re safe and rest up and recover.”

    “You are 17, girl. You have so much life left to live. You did the right thing,” observed another.

    “Are you still with us,” asked another worriedly. Having received no answer, another person concluded: “Yeah, I don’t think she is with us anymore.

    A 2024 report indicated that there were 200 human bodies strewn across Mount Everest

    Group of climbers posing near snowy Everest base, highlighting risks of severe injuries after Everest climb controversy.

    Group of climbers posing near snowy Everest base, highlighting risks of severe injuries after Everest climb controversy.

    Image credits: bianca_adler1

    Netizens’ concern for Bianca Adler is not misplaced.

    In the BBC’s 2024 coverage of a cleanup operation of the world’s highest mountain and its surrounding peaks, it reported that there are 200 bodies of people who never made it back to base camp.

    After a 55-hour operation by the Nepalese Army, they were only able to recover four, along with one skeleton and 11 tons of rubbish.

    A local guide remembered how he had encountered the body of a Czech climber within spitting distance of the summit

    Teen climber on rocky mountain peak with climbing gear, highlighting risks of Everest climb and online debate about safety.

    Teen climber on rocky mountain peak with climbing gear, highlighting risks of Everest climb and online debate about safety.

    Image credits: bianca_adler1

    A month later, a guide, Tshiring Jangbu Sherpa, told a story of how he was leading his German guest to the peak when he stumbled across the body of Czech national Milan Sedlacek.

    The climber’s body was within striking distance of the summit and blocked the way.

    The guide remembered that one of his gloves was missing and speculated that “The bare hand might have slipped away from the rope. He might have [passed away] after losing his balance and crashing onto the rock.”

    A full 12 years would transpire before Sedlacek’s was recovered and brought down from the peak.

    Some people cannot understand why Alder is causing herself such suffering

    Comment on social media reading Thank God I'm lazy, reflecting reactions to severely injured Everest climb teen risk debate.

    Comment on social media reading Thank God I'm lazy, reflecting reactions to severely injured Everest climb teen risk debate.

    Comment discussing the challenges sherpas face carrying heavy supplies during Everest climbs sparking online debate risk.

    Comment discussing the challenges sherpas face carrying heavy supplies during Everest climbs sparking online debate risk.

    Comment on social media by user novie mentioning Roblox, sparking online debate about Everest climb risks and teen injuries.

    Comment on social media by user novie mentioning Roblox, sparking online debate about Everest climb risks and teen injuries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with 81,463 likes on a post about a severely injured teen after Everest climb debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with 81,463 likes on a post about a severely injured teen after Everest climb debate.

    Social media comment discussing risks after 17-year-old severely injured in Everest climb sparks online debate.

    Social media comment discussing risks after 17-year-old severely injured in Everest climb sparks online debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a 17-year-old teen's message about walking up stairs with groceries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a 17-year-old teen's message about walking up stairs with groceries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about a severely injured 17-year-old after Everest climb risks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern about a severely injured 17-year-old after Everest climb risks.

    Social media comment saying you literally don’t have to do this, related to severely injured Everest climb debate.

    Social media comment saying you literally don’t have to do this, related to severely injured Everest climb debate.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a Mount Everest climb, related to a severely injured 17-year-old teen.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a Mount Everest climb, related to a severely injured 17-year-old teen.

    Social media comment reacting to a severely injured teen after Everest climb, sparking online debate about the risks.

    Social media comment reacting to a severely injured teen after Everest climb, sparking online debate about the risks.

    Comment on social media discussing risks after teen severely injured in Everest climb sparks online debate.

    Comment on social media discussing risks after teen severely injured in Everest climb sparks online debate.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning the risk taken by a severely injured 17-year-old Everest climber.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning the risk taken by a severely injured 17-year-old Everest climber.

    Comment on social media with a person’s profile picture reacting to a discussion about risks of Everest climb injuries.

    Comment on social media with a person’s profile picture reacting to a discussion about risks of Everest climb injuries.

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HEY...You could climb Everest - Spending God knows how much time, effort and 30k+ OR you could donate that time, money and effort to a worthy charity...Too bad she's 17 and doesn't know the worth of giving to others instead.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It costs around $30,000 and takes over a month to attempt to climb Everest. You still pay even if you don't make the summit. And if you can't walk down by yourself they have to leave you up there to die, alone. Sounds fun right?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    catied avatar
    Catie D
    Catie D
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet more rich people throwing money away on a stupid stunt they could never do without help... instead of helping others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
